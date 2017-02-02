Proč mileniálové odmítnou Trumpa

NEW YORK – Klíčová zlomová linie ve Spojených státech nevede mezi stranami či státy, nýbrž mezi generacemi. Takzvaní „mileniálové“ (tedy lidé ve věku 18-35 let) masivně hlasovali proti Donaldu Trumpovi a budou představovat páteř odporu proti jeho politice. Starší Američané jsou rozpolcení, avšak Trumpova voličská základna se nachází mezi lidmi ve věku nad 45 let. Mladší voliči v jedné otázce za druhou Trumpa odmítnou, protože v něm vidí politika minulosti, nikoliv budoucnosti.
Samozřejmě se jedná o průměrná čísla, nikoliv absolutní. Přesto potvrzují generační rozkol. Podle průzkumů prováděných před hlasovacími místnostmi získal Trump 53% hlasů voličů ve věku 45 a více let, 42% hlasů lidí ve věku 30-44 let a jen 37% hlasů voličů v rozmezí 18-29 let. V průzkumu z roku 2014 se za liberály označilo 31% mileniálů, oproti 21% takzvaných „baby boomers“ (lidí ve věku 50-68 let) a pouhým 18% příslušníků „tiché generace“ (69 a více let).
Pointa netkví v tom, že se z dnešních mladých liberálů stanou postupem času konzervativci. Generace mileniálů je obecně mnohem liberálnější, než byli v mladším věku příslušníci baby boomers a tiché generace. Navíc jsou mileniálové rozhodně méně stranicky vyhranění a podpoří toho politika, který se bude zabývat jejich hodnotami a potřebami, včetně uchazečů z třetích stran.
V politickém vnímání starých a mladých existují nejméně tři velké rozdíly. Za prvé jsou mladí lidé sociálně liberálnější než starší generace. Rostoucí rasová, náboženská a sexuální pluralita Ameriky pro ně není ničím světoborným. Rozmanitá společnost složená z bělochů, Afroameričanů, Hispánců, Asiatů, domorodých etnik a přistěhovalců je přesně tou zemí, kterou znají odjakživa – nepředstavuje pro ně dramatickou změnu oproti dřívějšku. Akceptují také sexuální a genderové kategorie – lesby, gaye, transsexuály, bisexuály, intersexuály, pansexuály a další –, které byly pro (Trumpovu) generaci jejich prarodičů v podstatě tabu, popřípadě neznámé.
Za druhé čelí mladí lidé bezpříkladným ekonomickým výzvám spojeným s informační revolucí. Na trh práce vstupují v době, kdy se tržní výnosy rychle přesouvají od práce směrem ke kapitálu (roboti, umělá inteligence a chytré stroje obecně). Starší bohatí lidé se naproti tomu těší z boomu akciového trhu, který tatáž technologická revoluce vyvolala.
Trump nabízí škrty podnikových daní a daní z nemovitosti, z nichž by měli další prospěch starší bohatí lidé (kteří mají silné zastoupení v Trumpově kabinetu), a to za cenu vyšších rozpočtových schodků, jež dále zatíží mladé lidi. Ti přitom potřebují přesně opačnou politiku: vyšší zdanění bohatství starší generace za účelem financování postsekundárního vzdělávání, pracovního výcviku, infrastruktury obnovitelných energií a dalších investic do budoucnosti Ameriky.
Za třetí si mladí lidé v porovnání se svými rodiči a prarodiči mnohem více uvědomují klimatické změny a jejich rizika. Zatímco Trump láká starší generaci na poslední flirt s fosiln��mi palivy, mladí lidé nechtějí o něčem takovém ani slyšet. Přejí si čistou energii a budou bojovat proti ničení zeměkoule, kterou jednoho dne zdědí oni i jejich děti.
Generační rozkol v otázce globálního oteplování je částečně způsobený ryzí neznalostí klimatických změn a jejich příčin na straně mnoha starších Američanů. Ti se o klimatických změnách ve škole neučili. Nikdo je nikdy nezasvětil do základních principů vzniku skleníkových plynů. Proto jsou ochotni upřednostnit své krátkodobé finanční zájmy před odvracením strašlivých hrozeb pro generaci jejich vnoučat.
V průzkumu provedeném v červnu 2015 uvedlo 60% respondentů ve věku 18-29 let, že globální oteplování způsobuje lidská činnost, oproti pouhým 31% lidí ve věku 65 a více let. Průzkum zveřejněný letos v lednu zase zjistil, že 38% amerických respondentů ve věku 65 a více let upřednostňuje rozšíření těžby fosilních paliv před obnovitelnou energií, oproti pouhým 19% respondentů ve věkové skupině 18-29 let.
Trumpova hospodářská politika je této starší a bělejší Americe narozené v USA šitá na míru. Trump upřednostňuje daňové škrty pro starší bohaté občany, které by zatížily mladé lidi vyšším dluhem. K převisu studentských dluhů ve výši bilionu dolarů je netečný. Opakuje debatu z 90. let, jejímž tématem byly NAFTA a volný obchod, místo aby se postavil čelem k mnohem důležitějšímu ohrožení pracovních míst v 21. století, které představují robotika a umělá inteligence. A je posedlý snahou ždímat ještě pár dalších let zisky z amerického uhlí, ropy a plynu, a to i za cenu budoucí ekologické katastrofy.
Leckdo by mohl Trumpovy zpozdilé názory připsat jeho věku. V 70 letech je Trump nejstarším člověkem, který se kdy stal prezidentem USA (Ronald Reagan byl o něco málo mladší, když v roce 1981 nastupoval do úřadu). Věk však může být jen sotva jediným nebo i hlavním faktorem. Berniemu Sandersovi, člověku s jednoznačně nejsvěžejším duchem ze všech loňských prezidentských kandidátů a hrdinovi voličů z řad mileniálů, je 75 let. A mladí lidé jsou okouzlení osmdesátiletým papežem Františkem, protože ten zasazuje jejich obavy – ať už je to strach z chudoby, potíže se zaměstnáním nebo zranitelnost vůči globálnímu oteplování – do morálního rámce, místo aby je zlehčoval se zabedněným cynismem Trumpa a jemu podobných.
Hlavním problémem zde není chronologický věk, nýbrž myšlenkové založení a politická orientace. Trump má ze všech prezidentů, co paměť sahá, nejkratší časový obzor (a schopnost udržet pozornost). Navíc je totálně odtržený od skutečných problémů, s nimiž se mladá generace potýká: nových technologií, měnících se trhů práce a ubíjejících studentských půjček. Obchodní válka s Mexikem a Čínou nebo tragicky pomýlený zákaz pro muslimské migranty jen těžko naplní skutečné potřeby těchto lidí.
Trumpův politický úspěch není bodem zvratu, nýbrž odchylkou. V americké politice budou už brzy dominovat dnešní mileniálové orientovaní na budoucnost. Amerika se stane multietnickou, společensky liberální a klimaticky uvědomělou zemí, která bude mnohem spravedlivěji sdílet ekonomické přínosy nových technologií.
Až příliš mnoho pozorovatelů se dodnes upíná na tradiční stranické štěpení v americkém Kongresu a opomíjí hlubší demografické změny, které budou zanedlouho rozhodující. Sanders téměř získal demokratickou nominaci (a ve volbách by byl pravděpodobně zvítězil) díky platformě, která silně oslovovala mileniály. Jejich čas přichází – s největší pravděpodobností už s prezidentem, kterého podpoří v roce 2020.
Z angličtiny přeložil Jiří Kobělka.
Velko Simeonov
Keep on dreaming professor! Most of the millennials you are talking about think that being politically active means sitting in you couch producing endless posts in Facebook. People that grew in the comfort of the easy 90’s and early 00’s are unable to sacrifice personal well-being and comfort in order to stand up for their ideas. Occupy wall street is the case in point. The gigantic theft that took place in the years prior to 2008 and the years immediately afterwards, was not able to galvanize them, except of maybe a tiny minority, this won’t be able to do it either. I am sorry to tell you this but comfort makes people soft and feeble, and the folks you pin your hopes on grew in tremendous comfort. Read more
Michael Public
The internet changed things. If you grew up with it you can with in seconds access all points of view . You become more cautious about accepting any old propaganda and become able to think outside the box, critically and independently. Of course, the flip side is television - 1 minute clips, press aligned with parties, football and beers afterwards. The future will be decided by the war for attention raging between television and the internet. Read more
vivek iyer
Steve Bannon's political philosophy is based on Strauss-Howe generational theory. Love him or loathe him, we have to admit he backed the right horse. Sachs may be right about Millenial attitudes and traits. Unfortunately, Trump can re-shape the fitness landscape for them such that situational rationality channels them either into his vote-bank or else into such counter productive agitation as increases his vote share.
I recall the visceral contempt my generation felt for Reagan who was elected the year I left College. Most of us ended up voting for him 4 years later though it took us a couple of decades to own up to having done so.
