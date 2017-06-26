Noch eine Lehre aus Japan

NEW HAVEN – Aus der langen Reihe an Inflationsüberraschungen hat sich nun eine weitere eingestellt. In den Vereinigten Staaten sank der so genannte Kern-CPI (Verbraucherpreisindex) – in dem Nahrungsmittel und Energie nicht berücksichtigt sind – zu einem Zeitpunkt, da man eigentlich einen Anstieg erwartet hätte. In den Monaten März, April und Mai wies der Kern-CPI praktisch unveränderte Werte auf und lag lediglich 1,7 Prozent über dem Wert zu Beginn des Jahres. Für eine US-Ökonomie, die sich laut allgemeiner Annahme dem heiligen Gral der Vollbeschäftigung nähert, ist dies ein böses Erwachen – insbesondere für die Notenbank Federal Reserve, die alle Hebel in Bewegung setzte, um die Inflation wieder auf den Zielwert von 2 Prozent zu bringen.
Auf der anderen Seite der Welt spielt sich in Japan weiterhin eine ähnliche Geschichte ab. Doch für die deflationsanfällige japanische Wirtschaft ist das ein noch viel härterer Schlag.
Im April verlief die Entwicklung des japanischen Kern-CPI im Vergleich zu den Werten Anfang des Jahres im Wesentlichen flach, wobei auch im Mai für den Großraum Tokio eine ähnliche Entwicklung zu verzeichnen war. Für die Bank of Japan (BoJ), die sich eines beispiellosen Arsenals an unkonventionellen Waffen zur Bekämpfung einer von 1994 bis 2013 währenden Deflation von 16,5 Prozent bediente, ist dies mehr als nur ein böses Erwachen. Es ist vielmehr eine an Niederlage grenzende Schmach.
Diese Geschichte erreicht globale Ausmaße. Ja, es gibt ein paar bemerkenswerte Ausreißer – nämlich Großbritannien, wo Währungsdruck und einmalige feiertagsbedingte Verzerrungen die Kerninflation auf 2,4 Prozent hochschraubten, und Malaysia, wo die Abschaffung von Treibstoffsubventionen die Gesamtinflation in zwar in die Höhe trieb, die Kerninflation jedoch stabil bei 2,5 Prozent lag. Das sind allerdings die Ausnahmen in einer sonst inflationslosen Welt.
Die jüngsten Prognosen des Internationalen Währungsfonds bekräftigen dies. Trotz einer bescheidenen Festigung des globalen Wirtschaftswachstums, wird die Inflation in den Industrieländern in den Jahren 2017-2018 im Schnitt voraussichtlich etwas weniger als 2% betragen.
Das erste Kapitel dieser Geschichte wurde vor vielen Jahren in Japan geschrieben. Angefangen bei Vermögenspreisblasen und übermäßigem Fremdkapital bis hin zu einer Unterbewertung der Währung und Produktivitätsminderungen ist Japans Erfahrung – mit verlorenen Jahrzehnten, die sich mittlerweile über ein Vierteljahrhundert erstrecken – Beweis dafür, was in einer großen und wohlhabenden Volkswirtschaft alles schief gehen kann.
Allerdings ist keine Lektion so lehrreich wie jene aus einer Reihe von der BoJ begangener schwerer strategischer Fehler. Nicht nur die leichtsinnige monetäre Akkommodation bereitete den Boden für Japans Niedergang; die Zentralbank des Landes verschärfte das Problem auch noch durch die Senkung der Leitzinsen auf Null (und sogar noch niedriger), durch quantitative Lockerung und durch die Manipulation von Zinssätzen in der Hoffnung, damit die Wirtschaft wiederzubeleben. Damit schuf man eine ungesunde Abhängigkeit, aus der man so leicht nicht mehr herauskommt.
Obwohl Japans Erfahrungen seit den frühen 1990er Jahren viele Lehren bereithalten, ist der Rest der Welt kläglich gescheitert, diese auch zu befolgen. Es wurden Bücher verfasst, zahllose Symposien abgehalten und berühmte Versprechen von Personen wie etwa dem ehemaligen US-Notenbankchef Ben Bernanke abgegeben, die Fehler Japans niemals zu wiederholen. Dennoch folgten andere Zentralbanken – vor allem die Fed und die Europäische Zentralbank – dem japanischen Beispiel mit ebenso düsteren Folgen.
Die Inflationsüberraschung des Jahres 2017 bietet drei bedeutende Erkenntnisse. Erstens funktioniert die Beziehung zwischen Inflation und wirtschaftlicher Flaute - die so genannte Phillips-Kurve – nicht mehr. Dank der von Richard Baldwin von der Universität Genf so bezeichneten „zweiten Entbündelung“ der Globalisierung schwimmt die Welt im Überangebot durch zunehmend fragmentierte globale Lieferketten. Die Auslagerung über diese Lieferketten sorgt für eine dramatische Überdehnung der globalen Angebotskurve, wodurch sich das Konzept der Flaute auf Arbeits- und Produktmärkten sowie auch des Drucks der dadurch auf die Inflation entsteht, fundamental verändert.
Zweitens ist die Globalisierung von heute grundsätzlich asymmetrisch. Aus einer Reihe von Gründen – Nachwirkungen der Bilanzrezessionen in Japan und den USA, angstbedingtes Vorsorgesparen in China und anämischer Verbrauch im produktivitätsbeschränkten Europa – bleibt die Nachfrageseite in den meisten wichtigen Ökonomien schwer beeinträchtigt. Vor dem Hintergrund eines sich ständig ausweitenden Angebots präsentiert sich das daraus resultierende Ungleichgewicht von Haus aus deflationär.
Drittens sind die Zentralbanken so gut wie machtlos im Umgang mit dem beweglichen Ziel, das man als eine nicht-stationäre Liquiditätsfalle bezeichnen kann. Die von John Maynard Keynes während der Großen Depression der 1930er Jahre erstmals beobachtete Liquiditätsfalle beschreibt eine Situation, im Rahmen derer Leitzinsen, wenn sie die Nullmarke erreicht haben, nicht in der Lage sind, eine chronisch schwache Gesamtnachfrage anzukurbeln.
Klingt bekannt? Die neuartige Wendung von heute besteht in der sich ausdehnenden globalen Angebotskurve. Sie lässt die Zentralbanken von heute noch ohnmächtiger agieren als in den 1930er Jahren.
Die Krankheit ist nicht unheilbar. In einer Welt der Hyperglobalisierung – außer im Falle eines von den „Amerika First“-Anhängern angeführten Rückfalls – muss sich die Therapie auf die Nachfrageseite der Gleichung konzentrieren. Die wichtigste Lehre aus den 1930er Jahren und auch aus der Erfahrung des modernen Japan besteht darin, dass Geldpolitik keine Antwort auf die chronische Schwäche der Gesamtnachfrage bietet. Sich dieses Problems anzunehmen, ist in erster Linie die Aufgabe von Fiskalbehörden. Die Idee, dass Zentralbanken neue Versprechen zur Anhebung ihrer Inflationsziele erwägen sollten, ist kaum glaubwürdig.
Unterdessen drängt US-Notenbankchefin Janet Yellen (endlich) auf eine Normalisierung der Leitzinsen und setzt damit einem gescheiterten Experiment ein Ende, dessen Nutzen sich längst überlebt hat. Die ganze Zeit über bestand die Gefahr darin, dass es mit unkonventioneller und unbefristeter geldpolitische Lockerung nicht gelingen würde, der Realwirtschaft Impulse zu verleihen und dass man damit überschüssige Liquidität in die amerikanischen und weltweiten Finanzmärkte pumpt, die zu Vermögenspreisblasen, rücksichtsloser Risikobereitschaft und zur nächsten Krise führen würde. Da die unkonventionelle Lockerung überdies eine Strategie für einen nicht mehr existierenden Notfall war, steht die Fed nun ohne Munition da, um den unausweichlichen nächsten Abschwung oder die nächste Krise zu bekämpfen.
Es ist gefährlich, die Geschichte zu ignorieren. Die jüngsten Enttäuschungen für die um ihre Inflationsziele kämpfenden Zentralbanken kommen überhaupt nicht überraschend. Gleiches gilt für den damit verbundenen Rückgang der langfristigen Zinssätze. Das sorgfältige Studium der Lehren aus Japan kann von großem Nutzen sein.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
ENLARGEMENT IS ENLIGHTENMENT
Real Demand always exists and exceeds Supplies - MYOPIA prevents Central Banks capacity to envision Enlargement as the Real Solution.
Britain achieved is prime position in World Economic Architecture 300 years ago - then The Enlargement that created The Anglosphere.
