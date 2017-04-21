Una agenda práctica para tiempos revolucionarios

Marc Laventurier APR 21, 2017

It's remarkable how seldom commentators abstract such issues to their natural level. Here we have a complex interaction between the social processes of 'democracy' and capitalism. The former is a far more delicate and tragic phenomenon, existing in the imagination and conscience and actualized only periodically through rituals of affirmation animated by graft, hypocrisy and, as recently, the exploitation of the reduced circumstances of the less capable. Capitalism has permeated the rest of human life, arguing for and maintaining a sort of DarwinismLite which provides, in the OECD anyway, a kind of (profitable) safety net paid for with magical 'future money'. My guess is that populations, to the extent that they can think two weeks ahead, are realizing, perhaps subconsciously, that the magic is wearing off, that the social, political and financial institutions they naively assumed were in the background of this noble experiment, this inspiring passion play of democracy, are in fact businesses operated by the more ambitious and predatory, who regard them as market segments and, in a pinch, cannon fodder, again paid for with all those magical 'future dollars'. Financialized capitalism itself operates in a dream-state, where trillion-dollar market swings, amplified by HFT programs, hinge on often mistaken interpretations of rumors involving central bankers. The difference of course is that the aforementioned political institutions are geared to socialize losses and maintain the pattern of social relations roughly characterized by Marx, whose notion of the the lumpenproletariat seems to apply. Read more