5

El Brexit en un mundo al descampado

BRUSELAS – Cuando se trata de comercio bilateral, las ganancias y pérdidas se distribuyen asimétricamente entre la economía más grande y la más pequeña. En el mejor de los casos, eso sería una mala noticia para el Reino Unido, ya que busca nuevos acuerdos comerciales con la Unión Europea y otros países. Y, para peor, estos no son los mejores tiempos.

La teoría económica predice que erigir nuevas barreras comerciales perjudica a ambas partes. Pero los principios económicos también sugieren que es probable que la mayor de las dos economías pierda menos.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Por ejemplo, en el caso de un arancel la menor demanda de la economía más grande tenderá a empujar a la baja los precios de los bienes que importe. Es poco probable que la economía más pequeña logre tener un efecto suficiente sobre la demanda global de los bienes que importa y, por tanto, sobre sus precios.

La ventaja de la economía más grande es aún mayor cuando se trata de barreras no arancelarias, que a menudo son causadas por las diferencias de normas y estándares entre los países que comercian entre sí. En la mayoría de los casos, el país más pequeño simplemente debe aceptar las reglas del más grande.

Dado esto, los partidarios del Brexit (o brexiteers) se equivocan al afirmar que el Reino Unido, como importador neto, estará en una posición fuerte en las negociaciones comerciales con la UE.

Varios estudios lo confirman, y concluyen que el Reino Unido asumirá la mayor parte de los costes de Brexit. Si el Reino Unido y la UE acuerdan una nueva relación comercial basada en las normas de la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC), los estudios prevén que el Reino Unido perderá unos 110.000 millones de euros, mientras que la UE perderá sólo unos 50.000 millones de euros. Dado que la economía de la UE es aproximadamente cinco veces mayor que la del Reino Unido, esto implica que la pérdida para el Reino Unido, como parte del PIB, sería aproximadamente diez veces mayor.

Si no se llega a un acuerdo, surgirá el mismo desequilibrio, solo que los costos para el Reino Unido serán aún mayores: una realidad que se niega reconocer la primera ministra británica Theresa May, al declarar que el Reino Unido abandonará la mesa de negociación si las condiciones no le convienen. A pesar de la retórica política, en realidad para el Reino Unido un "mal trato" es mejor que ninguno.

Pero las conversaciones con la UE son solo el comienzo. El Reino Unido también tendrá que negociar acuerdos comerciales con otros socios, entre ellas las dos mayores economías del mundo: Estados Unidos y China.

A primera vista, las negociaciones con Estados Unidos pueden parecer nada de preocupantes. Después de todo, el presidente Donald Trump ha indicado que el Reino Unido sería "el primero en la fila" para un acuerdo comercial con su país. Además, ha elogiado al Brexit, incluso alentando a otros Estados miembros de la UE a seguir el ejemplo británico de abandonar el bloque.

Pero Trump también se ha comprometido a poner a "Estados Unidos primero" en todos los acuerdos que haga y las acciones que emprenda, sobre todo en relación con el comercio. Esto plantea dudas sobre si Trump estará dispuesto a abrir los mercados estadounidenses en las pocas áreas donde el Reino Unido todavía puede competir, como la aeroespacial y la automotriz. Incluso si lo hace, no es probable que lo haga de forma gratuita. Como mínimo, el Reino Unido tendrá que seguir las normas y los estándares estadounidenses.

May sabe que, para conseguir de Trump un trato decente, tiene que jugar su juego. Así que evitó hacer declaraciones fuertes cuando Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para prohibir durante 90 días la entrada a Estados Unidos a cualquier persona de siete países de mayoría musulmana y cerrar la puerta a los refugiados de Siria indefinidamente. Por el contrario, sus contrapartes de la UE, confiadas en el tamaño y la fuerza de la UE como bloque comercial, no se limitaron a la hora de condenar la medida.

Esto pone de relieve un desafío que los brexiteers no esperaban. Esperaban que el Brexit se produjera con el telón de fondo del sistema multilateral de un comercio basado en normas. Con marcos comerciales mundiales como el de la OMC en vigor, parecía que incluso el peor escenario para Gran Bretaña no iba a ser tan malo y, por lo tanto, las consecuencias de salir de la UE serían menores.

Pero el mundo ha cambiado bastante desde entonces. Trump llegó al poder impulsado por las promesas de deshacerse de las trabas de la OMC -de hecho, de todas las organizaciones internacionales- y tomar decisiones unilaterales según los propios intereses de Estados Unidos. Incluso las negociaciones comerciales con la UE parecen demasiado multilaterales para algunos de los seguidores de Trump, porque involucran a 27 países miembros.

Sin Estados Unidos a bordo, el sistema internacional basado en reglas sería mucho menos seguro, no en menor medida porque pronto otros podrían seguir el ejemplo de Trump, eligiendo acuerdos bilaterales en lugar de la cooperación multilateral. A medida que el sistema de comercio mundial se fuera volviendo menos abierto, todos perderían, pero no por igual. A Estados Unidos, China y la UE (siempre que sobreviva) les iría mucho mejor que a economías más pequeñas, como el Reino Unido.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Queda por verse si los Estados Unidos, con su poderío económico, puede permitirse el enfoque proteccionista de Trump. Pero parece claro que el Reino Unido tendrá que asumir costes bastante altos durante el proceso del Brexit, costes que no harán más que aumentar si más países siguen la senda de Trump y el sistema global basado en reglas continúa deteriorándose.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen