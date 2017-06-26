Otra lección de Japón

M M JUN 26, 2017

There are many lessons to learn and not only from Japan. Have the problems that caused the 2008 financial crisis gone away? Anyone who believes that the causes of the 2008 financial crisis have been dealt with or have gone away needs a reality check. The Italian, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, Irish, some American, French, etc. are all in trouble. There must be a re-distribution of the wealth that is in the hands of the very few, through an adjustment of the asset prices , as one solution, the cancer (being the NPLs' , the meddlers, the corrupt politicians and their cronies, the incompetent bankers, etc.) should be quarantined until a new and fair financial system is put in place, which for the known reasons, will never happen unless through a rebellion from the bottom - up. This shall also require the introduction of true democratic mechanisms in the G20 economies, and the removal of all forms of monopolies from the global financial system such as the global financial institutions and their backers ( like breaking up the IMF as an example). Under the current governance system, one can never exclude the possibility of a financial crisis occurring that is by far worst than the 2008 crisis.