Por qué la generación del milenio rechazará a Trump

NUEVA YORK – La brecha política clave en Estados Unidos no es entre partidos o estados, sino entre generaciones. La generación del milenio (quienes tienen entre 18 y 35 años) votaron abrumadoramente en contra de Donald Trump y serán la columna vertebral de la resistencia a sus medidas. Los estadounidenses de mayor edad están divididos, pero la base de apoyo de Trump está en quienes superan los 45 años. Los votantes más jóvenes rechazarán a Trump sobre un asunto tras otro, pues lo ven como un político del pasado, no del futuro.

Por supuesto, estos son promedios y no cifras absolutas, pero confirman la brecha generacional. Según las encuestas a boca de urna, Trump recibió el apoyo de un 53% de los votantes mayores de 45 años, un 42% de quienes tienen entre 30 y 44 años, y apenas un 37% de los de entre 18 y 29. En una encuesta de 2014, el 31% de los miembros de la generación del milenio se identificaron como liberales, en comparación con el 21% de los baby boomers (entre 50 y 68 años de edad) y solo un 18% de la “generación del silencio” (69 y más).

El punto no es que los liberales jóvenes de hoy se vuelvan más conservadores en el futuro. La generación del milenio es mucho más liberal de lo que eran las otras dos generaciones en sus años de juventud. También son marcadamente menos partidistas y dan su apoyo a los políticos que responden a sus valores y necesidades, lo que incluye a los aspirantes de terceros partidos.

Hay al menos tres grandes diferencias en la mentalidad política de los jóvenes y los mayores. En primer lugar, los jóvenes son más liberales en lo social que las generaciones anteriores. No les resulta problemática la creciente pluralidad, racial, religiosa y sexual que hay en Estados Unidos. El país en el que han vivido toda su vida es una sociedad diversa de blancos, afroamericanos, hispanos y asiáticos, tanto nacidos allí como inmigrantes: no sienten que esto sea un cambio traumático con respecto al pasado. Aceptan las categorías sexuales y de género (lesbianas, gays, transgéneros, bisexuales, intersexuales, pansexuales y otros) que para la generación de sus abuelos (la de Trump) eran tabú o territorio desconocido.

En segundo lugar, los jóvenes deben hacer frente a los retos económicos sin precedentes de la revolución de la información. Entran al mercado laboral en momentos en que las ganancias del mercado se alejan con velocidad de la fuerza laboral, yendo hacia el capital (robots, inteligencia artificial y máquinas inteligentes en general). En contraste, los mayores más adinerados disfrutan de un auge del mercado de valores causado por la misma revolución tecnológica.

Trump está esparciendo recortes en impuestos corporativos e inmobiliarios que podrían beneficiar aún más a los mayores adinerados a costa de mayores déficits presupuestarios que agobiarían más a los jóvenes. De hecho, los jóvenes necesitan una política opuesta: más impuestos a la riqueza de la generación más vieja para financiar la educación postsecundaria, formación laboral, infraestructura de energías renovables y otras inversiones en el futuro de Estados Unidos.

Tercero, en comparación con sus padres los jóvenes están mucho más conscientes del cambio climático y sus amenazas. Mientras Trump tienta a la generación mayor con una última aventura con los combustibles fósiles, los jóvenes no tendrán ninguna. Quieren energías limpias y lucharán contra la destrucción de la Tierra que heredarán ellos y sus hijos.

Parte de la brecha generacional sobre el calentamiento global se debe a pura ignorancia de muchos estadounidenses mayores, Trump entre ellos, sobre el cambio climático y sus causas, de las cuales nadie les enseñó en la escuela. Nunca aprendieron aspectos científicos básicos sobre los gases de efecto invernadero; por eso están tan dispuestos a anteponer sus intereses financieros cortoplacistas a costa de la seguridad de la generación de sus nietos.

En una encuesta realizada en junio de 2015, un 60% de las personas entre 18 y 29 años de edad señalaron que la actividad humana es la causa del calentamiento global, en comparación con apenas un 31% de los mayores de 65 años. Una encuesta difundida en enero determinó que un 38% de los encuestados mayores de 65 años preferían la expansión de los combustibles fósiles por sobre la energía renovable, en comparación con apenas un 19% de la franja de entre 18 y 29 años.

Las políticas económicas de Trump se orientan hacia este Estados Unidos más viejo, más blanco y nacido en el país. Prefiere recortes tributarios para los ricos mayores, lo que cargaría a los más jóvenes con una deuda más elevada. Es indiferente al problema del sobreendeudamiento estudiantil que asciende a $1 billón. Está volviendo al debate del NAFTA sobre el libre comercio, en lugar de enfrentar el reto mucho más importante delos empleos del siglo veintiuno que representa la robótica y la inteligencia artificial. Y está obsesionado con lograr unos cuantos años más de utilidades de las reservas de carbón, petróleo y gas al coste de una futura catástrofe ambiental.

Se podría atribuir la mentalidad retrógrada de Trump a su edad. Con 70 años, es la persona con más años en convertirse en presidente (Ronald Reagan era ligeramente más joven al asumir el cargo en 1981). Sin embargo, difícilmente este puede ser el único o incluso el principal factor. Bernie Sanders, ciertamente la mente más fresca de todos los candidatos presidenciales de 2016 y héroe de los votantes de la generación del milenio, tiene 75 años. A los jóvenes les encanta el Papa Francisco, de 80 años, porque pone sus preocupaciones (sea sobre la pobreza, las dificultades del empleo o la vulnerabilidad ante el calentamiento global) dentro de un marco moral, el lugar de desecharlas con el craso cinismo de Trump y su séquito.

El principal tema aquí es la mentalidad y la orientación política, no la edad cronológica. Trump tiene el horizonte temporal (y el poder de concentración) más corto de cualquier presidente del que haya registro. Y está completamente fuera de contacto con los verdaderos retos a los que se enfrenta la generación más joven: dominar las nuevas tecnologías, hacer frente a los cambiantes mercados laborales y cargar con una enorme deuda estudiantil. Difícilmente sus necesidades reales se satisfagan con una guerra comercial con México o China o una descabellada y trágica prohibición a los inmigrantes musulmanes.

El éxito político de Trump es un parpadeo, no un punto de inflexión. Los millennials de hoy, junto con su perspectiva orientada al futuro, dominarán pronto la política estadounidense. Estados Unidos será una nación multiétnica, liberal en lo social, consciente del clima, y mucho más justa en cuanto a la distribución de los beneficios económicos de la nueva tecnología.

Demasiados observadores siguen obsesionados en la brecha partidista que tradicionalmente ha dividido el Congreso estadounidense, pero no en los cambios demográficos más profundos que pronto demostrarán ser decisivos. Sanders casi logró la nominación demócrata (y probablemente hubiera triunfado en las presidenciales) con una plataforma de fuerte atractivo para la generación del milenio. Su hora está llegando, muy probablemente con un presidente al que apoyen en 2020.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen