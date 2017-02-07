Brexit in eine schöne neue Welt

BRÜSSEL – Was den bilateralen Handel angeht, so sind die Gewinne zwischen größeren und kleineren Volkswirtschaften ungleich verteilt. Selbst in guten Zeiten wäre das eine schlechte Nachricht für das Vereinigte Königreich, wenn es sich um neue Handelsabkommen mit der Europäischen Union und anderen bemüht. Und dies sind keine guten Zeiten.
Die Wirtschaftstheorie sagt vorher, dass die Errichtung neuer Handelsbarrieren beiden Seiten schaden wird. Doch legen wirtschaftliche Grundsätze zugleich nahe, dass die größere der beiden Volkswirtschaften weniger verlieren dürfte.
Im Falle eines Zolls etwa wird die geringere Nachfrage seitens der größeren Volkswirtschaft tendenziell die Preise für die von ihr importierten Waren nach unten drücken. Die kleinere Volkswirtschaft dürfte nicht genug Einfluss auf die Gesamtnachfrage der von ihr importierten Waren und damit auf deren Preis haben.
Der Vorteil der größeren Volkswirtschaft ist noch größer, was nicht tarifäre Handelsbarrieren angeht, die häufig aus Unterschieden bei Regulierungsvorschriften und Normen zwischen miteinander Handel treibenden Ländern herrühren. In den meisten Fällen muss das kleinere Land schlicht die Regeln des größeren akzeptieren.
Angesichts dieser Tatsache haben die Brexit-Befürworter Unrecht mit ihrer Behauptung, dass sich das Vereinigte Königreich als Nettoimporteur in den Handelsverhandlungen mit der EU in einer starken Position befinden wird. Was zählt, ist die relative Größe, nicht die Netto-Handelsströme.
Mehrere Studien bestätigen dies und kommen zu dem Schluss, dass das Vereinigte Königreich den Löwenanteil der Brexit-Kosten tragen wird. Falls sich das Vereinigte Königreich und die EU auf eine neue Handelsbeziehung auf Grundlage der Regeln der Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) einigen, so wird es laut diesen Studien etwa 110 Milliarden Euro verlieren, während die EU nur etwa 50 Milliarden Euro verlieren wird. Da die Volkswirtschaft der EU etwa fünfmal größer ist als die des Vereinigten Königreichs, impliziert dies, dass der Verlust für Letzteres als Anteil vom BIP etwa zehnmal größer wäre.
Falls keine Übereinkunft erzielt wird, wird sich dasselbe Ungleichgewicht ergeben, nur dass die Kosten für das Vereinigte Königreich noch größer sein werden – eine Wahrheit, vor der die britische Ministerpräsidentin Theresa May, die erklärt hat, dass das Vereinigte Königreich bei für es ungünstigem Verhandlungsverlauf die Verhandlungen abbrechen würde, die Augen verschließt. Ungeachtet der politischen Rhetorik ist ein „schlechtes Abkommen“ für das Vereinigte Königreich tatsächlich besser als überhaupt kein Abkommen.
Doch die Verhandlungen mit der EU sind nur der Anfang. Das Vereinigte Königreich wird außerdem Handelsabkommen mit anderen Partnern schließen müssen, darunter den beiden weltgrößten Volkswirtschaften USA und China.
Auf den ersten Blick könnte es aussehen, als bestünde bei den Verhandlungen mit den USA kein Grund zur Sorge. Schließlich hat Präsident Donald Trump durchblicken lassen, dass das Vereinigte Königreich bei einem US-Handelsabkommen „an erster Stelle“ stünde. Zudem hat er den Brexit gelobt und sogar andere EU-Mitgliedstaaten ermutigt, es dem Vereinigten Königreich nachzutun und den Block zu verlassen.
Aber Trump hat auch erklärt, dass bei allen Abkommen und Maßnahmen der USA „America first“ gelten würde, insbesondere was den Handel angeht. Dies wirft Zweifel auf, ob Trump bereit sein wird, die US-Märkte in den wenigen Bereichen zu öffnen, in denen das Vereinigte Königreich noch wettbewerbsfähig ist, wie etwa in der Luftfahrt- und Automobilindustrie. Und selbst wenn er das tut, wird er es vermutlich nicht umsonst tun. Als absolutes Minimum wird das Vereinigte Königreich die US-Normen und -Regulierungsvorschriften einhalten müssen.
May weiß, dass sie, um von Trump ein annehmbares Abkommen zu bekommen, sein Spiel mitspielen muss. Deshalb hat sie, als Trump ein Dekret unterzeichnet hat, um allen Bürgern aus sieben mehrheitlich muslimischen Ländern die Einreise in die USA für 90 Tage zu verbieten und syrischen Flüchtlingen die Tür auf unbegrenzte Zeit zu versperren, alle starken Aussagen vermieden. Im Gegensatz dazu hatten ihre Kollegen aus der EU im Vertrauen auf die Größe und Stärke der EU als Handelsblock keine Hemmungen, den Schritt zu verurteilen.
Dies wirft ein Schlaglicht auf eine Herausforderung, die die Brexit-Befürworter nicht vorausgesehen haben. Sie hatten erwartet, dass der Brexit vor dem Hintergrund des regelbasierten multilateralen Handelssystems ablaufen würde. Angesichts bestehender globaler Handelssysteme wie der WTO schien es, als ob selbst das Worst-Case-Szenario für Großbritannien nicht gar so schlimm wäre und als ob die Folgen eines Austritts aus der EU unbedeutend wären.
Doch die Welt hat sich seitdem erheblich verändert. Trumps Aufstieg zur Macht wurde durch Versprechen angeheizt, die Fesseln der WTO – tatsächlich sogar aller internationalen Organisationen – abzustreifen und unilaterale Entscheidungen auf der Basis amerikanischen Eigeninteresses zu treffen. Selbst die Handelsverhandlungen mit der EU erscheinen einigen aus Trumps Gefolge als zu multilateral, weil daran 27 Mitgliedstaaten beteiligt sind.
Ohne die USA wäre das regelbasierte internationale System deutlich weniger sicher – nicht zuletzt, weil andere bald Trumps Beispiel folgen und sich für bilaterale Übereinkünfte statt für multilaterale Zusammenarbeit entscheiden könnten. Wenn das Welthandelssystem an Offenheit verlöre, würden alle verlieren, aber nicht gleichermaßen. Den USA, China und der EU (sofern sie denn überlebt) würde es viel besser ergehen als kleineren Volkswirtschaften wie dem Vereinigten Königreich.
Es bleibt abzuwarten, ob die USA mit ihrer Wirtschaftsmacht sich Trumps protektionistischen Ansatz leisten können. Doch es erscheint klar, dass dem Vereinigten Königreich im Rahmen des Brexit-Prozesses hohe Kosten entstehen werden. Wenn mehr Länder Trumps Führung folgen und das regelbasierte globale System weiter zerfällt, werden diese Kosten nur weiter steigen.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
LINGUA FRANCA
The Voice of France sounding ominously like the Voice of Russia - admonishing the erstwhile Soviet Republics.
With Brexit, France in pole position to shape The Europe of Napoleon's dreams.
Given the strengths of Europe that the Author outlined, The EU finally The Superpower it always wanted to be.
Towering above Trump 's America besides Britain, the French finally fulfilling DeGaulle's dreams.
The PetroEuro that DeGaulle desired after the Dollar's demolition on 15 August 1971 - perhaps nearly there.
Time opportune for French to finally replace English as Europe's Lingua franca as well.
Vive de les Francaise. Read more
Comment Commented Byung-chul Kim
'Multiple studies confirm this, concluding that the UK will bear the lion’s share of the costs of Brexit.'
Both studies produced months before the referendum (March and April 2016), one by the largely pro-Remain LSE.
The other by the OECD. which has already backtracked on its growth forecasts for the UK.
Not only that, but Catherine Mann, the OECD’s chief economist herself inadvertently condemned the report by, astonishingly, conceding that the OECD had been unable to predict that the Bank of England might intervene.
