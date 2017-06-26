15

Otra lección de Japón

NEW HAVEN – Está por producirse una nueva sorpresa en una ya larga lista de sorpresas de inflación negativa. En Estados Unidos, el llamado IPC básico (índice de precios al consumidor) -que excluye los alimentos y la energía- ha bajado justo cuando se suponía que iba a subir. En el trimestre que terminó en mayo, el IPC básico esencialmente no se modificó, manteniéndose apenas 1,7% por encima del nivel del año anterior. Para una economía estadounidense que, según se presume en general, se está acercando al terreno sagrado del pleno empleo, este dato surge como un despertar brusco -particularmente para la Reserva Federal, que ha retirado todos los frenos para que la inflación regrese a su meta del 2%.

Del otro lado del mundo, una historia similar sigue generándose en Japón. Pero, para la economía japonesa proclive a la deflación, es una historia mucho más dura.

En el mes de abril, el IPC básico de Japón se mantuvo esencialmente sin modificaciones en relación a su nivel del año anterior, y un resultado similar se hizo evidente en mayo para la zona metropolitana de Tokio. Para el Banco de Japón (BoJ), que comprometió un arsenal sin precedentes de armas políticas no convencionales para detener un período de 19 años de una deflación del 16,5% que duró de 1994 a 2013, esto es mucho más que un despertar brusco. Es un bochorno que linda con el fracaso.

Esta historia tiene un alcance global. Es verdad, existen unas pocas excepciones que se destacan -concretamente, el Reino Unido, donde las presiones monetarias y las distorsiones ocasionales por las vacaciones están impulsando temporariamente la inflación básica al 2,4%, y Malasia, donde la eliminación de los subsidios al combustible ha impulsado la inflación general, aunque la inflación básica se mantuvo estable en alrededor del 2,5%-. Pero son excepciones en un mundo, en general, sin inflación.

Los últimos pronósticos del Fondo Monetario International lo confirman. Más allá de un modesto afianzamiento del crecimiento económico global, se espera que la inflación en las economías avanzadas alcance un promedio levemente inferior al 2% en 2017-2018.

El primer capítulo de este relato se escribió hace muchos años, en Japón. Desde las burbujas de activos y el apalancamiento excesivo hasta la supresión monetaria y la deficiencia de la productividad, la experiencia de Japón -con décadas perdidas que hoy ya llegan a un cuarto de siglo- es testimonio de todo lo que puede salir mal en las economías grandes y adineradas.

Pero ninguna lección es más profunda que la de una serie de equivocaciones políticas cometidas por el BoJ. No sólo la imprudente relajación monetaria preparó el camino para el deceso de Japón, sino que el banco central del país agravó el problema al llevar las tasas de interés oficiales al límite cero (e inclusive más bajas), al adoptar el alivio cuantitativo y al manipular las tasas de interés de largo plazo con la esperanza de revivir la economía. Esto ha creado una dependencia poco saludable para la cual no existe una salida fácil.

Si bien la experiencia de Japón desde comienzos de los años 1990 ofrece muchas lecciones, el resto del mundo lamentablemente no ha sabido tenerlas en cuenta. Se han escrito volúmenes, se han llevado a cabo incontables simposios y personajes como el ex presidente de la Fed de Estados Unidos Ben Bernanke han hecho promesas célebres de no repetir los errores de Japón. Sin embargo, una y otra vez, otros bancos centrales importantes -en especial la Fed y el Banco Central Europeo- no dudaron en seguir el ejemplo, con consecuencias igualmente nefastas.

La sorpresa de la inflación de 2017 ofrece tres nociones esenciales. Primero, la relación entre inflación y desaceleración económica -la llamada curva de Phillips- se ha roto. Gracias a lo que Richard Baldwin de la Universidad de Ginebra llama la "segunda desagregación" de la globalización, el mundo está atestado de una oferta excesiva de cadenas de suministro globales cada vez más fragmentadas. La subcontratación a través de estas cadenas de suministro expande drásticamente la elasticidad de la curva de oferta global, alterando fundamentalmente el concepto de desaceleración en el mercado laboral y de productos, así como la presión que esa desaceleración podría ejercer sobre la inflación.

Segundo, la globalización de hoy es por naturaleza asimétrica. Por una variedad de razones -consecuencias de las recesiones de balance en Japón y Estados Unidos, un ahorro preventivo motivado por el miedo en China y un consumo anémico en una Europa con productividad restringida- el lado de la demanda de la mayoría de las economías principales sigue estando seriamente perjudicado. Si se lo yuxtapone al telón de fondo de una oferta siempre en expansión, el desequilibrio resultante es intrínsecamente deflacionario.

Tercero, los bancos centrales son prácticamente incapaces de lidiar con el blanco móvil de lo que se puede llamar una trampa de liquidez no estacionaria. Observada por primera vez por John Maynard Keynes durante la Gran Depresión de los años 1930, la trampa de liquidez describe una situación en la que las tasas de interés oficiales, al haber alcanzado el límite cero, no pueden estimular una demanda agregada crónicamente deficiente.

¿Le suena familiar? El giro novedoso de hoy es la curva de oferta global en constante expansión. Eso hace que los bancos centrales de hoy sean aún más impotentes que en los años 1930.

Esta no es una enfermedad incurable. En un mundo de híper-globalización -salvo una recidiva proteccionista liderada por los defensores de "América primero"- el tratamiento debe centrarse en el lado de la demanda de la ecuación. La lección más importante de los años 1930, así como de la experiencia japonesa moderna, es que la política monetaria no ofrece ninguna respuesta para una deficiencia crónica de demanda agregada. Resolverlo es una tarea que atañe principalmente a las autoridades fiscales. La idea de que los bancos centrales deberían considerar hacer una nueva promesa de aumentar sus metas de inflación es poco creíble.

Mientras tanto, la presidenta de la Fed, Janet Yellen, tiene razón (finalmente) al presionar a la Fed para que normalice la política, poniendo fin a un experimento fallido que ha sobrevivido durante mucho tiempo a su utilidad. El peligro todo el tiempo ha sido que un alivio monetario poco convencional y de final abierto no lograra ganar tracción en la economía real, e inyectara un exceso de liquidez en Estados Unidos y los mercados financieros globales que podría derivar en burbujas de activos, una toma de riesgo imprudente y la próxima crisis. Es más, como el alivio no convencional fue una estrategia destinada a una emergencia que ya no existe, deja a la Fed sin municiones para combatir la próxima e inevitable recesión y crisis.

Corremos un serio peligro al ignorar la historia. La última desilusión para los bancos centrales que apuntan contra la inflación, después de todo, no es ninguna sorpresa. Lo mismo es válido para la caída relacionada de las tasas de interés de largo plazo. Hay mucho por ganar si se estudian cuidadosamente las lecciones de Japón.