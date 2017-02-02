Perché i millennials rifiuteranno Trump

NEW YORK – Negli Stati Uniti, il principale divario politico non è tra i partiti o gli Stati, ma tra le generazioni. La generazione dei cosiddetti “millennials”, detta anche generazione Y, cioè quella dei giovani di età compresa tra i 18 e i 35 anni, ha votato in massa contro Donald Trump e sarà il fulcro della resistenza alle sue politiche. Gli americani più anziani sono divisi in merito, ma la base di Trump si colloca tra gli over 45 anni. Argomento dopo argomento, gli elettori più giovani esprimeranno il proprio rifiuto verso Trump, considerandolo come un politico del passato e non del futuro.
Ovviamente, queste sono considerazioni generiche, non assolute, ma in ogni caso i numeri confermano il gap generazionale. Secondo i sondaggi, Trump ha raccolto il 53% dei voti tra gli over 45, il 42% tra gli elettori di età compresa tra i 30 e i 44 anni, e soltanto il 37% tra quelli tra i 18 e i 29 anni. In un sondaggio del 2014, il 31% dei millennials si considera di idee liberali, rispetto al 21% dei figli del baby boom (nel sondaggio di età compresa tra i 50 e i 68 anni) e al 18% appena della cosiddetta “generazione silenziosa” (dai 69 anni in su).
Il punto non è che i giovani liberali di oggi diventeranno i conservatori anziani di domani. La generazione Y è molto più liberale di quanto non lo fossero i baby-boomers e la generazione silenziosa in gioventù. Inoltre, sono decisamente meno faziosi, e tendono invece a dare il proprio sostegno a quei politici che rispecchiano i loro valori e rispondono alle loro esigenze, aspiranti terzi compresi.
Sono almeno tre le grandi differenze in politica tra i giovani e gli anziani. Innanzitutto, i giovani sono socialmente più liberali rispetto alle generazioni passate. Per loro, la crescente pluralità dell’America sul piano razziale, religioso e sessuale non è nulla di straordinario. Una società diversificata, formata da bianchi, afroamericani, ispanici e asiatici, così come da nativi e immigrati, è la realtà che hanno sempre avuto davanti agli occhi, non un cambiamento rivoluzionario rispetto al passato. I giovani accettano le diverse categorie sessuali e di genere – lesbiche, gay, transessuali, bisessuali, intersessuali, pansessuali, ecc. – che erano un tabù, o qualcosa di pressoché sconosciuto alla generazione dei loro nonni (che è anche quella di Trump).
In secondo luogo, i giovani stanno oggi affrontando sfide economiche senza precedenti, frutto della rivoluzione informatica. Fanno il loro ingresso nel mondo del lavoro in un momento in cui i rendimenti del mercato si stanno rapidamente spostando verso il capitale (robot, intelligenza artificiale e macchine intelligenti), a discapito della forza lavoro. D’altro canto, i ricchi di una certa età beneficiano di un boom dei mercati azionari generato dalla medesima rivoluzione tecnologica.
Trump sta annunciando tagli alle imposte sulle società e sugli immobili che andranno a ulteriore vantaggio di questi ricchi (che sono ampiamente rappresentati nel governo di Trump), al prezzo di un aumento del deficit di bilancio che graverà sui giovani. Questi ultimi, invece, hanno bisogno di una politica che è l’esatto contrario: tasse più alte sul patrimonio delle generazioni più mature per sovvenzionare l’istruzione post secondaria, la formazione professionale, infrastrutture per le energie rinnovabili e altri investimenti nel futuro dell’America.
Terzo, rispetto ai loro genitori e nonni, i giovani hanno molta più consapevolezza del cambiamento climatico e dei rischi che esso comporta. Mentre Trump sta blandendo la generazione anziana nel tentativo estremo di rilanciare i combustibili fossili, i giovani non sono affatto d’accordo. Essi vogliono energia pulita e combatteranno contro la distruzione del pianeta che loro stessi e le generazioni future un giorno erediteranno.
Parte del divario generazionale sul riscaldamento globale è dovuto alla pura ignoranza di molti americani anziani, tra cui Trump, sul cambiamento climatico e sulle sue cause. Gli americani delle generazioni passate non hanno studiato il cambiamento climatico a scuola, né sono mai stati introdotti alle teorie basilari dei gas a effetto serra. Questo spiega perché sono pronti a mettere i propri interessi finanziari a breve termine davanti ai rischi catastrofici che minacciano la generazione dei loro nipoti.
