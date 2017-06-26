Otra lección de Japón

NEW HAVEN – Está por producirse una nueva sorpresa en una ya larga lista de sorpresas de inflación negativa. En Estados Unidos, el llamado IPC básico (índice de precios al consumidor) -que excluye los alimentos y la energía- ha bajado justo cuando se suponía que iba a subir. En el trimestre que terminó en mayo, el IPC básico esencialmente no se modificó, manteniéndose apenas 1,7% por encima del nivel del año anterior. Para una economía estadounidense que, según se presume en general, se está acercando al terreno sagrado del pleno empleo, este dato surge como un despertar brusco -particularmente para la Reserva Federal, que ha retirado todos los frenos para que la inflación regrese a su meta del 2%.
Del otro lado del mundo, una historia similar sigue generándose en Japón. Pero, para la economía japonesa proclive a la deflación, es una historia mucho más dura.
En el mes de abril, el IPC básico de Japón se mantuvo esencialmente sin modificaciones en relación a su nivel del año anterior, y un resultado similar se hizo evidente en mayo para la zona metropolitana de Tokio. Para el Banco de Japón (BoJ), que comprometió un arsenal sin precedentes de armas políticas no convencionales para detener un período de 19 años de una deflación del 16,5% que duró de 1994 a 2013, esto es mucho más que un despertar brusco. Es un bochorno que linda con el fracaso.
Esta historia tiene un alcance global. Es verdad, existen unas pocas excepciones que se destacan -concretamente, el Reino Unido, donde las presiones monetarias y las distorsiones ocasionales por las vacaciones están impulsando temporariamente la inflación básica al 2,4%, y Malasia, donde la eliminación de los subsidios al combustible ha impulsado la inflación general, aunque la inflación básica se mantuvo estable en alrededor del 2,5%-. Pero son excepciones en un mundo, en general, sin inflación.
Los últimos pronósticos del Fondo Monetario International lo confirman. Más allá de un modesto afianzamiento del crecimiento económico global, se espera que la inflación en las economías avanzadas alcance un promedio levemente inferior al 2% en 2017-2018.
El primer capítulo de este relato se escribió hace muchos años, en Japón. Desde las burbujas de activos y el apalancamiento excesivo hasta la supresión monetaria y la deficiencia de la productividad, la experiencia de Japón -con décadas perdidas que hoy ya llegan a un cuarto de siglo- es testimonio de todo lo que puede salir mal en las economías grandes y adineradas.
Pero ninguna lección es más profunda que la de una serie de equivocaciones políticas cometidas por el BoJ. No sólo la imprudente relajación monetaria preparó el camino para el deceso de Japón, sino que el banco central del país agravó el problema al llevar las tasas de interés oficiales al límite cero (e inclusive más bajas), al adoptar el alivio cuantitativo y al manipular las tasas de interés de largo plazo con la esperanza de revivir la economía. Esto ha creado una dependencia poco saludable para la cual no existe una salida fácil.
Si bien la experiencia de Japón desde comienzos de los años 1990 ofrece muchas lecciones, el resto del mundo lamentablemente no ha sabido tenerlas en cuenta. Se han escrito volúmenes, se han llevado a cabo incontables simposios y personajes como el ex presidente de la Fed de Estados Unidos Ben Bernanke han hecho promesas célebres de no repetir los errores de Japón. Sin embargo, una y otra vez, otros bancos centrales importantes -en especial la Fed y el Banco Central Europeo- no dudaron en seguir el ejemplo, con consecuencias igualmente nefastas.
La sorpresa de la inflación de 2017 ofrece tres nociones esenciales. Primero, la relación entre inflación y desaceleración económica -la llamada curva de Phillips- se ha roto. Gracias a lo que Richard Baldwin de la Universidad de Ginebra llama la "segunda desagregación" de la globalización, el mundo está atestado de una oferta excesiva de cadenas de suministro globales cada vez más fragmentadas. La subcontratación a través de estas cadenas de suministro expande drásticamente la elasticidad de la curva de oferta global, alterando fundamentalmente el concepto de desaceleración en el mercado laboral y de productos, así como la presión que esa desaceleración podría ejercer sobre la inflación.
Segundo, la globalización de hoy es por naturaleza asimétrica. Por una variedad de razones -consecuencias de las recesiones de balance en Japón y Estados Unidos, un ahorro preventivo motivado por el miedo en China y un consumo anémico en una Europa con productividad restringida- el lado de la demanda de la mayoría de las economías principales sigue estando seriamente perjudicado. Si se lo yuxtapone al telón de fondo de una oferta siempre en expansión, el desequilibrio resultante es intrínsecamente deflacionario.
Tercero, los bancos centrales son prácticamente incapaces de lidiar con el blanco móvil de lo que se puede llamar una trampa de liquidez no estacionaria. Observada por primera vez por John Maynard Keynes durante la Gran Depresión de los años 1930, la trampa de liquidez describe una situación en la que las tasas de interés oficiales, al haber alcanzado el límite cero, no pueden estimular una demanda agregada crónicamente deficiente.
¿Le suena familiar? El giro novedoso de hoy es la curva de oferta global en constante expansión. Eso hace que los bancos centrales de hoy sean aún más impotentes que en los años 1930.
Esta no es una enfermedad incurable. En un mundo de híper-globalización -salvo una recidiva proteccionista liderada por los defensores de "América primero"- el tratamiento debe centrarse en el lado de la demanda de la ecuación. La lección más importante de los años 1930, así como de la experiencia japonesa moderna, es que la política monetaria no ofrece ninguna respuesta para una deficiencia crónica de demanda agregada. Resolverlo es una tarea que atañe principalmente a las autoridades fiscales. La idea de que los bancos centrales deberían considerar hacer una nueva promesa de aumentar sus metas de inflación es poco creíble.
Mientras tanto, la presidenta de la Fed, Janet Yellen, tiene razón (finalmente) al presionar a la Fed para que normalice la política, poniendo fin a un experimento fallido que ha sobrevivido durante mucho tiempo a su utilidad. El peligro todo el tiempo ha sido que un alivio monetario poco convencional y de final abierto no lograra ganar tracción en la economía real, e inyectara un exceso de liquidez en Estados Unidos y los mercados financieros globales que podría derivar en burbujas de activos, una toma de riesgo imprudente y la próxima crisis. Es más, como el alivio no convencional fue una estrategia destinada a una emergencia que ya no existe, deja a la Fed sin municiones para combatir la próxima e inevitable recesión y crisis.
Corremos un serio peligro al ignorar la historia. La última desilusión para los bancos centrales que apuntan contra la inflación, después de todo, no es ninguna sorpresa. Lo mismo es válido para la caída relacionada de las tasas de interés de largo plazo. Hay mucho por ganar si se estudian cuidadosamente las lecciones de Japón.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
ENLARGEMENT IS ENLIGHTENMENT
Real Demand always exists and exceeds Supplies - MYOPIA prevents Central Banks capacity to envision Enlargement as the Real Solution.
Britain achieved is prime position in World Economic Architecture 300 years ago - then The Enlargement that created The Anglosphere.
The Enlargement enabled Real Demand for World's Economics - until 500 million in The Anglosphere had GDP per capita same as Britain.
Germany and France achieved their Reconstruction post 1945 within The Marshall Plan - then The Enlargement that created The EU.
The European Union Enlargement has created One Single Market of 500 million - the design needs reforms, but SIZE is what matters most.
China understood the limitations of Bretton Woods - and without A Marshall Plan - achieved Global Capital Flows to create Growth.
With One Billion domestic Size, the rest was Crystal clear - the Enlargement needed Auckland Brisbane Calgary Denver to be built in China.
Twenty MegaCities later, China's Economic Architecture has achieved Size that matters.
Japan and Korea are handicapped by their inability so far to achieve what Britain/America and Germany/France achieved - Enlargement.
APEC and ASEAN are attempted initiatives to create SIZE - however, Japan and Korea will have to SHARE THE SIZE unlike Germany n France.
India, blinkered by Dynastic Sycophants, is unable to build Another China - despite SIZE, masterminded by "Economic Gurus" into chaos.
End of Dynasty's Democracy may yet usher Real Democracy where Real Economic Enlightenment leverages Enlargement India already has.
Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
It's demographics, stupid !
What got America out of the hole of 1930's Depression was that its client base was measurably enlarged by Europeans. America needed that solution,hence it went to war.
What got Germany out of the hole of its one in a lifetime malinvestments (Year 2000) was that its client base was measurably enlarged by Euro-prisoners. Germany needed that solution, hence they ordered ECB to launch a credit orgy.
Japan sinking demographics will keep the country in deflation for decades. No matter how much the BOJ prints currency.
Until just recently, all crisis were solved thanks to demographics, as a rising population meant automatically a rising aggregate demand. In addition to longer life expectancy.
Never a central bank got a country out of any economic hole. Much less any keynesian foolish policy.
But the demographic thrust has reversed globally, Aggregate demand will not grow enough as it did in the past. The world needs a huge population increase to create enough aggregate demand as to lit inflation (PCE, not the monetary phenomenon).
Against faltering demographics, Central Bans are totally useless.
Counterfeiting endless means of payment is not equal to increasing aggregate demand. Their complete inability will be of huge concern for central bankers themselves. Very very soon.
The growth rate of the technological progress needed to feed the world population has outpaced the growth rate of the world population. However, the growth rate of the aggregate demand resulting from the rising population is not large enough to rebalance previous economic imbalances (deflation, over indebtedness, over supply).
This is a first in history. Pain is on the way.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
There are many lessons to learn and not only from Japan. Have the problems that caused the 2008 financial crisis gone away? Anyone who believes that the causes of the 2008 financial crisis have been dealt with or have gone away needs a reality check. The Italian, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, Irish, some American, French, etc. are all in trouble. There must be a re-distribution of the wealth that is in the hands of the very few, through an adjustment of the asset prices , as one solution, the cancer (being the NPLs' , the meddlers, the corrupt politicians and their cronies, the incompetent bankers, etc.) should be quarantined until a new and fair financial system is put in place, which for the known reasons, will never happen unless through a rebellion from the bottom - up. This shall also require the introduction of true democratic mechanisms in the G20 economies, and the removal of all forms of monopolies from the global financial system such as the global financial institutions and their backers ( like breaking up the IMF as an example). Under the current governance system, one can never exclude the possibility of a financial crisis occurring that is by far worst than the 2008 crisis. Read more
Comment Commented Philip Ralli
Japan also teaches us that low interest rates press down on retirees' income and their discretionary spending. Central bank policies and higher life expectancy are affecting annuity rates everywhere. Central banks replay the 1930s and 1970s focusing too much on unemployment and not enough on 21st-century retirement incomes. Even workers in their 50s who are targeting a given retirement income need to increase savings to reach their goal. Finally, I am not sure that retirees are convinced that inflation will be so tame for the services they will be needing; these are not so easy to trade globally… Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I think you are exactly right. Creating money and putting it in excess reserves at the banks has not worked. Creating money and putting it in the hands of people who will spend it is the answer.
I think part of the problem is automation putting people out of work and forcing more and more into precarious employment. That is beginning to act together with hold-over effects of 2008, which were never addressed properly. We need a basic income or negative income tax which could be financed partly by borrowing from central banks at first, just to get us out of the slump, and by environmental taxes for the long term. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Sargen
There is the postulations that the only solution that will work is Fiscal Stimulus aka top down central central government directed projects & spending either funded by an increase in federal debt, a direct or indirect softening of the money base or an assessment (tax) on the productive element of the economy.
