为什么千禧一代会拒绝特朗普

纽约—美国的关键政治分歧不在于党派之间或州之间，而在于代际之间。千禧一代（18—35岁）大多反对特朗普，并将成为反对特朗普政策的骨干力量。年长美国人比较分裂，但特朗普的基本盘是45岁以上群体。在问题不断曝出后，年轻选民将拒绝特朗普，将他视为过去而不是未来的政客。
当然，这是平均而言，不是绝对的。但数字确证了代际分歧。据出口民调，特朗普赢得53%的45岁及以上选民，42%的30—44岁选民，而18—29岁选民他只赢得了37%。在一份2014年的调查中，31%的千禧一代被认为是自由派，而婴儿潮一代（调查中的50—68岁群体）只有21%，静默一代（69岁及以上）只有18%。
个中含义不是今天的年轻自由派会变成明天的年长保守派。千禧一代远比婴儿潮一代和静默一代年轻时更加偏向自由派。他们的党派色彩也要少得多，他们将支持解决他们的价值观和需要的政客，包括来自第三党的有志者。
年轻人和年长者的政治学至少有三大不同。首先，年轻人比年长者更加偏向社会自由。对他们来说，美国日益严重的种族、宗教和性多样化不是大问题。由白人、非洲裔美国人、西班牙裔美国人、亚洲人组成的多元化社会，由土生土长的美国人和移民组成的多元化社会才是他们一直熟知的美国，而不是什么与过去的戏剧性变化。他们接受性和性别分类——女同性恋、男同性恋、变性人、双性人、异装癖、双性恋——这些群体对他们的祖父辈（即特朗普这一代）来说本质上是一种禁忌（或一种未知）。
其次，年轻人正面临前所未有的信息革命经济挑战。他们进入劳动力市场正逢市场回报迅速流向资本（普遍化的机器人、人工智能和智慧机器），流出劳动力。相反，年长的富人享受着由同一场技术革命带来的股市繁荣。
特朗普正在兜售降低公司税和地产税的方案，这将进一步有利于年长富人（他们占领了特朗普内阁），而代价则是预算赤字进一步扩大，年轻人负担进一步沉重。事实上，年轻人需要相反的政策：提高老一代富人的税收，为高等教育、就业培训、可再生能源基础设施和其他事关美国未来的投资融资。
第三，与父辈和祖父辈相比，年轻人更加清楚气候变化及其威胁。特朗普用化石燃料最后的狂欢麻痹年长一代，而年轻人只能获得一地鸡毛。他们想要清洁能源，也将为他们和他们的孩子们将要继承的被毁坏的地球战斗。
在全球变暖问题上的代际分裂在部分程度上要归因于许多年长美国人，包括特朗普在内，赤裸裸地忽视气候变化及其原因。年长美国人在学校里没有学过气候变化。他们从未获得过关于温室气体的基本科学知识。因此，他们欲把自己的短期财务利益置于孙辈致命威胁之上。
在一份2015年6月的调查中，60%的18—29岁群体说人类活动正在导致全球变暖，而65岁及以上群体只有31%。一份1月份公布的调查发现，38%的65岁及以上美国调查受访者支持化石燃料而非可再生能源扩张，18—29岁群体只有19%。
特朗普的经济政策偏向这一年龄更大、肤色更白、本土出生的美国人群体。他支持为年长富人减税，而这将给年轻人带来更多的债务负担。他对1万亿美元的累计学生债务漠然无视。他在三十年后重新翻出20世纪90年代北美自由贸易协定（NAFTA）争论的旧账，而不去面对机器人和人工智能所带来的更加重要的二十一世纪就业挑战。他沉迷于让美国煤炭、石油和天然气储备多贡献几年利润，不惜让未来爆发环境灾难。
你也许会将特朗普的退步思维归因于他的年龄。70岁的特朗普是美国历史上年纪最大的新总统（罗纳德·里根上台是比特朗普稍微年轻一些）。但年龄绝不是唯一的原因，甚至不是主要原因。伯尼·桑德斯（Bernie Sanders）毫无疑问是2016年总统候选人当中思想最为新潮的，也是千禧一代选民心中的英雄，他已经75岁了。年轻人因为80岁的教皇方济各而欢欣鼓舞，因为他将他们的担忧——不管是贫困、就业困难还是面对全球变暖的脆弱性——纳入道德框架中，而不是像特朗普及其同党那样以粗鲁的犬儒主义等闲视之。
这里的关键问题是思维和政治导向，而不是年龄。特朗普是历史上所有总统中目光最短浅的（也是注意力范围最狭隘的）。他根本不清楚年轻一代在面临新技术、劳动力市场变迁和泰山压顶般的学生债务时所遇到的真正挑战。与墨西哥和中国的贸易战，以及计划不周的悲哀的“禁穆令”根本无法解决他们的真正需要。
特朗普在政治上的成功只是昙花一现，而不是转折点。今天的千禧一代，带着他们未来导向的视角，将很快主宰美国政坛。美国将是多种族的、社会自由的、充分认识气候变化的国家，其新技术的经济收益也将获得更加公平的分享。
太多观察家仍沉迷于美国国会中的传统党派分歧，而没有关注更深层次的人口变化，而这一变化很快就将成为决定性因素。桑德斯几乎赢得民主党提名（如果赢得提名，他很有可能赢得大选），他凭借的是充分吸引千禧一代的平台。千禧一代的时代正在到来，并极有可能推动他们所支持的总统在2020年上台。
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
Keep on dreaming professor! Most of the millennials you are talking about think that being politically active means sitting in you couch producing endless posts in Facebook. People that grew in the comfort of the easy 90’s and early 00’s are unable to sacrifice personal well-being and comfort in order to stand up for their ideas. Occupy wall street is the case in point. The gigantic theft that took place in the years prior to 2008 and the years immediately afterwards, was not able to galvanize them, except of maybe a tiny minority, this won’t be able to do it either. I am sorry to tell you this but comfort makes people soft and feeble, and the folks you pin your hopes on grew in tremendous comfort. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The internet changed things. If you grew up with it you can with in seconds access all points of view . You become more cautious about accepting any old propaganda and become able to think outside the box, critically and independently. Of course, the flip side is television - 1 minute clips, press aligned with parties, football and beers afterwards. The future will be decided by the war for attention raging between television and the internet. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Steve Bannon's political philosophy is based on Strauss-Howe generational theory. Love him or loathe him, we have to admit he backed the right horse. Sachs may be right about Millenial attitudes and traits. Unfortunately, Trump can re-shape the fitness landscape for them such that situational rationality channels them either into his vote-bank or else into such counter productive agitation as increases his vote share.
