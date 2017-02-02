Por qué la generación del milenio rechazará a Trump

NUEVA YORK – La brecha política clave en Estados Unidos no es entre partidos o estados, sino entre generaciones. La generación del milenio (quienes tienen entre 18 y 35 años) votaron abrumadoramente en contra de Donald Trump y serán la columna vertebral de la resistencia a sus medidas. Los estadounidenses de mayor edad están divididos, pero la base de apoyo de Trump está en quienes superan los 45 años. Los votantes más jóvenes rechazarán a Trump sobre un asunto tras otro, pues lo ven como un político del pasado, no del futuro.
Por supuesto, estos son promedios y no cifras absolutas, pero confirman la brecha generacional. Según las encuestas a boca de urna, Trump recibió el apoyo de un 53% de los votantes mayores de 45 años, un 42% de quienes tienen entre 30 y 44 años, y apenas un 37% de los de entre 18 y 29. En una encuesta de 2014, el 31% de los miembros de la generación del milenio se identificaron como liberales, en comparación con el 21% de los baby boomers (entre 50 y 68 años de edad) y solo un 18% de la “generación del silencio” (69 y más).
El punto no es que los liberales jóvenes de hoy se vuelvan más conservadores en el futuro. La generación del milenio es mucho más liberal de lo que eran las otras dos generaciones en sus años de juventud. También son marcadamente menos partidistas y dan su apoyo a los políticos que responden a sus valores y necesidades, lo que incluye a los aspirantes de terceros partidos.
Hay al menos tres grandes diferencias en la mentalidad política de los jóvenes y los mayores. En primer lugar, los jóvenes son más liberales en lo social que las generaciones anteriores. No les resulta problemática la creciente pluralidad, racial, religiosa y sexual que hay en Estados Unidos. El país en el que han vivido toda su vida es una sociedad diversa de blancos, afroamericanos, hispanos y asiáticos, tanto nacidos allí como inmigrantes: no sienten que esto sea un cambio traumático con respecto al pasado. Aceptan las categorías sexuales y de género (lesbianas, gays, transgéneros, bisexuales, intersexuales, pansexuales y otros) que para la generación de sus abuelos (la de Trump) eran tabú o territorio desconocido.
En segundo lugar, los jóvenes deben hacer frente a los retos económicos sin precedentes de la revolución de la información. Entran al mercado laboral en momentos en que las ganancias del mercado se alejan con velocidad de la fuerza laboral, yendo hacia el capital (robots, inteligencia artificial y máquinas inteligentes en general). En contraste, los mayores más adinerados disfrutan de un auge del mercado de valores causado por la misma revolución tecnológica.
Trump está esparciendo recortes en impuestos corporativos e inmobiliarios que podrían beneficiar aún más a los mayores adinerados a costa de mayores déficits presupuestarios que agobiarían más a los jóvenes. De hecho, los jóvenes necesitan una política opuesta: más impuestos a la riqueza de la generación más vieja para financiar la educación postsecundaria, formación laboral, infraestructura de energías renovables y otras inversiones en el futuro de Estados Unidos.
Tercero, en comparación con sus padres los jóvenes están mucho más conscientes del cambio climático y sus amenazas. Mientras Trump tienta a la generación mayor con una última aventura con los combustibles fósiles, los jóvenes no tendrán ninguna. Quieren energías limpias y lucharán contra la destrucción de la Tierra que heredarán ellos y sus hijos.
Parte de la brecha generacional sobre el calentamiento global se debe a pura ignorancia de muchos estadounidenses mayores, Trump entre ellos, sobre el cambio climático y sus causas, de las cuales nadie les enseñó en la escuela. Nunca aprendieron aspectos científicos básicos sobre los gases de efecto invernadero; por eso están tan dispuestos a anteponer sus intereses financieros cortoplacistas a costa de la seguridad de la generación de sus nietos.
En una encuesta realizada en junio de 2015, un 60% de las personas entre 18 y 29 años de edad señalaron que la actividad humana es la causa del calentamiento global, en comparación con apenas un 31% de los mayores de 65 años. Una encuesta difundida en enero determinó que un 38% de los encuestados mayores de 65 años preferían la expansión de los combustibles fósiles por sobre la energía renovable, en comparación con apenas un 19% de la franja de entre 18 y 29 años.
Las políticas económicas de Trump se orientan hacia este Estados Unidos más viejo, más blanco y nacido en el país. Prefiere recortes tributarios para los ricos mayores, lo que cargaría a los más jóvenes con una deuda más elevada. Es indiferente al problema del sobreendeudamiento estudiantil que asciende a $1 billón. Está volviendo al debate del NAFTA sobre el libre comercio, en lugar de enfrentar el reto mucho más importante delos empleos del siglo veintiuno que representa la robótica y la inteligencia artificial. Y está obsesionado con lograr unos cuantos años más de utilidades de las reservas de carbón, petróleo y gas al coste de una futura catástrofe ambiental.
Se podría atribuir la mentalidad retrógrada de Trump a su edad. Con 70 años, es la persona con más años en convertirse en presidente (Ronald Reagan era ligeramente más joven al asumir el cargo en 1981). Sin embargo, difícilmente este puede ser el único o incluso el principal factor. Bernie Sanders, ciertamente la mente más fresca de todos los candidatos presidenciales de 2016 y héroe de los votantes de la generación del milenio, tiene 75 años. A los jóvenes les encanta el Papa Francisco, de 80 años, porque pone sus preocupaciones (sea sobre la pobreza, las dificultades del empleo o la vulnerabilidad ante el calentamiento global) dentro de un marco moral, el lugar de desecharlas con el craso cinismo de Trump y su séquito.
El principal tema aquí es la mentalidad y la orientación política, no la edad cronológica. Trump tiene el horizonte temporal (y el poder de concentración) más corto de cualquier presidente del que haya registro. Y está completamente fuera de contacto con los verdaderos retos a los que se enfrenta la generación más joven: dominar las nuevas tecnologías, hacer frente a los cambiantes mercados laborales y cargar con una enorme deuda estudiantil. Difícilmente sus necesidades reales se satisfagan con una guerra comercial con México o China o una descabellada y trágica prohibición a los inmigrantes musulmanes.
El éxito político de Trump es un parpadeo, no un punto de inflexión. Los millennials de hoy, junto con su perspectiva orientada al futuro, dominarán pronto la política estadounidense. Estados Unidos será una nación multiétnica, liberal en lo social, consciente del clima, y mucho más justa en cuanto a la distribución de los beneficios económicos de la nueva tecnología.
Demasiados observadores siguen obsesionados en la brecha partidista que tradicionalmente ha dividido el Congreso estadounidense, pero no en los cambios demográficos más profundos que pronto demostrarán ser decisivos. Sanders casi logró la nominación demócrata (y probablemente hubiera triunfado en las presidenciales) con una plataforma de fuerte atractivo para la generación del milenio. Su hora está llegando, muy probablemente con un presidente al que apoyen en 2020.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
Keep on dreaming professor! Most of the millennials you are talking about think that being politically active means sitting in you couch producing endless posts in Facebook. People that grew in the comfort of the easy 90’s and early 00’s are unable to sacrifice personal well-being and comfort in order to stand up for their ideas. Occupy wall street is the case in point. The gigantic theft that took place in the years prior to 2008 and the years immediately afterwards, was not able to galvanize them, except of maybe a tiny minority, this won’t be able to do it either. I am sorry to tell you this but comfort makes people soft and feeble, and the folks you pin your hopes on grew in tremendous comfort. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The internet changed things. If you grew up with it you can with in seconds access all points of view . You become more cautious about accepting any old propaganda and become able to think outside the box, critically and independently. Of course, the flip side is television - 1 minute clips, press aligned with parties, football and beers afterwards. The future will be decided by the war for attention raging between television and the internet. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Steve Bannon's political philosophy is based on Strauss-Howe generational theory. Love him or loathe him, we have to admit he backed the right horse. Sachs may be right about Millenial attitudes and traits. Unfortunately, Trump can re-shape the fitness landscape for them such that situational rationality channels them either into his vote-bank or else into such counter productive agitation as increases his vote share.
I recall the visceral contempt my generation felt for Reagan who was elected the year I left College. Most of us ended up voting for him 4 years later though it took us a couple of decades to own up to having done so.
Millennials will probably rebel against whatever they were taught in precisely the same manner that their predecessors did. What their trajectory will be is not something I can predict but whatever it is, it is likely to be based on self-interest and situational rationality. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/09/behind-trumps-victory-divisions-by-race-gender-education/ Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs is hopeful that millennials will save Trump's America from relapsing into backwardness. The November election reveals a generational divide that pits millennials against baby boomers (aged 50-68) and the "silent generation (69 and above)." Trump's main voters - 53% - were over 45. He received 42% votes of those between 30-44, and only 37% of the youth vote (18-29). Trump’s base lies among older voters, many of whom are not educated and unskilled. Their despair drove them into Trump's arms. Young voters mostly reject Trump, "viewing him as a politician of the past, not the future."
Millennials (18-35) who voted for Trump are either young Republicans, or they were carried away by his pro-business pledges, even though they couldn't stand him. These cohorts are becoming increasingly critical in US elections. If they all turned out at the polls, they would make up the nation’s largest voting bloc. Trump's unexpected win sent shockwaves across the country, with anger being particularly pronounced on college campuses. But the bleak situation facing young Trump opponents is about to change, and they will "form the backbone of resistance" to his illiberal policies. In a 2014 survey, "31% of millennials identified as liberals, compared with 21% of baby boomers.... and only 18% of the silent generation....."
Often in life we see "young liberals" or rebels becoming "tomorrow's older conservatives." The author outlines "three big differences in the politics of the young and old." Today's millennials are "far more liberal than the baby boomers and silent generation were in their younger years." This is certainly good news and gives hope to a new political culture in Congress, which has been the venue of the ugliest partisan politics for decades. Trump's hasn't come to terms with "America's growing racial, religious, and sexual plurality."
Growing up in the era of globalisation and technology, the youth are "facing the unprecedented economic challenges of the information revolution. They are entering the labor market at a time when market returns are rapidly shifting toward capital (robots, artificial intelligence, and smart machines generally) and away from labor." On the whole they cope better than many older cohorts, and they are "also decidedly less partisan, and will support politicians who address their values and needs, including third-party aspirants."
Many "elderly rich" Trump supporters relish "a stock market boom caused by the same technological revolution," and benefit from "cuts in corporate taxes and estate taxes," while the young have to bear the brunt "of larger budget deficits." Most of them have to live with their parents, since rents, bills, and student loan debt simply make financial independence unaffordable, while looking for jobs. Trump "is indifferent to the $1 trillion overhang of student debt." The author demands "opposite policy" for the young: "higher taxes on the wealth of the older generation in order to finance post-secondary education, job training, renewable-energy infrastructure, and other investments in America’s future."
Last of all is the climate change. Millennials are "much aware of climate change and its threats" than Trump's generation of older Americans, who are ignorant of global warming, because they didn't learn about it in school. Trump and his cohorts "are ready to put their own short-term financial interests ahead of the dire threats to their grandchildren’s generation," while the young "want clean energy and will fight against the destruction of the Earth."
Young people have no future under Trump, who - unlike Bernie Sanders - dwells on the past. Those white working class men who voted for him will soon learn about his lies and hypocrisy, because he wouldn't be able to bring jobs back. Their plight has little to do with free trade agreements that Trump wants to scrap. What they need mmost, is to improve their skills and deepen their knowledge, by participating in vocational training programmes. On the whole the author sees no reason for despair, because "Trump’s political success is a blip, not a turning point." Today’s millennials, "with their future-oriented perspective, will soon dominate American politics." Trump could be removed from office due to incompetence and other causes, or be unseated in the next election. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
Sure hope you are right, but it will depend on if the institutions can be protected from the attack on the "Open Society" that we see developing around us Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
I certainly hope that doctor Sachs is correct that the millennials reject trump in 2020; I hope they also bother to vote in large numbers. I wonder if the good Doctor reads the same stats I do. Even if, his conclusions are not merited by any non-naive Bayesian approach. The Left Coast and selected parts of the East Coast were dynamically anti-Trump (not the same as pro-Clinton) across the age spectrum. And, the numbers I read concur that the Millennials are anti-trump, they also show them as astonishingly apathetic, at least with respect to actually voting.
Statistical analysis, especially of complex systems which the econo-political entity is, are tricky at best. Statistically and numerically, trump was not elected... Read more
