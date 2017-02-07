5

Брексит в этом дивном новом мире

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Когда речь заходит о торговых отношениях между двумя странами, выгоды и убытки от этих отношений распределяются ассиметрично в зависимости от размеров их экономики. Даже в самые лучше времена это была бы плохая новость для Великобритании, которая пытается заключить новые торговые соглашения с Евросоюзом и другими торговыми партнёрами. А сейчас далеко не самые лучшие времена.

Согласно экономической теории, воздвижение новых торговых барьеров наносит ущерб обеим сторонами. Но, опять же в соответствии с принципами экономики, страны с более крупной экономикой теряют обычно меньше.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

В случае введения таможенных тарифов, например, снижение спроса в крупной экономике, как правило, толкает вниз цены на товары, которые она импортирует. А страна с экономикой поменьше вряд ли может достаточно сильно повлиять на совокупный спрос на импортируемые товары, а значит и на их цену.

Преимущества крупной экономики даже возрастают, когда речь заходит о нетарифных барьерах, которые часто возникают из-за разницы в регулировании и стандартах между торговыми партнёрами. В большинстве случаев страна поменьше вынуждена просто принять правила своего более крупного партнёра.

В таких условиях ясно, что сторонники Брексита ошиблись, заявляя, будто у Великобритании, являющейся чистым импортёром, сильная позиция на торговых переговорах с ЕС. Важен сравнительный размер, а не величина чистых торговых потоков.

Это подтверждают и многочисленные исследования, делающие вывод, что львиная доля издержек Брексита ляжет на плечи Великобритании. Если Британия и ЕС договорятся о новых торговых отношениях на основании правил Всемирной торговой организации (ВТО), тогда, согласно этим прогнозам, Великобритания потеряет около 110 млрд евро ($119 млрд), а ЕС – лишь около 50 млрд евро. Общий размер экономики стран Евросоюза примерно в пять раз больше экономики Британии, а это означает, что потери Британии – в процентах ВВП – окажутся примерно в десять раз выше, чем потери ЕС.

Если соглашения достичь не удастся, возникнет тот же самый дисбаланс, но потери Британии будут ещё выше. Это та реальность, которую британский премьер-министр Тереза Мэй, объявившая, что Британия покинет переговоры, если они пойдут не по её сценарию, отказывается признавать. Вопреки политической риторике, «плохое соглашение» на самом деле лучше для Британии, чем вообще никакого.

Но переговоры с ЕС – это только начало. Британии придётся договариваться о торговых соглашениях и с другими партнёрами, в том числе с двумя странами с крупнейшей в мире экономикой – США и Китаем.

На первый взгляд может показаться, что на переговорах с США британцам не о чем беспокоиться. Президент Дональд Трамп дал понять, что Британия будет «первой в очере��и» на подписание торгового соглашения с США. Он похвалил Брексит, и даже призвал другие страны ЕС выйти из этого союза вслед за Великобританией.

Но при этом Трамп обещает ставить «Америку на первое место» в любых соглашениях, которые он заключает, и в любых действиях, которые он предпринимает, особенно в сфере внешней торговли. Из-за этого возникают сомнения в готовности Трампа открыть доступ на американский рынок в тех немногих отраслях, где Британия всё ещё способна конкурировать (например, аэрокосмическая и автомобильная промышленность). И даже если он это сделает, вряд ли это будет бесплатно. Как минимум, Британии придётся начать соблюдать американские стандарты и регулирование.

Мэй знает, что ей надо подыгрывать Трампу, чтобы добиться от него достойного соглашения. Когда Трамп подписал указ, запрещающий въезд в США всем гражданам семи мусульманских стран в течение 90 дней, а также закрывший двери в США для беженцев из Сирии на неопределённый срок, Мэй уклонилась от каких-либо жёстких заявлений. Напротив, её коллеги в ЕС, уверенные в размерах и силе Евросоюза в качестве торгового блока, беспрепятственно осудили этот шаг.

Тут стала очевидной проблема, которую сторонники Брексита явно не предвидели. Они надеялись, что Брексит будет развиваться в рамках мировой торговой системы, основанной на правилах и принципах многосторонних отношений. Существование глобальных торговых механизмов, например ВТО, казалось, гарантировало, что даже в самом худшем сценарии  у Британии всё будет не так уж и плохо, а значит, негативные последствия выхода из ЕС будут минимальны.

С тех пор мир сильно изменился. Трамп пришёл к власти, пообещав сбросить оковы ВТО (и вообще всех международных организаций), а решения принимать в одностороннем порядке, опираясь на собственные интересы Америки. Даже торговые переговоры с Евросоюзом кажутся некоторым представителям Трампа слишком многосторонними, потому что в них участвуют 27 стран ЕС.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Без участия США международная система, основанная на правилах, станет менее стабильной, в том числе и потому, что другие страны могут вскоре последовать примеру Трампу, перейдя от многостороннего сотрудничества к двусторонним соглашениям. От того, что мировая торговая система станет менее открытой, проиграют все, но не в равной степени. В США, Китае и Евросоюзе (при условии, что он сохранится) дела будут идти намного лучше, чем в странах с экономикой поменьше, например в Великобритании.

Нам ещё предстоит увидеть, смогут ли США со всей их экономической мощью позволить себе переход к протекционистской политике Трампа. Но уже сейчас ясно, что Великобританию ждут очень серьёзные убытки в ходе Брексита. А если другие страны мира последуют примеру Трампа, и глобальная система, основанная на правилах, будет и дальше слабеть, тогда британские убытки будут лишь возрастать.