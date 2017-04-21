16

Una agenda práctica para tiempos revolucionarios

OXFORD – Mientras los líderes financieros del mundo se reúnen para las reuniones de primavera del Fondo Monetario Internacional y el Banco Mundial, muchos trabajadores del mundo exigen un cambio radical porque sienten que sus voces no se escuchan. Aquellos que, se supone, deben representarlos no deben pasar por alto esta rabia y frustración por mucho más tiempo.

Según el Barómetro Edelman Trust de 2017, la confianza del público en el statu quo se ha derrumbado en todo el mundo, debido a las preocupaciones generalizadas sobre la globalización, la innovación, la inmigración, la erosión de los valores sociales y la corrupción. Al mismo tiempo, la respuesta de las élites que se consideran a sí mismas guardianas del crecimiento económico a veces ha empeorado las cosas. Si piensan que pueden disipar las preocupaciones públicas simplemente explicando los beneficios del actual sistema económico mundial y ajustando las políticas para compensar a los que quedan atrás, les espera un brusco despertar.

DONATE NOW

A principios de este mes, el FMI, el Banco Mundial y la Organización Mundial del Comercio publicaron un informe conjunto que exaltaba los beneficios del comercio como motor del crecimiento de la productividad, la competencia y la elección del consumidor. No son nuevos los argumentos del informe a favor del libre comercio, ni tampoco su recomendación de que se utilicen "políticas activas del mercado de trabajo" para amortiguar la pérdida de empleos y medios de subsistencia. Lo nuevo es que repetir estas afirmaciones, si no se abordan también las preocupaciones más profundas de las personas, hoy puede causar más daño que bien.

La opinión pública mundial ha cambiado radicalmente en los últimos años. La mayoría de los habitantes de todo el mundo -y hasta el 72% en Francia e Italia- creen hoy que el sistema les ha fallado. Por otra parte, sólo el 29% de las personas de 28 países confían ahora en sus gobernantes, mientras que tres cuartos de los encuestados dicen confiar en los reformadores que cambiarían el statu quo. Son hallazgos que sugieren que aquellos que defienden el libre comercio han perdido credibilidad entre las personas a las que esperan persuadir.

Los líderes mundiales deben reconocer que las revueltas populistas de hoy día están alimentadas por una sensación de pérdida de dignidad, un sentimiento que no forma parte de las recetas de la mayoría de las autoridades para el crecimiento económico y los pagos de compensaciones. Los votantes de la clase obrera han reaccionado así porque se sienten no solo económicamente abandonados, sino despreciados en lo social y marginados en lo cultural. Su voto es el único medio que les queda para golpear de nuevo al establishment.

Para abordar las preocupaciones del público se requiere una agenda en tres partes. El primer paso debe ser llegar a aquellos que se sienten sin voz y sin representación. Durante la campaña presidencial de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump apeló a este sentimiento cuando prometió castigar a cualquier empresa que traslade trabajos a China o México.

Como lo explicara el cineasta Michael Moore antes de las elecciones, los votantes de la clase trabajadora estadounidense estaban desesperados por escuchar a alguien prometer medidas contra las grandes empresas. El hecho de que fuera necesario un plutócrata populista para hacerlo subraya la medida en que el movimiento obrero estadounidense se ha extinguido. Desde hace mucho tiempo, los partidos políticos que originalmente surgieron de él han pasado al "centro". Hoy aceptan las contribuciones políticas de las grandes empresas y, en consecuencia, han adoptado el lenguaje de la prosperidad común y la "política del consenso", dejando desatendidos y desplazados a los muchos trabajadores que no comparten ese sentimiento de prosperidad y acuerdo.

En segundo lugar, deben mejorarse la calidad del trabajo y el estatus que confiere. En los países ricos, son cada vez más comunes las formas de empleo precarias, mal pagadas e incluso peligrosas. Un artículo reciente de Bloomberg Businessweek describe cómo los trabajadores temporales en las fábricas de autopartes en Alabama reciben apenas $ 7,25 por hora y deben trabajar en condiciones peligrosas sin entrenamiento de seguridad. En 2010, sufrieron lesiones de trabajo a una tasa 50% mayor que los trabajadores de autopartes sindicalizados en otros lugares.

Como ha demostrado la OCDE, en el mundo está haciéndose cada vez más común el trabajo "no estándar", y esta tendencia contribuye al deterioro de las condiciones laborales, haciendo que los trabajadores se sientan más indefensos y vulnerables. Para revertirla, se requerirán estándares sólidos que garanticen la seguridad en el lugar de trabajo, el pago justo y el derecho a entablar negociaciones colectivas. Los gobiernos tendrán que intervenir para establecer estas normas, como lo hicieron durante los siglos XIX y XX para mejorar las abismales condiciones en las fábricas. De lo contrario, las empresas no serán capaces de comportarse decentemente, por miedo a competidores sin escrúpulos.

Por último, se deben crear más oportunidades para las próximas generaciones, y no solo oportunidades económicas. Desde la crisis financiera de 2008, muchos gobiernos han reducido sus inversiones en salud, educación, vivienda y otras formas de capital humano. Muchos también han reducido el apoyo a los desempleados, los sin techo o los endeudados. Como resultado, los que se han quedado atrás se ven privados no solo de los recursos, sino lo que es más importante, de la posibilidad de perseguir sus aspiraciones.

Como muestran el FMI, el Banco Mundial y la OMC en su informe, el libre comercio y la globalización ciertamente han aumentado el tamaño del pastel económico general, lo que en teoría debería haber ampliado la capacidad de los gobiernos para compensar a los que han quedado atrás y crear las condiciones para que puedan salir adelante. Sin embargo, desde 2008 ha ocurrido lo contrario debido a los recortes estatales.

Por demasiado tiempo ha ido fallando la agenda del establishment. Y mientras las élites sigan proclamando los beneficios del libre comercio y la globalización, no harán más que profundizar el abismo de la desconfianza popular.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Durante el año pasado, esa desconfianza se ha extendido en muchos países: en una elección tras otra los votantes han rechazado el statu quo. Las restricciones parciales a la globalización no serán suficientes para sofocar la revuelta. En cambio, los líderes mundiales deben abandonar su cámara de resonancia, tomarse en serio las preocupaciones de la gente común, diversificar sus puntos de vista y pensar en por qué tantos han perdido la fe en el sistema.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen