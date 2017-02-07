5

Brexit v překrásném novém světě

BRUSEL – Co se týče bilaterálního obchodu, zisky a ztráty jsou rozloženy asymetricky mezi větší a menší ekonomiky. V ideálních časech by to pro Spojené království, usilující o nové obchodní dohody s Evropskou unií a dalšími, nebyla dobrá zpráva. Doba přitom vůbec není ideální.

Ekonomická teorie předpovídá, že vytváření nových obchodních bariér poškozuje obě strany. Ekonomické principy ale také naznačují, že větší ze dvou ekonomik pravděpodobně tratí méně.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

V případě cla, například, bude mít nižší poptávka ze strany větší ekonomiky tendenci snižovat ceny zboží, které dováží. Menší ekonomika nejspíš nebude mít dostatečný vliv na celkovou poptávku po zboží, které dováží, a tedy ani na jeho cenu.

Zvýhodnění větší ekonomiky je ještě silnější, co se týče necelních bariér, které často plynou z odlišností v regulačních nařízeních a normách mezi obchodujícími zeměmi. Ve většině případů menší země prostě musí přijmout pravidla té větší.

Vzhledem k tomu se zastánci brexitu mýlí, když tvrdí, že Británie coby čistý dovozce bude mít při obchodních jednáních s EU pevné postavení. Nezáleží na čistých obchodních tocích, ale na relativní velikosti.

Potvrzuje to řada studií, které uzavírají, že Británie ponese lví podíl ceny za brexit. Pokud se Británie a EU dohodnou na novém obchodním vztahu založeném na pravidlech Světové obchodní organizace (WTO), studie předvídají, že Británie tratí asi 110 miliard eur, kdežto EU jen asi 50 miliard eur. Vzhledem k tomu, že ekonomika EU je zhruba pětkrát větší než ta britská, znamená to, že pro Británii by ztráta, jako podíl HDP, byla asi desetkrát větší.

Nebude-li dosaženo dohody, projeví se tatáž nevyváženost, jen cena pro Británii bude ještě vyšší – což je skutečnost, již odmítá uznat britská ministerská předsedkyně Theresa Mayová, která prohlásila, že Británie odstoupí od vyjednávání, která se nebudou vyvíjet podle jejích představ. Navzdory politickým prohlášením je „špatná dohoda“ ve skutečnosti pro Británii lepší než žádná dohoda.

Jenže rozhovory s EU jsou jen začátek. Británie bude muset dojednat obchodní dohody i s dalšími partnery, včetně dvou největších ekonomik světa: Spojenými státy a Čínou.

Na první pohled se může zdát, že vyjednávání s USA není třeba se obávat. Vždyť prezident Donald Trump naznačil, že Británie bude v oblasti obchodních dohod s USA „první na řadě“. Navíc pochválil brexit, a dokonce pobídl ostatní členské státy EU, aby po vzoru Británie blok opustily.

Trump se ale také zavázal, že pro něj bude „Amerika na prvním místě“ ve všech dohodách a aktivitách, jež podnikne, zejména ohledně obchodu. To vyvolává pochybnosti, zda bude Trump ochoten otevřít americké trhy v oněch několika málo odvětvích, kde Británie stále ještě dokáže konkurovat, například v leteckém a automobilovém průmyslu. Navíc i když takovou ochotu projeví, nebude to nejspíš zadarmo. Británie bude muset přinejmenším dodržovat americké normy a předpisy.

Mayová ví, že aby z Trumpa dostala slušnou dohodu, musí hrát jeho hru. Když tedy Trump podepsal exekutivní příkaz, jímž na 90 dní znemožnil vstup do USA komukoli ze sedmi zemí s muslimskou většinou a uprchlíkům ze Sýrie zavřel dveře na neurčito, vystříhala se silnějších vyjádření. Naproti tomu její protějšky v EU, čerpající sebevědomí z velikosti a síly EU jako obchodního bloku, nebyly při pranýřování tohoto kroku ničím svázány.

To zdůrazňuje komplikaci, s níž stoupenci brexitu nepočítali. Očekávali, že k brexitu dojde v prostředí multilaterální obchodní soustavy založené na pravidlech. Při funkčnosti globálních obchodních rámců, jako je WTO, se zdálo, že ani nejčernější scénář nebude pro Británii až tak špatný, a tedy že důsledky odchodu z EU nebudou velké.

Svět se ale od té doby podstatně změnil. Palivem Trumpova vzestupu k moci byly sliby, že odhodí okovy WTO – ba všech mezinárodních organizací – a bude dělat jednostranná rozhodnutí založená na vlastních zájmech Ameriky. Některým Trumpovým příznivcům se jako příliš multilaterální jeví i obchodní vyjednávání s EU, protože zahrnují 27 členských zemí.

Bez USA na palubě by byla mezinárodní soustava založená na pravidlech mnohem méně bezpečná – v neposlední řadě proto, že Trumpova příkladu by brzy mohli následovat další, kteří by před multilaterální spoluprací upřednostnili bilaterální dohody. Jak by ubývalo otevřenosti světové obchodní soustavy, tratili by všichni, leč ne rovnoměrně. USA, Číně a EU (pokud přežije) by se dařilo mnohem lépe než menším ekonomikám, jako je Británie.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Zda si Trumpův protekcionistický přístup mohou dovolit USA se svou ekonomickou silou, se teprve uvidí. Zdá se ale jasné, že Británie utrpí během brexitu značné škody. Bude-li Trumpova vzoru následovat víc zemí a globální soustava opřená o pravidla se bude dál rozpadat, tyto škody jedině porostou.

Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč