La Brexit nel contesto di un mondo nuovo e coraggioso

BRUXELLES – Nel contesto dei rapporti commerciali bilaterali, i profitti e le perdite sono distribuite in modo asimmetrico tra l’economia più grande e quella più piccola. Anche nei periodi migliori questo sarebbe un aspetto negativo per il Regno Unito ora che si appresta a negoziare dei nuovi accordi commerciali con l’Unione europea e altri stati. E non siamo di certo in uno dei periodi migliori.

Secondo i principi di teoria economica, erigere nuove barriere commerciali sarebbe negativo per entrambe le parti. Inoltre, secondo questi stessi principi tra due economie in fase di trattativa sarebbe la più grande a subire meno perdite.

Nel caso di una dazio, ad esempio, una riduzione della domanda da parte di un’economia più grande tenderà a far diminuire i prezzi dei prodotti che importa. L’economia più piccola tenderà invece a non avere un impatto sufficientemente importante sulla domanda complessiva dei prodotti importati e quindi tantomeno sui loro prezzi.

Il vantaggio dell’economia più grande è persino maggiore in relazione alle barriere non tariffarie che spesso risultano dalle differenze nelle regolamentazioni e negli standard tra partner commerciali. Nella maggior parte dei casi, il paese più piccolo deve semplicemente accettare le regole del paese più grande.

Alla luce di ciò, i sostenitori della Brexit sbagliano quando dicono che il Regno Unito, come importatore netto, sarà in una posizione forte nelle negoziazioni commerciali con l’UE. Ciò che conta sono infatti le dimensioni relative e non i flussi commerciali netti.

Diversi studi confermano questa teoria affermando che il Regno Unito dovrà sostenere la quota maggiore dei costi legati alla Brexit. Se il Regno Unito e l’UE dovessero concordare una nuova relazione commerciale basata sulla regolamentazione dell’Organizzazione Mondiale del Commercio (OMC), secondo questi studi il Regno Unito perderebbe circa 110 miliardi di euro (pari a 119 miliardi di dollari), mentre l’UE perderebbe solo circa 50 miliardi di euro. Dato che l’economia dell’UE è cinque volte più ampia dell’economia britannica, la perdita per il Regno Unito, in termini di PIL, sarebbe almeno dieci volte più consistente.

Nel caso in cui non si dovesse raggiungere alcun accordo, emergerebbe comunque lo stesso squilibrio, solo che i costi a carico del Regno Unito sarebbero persino maggiori; una realtà che il Primo Ministro britannico Theresa May rifiuta di riconoscere quando sostiene che il Regno Unito sarebbe pronto a lasciare le trattative qualora non andassero nella direzione desiderata. Malgrado la retorica politica, un “brutto accordo” è in realtà la soluzione migliore per il Regno Unito rispetto a un accordo mancato. 

Ma le trattative con l’UE rappresentano solo l’inizio. Il Regno Unito dovrà anche negoziare degli accordi commerciali con altri partner, tra cui le due economie più grandi: gli Stati Uniti e la Cina.

A prima vista, potrebbe sembrare che le negoziazioni con gli Stati Uniti non comportino alcuna preoccupazione. Dopotutto, il Presidente Donald Trump ha affermato che il Regno Unito sarebbe il “primo della lista” per un accordo commerciale con gli USA. Inoltre, ha lodato la Brexit e ha persino incoraggiato altri stati membri dell’UE a seguire l’esempio del Regno Unito e uscire dal blocco.

Ma Trump si è anche impegnato a “mettere prima l’America” in tutti gli accordi e le azioni che porterà avanti, in particolar modo per quanto riguarda il commercio. Questo solleva dei dubbi sulla volontà di Trump di aprire i mercati statunitensi nei pochi settori nei quali il Regno Unito può ancora competere, come l’industria aerospaziale e quella automobilistica. Ma anche se lo dovesse fare non lo farà di certo gratuitamente. Quantomeno il Regno Unito dovrà conformarsi agli standard e alle normative statunitensi.

Theresa May sa che, per ottenere un buon accordo con Trump, deve stare al suo gioco. E infatti quando Trump ha firmato un’ordinanza esecutiva per vietare l’ingresso negli Stati Uniti ai cittadini di sette paesi a maggioranza musulmana e per chiudere le porte ai rifugiati della Siria illimitatamente, la May ha evitato qualsiasi osservazione forte. Per contro le sue controparti dell’UE, forti delle dimensioni e della forza dell’UE come blocco commerciale, non hanno avuto problemi a condannare la mossa di Trump.

Ciò delinea una sfida che i sostenitori della Brexit non avevano previsto. I fautori della Brexit si aspettavano infatti che l’uscita dall’UE sarebbe avvenuta nel contesto di un sistema commerciale multilaterale regolamentato. Grazie alla presenza di quadri normativi come quello dell’OMC sembrava infatti che anche lo scenario peggiore per il Regno Unito non fosse poi così negativo e quindi che le conseguenze legate all’uscita dall’UE fossero di scarsa rilevanza.

Ma il mondo è cambiato in modo significativo da allora. L’ascesa di Trump al potere è stata alimentata dalle promesse di rovesciare le restrizioni dell’OMC (e di quelle di tutte le organizzazioni internazionali) e di prendere delle decisioni unilaterali sulla base degli interessi dell’America. Anche le trattative commerciali con l’UE sembrano essere troppo multilaterali per alcuni della schiera di Trump in quanto coinvolgono 27 paesi membri.

Senza gli Stati Uniti, il sistema internazionale regolamentato sarebbe molto meno sicuro, soprattutto in quanto altri paesi potrebbero seguire l’esempio di Trump in tempi brevi optando per gli accordi bilaterali invece della cooperazione multilaterale. Con l’eventuale chiusura progressiva del sistema commerciale mondiale, tutti i paesi finirebbero per perderci ma non in modo equo. Gli Stati Uniti, la Cina e l’UE (a condizione che sopravviva) riuscirebbero infatti ad avere risultati migliori rispetto ad economie più piccole come il Regno Unito.

Rimane da vedere se gli Stati Uniti, con la loro potenza economica, possono permettersi l’approccio protezionista di Trump. Ma sembra comunque chiaro che il Regno Unito dovrà farsi carico di costi importanti durante il procedimento della Brexit. Se altri paesi dovessero seguire l’esempio di Trump e se il sistema globale regolamentato dovesse continuare a deteriorarsi, allora questi costi non faranno altro che aumentare.

Traduzione di Marzia Pecorari