In un sondaggio del giugno 2015, il 60% degli intervistati tra i 18 e i 29 anni ha dichiarato che l’attività antropica contribuisce al riscaldamento globale, contro appena il 31% degli over 65. Un altro sondaggio uscito a gennaio ha evidenziato che il 38% degli intervistati con più di 65 anni è a favore di un’espansione dei combustibili fossili rispetto alle energie rinnovabili, mentre solo il 19% dei giovani tra i 18 e i 29 anni è dello stesso avviso.
Le politiche economiche di Trump sono orientate verso quest’America anagraficamente più matura, bianca e autoctona. Il nuovo presidente americano è a favore dei tagli fiscali per i ricchi più anziani, che andrebbero a ricadere sui giovani attraverso un aumento del debito. L’eccesso di debito maturato dagli studenti, pari a mille miliardi di dollari, lo lascia indifferente. È impegnato nella riapertura del dibattito sul NAFTA, l’accordo nordamericano per il libero scambio degli anni novanta, invece di affrontare la ben più importante sfida occupazionale del ventunesimo secolo generata dalla robotica e dall'intelligenza artificiale. Inoltre, è ossessionato dall’idea di spremere profitti dal carbone, dal petrolio e dalle riserve di gas dell’America per qualche altro anno ancora, a rischio di una futura catastrofe ambientale.
Si potrebbe attribuire la mentalità passatista di Trump alla sua età. A 70 anni, Trump è il più anziano presidente mai eletto (Ronald Reagan era leggermente più giovane quando assunse l'incarico nel 1981). Ma in questo contesto, l’età non è l'unico fattore né certamente quello principale. Bernie Sanders, senza dubbio la mente più vivace tra tutti i candidati alle presidenziali 2016 e l'eroe degli elettori della generazione Y, ha 75 anni. I giovani sono affascinati dall’ottantenne Papa Francesco, perché sa inquadrare le loro preoccupazioni – che vanno dalla povertà alle difficoltà occupazionali, fino alla vulnerabilità del pianeta agli effetti del riscaldamento – in una cornice morale, piuttosto che liquidarle con il cinismo volgare di Trump e della sua gente.
Il problema principale riguarda la mentalità e l'orientamento politico, non l’età cronologica. Trump ha l’orizzonte temporale (e il livello di attenzione) più limitato di qualsiasi altro presidente che la storia ricordi. Inoltre, è completamente scollegato dalle sfide reali che interessano le giovani generazioni, le quali devono vedersela con le nuove tecnologie, i cambiamenti dei mercati del lavoro e un debito studentesco insostenibile. Una guerra commerciale con il Messico e la Cina, o un divieto nei confronti dei migranti musulmani tragicamente sbagliato, difficilmente soddisferanno i loro bisogni reali.
Il successo politico di Trump è una sorta di incidente di percorso, non un punto di svolta. I millennials di oggi, con la loro prospettiva orientata al futuro, domineranno presto la politica americana. L’America sarà allora un paese multietnico, socialmente liberale, attento al clima e molto più equo nel condividere i benefici economici delle nuove tecnologie.
Troppi osservatori restano concentrati sul tradizionale divario partitico che caratterizza il Congresso degli Stati Uniti, senza prestare attenzione a quei cambiamenti demografici più profondi che presto risulteranno decisivi. Sanders ha quasi conquistato la nomination democratica (e probabilmente avrebbe trionfato alle elezioni politiche) con un programma fortemente rivolto ai millennials. Il loro momento sta per arrivare, e probabilmente culminerà nel 2020, con un presidente che avrà il loro pieno appoggio.
Traduzione di Federica Frasca
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
Keep on dreaming professor! Most of the millennials you are talking about think that being politically active means sitting in you couch producing endless posts in Facebook. People that grew in the comfort of the easy 90’s and early 00’s are unable to sacrifice personal well-being and comfort in order to stand up for their ideas. Occupy wall street is the case in point. The gigantic theft that took place in the years prior to 2008 and the years immediately afterwards, was not able to galvanize them, except of maybe a tiny minority, this won’t be able to do it either. I am sorry to tell you this but comfort makes people soft and feeble, and the folks you pin your hopes on grew in tremendous comfort. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The internet changed things. If you grew up with it you can with in seconds access all points of view . You become more cautious about accepting any old propaganda and become able to think outside the box, critically and independently. Of course, the flip side is television - 1 minute clips, press aligned with parties, football and beers afterwards. The future will be decided by the war for attention raging between television and the internet. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Steve Bannon's political philosophy is based on Strauss-Howe generational theory. Love him or loathe him, we have to admit he backed the right horse. Sachs may be right about Millenial attitudes and traits. Unfortunately, Trump can re-shape the fitness landscape for them such that situational rationality channels them either into his vote-bank or else into such counter productive agitation as increases his vote share.
