Практический план для революционной эпохи

ОКСФОРД – Финансовые лидеры мира собираются на «весенние встречи» Международного валютного фонда и Всемирного банка, а тем временем множество трудящихся во всём мире требуют радикальных перемен, потому что они видят: к их мнению никто не прислушивается. Все те, кто призван представлять их интересы, должны прекратить игнорировать их возмущение и недовольство.

По данным «Барометра доверия Edelman 2017», общественное доверие к сложившемуся статус-кво падает во всём мире. Это объясняется массовыми опасениями, которые вызывают глобализация, инновации, иммиграция, эрозия социальных ценностей, а также коррупция. Но реакция элит, называющих себя защитниками экономического роста, иногда ведёт лишь к ухудшению ситуации. Если элиты полагают, что могут успокоить опасения общества, рассказывая ему о выгодах нынешней глобальной экономической системы, а также принимая разрозненные меры помощи тем, кто отстал, их ждёт жёсткое пробуждение.

В апреле МВФ, Всемирный банк и Всемирная торговая организация опубликовали совместный доклад, разъясняющий выгоды международной торговли, которая является мотором роста производительности, конкуренции и потребительского выбора. Аргументы доклада в пользу свободной торговли не являются новыми, как и его рекомендация проводить «активную политику на рынке труда» для смягчения удара от потери рабочих мест и источников существования. Новым является то, что теперь повторение подобных утверждений – и продолжение политики игнорирования более глубинных опасений людей – может принести больше вреда, чем пользы.

За последние годы мировое общественное мнение радикально изменилось.

Большинство людей во всём мире (и до 72% населения Франции и Италии) теперь полагают, что в их проблемах виновата система. Лишь 29% опрошенных в 28 странах мира доверяют руководителям страны, а три четверти – заявили, что верят реформаторам, которые способны изменить статус-кво. Эти данные позволяют сделать вывод, что люди, защищающие свободную торговлю, уже потеряли авторитет в глазах тех, кого они пытаются переубедить.

Мировые лидеры должны понять, что нынешний популистский бунт вызван ощущением потери достоинства. А подобные чувства никак не учитываются в предлагаемых большинством политиков рецептах повышения темпов экономического роста или выплат компенсаций отстающим. Избиратели из рабочего класса перешли в атаку, потому что почувствовали себя не просто экономическими аутсайдерами, но ещё и презираемыми социально культурными маргиналами. Голосование на выб��рах – это единственное оставшееся у них средство отомстить истеблишменту.

Ответом на недовольство общества должен стать план из трёх частей. В первую очередь, следует обратить внимание на тех, кто считает себя лишённым голоса и не представленным. Во время кампании по выборам президента США Дональд Трамп воспользовался подобными настроениями, пообещав наказывать любую компанию, которая переносит рабочие места из США в Китай или Мексику.

Накануне выборов кинорежиссёр Майкл Мур объяснял, что американские избиратели из рабочего класса отчаянно хотят услышать кого-нибудь, кто пообещает им как следует взяться за крупный бизнес. Тот факт, что такое обещание им дал один лишь плутократ-популист, подчёркивает степень упадка американского трудового движения. Политические партии, которые изначально возникли из трудовых движений, уже давно сместились к «центру». Теперь они принимают пожертвования от крупного бизнеса и рассуждают о всеобщем процветании и «консенсусной политике», из-за чего многие трудящиеся, которые не разделяют ни этого процветания, ни консенсуса, считают, что их лишения игнорируются.

Во-вторых, надо повышать качество труда, а также статус, который с ним связан. В богатых странах всё чаще можно встретить нестабильные, плохо оплачиваемые и даже опасные формы занятости. В статье, опубликованной недавно в журнале Bloomberg Businessweek, описывается, как временные работники на заводах по производству автозапчастей в Алабаме получают всего лишь $7,25 в час, при этом они должны работать в опасных условиях, не пройдя инструктаж по технике безопасности. В 2010 году уровень производственных травм на этих заводах оказался на 50% выше, чем на других аналогичных заводах, где работники объединены в профсоюзы.

По данным ОЭСР, «нестандартный» труд распространяется глобально. Эта тенденция ведёт к ухудшению условий труда, что приводит к росту чувства беспомощности и уязвимости у трудящихся. Для изменения этой тенденции необходимо введение жёстких стандартов, гарантирующих безопасность на рабочих местах, справедливую оплату труда, право вступления в коллективные организации работников. Власти должны будут вмешаться и установить подобные стандарты, как это уже делалось в XIX и XX веках для улучшения ужасающих условий труда на фабриках. В противном случае бизнес не сможет начать вести себя порядочно из-за опасений, что менее чистоплотные конкуренты его опередят.

Наконец, надо создавать новые перспективы для будущих поколений – и не просто экономические перспективы. После финансового кризиса 2008 года правительства многих стран сократили объёмы инвестиций в здравоохранение, образование, жилищные программы и в другие виды человеческого капитала. Кроме того, многие страны снизили размеры помощи безработным, бездомным или тем, кто обременён долгами. В результате, отстающие не просто лишились ресурсов, но и – что даже важнее – шанса воплотить в жизнь свои чаяния.

Как показано в докладе МВФ, Всемирного банка и ВТО, свободная торговля и глобализация, конечно, помогли увечить общий размер экономического пирога. В теории это должно было привести к росту возможностей правительств помогать отстающим, создавать для них условия, способствующие движению вперёд. В реальности же произошло обратное, так как после 2008 года государственные расходы были сокращены.

Программа истеблишмента уже давно не работает. Но элиты продолжают рассуждать о выгодах свободной торговли и глобализации, тем самым, лишь увеличивая пропасть народного недоверия.

В течение последнего года это недоверие достигло пика во многих странах, где на выборах избиратели стали – одна страна за другой – отвергать статус-кво. Разрозненных мер по обузданию глобализации будет недостаточно для подавления этого бунта. Вместо этого мировые лидеры должны выйти из своей «эхо-камеры», серьёзно отнестись к проблемам простых людей, диверсифицировать собственные взгляды и подумать о том, почему так много людей потеряли веру в систему.