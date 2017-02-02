7

Proč mileniálové odmítnou Trumpa

NEW YORK – Klíčová zlomová linie ve Spojených státech nevede mezi stranami či státy, nýbrž mezi generacemi. Takzvaní „mileniálové“ (tedy lidé ve věku 18-35 let) masivně hlasovali proti Donaldu Trumpovi a budou představovat páteř odporu proti jeho politice. Starší Američané jsou rozpolcení, avšak Trumpova voličská základna se nachází mezi lidmi ve věku nad 45 let. Mladší voliči v jedné otázce za druhou Trumpa odmítnou, protože v něm vidí politika minulosti, nikoliv budoucnosti.

Samozřejmě se jedná o průměrná čísla, nikoliv absolutní. Přesto potvrzují generační rozkol. Podle průzkumů prováděných před hlasovacími místnostmi získal Trump 53% hlasů voličů ve věku 45 a více let, 42% hlasů lidí ve věku 30-44 let a jen 37% hlasů voličů v rozmezí 18-29 let. V průzkumu z roku 2014 se za liberály označilo 31% mileniálů, oproti 21% takzvaných „baby boomers“ (lidí ve věku 50-68 let) a pouhým 18% příslušníků „tiché generace“ (69 a více let).

Pointa netkví v tom, že se z dnešních mladých liberálů stanou postupem času konzervativci. Generace mileniálů je obecně mnohem liberálnější, než byli v mladším věku příslušníci baby boomers a tiché generace. Navíc jsou mileniálové rozhodně méně stranicky vyhranění a podpoří toho politika, který se bude zabývat jejich hodnotami a potřebami, včetně uchazečů z třetích stran.

V politickém vnímání starých a mladých existují nejméně tři velké rozdíly. Za prvé jsou mladí lidé sociálně liberálnější než starší generace. Rostoucí rasová, náboženská a sexuální pluralita Ameriky pro ně není ničím světoborným. Rozmanitá společnost složená z bělochů, Afroameričanů, Hispánců, Asiatů, domorodých etnik a přistěhovalců je přesně tou zemí, kterou znají odjakživa – nepředstavuje pro ně dramatickou změnu oproti dřívějšku. Akceptují také sexuální a genderové kategorie – lesby, gaye, transsexuály, bisexuály, intersexuály, pansexuály a další –, které byly pro (Trumpovu) generaci jejich prarodičů v podstatě tabu, popřípadě neznámé.

Za druhé čelí mladí lidé bezpříkladným ekonomickým výzvám spojeným s informační revolucí. Na trh práce vstupují v době, kdy se tržní výnosy rychle přesouvají od práce směrem ke kapitálu (roboti, umělá inteligence a chytré stroje obecně). Starší bohatí lidé se naproti tomu těší z boomu akciového trhu, který tatáž technologická revoluce vyvolala.

Trump nabízí škrty podnikových daní a daní z nemovitosti, z nichž by měli další prospěch starší bohatí lidé (kteří mají silné zastoupení v Trumpově kabinetu), a to za cenu vyšších rozpočtových schodků, jež dále zatíží mladé lidi. Ti přitom potřebují přesně opačnou politiku: vyšší zdanění bohatství starší generace za účelem financování postsekundárního vzdělávání, pracovního výcviku, infrastruktury obnovitelných energií a dalších investic do budoucnosti Ameriky.

Za třetí si mladí lidé v porovnání se svými rodiči a prarodiči mnohem více uvědomují klimatické změny a jejich rizika. Zatímco Trump láká starší generaci na poslední flirt s fosiln��mi palivy, mladí lidé nechtějí o něčem takovém ani slyšet. Přejí si čistou energii a budou bojovat proti ničení zeměkoule, kterou jednoho dne zdědí oni i jejich děti.

Generační rozkol v otázce globálního oteplování je částečně způsobený ryzí neznalostí klimatických změn a jejich příčin na straně mnoha starších Američanů. Ti se o klimatických změnách ve škole neučili. Nikdo je nikdy nezasvětil do základních principů vzniku skleníkových plynů. Proto jsou ochotni upřednostnit své krátkodobé finanční zájmy před odvracením strašlivých hrozeb pro generaci jejich vnoučat.

V průzkumu provedeném v červnu 2015 uvedlo 60% respondentů ve věku 18-29 let, že globální oteplování způsobuje lidská činnost, oproti pouhým 31% lidí ve věku 65 a více let. Průzkum zveřejněný letos v lednu zase zjistil, že 38% amerických respondentů ve věku 65 a více let upřednostňuje rozšíření těžby fosilních paliv před obnovitelnou energií, oproti pouhým 19% respondentů ve věkové skupině 18-29 let.

Trumpova hospodářská politika je této starší a bělejší Americe narozené v USA šitá na míru. Trump upřednostňuje daňové škrty pro starší bohaté občany, které by zatížily mladé lidi vyšším dluhem. K převisu studentských dluhů ve výši bilionu dolarů je netečný. Opakuje debatu z 90. let, jejímž tématem byly NAFTA a volný obchod, místo aby se postavil čelem k mnohem důležitějšímu ohrožení pracovních míst v 21. století, které představují robotika a umělá inteligence. A je posedlý snahou ždímat ještě pár dalších let zisky z amerického uhlí, ropy a plynu, a to i za cenu budoucí ekologické katastrofy.

Leckdo by mohl Trumpovy zpozdilé názory připsat jeho věku. V 70 letech je Trump nejstarším člověkem, který se kdy stal prezidentem USA (Ronald Reagan byl o něco málo mladší, když v roce 1981 nastupoval do úřadu). Věk však může být jen sotva jediným nebo i hlavním faktorem. Berniemu Sandersovi, člověku s jednoznačně nejsvěžejším duchem ze všech loňských prezidentských kandidátů a hrdinovi voličů z řad mileniálů, je 75 let. A mladí lidé jsou okouzlení osmdesátiletým papežem Františkem, protože ten zasazuje jejich obavy – ať už je to strach z chudoby, potíže se zaměstnáním nebo zranitelnost vůči globálnímu oteplování – do morálního rámce, místo aby je zlehčoval se zabedněným cynismem Trumpa a jemu podobných.

Hlavním problémem zde není chronologický věk, nýbrž myšlenkové založení a politická orientace. Trump má ze všech prezidentů, co paměť sahá, nejkratší časový obzor (a schopnost udržet pozornost). Navíc je totálně odtržený od skutečných problémů, s nimiž se mladá generace potýká: nových technologií, měnících se trhů práce a ubíjejících studentských půjček. Obchodní válka s Mexikem a Čínou nebo tragicky pomýlený zákaz pro muslimské migranty jen těžko naplní skutečné potřeby těchto lidí.

Trumpův politický úspěch není bodem zvratu, nýbrž odchylkou. V americké politice budou už brzy dominovat dnešní mileniálové orientovaní na budoucnost. Amerika se stane multietnickou, společensky liberální a klimaticky uvědomělou zemí, která bude mnohem spravedlivěji sdílet ekonomické přínosy nových technologií.

Až příliš mnoho pozorovatelů se dodnes upíná na tradiční stranické štěpení v americkém Kongresu a opomíjí hlubší demografické změny, které budou zanedlouho rozhodující. Sanders téměř získal demokratickou nominaci (a ve volbách by byl pravděpodobně zvítězil) díky platformě, která silně oslovovala mileniály. Jejich čas přichází – s největší pravděpodobností už s prezidentem, kterého podpoří v roce 2020.

Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.