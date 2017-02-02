11

لماذا يرفض جيل الألفية ترامب

نيويورك ــ يبدو أن الانقسام السياسي الرئيسي في الولايات المتحدة ليس بين الأحزاب أو الولايات؛ بل هو بين الأجيال. فقد صَوَّت جيل الألفية (أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 35 عاما) ضد دونالد ترامب بكثافة وسوف يشكل هذا الجيل العمود الفقري لمقاومة سياساته. كما ينقسم الأميركيون الأكبر سنا على أنفسهم، ولكن قاعدة ترامب تكمن بين أولك الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 45 عاما. وفي قضية تلو الأخرى، سوف يرفض الناخبون الأحدث سنا ترامب، معتبرين إياه سياسيا من الماضي، وليس المستقبل.

بطبيعة الحال، تشير هذه الأرقام إلى متوسطات وليس مطلقات. ومع هذا، تؤكد الأرقام الفجوة بين الأجيال. فوفقا لاستطلاعات آراء الخارجين من مراكز الاقتراع، تلقى ترامب 53% من أصوات أولئك الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 45 عاما، و42% من أصوات أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 30 إلى 44 عاما، و37% فقط من أصوات الناخبين الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 29 عاما. وفي دراسة أجريت عام 2014، اعتبر 31% من جيل الألفية أنفسهم ليبراليين، مقارنة بنحو 21% من المنتمين إلى طفرة المواليد (الذين تراوحت أعمارهم بين 50 إلى 68 عاما في الاستطلاع)، ونحو 18% فقط بين المنتمين إلى الجيل الصامت (69 عاما فما فوق).

المقصود هنا ليس أن الشباب الليبراليين اليوم سوف يصبحون محافظين أكبر سنا في الغد. الواقع أن جيل الألفية أكثر ليبرالية مما كان عليه المنتمون إلى جيل طفرة المواليد أو الجيل الصامت في سنوات شبابهم. وهم أيضا أقل تحزبا، وسوف يؤيدون الساسة الذين يخاطبون قيمهم واحتياجاتهم، بما في ذلك الطامحين المنتمين إلى طرف ثالث.

هناك ثلاثة اختلافات على الأقل بين سياسة الشباب وسياسة الكبار. فأولا، يتسم الشباب بقدر أكبر من الليبرالية الاجتماعية مقارنة بالأجيال الأكبر سنا. وهم يرون أن تنامي التعددية العِرقية والدينية والجنسية في أميركا ليست قضية كبرى. فالمجتمع المتنوع من ذوي البشرة البيضاء، والأميركيين من أصل أفريقي، واللاتينيين، والآسيويين، والسكان الأصليين، والمهاجرين، يمثل البلد الذي عرفوه دوما، وليس تغيرا دراميا عن الماضي. وهم يقبلون الفئات الجنسية والنوعية ــ السحاقيات، والمثليين، والمزدوجين، والمتحولين، وغير ذلك ــ وهي الفئات التي كانت من المحرمات أو لم تكن معروفة على الإطلاق ــ في نظر جيل أجدادهم (جيل ترامب).

ثانيا، يواجه الشباب التحديات الاقتصادية غير المسبوقة المصاحبة لثورة المعلومات. وهم يدخلون سوق العمل في وقت حيث تتحول عوائد السوق بسرعة نحو رأس المال (الروبوتات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والآلات الذكية عموما) وبعيدا عن العمل. وعلى النقيض من ذلك يتمتع الأثرياء من كبار السن بطفرة سوق الأسهم الناتجة عن نفس الثورة التكنولوجية.

يروج ترامب لخفض الضرائب على الشركات والضرائب العقارية، ومن شأن هذه التخفيضات أن تزيد من مكاسب الأثرياء من كبار السن (الممثلين بوفرة في مجلس وزراء ترامب)، على حساب عجز أكبر في الميزانية والذي من شأنه أن يزيد من الأعباء المفروضة على الشباب. الواقع أن الشباب يحتاجون إلى السياسة المغايرة تماما: فرض ضرائب أعلى على ثروات الجيل الأكبر من أجل تمويل التعليم ما بعد الثانوي، والتدريب المهني، والبنية الأساسية للطاقة المتجددة، وغير ذلك من الاستثمارات في مستقبل أميركا.

وثالثا، مقارنة بآبائهم وأجدادهم، يتمتع الشباب بقدر أكبر كثيرا من الوعي بتغير المناخ وما ينطوي عليه من تهديدات. وفي حين يعمل ترامب على إغراء الجيل الأكبر سنا بعربدة أخيرة مع الوقود الأحفوري، فلن يقبل الشباب المشاركة في هذا بأي قدر. فهم يريدون طاقة نظيفة وسوف يقاتلون ضد تدمير الأرض التي سوف يرثونها هم وأبناؤهم.

يرجع جزء من الأسباب وراء الفجوة بين الأجيال بشأن الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي إلى الجهل المطبق بين العديد من كبار السن الأميركيين، بما في ذلك ترامب، عندما يتعلق الأمر بتغير المناخ وأسبابه. فلم يتعلم الأميركيون الأكبر سنا عن تغير المناخ في المدرسة. ولم يتعرفوا قَط على العلوم الأساسية وراء الغازات المسببة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي. وهم لهذا السبب على استعداد لوضع مصالحهم المالية القصيرة الأمد قبل المخاطر الجسيمة التي تهدد جيل أحفادهم.

في استطلاع جرى في يونيو/حزيران 2015، قال نحو 60% من أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 29 عاما إن الأنشطة البشرية تتسبب في إحداث الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي، مقارنة بنحو 31% فقط من أولئك الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 65 عاما. كما أظهر استطلاع جرى في يناير/كانون الثاني، أن 38% من المستجيبين للاستطلاع في سن 65 عاما وما فوق يفضلون التوسع في إنتاج الوقود الأحفوري على الطاقة المتجددة، مقارنة بنحو 19% فقط من أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 29 عاما.

إن سياسات ترامب الاقتصادية موجهة نحو الأميركيين الأكبر سنا من ذوي البشرة البيضاء المولودين على أرض أميركا. وهو يفضل منح التخفيضات الضريبية للأثرياء الأكبر سنا، الذين هم على استعداد لإثقال كاهل الشباب بديون أعلى. وهو لا يبالي بأعباء ديون الطلبة التي بلغت تريليون دولار. ويكرر المناقشة حول اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (النافتا)، بدلا من مواجه التحدي الأكثر أهمية المتمثل في خلق فرص العمل في القرن الحادي والعشرين، والذي تفرضه الروبوتات وتكنولوجيات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وهو مهووس بانتزاع سنوات أخرى قليلة من الأرباح من احتياطيات أميركا من الفحم والنفط والغاز على حساب كارثة بيئية في المستقبل.

ربما يكون بوسعنا أن نعزو عقلية ترامب الرجعية إلى عمره. ذلك أن ترامب في سن السبعين هو الشخص الأكبر سنا على الإطلاق الذي يصبح رئيسا (كان ريجان أصغر سنا بعض الشيء عندما تولى منصبه في عام 1981). بيد أن عامل السِن ليس العامل الوحيد أو حتى الرئيسي هنا. فقد كان بريني ساندرز، وهو الأحدث فِكرا بين المرشحين الرئاسيين في عام 2016 بكل تأكيد، في الخامسة والسبعين من العمر. والشباب مفتونون بالبابا بول فرانسيس، وهو في الثمانين من عمره، لأنه يضع مخاوفهم واهتماماتهم ــ سواء بشأن الفقر، أو صعوبات التوظيف، أو التعرض لآثار الانحباس الحراري العالمي ــ ضمن إطار أخلاقي، بدلا من تجاهلهم باستهزاء فج من قِبَل ترامب وأمثاله.

تتلخص القضية الرئيسية هنا في العقلية والتوجه السياسي، وليس العمر الزمني. والواقع أن ترامب لديه أقصر مساحة زمنية (وأقل نطاق اهتمام) مقارنة بأي رئيس في الذاكرة التاريخية. وهو منفصل تمام الانفصال عن التحديات الحقيقية التي تواجه الجيل الشاب في سعيهم إلى إجادة استخدام التكنولوجيات الحديثة، وتحويل أسواق العمل، وسحق ديون الطلاب. ولن يلبي احتياجاتهم الحقيقية شن حرب تجارية مع المكسيك والصين، أو فرض حظر غير مدروس إلى حد مأساوي لدخول المهاجرين المسلمين.

الواقع أن النجاح السياسي الذي حققه ترامب كان ومضة زائلة وليس نقطة تحول. وسوف يهيمن جيل الألفية قريبا، بمنظوره الذي ينصب على المستقبل، على السياسة الأميركية. وسوف تكون أميركا متعددة الأعراق، وليبرالية اجتماعيا، وواعية لتغير المناخ. وأكثر عدالة في تقاسم الفوائد الاقتصادية المترتبة على التكنولوجيا الجديدة.

لا يزال العديد من المراقبين يركزون اهتمامهم بشكل مَرَضي على الانقسام الحزبي التقليدي في الكونجرس الأميركي، وليس على التغيرات الديموغرافية الأكثر عمقا والتي ستكون حاسمة قريبا. والواقع أن ساندرز كاد يفوز بترشيح الحزب الديمقراطي (وكان لينتصر في الأرجح في الانتخابات العامة) في ظل برنامج انتخابي جذاب بقوة في نظر جيل الألفية. وسوف يأتي وقتهم لا محالة، مع رئيس يدعمونه في عام 2020.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali