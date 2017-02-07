Brexit v překrásném novém světě

BRUSEL – Co se týče bilaterálního obchodu, zisky a ztráty jsou rozloženy asymetricky mezi větší a menší ekonomiky. V ideálních časech by to pro Spojené království, usilující o nové obchodní dohody s Evropskou unií a dalšími, nebyla dobrá zpráva. Doba přitom vůbec není ideální.
Ekonomická teorie předpovídá, že vytváření nových obchodních bariér poškozuje obě strany. Ekonomické principy ale také naznačují, že větší ze dvou ekonomik pravděpodobně tratí méně.
V případě cla, například, bude mít nižší poptávka ze strany větší ekonomiky tendenci snižovat ceny zboží, které dováží. Menší ekonomika nejspíš nebude mít dostatečný vliv na celkovou poptávku po zboží, které dováží, a tedy ani na jeho cenu.
Zvýhodnění větší ekonomiky je ještě silnější, co se týče necelních bariér, které často plynou z odlišností v regulačních nařízeních a normách mezi obchodujícími zeměmi. Ve většině případů menší země prostě musí přijmout pravidla té větší.
Vzhledem k tomu se zastánci brexitu mýlí, když tvrdí, že Británie coby čistý dovozce bude mít při obchodních jednáních s EU pevné postavení. Nezáleží na čistých obchodních tocích, ale na relativní velikosti.
Potvrzuje to řada studií, které uzavírají, že Británie ponese lví podíl ceny za brexit. Pokud se Británie a EU dohodnou na novém obchodním vztahu založeném na pravidlech Světové obchodní organizace (WTO), studie předvídají, že Británie tratí asi 110 miliard eur, kdežto EU jen asi 50 miliard eur. Vzhledem k tomu, že ekonomika EU je zhruba pětkrát větší než ta britská, znamená to, že pro Británii by ztráta, jako podíl HDP, byla asi desetkrát větší.
Nebude-li dosaženo dohody, projeví se tatáž nevyváženost, jen cena pro Británii bude ještě vyšší – což je skutečnost, již odmítá uznat britská ministerská předsedkyně Theresa Mayová, která prohlásila, že Británie odstoupí od vyjednávání, která se nebudou vyvíjet podle jejích představ. Navzdory politickým prohlášením je „špatná dohoda“ ve skutečnosti pro Británii lepší než žádná dohoda.
Jenže rozhovory s EU jsou jen začátek. Británie bude muset dojednat obchodní dohody i s dalšími partnery, včetně dvou největších ekonomik světa: Spojenými státy a Čínou.
Na první pohled se může zdát, že vyjednávání s USA není třeba se obávat. Vždyť prezident Donald Trump naznačil, že Británie bude v oblasti obchodních dohod s USA „první na řadě“. Navíc pochválil brexit, a dokonce pobídl ostatní členské státy EU, aby po vzoru Británie blok opustily.
Trump se ale také zavázal, že pro něj bude „Amerika na prvním místě“ ve všech dohodách a aktivitách, jež podnikne, zejména ohledně obchodu. To vyvolává pochybnosti, zda bude Trump ochoten otevřít americké trhy v oněch několika málo odvětvích, kde Británie stále ještě dokáže konkurovat, například v leteckém a automobilovém průmyslu. Navíc i když takovou ochotu projeví, nebude to nejspíš zadarmo. Británie bude muset přinejmenším dodržovat americké normy a předpisy.
Mayová ví, že aby z Trumpa dostala slušnou dohodu, musí hrát jeho hru. Když tedy Trump podepsal exekutivní příkaz, jímž na 90 dní znemožnil vstup do USA komukoli ze sedmi zemí s muslimskou většinou a uprchlíkům ze Sýrie zavřel dveře na neurčito, vystříhala se silnějších vyjádření. Naproti tomu její protějšky v EU, čerpající sebevědomí z velikosti a síly EU jako obchodního bloku, nebyly při pranýřování tohoto kroku ničím svázány.
To zdůrazňuje komplikaci, s níž stoupenci brexitu nepočítali. Očekávali, že k brexitu dojde v prostředí multilaterální obchodní soustavy založené na pravidlech. Při funkčnosti globálních obchodních rámců, jako je WTO, se zdálo, že ani nejčernější scénář nebude pro Británii až tak špatný, a tedy že důsledky odchodu z EU nebudou velké.
Svět se ale od té doby podstatně změnil. Palivem Trumpova vzestupu k moci byly sliby, že odhodí okovy WTO – ba všech mezinárodních organizací – a bude dělat jednostranná rozhodnutí založená na vlastních zájmech Ameriky. Některým Trumpovým příznivcům se jako příliš multilaterální jeví i obchodní vyjednávání s EU, protože zahrnují 27 členských zemí.
Bez USA na palubě by byla mezinárodní soustava založená na pravidlech mnohem méně bezpečná – v neposlední řadě proto, že Trumpova příkladu by brzy mohli následovat další, kteří by před multilaterální spoluprací upřednostnili bilaterální dohody. Jak by ubývalo otevřenosti světové obchodní soustavy, tratili by všichni, leč ne rovnoměrně. USA, Číně a EU (pokud přežije) by se dařilo mnohem lépe než menším ekonomikám, jako je Británie.
Zda si Trumpův protekcionistický přístup mohou dovolit USA se svou ekonomickou silou, se teprve uvidí. Zdá se ale jasné, že Británie utrpí během brexitu značné škody. Bude-li Trumpova vzoru následovat víc zemí a globální soustava opřená o pravidla se bude dál rozpadat, tyto škody jedině porostou.
Z angličtiny přeložil David Daduč
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
LINGUA FRANCA
The Voice of France sounding ominously like the Voice of Russia - admonishing the erstwhile Soviet Republics.
With Brexit, France in pole position to shape The Europe of Napoleon's dreams.
Given the strengths of Europe that the Author outlined, The EU finally The Superpower it always wanted to be.
Towering above Trump 's America besides Britain, the French finally fulfilling DeGaulle's dreams.
The PetroEuro that DeGaulle desired after the Dollar's demolition on 15 August 1971 - perhaps nearly there.
Time opportune for French to finally replace English as Europe's Lingua franca as well.
Vive de les Francaise. Read more
Comment Commented Byung-chul Kim
'Multiple studies confirm this, concluding that the UK will bear the lion’s share of the costs of Brexit.'
Both studies produced months before the referendum (March and April 2016), one by the largely pro-Remain LSE.
The other by the OECD. which has already backtracked on its growth forecasts for the UK.
Not only that, but Catherine Mann, the OECD’s chief economist herself inadvertently condemned the report by, astonishingly, conceding that the OECD had been unable to predict that the Bank of England might intervene.
Something that any junior analyst, or even plain old layperson might have expected.
So the two principle studies on which this article heavily relies are of not of only of questionable intent, but also of dubious conclusions.
That's not to say there won't be an economic impact, of course there will.
But basing such an analysis on two out of date, flawed studies does nothing to advance such an argument.
Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Even before negotiations begin it seems that writers on both sides of the UK/EU divorce are psyching themselves up to believe that they will get the better end of the deal. Convention does indeed suggest that the bigger party in any negotiations (the EU in this case) will generally have the upper hand, but when it comes to international trade negotiations there are many more factors at play. Most obvious so far is the steep fall in the the value of the pound, which has already lost 15% of its value against the Euro since the Brexit vote. Even if we assume reversion to WTO rules as the worst likely outcome, this fall in the pound is likely to more than offset any new tarriffs for UK exporters. Conversely EU companies wanting to sell to the UK will face a double hit from a weaker pound, on top of any tarriffs imposed.
With so many unknown factors, it is impossible to know who will have the strongest position in any final negotiation, but both sides are in danger of failing to see the wood for the trees. The one thing everyone should be agreed on is that the outcome of this divorce is certain to reduce economic growth on both sides, and the more aggresive the trade stance becomes, the worse these losses will be. We cannot be as naive as Donald Trump, who still seems to believe that trade wars can somehow lead to better economic growth. Given the common pattern of acrimony in divorces we will need cool heads in the months ahead to remind us that a sensible Brexit deal - one which respects the privileges of EU membership, but still promotes free trade with the UK - is in everyone's best interest. Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Supply and demand is not always a uniform entity purely responding to numerical quantity. In my own import/export experience of the 60s through 90s, I found that specialty electronic products made in the UK could have a market in the USA, especially when the specifications were sufficiently unique, so that the standardizations inherent within American military requirements, could not support sufficient American interest and production. In those instances I found markets that were willing to pay more for items made by similar companies located in the USA and in Britain. So the Britain I knew manufactured products to suit more limited applications but at higher prices. Of course this was at a time when defense department specifications were not as uniformly established throughout NATO nation equipment. However the concept of specialization still exists and can be very much dependent upon specifics rather than quantity. The cost to produce to a more limited specific requirement is not as dependent upon the size of the overall economy.
The question then is what are the talents, sentimentalities, and specific experience that would provide a more unique, or a one sided advantage to Britain.
The language of commerce is more favorable to the English Language.
Banking and Investment oversight is more closely associated with the UK.
Government over centuries is perceived to be more stable than other European nations.
Entertainment and sports are at least on a par if not more profitable than the rest of the EU
The UK has large energy reserves.
Economic and cultural ties to the largest economy in the world are more assured than the rest of the EU.
If we were to add up the intangibles that make up the ingredients of an economy, I think it would be difficult to assume that BREXIT is as dangerous to the British economy as might be assumed based only upon GDP.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
If QVII triggers article 50 and embarks on this divorce journey with the EU, she and many European leaders won't be in power in 2 years time to see the outcome of any deal, if at all with the EU, whether relating to trade or otherwise (the issues with the EU go back decades and decades it shall take to untangle them). With the EU, the U.K. has a lot to loose, and soon the British people will get asked to pay more taxes, or to earning less in order to compete with the Chinese and others, there will not only be cries but screams all over the place. QVII and her predecessor should have handled the EU and the Brexit referendum differently, one can only hope that it is still not too late to correct past and some current mistakes. Read more
