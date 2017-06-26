15

Ещё один японский урок

НЬЮ-ХЕЙВЕН – Перед нами ещё один сюрприз из длинной серии сюрпризов отрицательной инфляции. В США начался процесс снижения так называемого базового индекса потребительских цен (core CPI), в который не включаются цены на продовольствие и энергоресурсы, причём это произошло ровно в тот момент, когда ожидался его рост. За три месяца, завершившиеся в мае, базовый индекс потребительских цен практически не изменился, оставаясь всего лишь на 1,7% выше уровня годичной давности. Для американской экономики, которая, как принято считать, приближается к желанному состоянию полной занятости, эта новость стала резким звонком пробуждения, причём особенно для Федерального резерва, который уже снял все преграды на пути возвращения инфляции к целевому уровню 2%.

На другой стороне планеты аналогичная драма разыгрывается в Японии. Впрочем, в дефляционной японской экономике сюжет этой драмы намного жёстче.

По данным за апрель, базовый индекс потребительских цен Японии остаётся практически неизменным относительно уровня годичной давности; в мае аналогичный результат  зафиксирован в столичном регионе Токио. Для Банка Японии, который использовал беспрецедентный арсенал нетрадиционного монетарного оружия с целью остановить длившуюся 19 лет дефляцию (снижение цен на 16,5% с 1994 по 2013 годы), это стало не просто резким пробуждением. Это позор, граничащий с разгромом.

Масштабы этой пьесы глобальны. Да, есть несколько заметных исключений. В Великобритании ослабление валюты и единовременные искажения из-за праздников привели к временному росту базовой инфляции до 2,4%, а в Малайзии отмена топливных субсидий вызвала рост общей инфляции, хотя базовая инфляция остаётся стабильной – примерно на уровне 2,5%. Но всё это – исключения в безинфляционном мире.

Это подтверждают и последние прогнозы Международного валютного фонда. Несмотря на умеренное укрепление глобального экономического роста, в 2017-2018 годах инфляция в развитых странах, как ожидается, составит в среднем чуть менее 2%.

Первая глава этой истории была написана в Японии много лет назад. Пузыри на рынке активов, избыточная опора на ослабление валюты, снижение производительности – опыт Японии, с её потерянными десятилетиями, тянущимися уже четверть века, стал примером всего того, что может пойти не так в странах с крупной и богатой экономикой.

Но ни один урок не является более важным, чем серия политических просчётов, допущенных Банком Японии. Безудержно мягкая монетарная политика не просто создала условия для японского спада. Центральный банк страны усугубил проблемы, доведя учётную ставку до нулевой границы (и даже ниже), проводя количественное смягчение и манипулируя долгосрочными процентными ставками, в надежде оживить экономику. Всё это привело к возникновению нездоровой зависимости, от которой очень непросто избавиться.

Опыт Японии, начиная с 1990-х годов, преподал множество уроков, но остальной мир, к сожалению, не обратил на них должного внимания. Были написаны целые тома, проведены бесчисленные симпозиумы, сделаны торжественные обещания – например, бывший председатель ФРС США Бен Бернанке пообещал никогда не повторять ошибки Японии. И тем не менее, снова и снова крупные центральные банки мира, особенно ФРС и Европейский центральный банк, идут по японскому пути, причём со столь же печальными последствиями.

Из инфляционного сюрприза 2017 года можно сделать три ключевых вывода. Во-первых, связь между инфляцией и ослаблением экономики, так называемая кривая Филлипса, разорвана. Благодаря тому, что Ричард Болдуин из Женевского университета называет «второй фрагментацией» производства из-за глобализации, мир полон избыточного предложения со стороны всё более фрагментированных глобальных цепочек поставок. Аутсорсинг в рамках этих цепочек помогает резко повысить эластичность глобальной кривой предложения, что фундаментально меняет саму концепцию ослабления на рынках труда и товаров, а также снижает возможное влияние данных слабостей на инфляцию.

Во-вторых, сегодняшняя глобализация от природы ассиметрична. По самым разным причинам (последствия рецессий, вызванных избытком долгов на балансах, в Японии и США; движимое страхами стремление сберегать на чёрный день в Китае; анемичное потребление в испытывающей проблемы с производительностью Европе) спрос в большинстве стран с крупной экономикой по-прежнему крайне слаб. На фоне постоянного роста предложения возникающий в итоге дисбаланс неизбежно оказывается дефляционным.

В-третьих, центральные банк абсолютно беспомощны перед движущейся мишенью, которую можно назвать нестационарной ловушкой ликвидности. На ловушку ликвидности впервые обратил внимание Джон Мейнард Кейнс во время Великой депрессии 1930-х годов. Это ситуация, когда учётные процентные ставки, достигнув нулевой границы, перестают стимулировать хронически дефицитный совокупный спрос.

Звучит знакомо? Новым аспектом этой ловушки сегодня стала постоянно растущая кривая глобального предложения. Из-за этого современные центральные банки оказывают в ещё более бессильном положении, чем в 1930-х годах.

Болезнь не является неизлечимой. В мире сверхглобализации (исключая рецидив протекционизма у сторонников лозунга «Америка прежде всего») лечение должно быть сосредоточено на стороне спроса. Самый важный урок 1930-х годов, а также современного японского опыта, в том, что монетарная политика не помогает решить проблему хронического дефицита совокупного спроса. Её решение – это задача, прежде всего, для фискальных властей. При этом идея, будто центральным банкам надо подумать о пересмотре своих инфляционных целей в сторону повышения, выглядит малоубедительной.

Председатель ФРС Джанет Йеллен (наконец-то) правильно поступает, заставляя ФРС нормализовать монетарную политику и завершить его проваливший эксперимент, который уже давно себя исчерпал. Всё это время опасность была в том, что бесконечное, нетрадиционное монетарное смягчение не поможет перезапустить реальную экономику, а приведёт лишь к вливанию избыточной ликвидности на американский и глобальный финансовые рынки, способствуя появлению пузырей на рынках активов, безрассудному отношению к рискам и наступлению нового кризиса. Кроме того, нетрадиционное смягчение является стратегией в чрезвычайной ситуации, а она уже миновала. Это означает, что ФРС остаётся без инструментов для борьбы с неизбежным следующим спадом и кризисом.

Мы игнорируем историю себе же во вред. Последние разочарования центральных банков, занятых инфляционным таргетированием, на самом деле не являются сюрпризом. Это касается и связанного с данными тенденциями падения долгосрочных процентных ставок. Можно было бы серьёзно выиграть, тщательно изучив уроки Японии.