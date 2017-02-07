5

Brexit in eine schöne neue Welt

BRÜSSEL – Was den bilateralen Handel angeht, so sind die Gewinne zwischen größeren und kleineren Volkswirtschaften ungleich verteilt. Selbst in guten Zeiten wäre das eine schlechte Nachricht für das Vereinigte Königreich, wenn es sich um neue Handelsabkommen mit der Europäischen Union und anderen bemüht. Und dies sind keine guten Zeiten.

Die Wirtschaftstheorie sagt vorher, dass die Errichtung neuer Handelsbarrieren beiden Seiten schaden wird. Doch legen wirtschaftliche Grundsätze zugleich nahe, dass die größere der beiden Volkswirtschaften weniger verlieren dürfte.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Im Falle eines Zolls etwa wird die geringere Nachfrage seitens der größeren Volkswirtschaft tendenziell die Preise für die von ihr importierten Waren nach unten drücken. Die kleinere Volkswirtschaft dürfte nicht genug Einfluss auf die Gesamtnachfrage der von ihr importierten Waren und damit auf deren Preis haben.

Der Vorteil der größeren Volkswirtschaft ist noch größer, was nicht tarifäre Handelsbarrieren angeht, die häufig aus Unterschieden bei Regulierungsvorschriften und Normen zwischen miteinander Handel treibenden Ländern herrühren. In den meisten Fällen muss das kleinere Land schlicht die Regeln des größeren akzeptieren.

Angesichts dieser Tatsache haben die Brexit-Befürworter Unrecht mit ihrer Behauptung, dass sich das Vereinigte Königreich als Nettoimporteur in den Handelsverhandlungen mit der EU in einer starken Position befinden wird. Was zählt, ist die relative Größe, nicht die Netto-Handelsströme.

Mehrere Studien bestätigen dies und kommen zu dem Schluss, dass das Vereinigte Königreich den Löwenanteil der Brexit-Kosten tragen wird. Falls sich das Vereinigte Königreich und die EU auf eine neue Handelsbeziehung auf Grundlage der Regeln der Welthandelsorganisation (WTO) einigen, so wird es laut diesen Studien etwa 110 Milliarden Euro verlieren, während die EU nur etwa 50 Milliarden Euro verlieren wird. Da die Volkswirtschaft der EU etwa fünfmal größer ist als die des Vereinigten Königreichs, impliziert dies, dass der Verlust für Letzteres als Anteil vom BIP etwa zehnmal größer wäre.

Falls keine Übereinkunft erzielt wird, wird sich dasselbe Ungleichgewicht ergeben, nur dass die Kosten für das Vereinigte Königreich noch größer sein werden – eine Wahrheit, vor der die britische Ministerpräsidentin Theresa May, die erklärt hat, dass das Vereinigte Königreich bei für es ungünstigem Verhandlungsverlauf die Verhandlungen abbrechen würde, die Augen verschließt. Ungeachtet der politischen Rhetorik ist ein „schlechtes Abkommen“ für das Vereinigte Königreich tatsächlich besser als überhaupt kein Abkommen.

Doch die Verhandlungen mit der EU sind nur der Anfang. Das Vereinigte Königreich wird außerdem Handelsabkommen mit anderen Partnern schließen müssen, darunter den beiden weltgrößten Volkswirtschaften USA und China.

Auf den ersten Blick könnte es aussehen, als bestünde bei den Verhandlungen mit den USA kein Grund zur Sorge. Schließlich hat Präsident Donald Trump durchblicken lassen, dass das Vereinigte Königreich bei einem US-Handelsabkommen „an erster Stelle“ stünde. Zudem hat er den Brexit gelobt und sogar andere EU-Mitgliedstaaten ermutigt, es dem Vereinigten Königreich nachzutun und den Block zu verlassen.

Aber Trump hat auch erklärt, dass bei allen Abkommen und Maßnahmen der USA „America first“ gelten würde, insbesondere was den Handel angeht. Dies wirft Zweifel auf, ob Trump bereit sein wird, die US-Märkte in den wenigen Bereichen zu öffnen, in denen das Vereinigte Königreich noch wettbewerbsfähig ist, wie etwa in der Luftfahrt- und Automobilindustrie. Und selbst wenn er das tut, wird er es vermutlich nicht umsonst tun. Als absolutes Minimum wird das Vereinigte Königreich die US-Normen und -Regulierungsvorschriften einhalten müssen.

May weiß, dass sie, um von Trump ein annehmbares Abkommen zu bekommen, sein Spiel mitspielen muss. Deshalb hat sie, als Trump ein Dekret unterzeichnet hat, um allen Bürgern aus sieben mehrheitlich muslimischen Ländern die Einreise in die USA für 90 Tage zu verbieten und syrischen Flüchtlingen die Tür auf unbegrenzte Zeit zu versperren, alle starken Aussagen vermieden. Im Gegensatz dazu hatten ihre Kollegen aus der EU im Vertrauen auf die Größe und Stärke der EU als Handelsblock keine Hemmungen, den Schritt zu verurteilen.

Dies wirft ein Schlaglicht auf eine Herausforderung, die die Brexit-Befürworter nicht vorausgesehen haben. Sie hatten erwartet, dass der Brexit vor dem Hintergrund des regelbasierten multilateralen Handelssystems ablaufen würde. Angesichts bestehender globaler Handelssysteme wie der WTO schien es, als ob selbst das Worst-Case-Szenario für Großbritannien nicht gar so schlimm wäre und als ob die Folgen eines Austritts aus der EU unbedeutend wären.

Doch die Welt hat sich seitdem erheblich verändert. Trumps Aufstieg zur Macht wurde durch Versprechen angeheizt, die Fesseln der WTO – tatsächlich sogar aller internationalen Organisationen – abzustreifen und unilaterale Entscheidungen auf der Basis amerikanischen Eigeninteresses zu treffen. Selbst die Handelsverhandlungen mit der EU erscheinen einigen aus Trumps Gefolge als zu multilateral, weil daran 27 Mitgliedstaaten beteiligt sind.

Ohne die USA wäre das regelbasierte internationale System deutlich weniger sicher – nicht zuletzt, weil andere bald Trumps Beispiel folgen und sich für bilaterale Übereinkünfte statt für multilaterale Zusammenarbeit entscheiden könnten. Wenn das Welthandelssystem an Offenheit verlöre, würden alle verlieren, aber nicht gleichermaßen. Den USA, China und der EU (sofern sie denn überlebt) würde es viel besser ergehen als kleineren Volkswirtschaften wie dem Vereinigten Königreich.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Es bleibt abzuwarten, ob die USA mit ihrer Wirtschaftsmacht sich Trumps protektionistischen Ansatz leisten können. Doch es erscheint klar, dass dem Vereinigten Königreich im Rahmen des Brexit-Prozesses hohe Kosten entstehen werden. Wenn mehr Länder Trumps Führung folgen und das regelbasierte globale System weiter zerfällt, werden diese Kosten nur weiter steigen.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan