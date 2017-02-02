لماذا يرفض جيل الألفية ترامب

نيويورك ــ يبدو أن الانقسام السياسي الرئيسي في الولايات المتحدة ليس بين الأحزاب أو الولايات؛ بل هو بين الأجيال. فقد صَوَّت جيل الألفية (أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 35 عاما) ضد دونالد ترامب بكثافة وسوف يشكل هذا الجيل العمود الفقري لمقاومة سياساته. كما ينقسم الأميركيون الأكبر سنا على أنفسهم، ولكن قاعدة ترامب تكمن بين أولك الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 45 عاما. وفي قضية تلو الأخرى، سوف يرفض الناخبون الأحدث سنا ترامب، معتبرين إياه سياسيا من الماضي، وليس المستقبل.
بطبيعة الحال، تشير هذه الأرقام إلى متوسطات وليس مطلقات. ومع هذا، تؤكد الأرقام الفجوة بين الأجيال. فوفقا لاستطلاعات آراء الخارجين من مراكز الاقتراع، تلقى ترامب 53% من أصوات أولئك الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 45 عاما، و42% من أصوات أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 30 إلى 44 عاما، و37% فقط من أصوات الناخبين الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 29 عاما. وفي دراسة أجريت عام 2014، اعتبر 31% من جيل الألفية أنفسهم ليبراليين، مقارنة بنحو 21% من المنتمين إلى طفرة المواليد (الذين تراوحت أعمارهم بين 50 إلى 68 عاما في الاستطلاع)، ونحو 18% فقط بين المنتمين إلى الجيل الصامت (69 عاما فما فوق).
المقصود هنا ليس أن الشباب الليبراليين اليوم سوف يصبحون محافظين أكبر سنا في الغد. الواقع أن جيل الألفية أكثر ليبرالية مما كان عليه المنتمون إلى جيل طفرة المواليد أو الجيل الصامت في سنوات شبابهم. وهم أيضا أقل تحزبا، وسوف يؤيدون الساسة الذين يخاطبون قيمهم واحتياجاتهم، بما في ذلك الطامحين المنتمين إلى طرف ثالث.
هناك ثلاثة اختلافات على الأقل بين سياسة الشباب وسياسة الكبار. فأولا، يتسم الشباب بقدر أكبر من الليبرالية الاجتماعية مقارنة بالأجيال الأكبر سنا. وهم يرون أن تنامي التعددية العِرقية والدينية والجنسية في أميركا ليست قضية كبرى. فالمجتمع المتنوع من ذوي البشرة البيضاء، والأميركيين من أصل أفريقي، واللاتينيين، والآسيويين، والسكان الأصليين، والمهاجرين، يمثل البلد الذي عرفوه دوما، وليس تغيرا دراميا عن الماضي. وهم يقبلون الفئات الجنسية والنوعية ــ السحاقيات، والمثليين، والمزدوجين، والمتحولين، وغير ذلك ــ وهي الفئات التي كانت من المحرمات أو لم تكن معروفة على الإطلاق ــ في نظر جيل أجدادهم (جيل ترامب).
ثانيا، يواجه الشباب التحديات الاقتصادية غير المسبوقة المصاحبة لثورة المعلومات. وهم يدخلون سوق العمل في وقت حيث تتحول عوائد السوق بسرعة نحو رأس المال (الروبوتات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، والآلات الذكية عموما) وبعيدا عن العمل. وعلى النقيض من ذلك يتمتع الأثرياء من كبار السن بطفرة سوق الأسهم الناتجة عن نفس الثورة التكنولوجية.
يروج ترامب لخفض الضرائب على الشركات والضرائب العقارية، ومن شأن هذه التخفيضات أن تزيد من مكاسب الأثرياء من كبار السن (الممثلين بوفرة في مجلس وزراء ترامب)، على حساب عجز أكبر في الميزانية والذي من شأنه أن يزيد من الأعباء المفروضة على الشباب. الواقع أن الشباب يحتاجون إلى السياسة المغايرة تماما: فرض ضرائب أعلى على ثروات الجيل الأكبر من أجل تمويل التعليم ما بعد الثانوي، والتدريب المهني، والبنية الأساسية للطاقة المتجددة، وغير ذلك من الاستثمارات في مستقبل أميركا.
وثالثا، مقارنة بآبائهم وأجدادهم، يتمتع الشباب بقدر أكبر كثيرا من الوعي بتغير المناخ وما ينطوي عليه من تهديدات. وفي حين يعمل ترامب على إغراء الجيل الأكبر سنا بعربدة أخيرة مع الوقود الأحفوري، فلن يقبل الشباب المشاركة في هذا بأي قدر. فهم يريدون طاقة نظيفة وسوف يقاتلون ضد تدمير الأرض التي سوف يرثونها هم وأبناؤهم.
يرجع جزء من الأسباب وراء الفجوة بين الأجيال بشأن الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي إلى الجهل المطبق بين العديد من كبار السن الأميركيين، بما في ذلك ترامب، عندما يتعلق الأمر بتغير المناخ وأسبابه. فلم يتعلم الأميركيون الأكبر سنا عن تغير المناخ في المدرسة. ولم يتعرفوا قَط على العلوم الأساسية وراء الغازات المسببة للانحباس الحراري الكوكبي. وهم لهذا السبب على استعداد لوضع مصالحهم المالية القصيرة الأمد قبل المخاطر الجسيمة التي تهدد جيل أحفادهم.
في استطلاع جرى في يونيو/حزيران 2015، قال نحو 60% من أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 29 عاما إن الأنشطة البشرية تتسبب في إحداث الانحباس الحراري الكوكبي، مقارنة بنحو 31% فقط من أولئك الذين تتجاوز أعمارهم 65 عاما. كما أظهر استطلاع جرى في يناير/كانون الثاني، أن 38% من المستجيبين للاستطلاع في سن 65 عاما وما فوق يفضلون التوسع في إنتاج الوقود الأحفوري على الطاقة المتجددة، مقارنة بنحو 19% فقط من أولئك الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 إلى 29 عاما.
إن سياسات ترامب الاقتصادية موجهة نحو الأميركيين الأكبر سنا من ذوي البشرة البيضاء المولودين على أرض أميركا. وهو يفضل منح التخفيضات الضريبية للأثرياء الأكبر سنا، الذين هم على استعداد لإثقال كاهل الشباب بديون أعلى. وهو لا يبالي بأعباء ديون الطلبة التي بلغت تريليون دولار. ويكرر المناقشة حول اتفاقية التجارة الحرة لأميركا الشمالية (النافتا)، بدلا من مواجه التحدي الأكثر أهمية المتمثل في خلق فرص العمل في القرن الحادي والعشرين، والذي تفرضه الروبوتات وتكنولوجيات الذكاء الاصطناعي. وهو مهووس بانتزاع سنوات أخرى قليلة من الأرباح من احتياطيات أميركا من الفحم والنفط والغاز على حساب كارثة بيئية في المستقبل.
ربما يكون بوسعنا أن نعزو عقلية ترامب الرجعية إلى عمره. ذلك أن ترامب في سن السبعين هو الشخص الأكبر سنا على الإطلاق الذي يصبح رئيسا (كان ريجان أصغر سنا بعض الشيء عندما تولى منصبه في عام 1981). بيد أن عامل السِن ليس العامل الوحيد أو حتى الرئيسي هنا. فقد كان بريني ساندرز، وهو الأحدث فِكرا بين المرشحين الرئاسيين في عام 2016 بكل تأكيد، في الخامسة والسبعين من العمر. والشباب مفتونون بالبابا بول فرانسيس، وهو في الثمانين من عمره، لأنه يضع مخاوفهم واهتماماتهم ــ سواء بشأن الفقر، أو صعوبات التوظيف، أو التعرض لآثار الانحباس الحراري العالمي ــ ضمن إطار أخلاقي، بدلا من تجاهلهم باستهزاء فج من قِبَل ترامب وأمثاله.
تتلخص القضية الرئيسية هنا في العقلية والتوجه السياسي، وليس العمر الزمني. والواقع أن ترامب لديه أقصر مساحة زمنية (وأقل نطاق اهتمام) مقارنة بأي رئيس في الذاكرة التاريخية. وهو منفصل تمام الانفصال عن التحديات الحقيقية التي تواجه الجيل الشاب في سعيهم إلى إجادة استخدام التكنولوجيات الحديثة، وتحويل أسواق العمل، وسحق ديون الطلاب. ولن يلبي احتياجاتهم الحقيقية شن حرب تجارية مع المكسيك والصين، أو فرض حظر غير مدروس إلى حد مأساوي لدخول المهاجرين المسلمين.
الواقع أن النجاح السياسي الذي حققه ترامب كان ومضة زائلة وليس نقطة تحول. وسوف يهيمن جيل الألفية قريبا، بمنظوره الذي ينصب على المستقبل، على السياسة الأميركية. وسوف تكون أميركا متعددة الأعراق، وليبرالية اجتماعيا، وواعية لتغير المناخ. وأكثر عدالة في تقاسم الفوائد الاقتصادية المترتبة على التكنولوجيا الجديدة.
لا يزال العديد من المراقبين يركزون اهتمامهم بشكل مَرَضي على الانقسام الحزبي التقليدي في الكونجرس الأميركي، وليس على التغيرات الديموغرافية الأكثر عمقا والتي ستكون حاسمة قريبا. والواقع أن ساندرز كاد يفوز بترشيح الحزب الديمقراطي (وكان لينتصر في الأرجح في الانتخابات العامة) في ظل برنامج انتخابي جذاب بقوة في نظر جيل الألفية. وسوف يأتي وقتهم لا محالة، مع رئيس يدعمونه في عام 2020.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented олег вася
Of course, the red guards with no experience of real life is the support of the liberals.
Those who grew up a bit, cook in real life, married, had children - he begins to see the light slowly. And 45-50 years understands that conservatism is what we need :) Read more
Comment Commented Steve Higgins
All of which is why the U.S. is now transitioning from a form of 'managed democracy' to one which is more authoritarian. Millennials will not have much influence if the present voter-suppression initiatives continue to expand. Read more
Comment Commented Velko Simeonov
Keep on dreaming professor! Most of the millennials you are talking about think that being politically active means sitting in you couch producing endless posts in Facebook. People that grew in the comfort of the easy 90’s and early 00’s are unable to sacrifice personal well-being and comfort in order to stand up for their ideas. Occupy wall street is the case in point. The gigantic theft that took place in the years prior to 2008 and the years immediately afterwards, was not able to galvanize them, except of maybe a tiny minority, this won’t be able to do it either. I am sorry to tell you this but comfort makes people soft and feeble, and the folks you pin your hopes on grew in tremendous comfort. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
The internet changed things. If you grew up with it you can with in seconds access all points of view . You become more cautious about accepting any old propaganda and become able to think outside the box, critically and independently. Of course, the flip side is television - 1 minute clips, press aligned with parties, football and beers afterwards. The future will be decided by the war for attention raging between television and the internet. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Steve Bannon's political philosophy is based on Strauss-Howe generational theory. Love him or loathe him, we have to admit he backed the right horse. Sachs may be right about Millenial attitudes and traits. Unfortunately, Trump can re-shape the fitness landscape for them such that situational rationality channels them either into his vote-bank or else into such counter productive agitation as increases his vote share.
I recall the visceral contempt my generation felt for Reagan who was elected the year I left College. Most of us ended up voting for him 4 years later though it took us a couple of decades to own up to having done so.
Millennials will probably rebel against whatever they were taught in precisely the same manner that their predecessors did. What their trajectory will be is not something I can predict but whatever it is, it is likely to be based on self-interest and situational rationality. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/09/behind-trumps-victory-divisions-by-race-gender-education/ Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs is hopeful that millennials will save Trump's America from relapsing into backwardness. The November election reveals a generational divide that pits millennials against baby boomers (aged 50-68) and the "silent generation (69 and above)." Trump's main voters - 53% - were over 45. He received 42% votes of those between 30-44, and only 37% of the youth vote (18-29). Trump’s base lies among older voters, many of whom are not educated and unskilled. Their despair drove them into Trump's arms. Young voters mostly reject Trump, "viewing him as a politician of the past, not the future."
Millennials (18-35) who voted for Trump are either young Republicans, or they were carried away by his pro-business pledges, even though they couldn't stand him. These cohorts are becoming increasingly critical in US elections. If they all turned out at the polls, they would make up the nation’s largest voting bloc. Trump's unexpected win sent shockwaves across the country, with anger being particularly pronounced on college campuses. But the bleak situation facing young Trump opponents is about to change, and they will "form the backbone of resistance" to his illiberal policies. In a 2014 survey, "31% of millennials identified as liberals, compared with 21% of baby boomers.... and only 18% of the silent generation....."
Often in life we see "young liberals" or rebels becoming "tomorrow's older conservatives." The author outlines "three big differences in the politics of the young and old." Today's millennials are "far more liberal than the baby boomers and silent generation were in their younger years." This is certainly good news and gives hope to a new political culture in Congress, which has been the venue of the ugliest partisan politics for decades. Trump's hasn't come to terms with "America's growing racial, religious, and sexual plurality."
Growing up in the era of globalisation and technology, the youth are "facing the unprecedented economic challenges of the information revolution. They are entering the labor market at a time when market returns are rapidly shifting toward capital (robots, artificial intelligence, and smart machines generally) and away from labor." On the whole they cope better than many older cohorts, and they are "also decidedly less partisan, and will support politicians who address their values and needs, including third-party aspirants."
Many "elderly rich" Trump supporters relish "a stock market boom caused by the same technological revolution," and benefit from "cuts in corporate taxes and estate taxes," while the young have to bear the brunt "of larger budget deficits." Most of them have to live with their parents, since rents, bills, and student loan debt simply make financial independence unaffordable, while looking for jobs. Trump "is indifferent to the $1 trillion overhang of student debt." The author demands "opposite policy" for the young: "higher taxes on the wealth of the older generation in order to finance post-secondary education, job training, renewable-energy infrastructure, and other investments in America’s future."
Last of all is the climate change. Millennials are "much aware of climate change and its threats" than Trump's generation of older Americans, who are ignorant of global warming, because they didn't learn about it in school. Trump and his cohorts "are ready to put their own short-term financial interests ahead of the dire threats to their grandchildren’s generation," while the young "want clean energy and will fight against the destruction of the Earth."
Young people have no future under Trump, who - unlike Bernie Sanders - dwells on the past. Those white working class men who voted for him will soon learn about his lies and hypocrisy, because he wouldn't be able to bring jobs back. Their plight has little to do with free trade agreements that Trump wants to scrap. What they need mmost, is to improve their skills and deepen their knowledge, by participating in vocational training programmes. On the whole the author sees no reason for despair, because "Trump’s political success is a blip, not a turning point." Today’s millennials, "with their future-oriented perspective, will soon dominate American politics." Trump could be removed from office due to incompetence and other causes, or be unseated in the next election. Read more
Comment Commented Mitchell Rossman
My daughter, a millennial, worked for Obama in 2012, but did not even bother to vote in 2016. So now she gets to enjoy Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Gunnar Eriksson
Sure hope you are right, but it will depend on if the institutions can be protected from the attack on the "Open Society" that we see developing around us Read more
Comment Commented ron smith
I certainly hope that doctor Sachs is correct that the millennials reject trump in 2020; I hope they also bother to vote in large numbers. I wonder if the good Doctor reads the same stats I do. Even if, his conclusions are not merited by any non-naive Bayesian approach. The Left Coast and selected parts of the East Coast were dynamically anti-Trump (not the same as pro-Clinton) across the age spectrum. And, the numbers I read concur that the Millennials are anti-trump, they also show them as astonishingly apathetic, at least with respect to actually voting.
Statistical analysis, especially of complex systems which the econo-political entity is, are tricky at best. Statistically and numerically, trump was not elected... Read more
Comment Commented Stephen Jackson
Yes, I agree with your analysis. I believe it to be accurate and apt. For all the talk of a 'new age' in politics, Trump politics appears primarily backward-looking, reactionary, regressive and lacking in any sort of moral vision. May the 'blip' be as short as possible! Read more
