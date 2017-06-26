15

درس آخر من اليابان

نيوهافين ــ يبدو أننا أصبحنا الآن في مواجهة حلقة أخرى في سلسلة طويلة من مفاجآت التضخم السلبية. ففي الولايات المتحدة، اتجه ما يسمى مؤشر أسعار المستهلك الأساسي (الذي يستثني الغذاء والطاقة) إلى الانخفاض عندما كان المفترض أن يرتفع. على مدار الأشهر الثلاثة التي انتهت في مايو/أيار، ظل مؤشر أسعار المستهلك الأساسي بلا تغيير تقريبا، فثبت عند مستوى أعلى بنحو 1.7% فقط عن مستواه قبل عام. وفي اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة الذي يفترض على نطاق واسع أنه يقترب من تحقيق التشغيل الكامل للعمالة، يأتي هذا كنداء إيقاظ خشن ــ وخاصة بالنسبة لبنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأميركي، الذي سلك كل مسلك لإعادة التضخم إلى مستوى 2% المستهدف.

وفي منتصف الطريق حول العالَم، تتوالى فصول قصة مماثلة في اليابان. ولكن في الاقتصاد الياباني الميال إلى الانكماش، تأتي هذه القصة في هيئة أشد قسوة.

على مدار شهر إبريل/نيسان، كان مؤشر أسعار المستهلك الأساسي في اليابان ثابتا تقريبا نسبة إلى مستواه في العام السابق، مع نتائج مماثلة واضحة في مايو/أيار لمنطقة طوكيو الكبرى. وبالنسبة لبنك اليابان، الذي التزم بترسانة غير مسبوقة من الأسلحة السياسية غير التقليدية لإنهاء فترة انكماش بنسبة 16.5% دامت تسعة عشر عاما، من 1994 إلى 2013، لم يكن هذا مجرد نداء تنبيه خشن، بل هو موقف محرج يكاد يقترب من كونه هزيمة.

تتخذ هذه القصة أبعادا عالمية. صحيح أن هناك بعض الاستثناءات ــ وهي على وجه التحديد المملكة المتحدة، حيث تعمل ضغوط العملة وتشوهات العطلة لمرة واحدة على تعزيز التضخم الأساسي مؤقتا إلى 2.4%، وماليزيا حيث تسبب إلغاء إعانات دعم الوقود في تعزيز التضخم الرئيسي، ولكنه ترك الأساس ثابتا عند نحو 2.5%. ولكنها استثناءات في عالَم كان ليصبح لولاها بلا تضخم على الإطلاق.

وتُظهِر أحدث توقعات صندوق النقد الدولي صحة هذا. فعلى الرغم من الثبات المتواضع لنمو الاقتصاد العالمي، من المتوقع أن يكون التضخم في الاقتصادات المتقدمة أعلى قليلا في المتوسط من 2% في الفترة 2017-2018.

كُتِب الفصل الأول في هذه القصة قبل سنوات عديدة في اليابان. فمن فقاعات الأصول وفرط الاستدانة إلى قمع العملة وضعف الإنتاجية، تشهد تجربة اليابان ــ مع امتداد العقد الضائع الآن إلى ربع قرن من الزمن ــ على كل ما قد يقع من أخطاء في الاقتصادات الكبيرة الثرية.

بيد أن الدرس الأشد عمقا يتلخص في سلسلة من الأخطاء السياسية التي ارتكبها بنك اليابان. فلم يقتصر الأمر على التيسير النقدي المتهور الذي مهد الطريق أمام زوال اليابان؛ بل تسبب البنك المركزي في البلاد في زيادة المشكلة تعقيدا من خلال خفض أسعار الفائدة الرسمية إلى حد الصِفر (بل وأقل من ذلك)، وتبني التيسير الكمي، والتلاعب بأسعار الفائدة الطويلة الأجل على أمل إنعاش الاقتصاد. وقد تسبب هذا في خلق نوع من الاعتماد غير الصحي الذي لا يوجد مَخرَج سهل منه.

ورغم أن تجربة اليابان منذ أوائل تسعينيات القرن العشرين تقدم لنا العديد من الدروس، فشلت بقية دول العالم بشكل بائس في الانتباه إلى هذه الدروس. فكُتِبَت مجلدات، وعُقِدَت ندوات لا حصر لعددها، وبُذِلَت وعود شهيرة من أمثال رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي السابق بن برنانكي بعدم تكرار أخطاء اليابان أبدا. ورغم ذلك، سارعت بنوك مركزية رئيسية أخرى ــ وخاصة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي والبنك المركزي الأوروبي، إلى ارتكاب نفس الأخطاء مرارا وتكرارا، وكانت العواقب وخيمة.

تقدم لنا مفاجأة التضخم في عام 2017 ثلاث رؤى أساسية. فأولا، انفصمت العلاقة بين التضخم والركود الاقتصادي ــ أو ما يسمى منحنى فيليبس. وبفضل ما يسميه ريتشارد بولدوين من جامعة جنيف "التفكك الثاني" للعولمة، أصبح العالَم غارقا في معروض زائد من سلاسل إمداد عالمية متزايدة التفتت. ويعمل نقل الصناعات إلى الخارج بواسطة سلاسل الإمداد هذه على توسيع مرونة منحنى العرض العالمي بشكل كبير، فيغير ذلك جوهريا مفهوم الركود في أسواق العمل والمنتجات، فضلا عن الضغوط التي ربما يفرضها هذا الركود على التضخم.

ثانيا، أصبحت العولمة اليوم غير متناظرة بطبيعتها. ولأسباب متنوعة ــ الأعباء المتخلفة عن ركود الميزانية العمومية في اليابان والولايات المتحدة، والادخار الوقائي المدفوع بالخوف في الصين، والاستهلاك الهزيل في أوروبا المقيدة الإنتاجية ــ يظل جانب الطلب في أغلب الاقتصادات الكبرى معوقا بشدة. وعلى هذه الخلفية من المعروض المتزايد، يصبح الاختلال الناجم عن هذا انكماشيا بطبيعته.

وثالثا، تقف البنوك المركزية عاجزة عن التعامل مع الهدف المتحرك الذي يمكن تسميته فخ السيولة غير الثابت. الواقع أن فخ السيولة، الذي كان أول من لاحظه جون ماينارد كينز أثناء أزمة الكساد العظيم في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين، يصف موقفا حيث تعجز أسعار الفائدة الرسمية، بعد بلوغها حد الصِفر، عن تحفيز الطلب الكلي الضعيف بشكل مزمن.

هل يبدو هذا مألوفا؟ الواقع أن التطور الحادث اليوم يتلخص في منحنى الطلب العالمي المتزايد الاتساع. وهذا يجعل البنوك المركزية اليوم أكثر عجزا مما كانت عليه في الثلاثينيات.

الواقع أن هذا ليس مرضا مستعصيا على العلاج. ففي عالَم يتسم بفرط العولمة ــ إذا لم تحدث انتكاسة ناتجة عن فرض تدابير الحماية من قِبَل أصحاب شعار أميركا أولا ــ لابد أن يركز العلاج على جانب الطلب من المعادلة. والدرس الأكثر أهمية من الثلاثينيات، وكذا من التجربة اليابانية في العصر الحديث، هو أن السياسة النقدية لا تقدم الإجابة لنقص الطلب الكلي. بل يجب أن يكون علاج نقص الطلب مهمة السلطات المالية في المقام الأول. أما الفكرة القائلة بأن البنوك المركزية ينبغي لها أن تنظر في بذل وعود جديدة برفع أهداف التضخم فإنها تفتقر إلى المصداقية.

من ناحية أخرى، كانت رئيسة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جانيت يلين على حق (أخيرا) في دفع بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي إلى تطبيع أسعار الفائدة، ووضع حد لتجربة فاشلة تجاوزت أي فائدة تحققت منها. كان مكمن الخطر على الدوام أن التيسير النقدي غير التقليدي المفتوح بلا نهاية محددة من شأنه أن يفشل في إعطاء الثِقَل للاقتصاد الحقيقي، وسوف يحقن السيولة الفائضة إلى الأسواق المالية في الولايات المتحدة والعالَم على النحو الذي قد يؤدي إلى نشوء فقاعات الأصول، والتهور في خوض المجازفات، ثم الأزمة التالية.  فضلا عن ذلك، ولأن التيسير غير التقليدي كان استراتيجية مصممة لحالة طارئة لم تعد قائمة، فإنه لا يترك لبنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أي ذخيرة لمكافحة دورة الانكماش والأزمة الحتمية التالية.

نحن نتجاهل التاريخ فنعرض أنفسنا لمخاطر هائلة. ومن الواضح أن خيبة الأمل الأخيرة التي صدمت البنوك المركزية التي آلت على أنفسها استهداف التضخم لم تكن مفاجئة على الإطلاق. ويصدق نفس القول على الانخفاض المتصل في أسعار الفائدة الطويلة الأجل. وبوسعنا أن نكسب الكثير من خلال دراسة تجربة اليابان بدقة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali