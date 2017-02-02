7

Perché i millennials rifiuteranno Trump

NEW YORK – Negli Stati Uniti, il principale divario politico non è tra i partiti o gli Stati, ma tra le generazioni. La generazione dei cosiddetti “millennials”, detta anche generazione Y, cioè quella dei giovani di età compresa tra i 18 e i 35 anni, ha votato in massa contro Donald Trump e sarà il fulcro della resistenza alle sue politiche. Gli americani più anziani sono divisi in merito, ma la base di Trump si colloca tra gli over 45 anni. Argomento dopo argomento, gli elettori più giovani esprimeranno il proprio rifiuto verso Trump, considerandolo come un politico del passato e non del futuro.

Ovviamente, queste sono considerazioni generiche, non assolute, ma in ogni caso i numeri confermano il gap generazionale. Secondo i sondaggi, Trump ha raccolto il 53% dei voti tra gli over 45, il 42% tra gli elettori di età compresa tra i 30 e i 44 anni, e soltanto il 37% tra quelli tra i 18 e i 29 anni. In un sondaggio del 2014, il 31% dei millennials si considera di idee liberali, rispetto al 21% dei figli del baby boom (nel sondaggio di età compresa tra i 50 e i 68 anni) e al 18% appena della cosiddetta “generazione silenziosa” (dai 69 anni in su).       

Il punto non è che i giovani liberali di oggi diventeranno i conservatori anziani di domani. La generazione Y è molto più liberale di quanto non lo fossero i baby-boomers e la generazione silenziosa in gioventù. Inoltre, sono decisamente meno faziosi, e tendono invece a dare il proprio sostegno a quei politici che rispecchiano i loro valori e rispondono alle loro esigenze, aspiranti terzi compresi. 

Sono almeno tre le grandi differenze in politica tra i giovani e gli anziani. Innanzitutto, i giovani sono socialmente più liberali rispetto alle generazioni passate. Per loro, la crescente pluralità dell’America sul piano razziale, religioso e sessuale non è nulla di straordinario. Una società diversificata, formata da bianchi, afroamericani, ispanici e asiatici, così come da nativi e immigrati, è la realtà che hanno sempre avuto davanti agli occhi, non un cambiamento rivoluzionario rispetto al passato. I giovani accettano le diverse categorie sessuali e di genere – lesbiche, gay, transessuali, bisessuali, intersessuali, pansessuali, ecc. – che erano un tabù, o qualcosa di pressoché sconosciuto alla generazione dei loro nonni (che è anche quella di Trump).     

In secondo luogo, i giovani stanno oggi affrontando sfide economiche senza precedenti, frutto della rivoluzione informatica. Fanno il loro ingresso nel mondo del lavoro in un momento in cui i rendimenti del mercato si stanno rapidamente spostando verso il capitale (robot, intelligenza artificiale e macchine intelligenti), a discapito della forza lavoro. D’altro canto, i ricchi di una certa età beneficiano di un boom dei mercati azionari generato dalla medesima rivoluzione tecnologica.  

Trump sta annunciando tagli alle imposte sulle società e sugli immobili che andranno a ulteriore vantaggio di questi ricchi (che sono ampiamente rappresentati nel governo di Trump), al prezzo di un aumento del deficit di bilancio che graverà sui giovani. Questi ultimi, invece, hanno bisogno di una politica che è l’esatto contrario: tasse più alte sul patrimonio delle generazioni più mature per sovvenzionare l’istruzione post secondaria, la formazione professionale, infrastrutture per le energie rinnovabili e altri investimenti nel futuro dell’America.      

Terzo, rispetto ai loro genitori e nonni, i giovani hanno molta più consapevolezza del cambiamento climatico e dei rischi che esso comporta. Mentre Trump sta blandendo la generazione anziana nel tentativo estremo di rilanciare i combustibili fossili, i giovani non sono affatto d’accordo. Essi vogliono energia pulita e combatteranno contro la distruzione del pianeta che loro stessi e le generazioni future un giorno erediteranno.  