Millennials will probably rebel against whatever they were taught in precisely the same manner that their predecessors did. What their trajectory will be is not something I can predict but whatever it is, it is likely to be based on self-interest and situational rationality. Read more
Curtis Carpenter
http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/11/09/behind-trumps-victory-divisions-by-race-gender-education/ Read more
j. von Hettlingen
Jeffrey D. Sachs is hopeful that millennials will save Trump's America from relapsing into backwardness. The November election reveals a generational divide that pits millennials against baby boomers (aged 50-68) and the "silent generation (69 and above)." Trump's main voters - 53% - were over 45. He received 42% votes of those between 30-44, and only 37% of the youth vote (18-29). Trump’s base lies among older voters, many of whom are not educated and unskilled. Their despair drove them into Trump's arms. Young voters mostly reject Trump, "viewing him as a politician of the past, not the future."
Millennials (18-35) who voted for Trump are either young Republicans, or they were carried away by his pro-business pledges, even though they couldn't stand him. These cohorts are becoming increasingly critical in US elections. If they all turned out at the polls, they would make up the nation’s largest voting bloc. Trump's unexpected win sent shockwaves across the country, with anger being particularly pronounced on college campuses. But the bleak situation facing young Trump opponents is about to change, and they will "form the backbone of resistance" to his illiberal policies. In a 2014 survey, "31% of millennials identified as liberals, compared with 21% of baby boomers.... and only 18% of the silent generation....."
Often in life we see "young liberals" or rebels becoming "tomorrow's older conservatives." The author outlines "three big differences in the politics of the young and old." Today's millennials are "far more liberal than the baby boomers and silent generation were in their younger years." This is certainly good news and gives hope to a new political culture in Congress, which has been the venue of the ugliest partisan politics for decades. Trump's hasn't come to terms with "America's growing racial, religious, and sexual plurality."
Growing up in the era of globalisation and technology, the youth are "facing the unprecedented economic challenges of the information revolution. They are entering the labor market at a time when market returns are rapidly shifting toward capital (robots, artificial intelligence, and smart machines generally) and away from labor." On the whole they cope better than many older cohorts, and they are "also decidedly less partisan, and will support politicians who address their values and needs, including third-party aspirants."
Many "elderly rich" Trump supporters relish "a stock market boom caused by the same technological revolution," and benefit from "cuts in corporate taxes and estate taxes," while the young have to bear the brunt "of larger budget deficits." Most of them have to live with their parents, since rents, bills, and student loan debt simply make financial independence unaffordable, while looking for jobs. Trump "is indifferent to the $1 trillion overhang of student debt." The author demands "opposite policy" for the young: "higher taxes on the wealth of the older generation in order to finance post-secondary education, job training, renewable-energy infrastructure, and other investments in America’s future."
Last of all is the climate change. Millennials are "much aware of climate change and its threats" than Trump's generation of older Americans, who are ignorant of global warming, because they didn't learn about it in school. Trump and his cohorts "are ready to put their own short-term financial interests ahead of the dire threats to their grandchildren’s generation," while the young "want clean energy and will fight against the destruction of the Earth."
Young people have no future under Trump, who - unlike Bernie Sanders - dwells on the past. Those white working class men who voted for him will soon learn about his lies and hypocrisy, because he wouldn't be able to bring jobs back. Their plight has little to do with free trade agreements that Trump wants to scrap. What they need mmost, is to improve their skills and deepen their knowledge, by participating in vocational training programmes. On the whole the author sees no reason for despair, because "Trump’s political success is a blip, not a turning point." Today’s millennials, "with their future-oriented perspective, will soon dominate American politics." Trump could be removed from office due to incompetence and other causes, or be unseated in the next election. Read more
Gunnar Eriksson
Sure hope you are right, but it will depend on if the institutions can be protected from the attack on the "Open Society" that we see developing around us Read more
ron smith
I certainly hope that doctor Sachs is correct that the millennials reject trump in 2020; I hope they also bother to vote in large numbers. I wonder if the good Doctor reads the same stats I do. Even if, his conclusions are not merited by any non-naive Bayesian approach. The Left Coast and selected parts of the East Coast were dynamically anti-Trump (not the same as pro-Clinton) across the age spectrum. And, the numbers I read concur that the Millennials are anti-trump, they also show them as astonishingly apathetic, at least with respect to actually voting.
Statistical analysis, especially of complex systems which the econo-political entity is, are tricky at best. Statistically and numerically, trump was not elected... Read more