The Enlargement enabled Real Demand for World's Economics - until 500 million in The Anglosphere had GDP per capita same as Britain.
Germany and France achieved their Reconstruction post 1945 within The Marshall Plan - then The Enlargement that created The EU.
The European Union Enlargement has created One Single Market of 500 million - the design needs reforms, but SIZE is what matters most.
China understood the limitations of Bretton Woods - and without A Marshall Plan - achieved Global Capital Flows to create Growth.
With One Billion domestic Size, the rest was Crystal clear - the Enlargement needed Auckland Brisbane Calgary Denver to be built in China.
Twenty MegaCities later, China's Economic Architecture has achieved Size that matters.
Japan and Korea are handicapped by their inability so far to achieve what Britain/America and Germany/France achieved - Enlargement.
APEC and ASEAN are attempted initiatives to create SIZE - however, Japan and Korea will have to SHARE THE SIZE unlike Germany n France.
India, blinkered by Dynastic Sycophants, is unable to build Another China - despite SIZE, masterminded by "Economic Gurus" into chaos.
End of Dynasty's Democracy may yet usher Real Democracy where Real Economic Enlightenment leverages Enlargement India already has.
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
It's demographics, stupid !
What got America out of the hole of 1930's Depression was that its client base was measurably enlarged by Europeans. America needed that solution,hence it went to war.
What got Germany out of the hole of its one in a lifetime malinvestments (Year 2000) was that its client base was measurably enlarged by Euro-prisoners. Germany needed that solution, hence they ordered ECB to launch a credit orgy.
Japan sinking demographics will keep the country in deflation for decades. No matter how much the BOJ prints currency.
Until just recently, all crisis were solved thanks to demographics, as a rising population meant automatically a rising aggregate demand. In addition to longer life expectancy.
Never a central bank got a country out of any economic hole. Much less any keynesian foolish policy.
But the demographic thrust has reversed globally, Aggregate demand will not grow enough as it did in the past. The world needs a huge population increase to create enough aggregate demand as to lit inflation (PCE, not the monetary phenomenon).
Against faltering demographics, Central Bans are totally useless.
Counterfeiting endless means of payment is not equal to increasing aggregate demand. Their complete inability will be of huge concern for central bankers themselves. Very very soon.
The growth rate of the technological progress needed to feed the world population has outpaced the growth rate of the world population. However, the growth rate of the aggregate demand resulting from the rising population is not large enough to rebalance previous economic imbalances (deflation, over indebtedness, over supply).
This is a first in history. Pain is on the way.
Comment Commented M M
There are many lessons to learn and not only from Japan. Have the problems that caused the 2008 financial crisis gone away? Anyone who believes that the causes of the 2008 financial crisis have been dealt with or have gone away needs a reality check. The Italian, Greek, Spanish, Portuguese, Irish, some American, French, etc. are all in trouble. There must be a re-distribution of the wealth that is in the hands of the very few, through an adjustment of the asset prices , as one solution, the cancer (being the NPLs' , the meddlers, the corrupt politicians and their cronies, the incompetent bankers, etc.) should be quarantined until a new and fair financial system is put in place, which for the known reasons, will never happen unless through a rebellion from the bottom - up. This shall also require the introduction of true democratic mechanisms in the G20 economies, and the removal of all forms of monopolies from the global financial system such as the global financial institutions and their backers ( like breaking up the IMF as an example). Under the current governance system, one can never exclude the possibility of a financial crisis occurring that is by far worst than the 2008 crisis. Read more
Comment Commented Philip Ralli
Japan also teaches us that low interest rates press down on retirees' income and their discretionary spending. Central bank policies and higher life expectancy are affecting annuity rates everywhere. Central banks replay the 1930s and 1970s focusing too much on unemployment and not enough on 21st-century retirement incomes. Even workers in their 50s who are targeting a given retirement income need to increase savings to reach their goal. Finally, I am not sure that retirees are convinced that inflation will be so tame for the services they will be needing; these are not so easy to trade globally… Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
I think you are exactly right. Creating money and putting it in excess reserves at the banks has not worked. Creating money and putting it in the hands of people who will spend it is the answer.
I think part of the problem is automation putting people out of work and forcing more and more into precarious employment. That is beginning to act together with hold-over effects of 2008, which were never addressed properly. We need a basic income or negative income tax which could be financed partly by borrowing from central banks at first, just to get us out of the slump, and by environmental taxes for the long term. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Sargen
There is the postulations that the only solution that will work is Fiscal Stimulus aka top down central central government directed projects & spending either funded by an increase in federal debt, a direct or indirect softening of the money base or an assessment (tax) on the productive element of the economy.
Instead of say whether this is good or bad think of this. Federal governments will be attempting to make decisions for L-T stability but they will be weakening & distorting the long term tends & pattern of the economy in which all the economic models they us to make these decisions are base on. How can L-T stability be achieved when your every action distorts the information you need to make you next decision? Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
The bulk of unconventional monetary policy was implemented well after the crisis had passed and the recovery, however halting had already begun. Unconventional monetary policy did not increase money supply growth and velocity actually decreased. And so, what was the point? To increase bank reserves held at the Fed and lower interest rates? Unconventional monetary policy has become the new monetary standard, although the Ph.D. economists/central bank chairs who promulgated this policy have never properly described the underlying economic theory which justifies the departure from conventional monetary policy, let alone engage in a reasoned debate over its effectiveness. Read more
Comment Commented barry stanley
If you want to understand the power and influence globalization gives to international industries look at the growth of the alcohol industries and the corresponding lack of attention to the world wide issue of fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. Read more
Comment Commented barry stanley
Inflation may be a way of reducing government debt, but for the growing number of the poor and disenfranchised it is a disaster. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Really not that complicated. You treat over-supply by squeezing supply and boosting demand. From a central bank perspective that should mean sales of bonds to raise interest rates at the long end, and new lending against earned income, funded by the bond sales, to provide income supplements.
Of course, central banks do not have a channel to provide income supplements or lend independently against earned income. So, they wring their hands, as Steven Roach is doing here. It would make far more sense simply to gather the tools they need to manage the economy independently and effectively. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Economic models have broken down. Who would of believed it. Perhaps its because the whole game has changed, gone global from national. Yup that must be it.
Globalisation has flooded the market with labour and in most of the developing economies most of the available labour has not yet turned up at the market place. Only 20% of China has industrialised for example. And that is without the synthetic labour of AI.
The UK is an outlier on inflation, sure, but this is because of a currency drop and it wont last,it will soon work thru.
The world is awash with supply chains... Yes, it is running out of consumers, a bit of a problem for a consumer society model. The next - Oh Dear - the model isn't working is due soon.
Is anybody surprised Joe Public has lost faith in the establishment and moved short term in outlook in a short term environment. The most catastrophic thing you can do with your customers is totally disrupt their behaviour so it resets in a new domain. That is exactly what was achieved by the Crunch
The old model, or more correctly the current model is just garbage but nobody wants to admit it. The consequences are too huge and too disruptive Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Globalized labour markets have driven down wage incomes and costs, underwriting a powerful shift in the concentration of wealth and income. Only a return to a fair distribution of income and wealth will restore prosperity. All that massive QE has done is cause asset bubbles and illusory unsustainable gains. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
As Stephen knows perfectly well, the Fed's 2% annual inflation rate target set in 2012 is "measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures, or PCE", which has a different structure than the CPI index, and sensibly includes health care inputs. See: https://www.federalreserve.gov/faqs/economy_14400.htm
And such inflation targeting is just another of the book-cooking tricks that include those that Stephen denounces that are deployed to keep capitalism nominally afloat. Such manipulation of a beleaguered and ignorant public through the 'money illusion' and notions like 'inadequate demand' are employed to maintain the profit motive and the pattern of social relations so impelled, while current consumption is maximized by the promise of vital social and medical services in the future. Paging Dr. Ponzi... Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The US Fed has raised rates & is likely to do so once more during the year. The BoJ is grappling with a stubborn economy & ECB is set to end its quantitative easing gradually. Britain displayed surprising strength in the first quarter post the Brexit referendum but is now caught in uncertainty given May's diminished influence. Hence the hypothesis explained here seems at variance with what the central banks are setting out to do. Given the fact that oil prices have hit recent lows & gold is trending down, one wonders what is in store for the remainder of the year. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Demand is driven by inequality. As Bill Gates says (quote from memory) "I have yet to find at any price, a better burger than the BigMac:. Small measures, like a changing the tax scale, will do very little. What is needed is a major change, like anyone who dies with over $10 million must donate the excess to a list of possible social causes - e.g. scientific research, startup entrepreneurs, poor people, education and so on. This will keep the money flowing. Currently it is damned up because those who have it don't need to spend it. Read more
