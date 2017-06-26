发自纽黑文——最近这段时间出人意料的通胀坏消息真是一个接着一个。在美国，所谓的核心消费价格指数（core CPI）——不包括食品和能源——在一片上行预期中调头向下。截至五月份的三个月中，核心消费物价指数基本保持不变，维持在较去年同期高出1.7个百分点的水平。对于各界广泛认为已经近乎实现充分就业神迹的美国经济来说，这简直是当头一盆冷水——而最尴尬的莫过于已尽一切努力要使通胀水平回归2％目标值的美联储了。
而在世界的另一侧，类似的故事也在日本继续上演。但是对于极易出现通缩的日本经济来说，故事的内容更让人揪心。
截至今年4月份，日本的核心消费物价指数较去年同期基本持平，而东京都市圈的经济表现显示5月也将如此。对于为遏制持续19年（1994~2013）累计达19.5％的通缩趋势而动用了史无前例的非常规政策武器库的日本银行来说，这不仅仅是一个盆冷水，简直就是一场近乎失败的窘境。
这个故事适用于全球范围。当然也存在一些值得留意的异常例子——比如英国，货币压力和一次性假期扭曲暂时将核心通胀率提高至2.4％，还有马来西亚，燃料补贴的取消推动了总体通胀，但核心通胀率稳定在2.5％左右。但它们都是这个无通胀世界中的例外。
国际货币基金组织的最新预测表明了这一点。尽管全球经济将实现温和增长，但发达经济体在2017~18年的通胀水平预计将略低于2％。
这个故事的第一章是多年前在日本写就的。从资产泡沫和杠杆过剩到汇率压制和生产力下降，日本的经验——所谓“失去的十年”现在已经拉长到了二十五年——展现了一个大型富裕的经济体可能会犯下的所有错误。
但没什么教训能比日本央行犯下的一系列政策失误更为深刻。不仅使用鲁莽的货币宽松政策为日本的衰亡奠定了基础；该国央行还将政策利率归零（甚至更低），实施量化宽松政策和操纵长期利率以期复兴经济，却令问题变得更为复杂。这创造了一种不健康却又极难摆脱的依赖状态。
虽然日本自1990年代初以来的经验提供了许多教训，但世界其他地方对此却令人沮丧地充耳不闻。研究论文写了无数篇，研讨会举办了无数次，还有诸如美国前美联储主席本·伯南克（Ben Bernanke）等高人都承诺永不会重蹈日本覆辙。不过一次又一次地其他主要中央银行——尤其是美联储和欧洲央行——总是会紧接着掉进坑里，并产生同样可怕的后果。
2017年的通胀意外事件提供了三个关键的见解。首先，通货膨胀与经济萧条程度之间的关系——即所谓的菲利普斯曲线（Phillips curve）——已经瓦解了。拜日内瓦大学教授理查德·鲍德温（Richard Baldwin）所谓的全球化“第二次分割”所赐，世界上因此充斥着供应过剩且日益分散化的全球供应链。而借助这些供应链的外包大大扩大了全球供应曲线的弹性，并从根本上改变了劳动力和产品市场萧条的概念，以及这类萧条状态对通胀的压力。
其次，当今的全球化在本质上是不对称的。由于各种原因——日本和美国资产负债表的持续衰退，恐惧驱动下的中国国内预防性储蓄，以及欧洲生产力受限导致的消费疲软——大多数主要经济体的需求侧依然受损严重。再结合供应不断扩大的背景，因此导致的不平衡状态在本质上是通缩式的。
第三，中央银行在应对所谓的非平稳流动性陷阱的变动目标方面都是无能为力的。正如约翰·梅纳德·凯恩斯（John Maynard Keynes）在1930年代大萧条时首先观察到的那样，流动性陷阱描述了一个政策利率已达零点，却依旧无法刺激长期缺乏的总需求的状况。
这听起来是不是有点耳熟？而如今使用的新花招则是不断扩张的全球供应曲线。这使得今天的中行比1930年代更加束手无策。
这可不是不治之症。在一个超全球化的世界——除了由美国优先主义者领导的保护主义逆流之外——应对方案应当集中在等式的需求一侧。而1930年代以及从现代日本的经验带来的最重要教训，就是货币政策对总需求的长期缺乏状况无计可施。解决这个问题主要得靠财政部门，中行应该考虑再度许诺提高其通胀目标的想法是不可靠的。
与此同时，美联储主席珍妮特·耶伦（Janet Yellen）（最后终于）作出了正确的决定，推动美联储的政策正常化，终结了一个早该因一无是处而刹车的错误实验。一直以来的危险在于：不是何时才是尽头的非常规货币宽松政策将无法对实体经济构成牵引力，并将过多的流动性注入了美国和全球金融市场，从而导致资产泡沫，肆意金融冒险和下一次危机。此外，由于非常规宽松政策是为了一个不再存在的紧急状态而制定的战略，因此也使得美联储没有弹药来应对不可避免的下一轮衰退和危机。
我们对历史的忽视是存在极大危险的。以通胀为目标的各大央行最近的铩羽而归根本不是一个意外，相关的长期利率下跌也是如此。仔细学习日本的教训，必定获益良多。