I recall the visceral contempt my generation felt for Reagan who was elected the year I left College. Most of us ended up voting for him 4 years later though it took us a couple of decades to own up to having done so.
Millennials will probably rebel against whatever they were taught in precisely the same manner that their predecessors did. What their trajectory will be is not something I can predict but whatever it is, it is likely to be based on self-interest and situational rationality. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/09/behind-trumps-victory-divisions-by-race-gender-education/ Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs is hopeful that millennials will save Trump's America from relapsing into backwardness. The November election reveals a generational divide that pits millennials against baby boomers (aged 50-68) and the "silent generation (69 and above)." Trump's main voters - 53% - were over 45. He received 42% votes of those between 30-44, and only 37% of the youth vote (18-29). Trump’s base lies among older voters, many of whom are not educated and unskilled. Their despair drove them into Trump's arms. Young voters mostly reject Trump, "viewing him as a politician of the past, not the future."
Millennials (18-35) who voted for Trump are either young Republicans, or they were carried away by his pro-business pledges, even though they couldn't stand him. These cohorts are becoming increasingly critical in US elections. If they all turned out at the polls, they would make up the nation’s largest voting bloc. Trump's unexpected win sent shockwaves across the country, with anger being particularly pronounced on college campuses. But the bleak situation facing young Trump opponents is about to change, and they will "form the backbone of resistance" to his illiberal policies. In a 2014 survey, "31% of millennials identified as liberals, compared with 21% of baby boomers.... and only 18% of the silent generation....."
Often in life we see "young liberals" or rebels becoming "tomorrow's older conservatives." The author outlines "three big differences in the politics of the young and old." Today's millennials are "far more liberal than the baby boomers and silent generation were in their younger years." This is certainly good news and gives hope to a new political culture in Congress, which has been the venue of the ugliest partisan politics for decades. Trump's hasn't come to terms with "America's growing racial, religious, and sexual plurality."
Growing up in the era of globalisation and technology, the youth are "facing the unprecedented economic challenges of the information revolution. They are entering the labor market at a time when market returns are rapidly shifting toward capital (robots, artificial intelligence, and smart machines generally) and away from labor." On the whole they cope better than many older cohorts, and they are "also decidedly less partisan, and will support politicians who address their values and needs, including third-party aspirants."
Many "elderly rich" Trump supporters relish "a stock market boom caused by the same technological revolution," and benefit from "cuts in corporate taxes and estate taxes," while the young have to bear the brunt "of larger budget deficits." Most of them have to live with their parents, since rents, bills, and student loan debt simply make financial independence unaffordable, while looking for jobs. Trump "is indifferent to the $1 trillion overhang of student debt." The author demands "opposite policy" for the young: "higher taxes on the wealth of the older generation in order to finance post-secondary education, job training, renewable-energy infrastructure, and other investments in America’s future."
Last of all is the climate change. Millennials are "much aware of climate change and its threats" than Trump's generation of older Americans, who are ignorant of global warming, because they didn't learn about it in school. Trump and his cohorts "are ready to put their own short-term financial interests ahead of the dire threats to their grandchildren’s generation," while the young "want clean energy and will fight against the destruction of the Earth."
Young people have no future under Trump, who - unlike Bernie Sanders - dwells on the past. Those white working class men who voted for him will soon learn about his lies and hypocrisy, because he wouldn't be able to bring jobs back. Their plight has little to do with free trade agreements that Trump wants to scrap. What they need mmost, is to improve their skills and deepen their knowledge, by participating in vocational training programmes. On the whole the author sees no reason for despair, because "Trump’s political success is a blip, not a turning point." Today’s millennials, "with their future-oriented perspective, will soon dominate American politics." Trump could be removed from office due to incompetence and other causes, or be unseated in the next election. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
Sure hope you are right, but it will depend on if the institutions can be protected from the attack on the "Open Society" that we see developing around us Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
I certainly hope that doctor Sachs is correct that the millennials reject trump in 2020; I hope they also bother to vote in large numbers. I wonder if the good Doctor reads the same stats I do. Even if, his conclusions are not merited by any non-naive Bayesian approach. The Left Coast and selected parts of the East Coast were dynamically anti-Trump (not the same as pro-Clinton) across the age spectrum. And, the numbers I read concur that the Millennials are anti-trump, they also show them as astonishingly apathetic, at least with respect to actually voting.
Statistical analysis, especially of complex systems which the econo-political entity is, are tricky at best. Statistically and numerically, trump was not elected... Read more
