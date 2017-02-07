La Brexit nel contesto di un mondo nuovo e coraggioso

BRUXELLES – Nel contesto dei rapporti commerciali bilaterali, i profitti e le perdite sono distribuite in modo asimmetrico tra l’economia più grande e quella più piccola. Anche nei periodi migliori questo sarebbe un aspetto negativo per il Regno Unito ora che si appresta a negoziare dei nuovi accordi commerciali con l’Unione europea e altri stati. E non siamo di certo in uno dei periodi migliori.
Secondo i principi di teoria economica, erigere nuove barriere commerciali sarebbe negativo per entrambe le parti. Inoltre, secondo questi stessi principi tra due economie in fase di trattativa sarebbe la più grande a subire meno perdite.
Nel caso di una dazio, ad esempio, una riduzione della domanda da parte di un’economia più grande tenderà a far diminuire i prezzi dei prodotti che importa. L’economia più piccola tenderà invece a non avere un impatto sufficientemente importante sulla domanda complessiva dei prodotti importati e quindi tantomeno sui loro prezzi.
Il vantaggio dell’economia più grande è persino maggiore in relazione alle barriere non tariffarie che spesso risultano dalle differenze nelle regolamentazioni e negli standard tra partner commerciali. Nella maggior parte dei casi, il paese più piccolo deve semplicemente accettare le regole del paese più grande.
Alla luce di ciò, i sostenitori della Brexit sbagliano quando dicono che il Regno Unito, come importatore netto, sarà in una posizione forte nelle negoziazioni commerciali con l’UE. Ciò che conta sono infatti le dimensioni relative e non i flussi commerciali netti.
Diversi studi confermano questa teoria affermando che il Regno Unito dovrà sostenere la quota maggiore dei costi legati alla Brexit. Se il Regno Unito e l’UE dovessero concordare una nuova relazione commerciale basata sulla regolamentazione dell’Organizzazione Mondiale del Commercio (OMC), secondo questi studi il Regno Unito perderebbe circa 110 miliardi di euro (pari a 119 miliardi di dollari), mentre l’UE perderebbe solo circa 50 miliardi di euro. Dato che l’economia dell’UE è cinque volte più ampia dell’economia britannica, la perdita per il Regno Unito, in termini di PIL, sarebbe almeno dieci volte più consistente.
Nel caso in cui non si dovesse raggiungere alcun accordo, emergerebbe comunque lo stesso squilibrio, solo che i costi a carico del Regno Unito sarebbero persino maggiori; una realtà che il Primo Ministro britannico Theresa May rifiuta di riconoscere quando sostiene che il Regno Unito sarebbe pronto a lasciare le trattative qualora non andassero nella direzione desiderata. Malgrado la retorica politica, un “brutto accordo” è in realtà la soluzione migliore per il Regno Unito rispetto a un accordo mancato.
Ma le trattative con l’UE rappresentano solo l’inizio. Il Regno Unito dovrà anche negoziare degli accordi commerciali con altri partner, tra cui le due economie più grandi: gli Stati Uniti e la Cina.
A prima vista, potrebbe sembrare che le negoziazioni con gli Stati Uniti non comportino alcuna preoccupazione. Dopotutto, il Presidente Donald Trump ha affermato che il Regno Unito sarebbe il “primo della lista” per un accordo commerciale con gli USA. Inoltre, ha lodato la Brexit e ha persino incoraggiato altri stati membri dell’UE a seguire l’esempio del Regno Unito e uscire dal blocco.
Ma Trump si è anche impegnato a “mettere prima l’America” in tutti gli accordi e le azioni che porterà avanti, in particolar modo per quanto riguarda il commercio. Questo solleva dei dubbi sulla volontà di Trump di aprire i mercati statunitensi nei pochi settori nei quali il Regno Unito può ancora competere, come l’industria aerospaziale e quella automobilistica. Ma anche se lo dovesse fare non lo farà di certo gratuitamente. Quantomeno il Regno Unito dovrà conformarsi agli standard e alle normative statunitensi.
Theresa May sa che, per ottenere un buon accordo con Trump, deve stare al suo gioco. E infatti quando Trump ha firmato un’ordinanza esecutiva per vietare l’ingresso negli Stati Uniti ai cittadini di sette paesi a maggioranza musulmana e per chiudere le porte ai rifugiati della Siria illimitatamente, la May ha evitato qualsiasi osservazione forte. Per contro le sue controparti dell’UE, forti delle dimensioni e della forza dell’UE come blocco commerciale, non hanno avuto problemi a condannare la mossa di Trump.
Ciò delinea una sfida che i sostenitori della Brexit non avevano previsto. I fautori della Brexit si aspettavano infatti che l’uscita dall’UE sarebbe avvenuta nel contesto di un sistema commerciale multilaterale regolamentato. Grazie alla presenza di quadri normativi come quello dell’OMC sembrava infatti che anche lo scenario peggiore per il Regno Unito non fosse poi così negativo e quindi che le conseguenze legate all’uscita dall’UE fossero di scarsa rilevanza.
Ma il mondo è cambiato in modo significativo da allora. L’ascesa di Trump al potere è stata alimentata dalle promesse di rovesciare le restrizioni dell’OMC (e di quelle di tutte le organizzazioni internazionali) e di prendere delle decisioni unilaterali sulla base degli interessi dell’America. Anche le trattative commerciali con l’UE sembrano essere troppo multilaterali per alcuni della schiera di Trump in quanto coinvolgono 27 paesi membri.
Senza gli Stati Uniti, il sistema internazionale regolamentato sarebbe molto meno sicuro, soprattutto in quanto altri paesi potrebbero seguire l’esempio di Trump in tempi brevi optando per gli accordi bilaterali invece della cooperazione multilaterale. Con l’eventuale chiusura progressiva del sistema commerciale mondiale, tutti i paesi finirebbero per perderci ma non in modo equo. Gli Stati Uniti, la Cina e l’UE (a condizione che sopravviva) riuscirebbero infatti ad avere risultati migliori rispetto ad economie più piccole come il Regno Unito.
Rimane da vedere se gli Stati Uniti, con la loro potenza economica, possono permettersi l’approccio protezionista di Trump. Ma sembra comunque chiaro che il Regno Unito dovrà farsi carico di costi importanti durante il procedimento della Brexit. Se altri paesi dovessero seguire l’esempio di Trump e se il sistema globale regolamentato dovesse continuare a deteriorarsi, allora questi costi non faranno altro che aumentare.
Traduzione di Marzia Pecorari
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
LINGUA FRANCA
The Voice of France sounding ominously like the Voice of Russia - admonishing the erstwhile Soviet Republics.
With Brexit, France in pole position to shape The Europe of Napoleon's dreams.
Given the strengths of Europe that the Author outlined, The EU finally The Superpower it always wanted to be.
Towering above Trump 's America besides Britain, the French finally fulfilling DeGaulle's dreams.
The PetroEuro that DeGaulle desired after the Dollar's demolition on 15 August 1971 - perhaps nearly there.
Time opportune for French to finally replace English as Europe's Lingua franca as well.
Vive de les Francaise. Read more
Comment Commented Byung-chul Kim
'Multiple studies confirm this, concluding that the UK will bear the lion’s share of the costs of Brexit.'
Both studies produced months before the referendum (March and April 2016), one by the largely pro-Remain LSE.
The other by the OECD. which has already backtracked on its growth forecasts for the UK.
Not only that, but Catherine Mann, the OECD’s chief economist herself inadvertently condemned the report by, astonishingly, conceding that the OECD had been unable to predict that the Bank of England might intervene.
Something that any junior analyst, or even plain old layperson might have expected.
So the two principle studies on which this article heavily relies are of not of only of questionable intent, but also of dubious conclusions.
That's not to say there won't be an economic impact, of course there will.
But basing such an analysis on two out of date, flawed studies does nothing to advance such an argument.
Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Even before negotiations begin it seems that writers on both sides of the UK/EU divorce are psyching themselves up to believe that they will get the better end of the deal. Convention does indeed suggest that the bigger party in any negotiations (the EU in this case) will generally have the upper hand, but when it comes to international trade negotiations there are many more factors at play. Most obvious so far is the steep fall in the the value of the pound, which has already lost 15% of its value against the Euro since the Brexit vote. Even if we assume reversion to WTO rules as the worst likely outcome, this fall in the pound is likely to more than offset any new tarriffs for UK exporters. Conversely EU companies wanting to sell to the UK will face a double hit from a weaker pound, on top of any tarriffs imposed.
With so many unknown factors, it is impossible to know who will have the strongest position in any final negotiation, but both sides are in danger of failing to see the wood for the trees. The one thing everyone should be agreed on is that the outcome of this divorce is certain to reduce economic growth on both sides, and the more aggresive the trade stance becomes, the worse these losses will be. We cannot be as naive as Donald Trump, who still seems to believe that trade wars can somehow lead to better economic growth. Given the common pattern of acrimony in divorces we will need cool heads in the months ahead to remind us that a sensible Brexit deal - one which respects the privileges of EU membership, but still promotes free trade with the UK - is in everyone's best interest. Read more
Comment Commented Bernard Fudim
Supply and demand is not always a uniform entity purely responding to numerical quantity. In my own import/export experience of the 60s through 90s, I found that specialty electronic products made in the UK could have a market in the USA, especially when the specifications were sufficiently unique, so that the standardizations inherent within American military requirements, could not support sufficient American interest and production. In those instances I found markets that were willing to pay more for items made by similar companies located in the USA and in Britain. So the Britain I knew manufactured products to suit more limited applications but at higher prices. Of course this was at a time when defense department specifications were not as uniformly established throughout NATO nation equipment. However the concept of specialization still exists and can be very much dependent upon specifics rather than quantity. The cost to produce to a more limited specific requirement is not as dependent upon the size of the overall economy.
The question then is what are the talents, sentimentalities, and specific experience that would provide a more unique, or a one sided advantage to Britain.
The language of commerce is more favorable to the English Language.
Banking and Investment oversight is more closely associated with the UK.
Government over centuries is perceived to be more stable than other European nations.
Entertainment and sports are at least on a par if not more profitable than the rest of the EU
The UK has large energy reserves.
Economic and cultural ties to the largest economy in the world are more assured than the rest of the EU.
If we were to add up the intangibles that make up the ingredients of an economy, I think it would be difficult to assume that BREXIT is as dangerous to the British economy as might be assumed based only upon GDP.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
If QVII triggers article 50 and embarks on this divorce journey with the EU, she and many European leaders won't be in power in 2 years time to see the outcome of any deal, if at all with the EU, whether relating to trade or otherwise (the issues with the EU go back decades and decades it shall take to untangle them). With the EU, the U.K. has a lot to loose, and soon the British people will get asked to pay more taxes, or to earning less in order to compete with the Chinese and others, there will not only be cries but screams all over the place. QVII and her predecessor should have handled the EU and the Brexit referendum differently, one can only hope that it is still not too late to correct past and some current mistakes. Read more