Instead of say whether this is good or bad think of this. Federal governments will be attempting to make decisions for L-T stability but they will be weakening & distorting the long term tends & pattern of the economy in which all the economic models they us to make these decisions are base on. How can L-T stability be achieved when your every action distorts the information you need to make you next decision? Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
The bulk of unconventional monetary policy was implemented well after the crisis had passed and the recovery, however halting had already begun. Unconventional monetary policy did not increase money supply growth and velocity actually decreased. And so, what was the point? To increase bank reserves held at the Fed and lower interest rates? Unconventional monetary policy has become the new monetary standard, although the Ph.D. economists/central bank chairs who promulgated this policy have never properly described the underlying economic theory which justifies the departure from conventional monetary policy, let alone engage in a reasoned debate over its effectiveness. Read more
Comment Commented barry stanley
If you want to understand the power and influence globalization gives to international industries look at the growth of the alcohol industries and the corresponding lack of attention to the world wide issue of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Read more
Comment Commented barry stanley
Inflation may be a way of reducing government debt, but for the growing number of the poor and disenfranchised it is a disaster. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Really not that complicated. You treat over-supply by squeezing supply and boosting demand. From a central bank perspective that should mean sales of bonds to raise interest rates at the long end, and new lending against earned income, funded by the bond sales, to provide income supplements.
Of course, central banks do not have a channel to provide income supplements or lend independently against earned income. So, they wring their hands, as Steven Roach is doing here. It would make far more sense simply to gather the tools they need to manage the economy independently and effectively. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Economic models have broken down. Who would of believed it. Perhaps its because the whole game has changed, gone global from national. Yup that must be it.
Globalisation has flooded the market with labour and in most of the developing economies most of the available labour has not yet turned up at the market place. Only 20% of China has industrialised for example. And that is without the synthetic labour of AI.
The UK is an outlier on inflation, sure, but this is because of a currency drop and it wont last,it will soon work thru.
The world is awash with supply chains... Yes, it is running out of consumers, a bit of a problem for a consumer society model. The next - Oh Dear - the model isn't working is due soon.
Is anybody surprised Joe Public has lost faith in the establishment and moved short term in outlook in a short term environment. The most catastrophic thing you can do with your customers is totally disrupt their behaviour so it resets in a new domain. That is exactly what was achieved by the Crunch
The old model, or more correctly the current model is just garbage but nobody wants to admit it. The consequences are too huge and too disruptive Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Globalized labour markets have driven down wage incomes and costs, underwriting a powerful shift in the concentration of wealth and income. Only a return to a fair distribution of income and wealth will restore prosperity. All that massive QE has done is cause asset bubbles and illusory unsustainable gains. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
As Stephen knows perfectly well, the Fed's 2% annual inflation rate target set in 2012 is "measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures, or PCE", which has a different structure than the CPI index, and sensibly includes health care inputs. See: https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/economy_14400.htm
And such inflation targeting is just another of the book-cooking tricks that include those that Stephen denounces that are deployed to keep capitalism nominally afloat. Such manipulation of a beleaguered and ignorant public through the 'money illusion' and notions like 'inadequate demand' are employed to maintain the profit motive and the pattern of social relations so impelled, while current consumption is maximized by the promise of vital social and medical services in the future. Paging Dr. Ponzi... Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The US Fed has raised rates & is likely to do so once more during the year. The BoJ is grappling with a stubborn economy & ECB is set to end its quantitative easing gradually. Britain displayed surprising strength in the first quarter post the Brexit referendum but is now caught in uncertainty given May's diminished influence. Hence the hypothesis explained here seems at variance with what the central banks are setting out to do. Given the fact that oil prices have hit recent lows & gold is trending down, one wonders what is in store for the remainder of the year. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Demand is driven by inequality. As Bill Gates says (quote from memory) "I have yet to find at any price, a better burger than the BigMac:. Small measures, like a changing the tax scale, will do very little. What is needed is a major change, like anyone who dies with over $10 million must donate the excess to a list of possible social causes - e.g. scientific research, startup entrepreneurs, poor people, education and so on. This will keep the money flowing. Currently it is damned up because those who have it don't need to spend it. Read more
Featured
Europe’s Gradualist Fallacy
Yanis Varoufakis proposes a simulated federation as an alternative to the unrealistic federation-lite now on offer.
The Russian-Roulette Presidency
Elizabeth Drew thinks the multiple investigations into Donald Trump's presidency are beginning to leave their mark.
Who Will Fill America’s Shoes?
Richard N. Haass sees no viable candidate to succeed the US as it abandons its global leadership role.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Joseph Nye on Trump and the Liberal World Order
Joseph S. Nye discusses Donald Trump’s impact on international affairs with Mark Leonard, director of the ECFR.