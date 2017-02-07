5

美丽新世界中的脱欧

发自布鲁塞尔——在双边贸易的过程中，收益和损失会在较大和较小的经济体之间呈现不对称分布。在年景好的时候，这对英国来说也算不上是个好消息，因为它正寻求与欧盟和其他国家订立新的贸易协议，更何况如今好年景已经一去不返了。

按照经济理论推算，建立新的贸易壁垒会使双方都利益受损。但经济原则也表明，两个经济体中较大的一个可能损失较少。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

以关税为例，较大经济体的较低需求会倾向于压低其进口商品的价格。而较小的经济体不太可能对其进口商品的总体需求产生足够大的影响，从而无力左右其价格。

当涉及非关税壁垒时，较大经济的优势会更大，这通常是由于交易国之间的法规和标准的差异造成的。在大多数情况下，较小国家必须只得接受较大国家的规则。

有鉴于此，脱欧者声称英国——作为净进口国——将在与欧盟的贸易谈判中处于强势地位的说法就是错误的。因为真正的决定因素是相对规模，而不是净贸易流量。

多项研究证实了这一点，结论是英国将承担绝大部分的脱欧成本。研究预测，如果英国和欧盟同意达成基于世界贸易组织（WTO）规则的新贸易关系，英国将损失约1100亿欧元（折合1190亿美元），而欧盟只会损失约500亿欧元。考虑到欧盟的经济规模大概相当于英国的五倍，这意味着英国的损失占GDP的比重将会增加十倍左右。

如果没有达成协议，同样的不平衡将出现，只有英国的成本会更高——这是宣称英国将拒绝进行不利谈判的英国首相特里萨·梅所拒绝承认的事实。尽管他们在政治上对此加以粉饰，但一个“坏交易”实际上要比没有交易更有利于英国。

但与欧盟的谈判只是开始。英国还必须与其他合作伙伴展开贸易谈判，包括世界上最大的两个经济体：美国和中国。

乍一看，与美国的谈判似乎没有什么可担心的。毕竟特朗普总统已经表示英国将是“第一个”与美国达成贸易协议的国家。此外他还对脱欧大加赞扬，甚至鼓励其他欧盟成员国跟随英国退出欧盟。

但特朗普也承诺在其所有协议和行动——特别是贸易方面——实现“美国利益优先”。这引起了人们对特朗普是否愿意在英国仍然可以竞争的少数领域（如航空航天和汽车行业）开放美国市场产生了怀疑。但即使他愿意开放市场，这也不太可能是毫无代价的。至少英国将必须遵守美国的标准和法规。

英国首相知道，要从特朗普处获得一个体面的交易，就必须得按他的游戏规则玩。因此当特朗普签署一项行政命令，在90天内禁止任何来自七个穆斯林人口占多数国家的人入境美国，并无限期关闭叙利亚难民入境的大门，她也只能避免发表任何强烈的声明。相比之下，她的欧盟同僚则对欧盟作为一个贸易集团的规模和实力充满信心，毫不掩饰地谴责了这一行动。

这就凸显出了一项脱欧者们未曾预料到的挑战。他们期望在基于规则的多边贸易体系的背景下实现脱欧。有了世贸组织这样的全球贸易框架，即便是最糟糕的情况对英国来说也是可以承受的，因此离开欧盟的后果也不会太大。

但自那以后，世界已经发生了很大的变化。特朗普的崛起正是因为他承诺要摆脱世贸组织（事实上是所有国际组织）的羁绊，并采取基于美国自身利益的单方面决策。甚至在特朗普一些同党的眼中与欧盟的贸易谈判都显得太过“多边”了，因为得涉及27个成员国。

Fake news or real views Learn More

但如果缺少了美国，基于规则的国际体系就不那么安全——尤其是其他人很快就会跟着特朗普有样学样，放弃多边合作选择双边合作。随着世界贸易体系变得不那么开放，每个人都会成为输家，但付出的成本不是平等的。美国，中国和欧盟（如果能存活下来的话）将会比较小经济体（比如英国）活得更滋润。

还有待观察的是美国是否借助其经济实力让特朗普的保护主义手段一路延续下去。但似乎显而易见的是英国将在脱欧过程中背负某些沉重的成本。如果更多的国家跟随特朗普的脚步，而基于规则的全球系统继续恶化，那么这些成本只会有增无减。