Something that any junior analyst, or even plain old layperson might have expected.
So the two principle studies on which this article heavily relies are of not of only of questionable intent, but also of dubious conclusions.
That's not to say there won't be an economic impact, of course there will.
But basing such an analysis on two out of date, flawed studies does nothing to advance such an argument.
Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Even before negotiations begin it seems that writers on both sides of the UK/EU divorce are psyching themselves up to believe that they will get the better end of the deal. Convention does indeed suggest that the bigger party in any negotiations (the EU in this case) will generally have the upper hand, but when it comes to international trade negotiations there are many more factors at play. Most obvious so far is the steep fall in the the value of the pound, which has already lost 15% of its value against the Euro since the Brexit vote. Even if we assume reversion to WTO rules as the worst likely outcome, this fall in the pound is likely to more than offset any new tarriffs for UK exporters. Conversely EU companies wanting to sell to the UK will face a double hit from a weaker pound, on top of any tarriffs imposed.
With so many unknown factors, it is impossible to know who will have the strongest position in any final negotiation, but both sides are in danger of failing to see the wood for the trees. The one thing everyone should be agreed on is that the outcome of this divorce is certain to reduce economic growth on both sides, and the more aggresive the trade stance becomes, the worse these losses will be. We cannot be as naive as Donald Trump, who still seems to believe that trade wars can somehow lead to better economic growth. Given the common pattern of acrimony in divorces we will need cool heads in the months ahead to remind us that a sensible Brexit deal - one which respects the privileges of EU membership, but still promotes free trade with the UK - is in everyone's best interest. Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Supply and demand is not always a uniform entity purely responding to numerical quantity. In my own import/export experience of the 60s through 90s, I found that specialty electronic products made in the UK could have a market in the USA, especially when the specifications were sufficiently unique, so that the standardizations inherent within American military requirements, could not support sufficient American interest and production. In those instances I found markets that were willing to pay more for items made by similar companies located in the USA and in Britain. So the Britain I knew manufactured products to suit more limited applications but at higher prices. Of course this was at a time when defense department specifications were not as uniformly established throughout NATO nation equipment. However the concept of specialization still exists and can be very much dependent upon specifics rather than quantity. The cost to produce to a more limited specific requirement is not as dependent upon the size of the overall economy.
The question then is what are the talents, sentimentalities, and specific experience that would provide a more unique, or a one sided advantage to Britain.
The language of commerce is more favorable to the English Language.
Banking and Investment oversight is more closely associated with the UK.
Government over centuries is perceived to be more stable than other European nations.
Entertainment and sports are at least on a par if not more profitable than the rest of the EU
The UK has large energy reserves.
Economic and cultural ties to the largest economy in the world are more assured than the rest of the EU.
If we were to add up the intangibles that make up the ingredients of an economy, I think it would be difficult to assume that BREXIT is as dangerous to the British economy as might be assumed based only upon GDP.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
If QVII triggers article 50 and embarks on this divorce journey with the EU, she and many European leaders won't be in power in 2 years time to see the outcome of any deal, if at all with the EU, whether relating to trade or otherwise (the issues with the EU go back decades and decades it shall take to untangle them). With the EU, the U.K. has a lot to loose, and soon the British people will get asked to pay more taxes, or to earning less in order to compete with the Chinese and others, there will not only be cries but screams all over the place. QVII and her predecessor should have handled the EU and the Brexit referendum differently, one can only hope that it is still not too late to correct past and some current mistakes. Read more
Featured
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
The End of Trump’s Market Honeymoon
Nouriel Roubini expects the current equity-price rally to end as the new administration's economic policies take shape.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Nina Khrushcheva
[Listen to the podcast here.] Nina Khrushcheva, Professor at the New School, discusses truth, Russia, and the future for US-Russian relations with PS Contributing Editor John Andrews, Krister Paris from the Estonian newspaper Eesti Pärvaleht, and Arnout Brouwers from Holland’s de Volkskrant.