Parte del divario generazionale sul riscaldamento globale è dovuto alla pura ignoranza di molti americani anziani, tra cui Trump, sul cambiamento climatico e sulle sue cause. Gli americani delle generazioni passate non hanno studiato il cambiamento climatico a scuola, né sono mai stati introdotti alle teorie basilari dei gas a effetto serra. Questo spiega perché sono pronti a mettere i propri interessi finanziari a breve termine davanti ai rischi catastrofici che minacciano la generazione dei loro nipoti.

In un sondaggio del giugno 2015, il 60% degli intervistati tra i 18 e i 29 anni ha dichiarato che l’attività antropica contribuisce al riscaldamento globale, contro appena il 31% degli over 65. Un altro sondaggio uscito a gennaio ha evidenziato che il 38% degli intervistati con più di 65 anni è a favore di un’espansione dei combustibili fossili rispetto alle energie rinnovabili, mentre solo il 19% dei giovani tra i 18 e i 29 anni è dello stesso avviso. 

Le politiche economiche di Trump sono orientate verso quest’America anagraficamente più matura, bianca e autoctona. Il nuovo presidente americano è a favore dei tagli fiscali per i ricchi più anziani, che andrebbero a ricadere sui giovani attraverso un aumento del debito. L’eccesso di debito maturato dagli studenti, pari a mille miliardi di dollari, lo lascia indifferente. È impegnato nella riapertura del dibattito sul NAFTA, l’accordo nordamericano per il libero scambio degli anni novanta, invece di affrontare la ben più importante sfida occupazionale del ventunesimo secolo generata dalla robotica e dall'intelligenza artificiale. Inoltre, è ossessionato dall’idea di spremere profitti dal carbone, dal petrolio e dalle riserve di gas dell’America per qualche altro anno ancora, a rischio di una futura catastrofe ambientale.

Si potrebbe attribuire la mentalità passatista di Trump alla sua età. A 70 anni, Trump è il più anziano presidente mai eletto (Ronald Reagan era leggermente più giovane quando assunse l'incarico nel 1981). Ma in questo contesto, l’età non è l'unico fattore né certamente quello principale. Bernie Sanders, senza dubbio la mente più vivace tra tutti i candidati alle presidenziali 2016 e l'eroe degli elettori della generazione Y, ha 75 anni. I giovani sono affascinati dall’ottantenne Papa Francesco, perché sa inquadrare le loro preoccupazioni – che vanno dalla povertà alle difficoltà occupazionali, fino alla vulnerabilità del pianeta agli effetti del riscaldamento – in una cornice morale, piuttosto che liquidarle con il cinismo volgare di Trump e della sua gente.

Il problema principale riguarda la mentalità e l'orientamento politico, non l’età cronologica. Trump ha l’orizzonte temporale (e il livello di attenzione) più limitato di qualsiasi altro presidente che la storia ricordi. Inoltre, è completamente scollegato dalle sfide reali che interessano le giovani generazioni, le quali devono vedersela con le nuove tecnologie, i cambiamenti dei mercati del lavoro e un debito studentesco insostenibile. Una guerra commerciale con il Messico e la Cina, o un divieto nei confronti dei migranti musulmani tragicamente sbagliato, difficilmente soddisferanno i loro bisogni reali.

Il successo politico di Trump è una sorta di incidente di percorso, non un punto di svolta. I millennials di oggi, con la loro prospettiva orientata al futuro, domineranno presto la politica americana. L’America sarà allora un paese multietnico, socialmente liberale, attento al clima e molto più equo nel condividere i benefici economici delle nuove tecnologie.

Troppi osservatori restano concentrati sul tradizionale divario partitico che caratterizza il Congresso degli Stati Uniti, senza prestare attenzione a quei cambiamenti demografici più profondi che presto risulteranno decisivi. Sanders ha quasi conquistato la nomination democratica (e probabilmente avrebbe trionfato alle elezioni politiche) con un programma fortemente rivolto ai millennials. Il loro momento sta per arrivare, e probabilmente culminerà nel 2020, con un presidente che avrà il loro pieno appoggio.