I recall the visceral contempt my generation felt for Reagan who was elected the year I left College. Most of us ended up voting for him 4 years later though it took us a couple of decades to own up to having done so.
Millennials will probably rebel against whatever they were taught in precisely the same manner that their predecessors did. What their trajectory will be is not something I can predict but whatever it is, it is likely to be based on self-interest and situational rationality. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/09/behind-trumps-victory-divisions-by-race-gender-education/ Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs is hopeful that millennials will save Trump's America from relapsing into backwardness. The November election reveals a generational divide that pits millennials against baby boomers (aged 50-68) and the "silent generation (69 and above)." Trump's main voters - 53% - were over 45. He received 42% votes of those between 30-44, and only 37% of the youth vote (18-29). Trump’s base lies among older voters, many of whom are not educated and unskilled. Their despair drove them into Trump's arms. Young voters mostly reject Trump, "viewing him as a politician of the past, not the future."
Millennials (18-35) who voted for Trump are either young Republicans, or they were carried away by his pro-business pledges, even though they couldn't stand him. These cohorts are becoming increasingly critical in US elections. If they all turned out at the polls, they would make up the nation’s largest voting bloc. Trump's unexpected win sent shockwaves across the country, with anger being particularly pronounced on college campuses. But the bleak situation facing young Trump opponents is about to change, and they will "form the backbone of resistance" to his illiberal policies. In a 2014 survey, "31% of millennials identified as liberals, compared with 21% of baby boomers.... and only 18% of the silent generation....."
Often in life we see "young liberals" or rebels becoming "tomorrow's older conservatives." The author outlines "three big differences in the politics of the young and old." Today's millennials are "far more liberal than the baby boomers and silent generation were in their younger years." This is certainly good news and gives hope to a new political culture in Congress, which has been the venue of the ugliest partisan politics for decades. Trump's hasn't come to terms with "America's growing racial, religious, and sexual plurality."
Growing up in the era of globalisation and technology, the youth are "facing the unprecedented economic challenges of the information revolution. They are entering the labor market at a time when market returns are rapidly shifting toward capital (robots, artificial intelligence, and smart machines generally) and away from labor." On the whole they cope better than many older cohorts, and they are "also decidedly less partisan, and will support politicians who address their values and needs, including third-party aspirants."
Many "elderly rich" Trump supporters relish "a stock market boom caused by the same technological revolution," and benefit from "cuts in corporate taxes and estate taxes," while the young have to bear the brunt "of larger budget deficits." Most of them have to live with their parents, since rents, bills, and student loan debt simply make financial independence unaffordable, while looking for jobs. Trump "is indifferent to the $1 trillion overhang of student debt." The author demands "opposite policy" for the young: "higher taxes on the wealth of the older generation in order to finance post-secondary education, job training, renewable-energy infrastructure, and other investments in America’s future."
Last of all is the climate change. Millennials are "much aware of climate change and its threats" than Trump's generation of older Americans, who are ignorant of global warming, because they didn't learn about it in school. Trump and his cohorts "are ready to put their own short-term financial interests ahead of the dire threats to their grandchildren’s generation," while the young "want clean energy and will fight against the destruction of the Earth."
Young people have no future under Trump, who - unlike Bernie Sanders - dwells on the past. Those white working class men who voted for him will soon learn about his lies and hypocrisy, because he wouldn't be able to bring jobs back. Their plight has little to do with free trade agreements that Trump wants to scrap. What they need mmost, is to improve their skills and deepen their knowledge, by participating in vocational training programmes. On the whole the author sees no reason for despair, because "Trump’s political success is a blip, not a turning point." Today’s millennials, "with their future-oriented perspective, will soon dominate American politics." Trump could be removed from office due to incompetence and other causes, or be unseated in the next election. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
Sure hope you are right, but it will depend on if the institutions can be protected from the attack on the "Open Society" that we see developing around us Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
I certainly hope that doctor Sachs is correct that the millennials reject trump in 2020; I hope they also bother to vote in large numbers. I wonder if the good Doctor reads the same stats I do. Even if, his conclusions are not merited by any non-naive Bayesian approach. The Left Coast and selected parts of the East Coast were dynamically anti-Trump (not the same as pro-Clinton) across the age spectrum. And, the numbers I read concur that the Millennials are anti-trump, they also show them as astonishingly apathetic, at least with respect to actually voting.
Statistical analysis, especially of complex systems which the econo-political entity is, are tricky at best. Statistically and numerically, trump was not elected... Read more
