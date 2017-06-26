Another Lesson from Japan

NEW HAVEN – Yet another in a long string of negative inflation surprises is at hand. In the United States, the so-called core CPI (consumer price index) – which excludes food and energy – has headed down just when it was supposed to be going up. Over the three months ending in May, the core CPI was basically unchanged, holding, at just 1.7% above its year-earlier level. For a US economy that is widely presumed to be nearing the hallowed ground of full employment, this comes as a rude awakening – particularly for the Federal Reserve, which has pulled out all the stops to get inflation back to its 2% target.
Halfway around the world, a similar story continues to play out in Japan. But, for the deflation-prone Japanese economy, it’s a much tougher story.
Through April, Japan’s core CPI was basically flat relative to its year-earlier level, with a similar outcome evident in May for the Tokyo metropolitan area. For the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which committed an unprecedented arsenal of unconventional policy weapons to arrest a 19-year stretch of 16.5% deflation lasting from 1994 to 2013, this is more than just a rude awakening. It is an embarrassment bordering on defeat.
This story is global in scope. Yes, there are a few notable outliers – namely, the United Kingdom, where currency pressures and one-off holiday distortions are temporarily boosting core inflation to 2.4%, and Malaysia, where the removal of fuel subsidies has boosted headline inflation, yet left the core stable at around 2.5%. But they are exceptions in an otherwise inflationless world.
The International Monetary Fund’s latest forecasts bear this out. Notwithstanding a modest firming of global economic growth, inflation in the advanced economies is expected to average slightly less than 2% in 2017-2018.
The first chapter of this tale was written many years ago, in Japan. From asset bubbles and excess leverage to currency suppression and productivity impairment, Japan’s experience – with lost decades now stretching to a quarter-century – is testament to all that can go wrong in large and wealthy economies.
But no lesson is more profound than that of a series of policy blunders made by the BoJ. Not only did reckless monetary accommodation set the stage for Japan’s demise; the country’s central bank compounded the problem by taking policy rates to the zero bound (and even lower), embracing quantitative easing, and manipulating long-term interest rates in the hopes of reviving the economy. This has created an unhealthy dependency from which there is no easy exit.
Though Japan’s experience since the early 1990s provides many lessons, the rest of the world has failed miserably at heeding them. Volumes have been written, countless symposiums have been held, and famous promises have been made by the likes of former US Fed chairman Ben Bernanke never to repeat Japan’s mistakes. Yet time and again, other major central banks – especially the Fed and the European Central Bank – have been quick to follow, with equally dire consequences.
The inflation surprise of 2017 offers three key insights. First, the relationship between inflation and economic slack – the so-called Phillips curve – has broken down. Courtesy of what the University of Geneva’s Richard Baldwin calls the “second unbundling” of globalization, the world is awash in the excess supply of increasingly fragmented global supply chains. Outsourcing via these supply chains dramatically expands the elasticity of the global supply curve, fundamentally altering the concept of slack in labor and product markets, as well as the pressure such slack might put on inflation.
Second, today’s globalization is inherently asymmetric. For a variety of reasons – hangovers from balance-sheet recessions in Japan and the US, fear-driven precautionary saving in China, and anemic consumption in productivity-constrained Europe – the demand side of most major economies remains severely impaired. Juxtaposed against a backdrop of ever-expanding supply, the resulting imbalance is inherently deflationary.
Third, central banks are all but powerless to cope with the moving target of what can be called a non-stationary liquidity trap. First observed by John Maynard Keynes during the Great Depression of the 1930s, the liquidity trap describes a situation in which policy interest rates, having reached the zero bound, are unable to stimulate chronically deficient aggregate demand.
Sound familiar? The novel twist today is the ever-expanding global supply curve. That makes today’s central banks even more impotent than they were in the 1930s.
This is not an incurable disease. In a world of hyper-globalization – barring a protectionist relapse led by the America Firsters – treatment needs to be focused on the demand side of the equation. The most important lesson from the 1930s, as well as from the modern-day Japanese experience, is that monetary policy provides no answer for a chronic deficiency of aggregate demand. Addressing it is a task primarily for fiscal authorities. The idea that central banks should consider making a new promise to raise their inflation targets is hardly credible.
In the meantime, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is right (finally) to push the Fed to normalize policy, putting an end to a failed experiment that has long outlived its usefulness. The danger all along has been that open-ended unconventional monetary easing would fail to achieve traction in the real economy, and would inject excess liquidity into US and global financial markets that could lead to asset bubbles, reckless risk taking, and the next crisis. Moreover, because unconventional easing was a strategy designed for an emergency that no longer exists, it leaves the Fed with no ammunition to fight the inevitable next downturn and crisis.
We ignore history at great peril. The latest disappointment for inflation-targeting central banks is really not a surprise after all. The same is true of the related drop in long-term interest rates. There is much to be gained by studying carefully the lessons of Japan.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Economic models have broken down. Who would of believed it. Perhaps its because the whole game has changed, gone global from national. Yup that must be it.
Globalisation has flooded the market with labour and in most of the developing economies most of the available labour has not yet turned up at the market place. Only 20% of China has industrialised for example. And that is without the synthetic labour of AI.
The UK is an outlier on inflation, sure, but this is because of a currency drop and it wont last,it will soon work thru.
The world is awash with supply chains... Yes, it is running out of consumers, a bit of a problem for a consumer society model. The next - Oh Dear - the model isn't working is due soon.
Is anybody surprised Joe Public has lost faith in the establishment and moved short term in outlook in a short term environment. The most catastrophic thing you can do with your customers is totally disrupt their behaviour so it resets in a new domain. That is exactly what was achieved by the Crunch
The old model, or more correctly the current model is just garbage but nobody wants to admit it. The consequences are too huge and too disruptive Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Globalized labour markets have driven down wage incomes and costs, underwriting a powerful shift in the concentration of wealth and income. Only a return to a fair distribution of income and wealth will restore prosperity. All that massive QE has done is cause asset bubbles and illusory unsustainable gains. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
As Stephen knows perfectly well, the Fed's 2% annual inflation rate target set in 2012 is "measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures, or PCE", which has a different structure than the CPI index, and sensibly includes health care inputs. See: https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/economy_14400.htm
And such inflation targeting is just another of the book-cooking tricks that include those that Stephen denounces that are deployed to keep capitalism nominally afloat. Such manipulation of a beleaguered and ignorant public through the 'money illusion' and notions like 'inadequate demand' are employed to maintain the profit motive and the pattern of social relations so impelled, while current consumption is maximized by the promise of vital social and medical services in the future. Paging Dr. Ponzi... Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The US Fed has raised rates & is likely to do so once more during the year. The BoJ is grappling with a stubborn economy & ECB is set to end its quantitative easing gradually. Britain displayed surprising strength in the first quarter post the Brexit referendum but is now caught in uncertainty given May's diminished influence. Hence the hypothesis explained here seems at variance with what the central banks are setting out to do. Given the fact that oil prices have hit recent lows & gold is trending down, one wonders what is in store for the remainder of the year. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Demand is driven by inequality. As Bill Gates says (quote from memory) "I have yet to find at any price, a better burger than the BigMac:. Small measures, like a changing the tax scale, will do very little. What is needed is a major change, like anyone who dies with over $10 million must donate the excess to a list of possible social causes - e.g. scientific research, startup entrepreneurs, poor people, education and so on. This will keep the money flowing. Currently it is damned up because those who have it don't need to spend it. Read more
