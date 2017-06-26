15

Noch eine Lehre aus Japan

NEW HAVEN – Aus der langen Reihe an Inflationsüberraschungen hat sich nun eine weitere eingestellt. In den Vereinigten Staaten sank der so genannte  Kern-CPI (Verbraucherpreisindex) – in dem Nahrungsmittel und Energie nicht berücksichtigt sind – zu einem Zeitpunkt, da man eigentlich einen Anstieg erwartet hätte. In den Monaten März, April und Mai wies der Kern-CPI praktisch unveränderte Werte auf und lag lediglich 1,7 Prozent über dem Wert zu Beginn des Jahres. Für eine US-Ökonomie, die sich laut allgemeiner Annahme dem heiligen Gral der Vollbeschäftigung nähert, ist dies ein böses Erwachen – insbesondere für die Notenbank Federal Reserve, die alle Hebel in Bewegung setzte, um die Inflation wieder auf den Zielwert von 2 Prozent zu bringen.

Auf der anderen Seite der Welt spielt sich in Japan weiterhin eine ähnliche Geschichte ab. Doch für die deflationsanfällige japanische Wirtschaft ist das ein noch viel härterer Schlag.    

Im April verlief die Entwicklung des japanischen Kern-CPI im Vergleich zu den Werten Anfang des Jahres im Wesentlichen flach, wobei auch im Mai für den Großraum Tokio eine ähnliche Entwicklung zu verzeichnen war. Für die Bank of Japan (BoJ), die sich eines beispiellosen Arsenals an unkonventionellen Waffen zur Bekämpfung einer von 1994 bis 2013 währenden Deflation von 16,5 Prozent bediente, ist dies mehr als nur ein böses Erwachen. Es ist vielmehr eine an Niederlage grenzende Schmach.  

Diese Geschichte erreicht globale Ausmaße. Ja, es gibt ein paar bemerkenswerte Ausreißer – nämlich Großbritannien, wo Währungsdruck und einmalige feiertagsbedingte Verzerrungen die Kerninflation auf 2,4 Prozent hochschraubten, und Malaysia, wo die Abschaffung von Treibstoffsubventionen die Gesamtinflation in zwar in die Höhe trieb, die Kerninflation jedoch stabil bei 2,5 Prozent lag. Das sind allerdings die Ausnahmen in einer sonst inflationslosen Welt.

Die jüngsten Prognosen des Internationalen Währungsfonds bekräftigen dies. Trotz einer bescheidenen Festigung des globalen Wirtschaftswachstums, wird die Inflation in den Industrieländern in den Jahren 2017-2018 im Schnitt voraussichtlich etwas weniger als 2% betragen.

Das erste Kapitel dieser Geschichte wurde vor vielen Jahren in Japan geschrieben. Angefangen bei Vermögenspreisblasen und übermäßigem Fremdkapital bis hin zu einer Unterbewertung der Währung und Produktivitätsminderungen ist Japans Erfahrung – mit verlorenen Jahrzehnten, die sich mittlerweile über ein Vierteljahrhundert erstrecken – Beweis dafür, was in einer großen und wohlhabenden Volkswirtschaft alles schief gehen kann.

Allerdings ist keine Lektion so lehrreich wie jene aus einer Reihe von der BoJ begangener schwerer strategischer Fehler. Nicht nur die leichtsinnige monetäre Akkommodation bereitete den Boden für Japans Niedergang; die Zentralbank des Landes verschärfte das Problem auch noch durch die Senkung der Leitzinsen auf Null (und sogar noch niedriger), durch quantitative Lockerung und durch die Manipulation von Zinssätzen in der Hoffnung, damit die Wirtschaft wiederzubeleben. Damit schuf man eine ungesunde Abhängigkeit, aus der man so leicht nicht mehr herauskommt.

Obwohl Japans Erfahrungen seit den frühen 1990er Jahren viele Lehren bereithalten, ist der Rest der Welt kläglich gescheitert, diese auch zu befolgen. Es wurden Bücher verfasst, zahllose Symposien abgehalten und berühmte Versprechen von Personen wie etwa dem ehemaligen US-Notenbankchef Ben Bernanke abgegeben, die Fehler Japans niemals zu wiederholen. Dennoch folgten andere Zentralbanken – vor allem die Fed und die Europäische Zentralbank – dem japanischen Beispiel mit ebenso düsteren Folgen.

Die Inflationsüberraschung des Jahres 2017 bietet drei bedeutende Erkenntnisse. Erstens funktioniert die Beziehung zwischen Inflation und wirtschaftlicher Flaute - die so genannte Phillips-Kurve – nicht mehr. Dank der von Richard Baldwin von der Universität Genf so bezeichneten „zweiten Entbündelung“ der Globalisierung schwimmt die Welt im Überangebot durch zunehmend fragmentierte globale Lieferketten. Die Auslagerung über diese Lieferketten sorgt für eine dramatische Überdehnung der globalen Angebotskurve, wodurch sich das Konzept der Flaute auf Arbeits- und Produktmärkten sowie auch des Drucks der dadurch auf die Inflation entsteht, fundamental verändert.

Zweitens ist die Globalisierung von heute grundsätzlich asymmetrisch. Aus einer Reihe von Gründen – Nachwirkungen der Bilanzrezessionen in Japan und den USA, angstbedingtes Vorsorgesparen in China und anämischer Verbrauch im produktivitätsbeschränkten Europa – bleibt die Nachfrageseite in den meisten wichtigen Ökonomien schwer beeinträchtigt. Vor dem Hintergrund eines sich ständig ausweitenden Angebots präsentiert sich das daraus resultierende Ungleichgewicht von Haus aus deflationär. 

Drittens sind die Zentralbanken so gut wie machtlos im Umgang mit dem beweglichen Ziel, das man als eine nicht-stationäre Liquiditätsfalle bezeichnen kann. Die von John Maynard Keynes während der Großen Depression der 1930er Jahre erstmals beobachtete Liquiditätsfalle beschreibt eine Situation, im Rahmen derer Leitzinsen, wenn sie die Nullmarke erreicht haben, nicht in der Lage sind, eine chronisch schwache Gesamtnachfrage anzukurbeln.  

Klingt bekannt? Die neuartige Wendung von heute besteht in der sich ausdehnenden globalen Angebotskurve. Sie lässt die Zentralbanken von heute noch ohnmächtiger agieren als in den 1930er Jahren.

Die Krankheit ist nicht unheilbar. In einer Welt der Hyperglobalisierung – außer im Falle eines von den „Amerika First“-Anhängern angeführten Rückfalls – muss sich die Therapie auf die Nachfrageseite der Gleichung konzentrieren. Die wichtigste Lehre aus den 1930er Jahren und auch aus der Erfahrung des modernen Japan besteht darin, dass Geldpolitik keine Antwort auf die chronische Schwäche der Gesamtnachfrage bietet. Sich dieses Problems anzunehmen, ist in erster Linie die Aufgabe von Fiskalbehörden. Die Idee, dass Zentralbanken neue Versprechen zur Anhebung ihrer Inflationsziele erwägen sollten, ist kaum glaubwürdig.  

Unterdessen drängt US-Notenbankchefin Janet Yellen (endlich) auf eine Normalisierung der Leitzinsen und setzt damit einem gescheiterten Experiment ein Ende, dessen Nutzen sich längst überlebt hat. Die ganze Zeit über bestand die Gefahr darin, dass es mit unkonventioneller und unbefristeter geldpolitische Lockerung nicht gelingen würde, der Realwirtschaft Impulse zu verleihen und dass man damit überschüssige Liquidität in die amerikanischen und weltweiten Finanzmärkte pumpt, die zu Vermögenspreisblasen, rücksichtsloser Risikobereitschaft und zur nächsten Krise führen würde. Da die unkonventionelle Lockerung überdies eine Strategie für einen nicht mehr existierenden Notfall war, steht die Fed nun ohne Munition da, um den unausweichlichen nächsten Abschwung oder die nächste Krise zu bekämpfen.

Es ist gefährlich, die Geschichte zu ignorieren. Die jüngsten Enttäuschungen für die um ihre Inflationsziele kämpfenden Zentralbanken kommen überhaupt nicht überraschend. Gleiches gilt für den damit verbundenen Rückgang der langfristigen Zinssätze. Das sorgfältige Studium der Lehren aus Japan kann von großem Nutzen sein.