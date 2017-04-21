8

革命时代的务实日程

牛津—在世界金融领导人齐聚国际货币基金组织（IMF）和世界银行春季会议之际，全世界许多工作人口正在要求彻底的变革，因为他们认为他们的声音没有得到聆听。他们的所谓代表们不应该继续忽视这一愤怒和失望了。

据2017年阿德尔曼信任报告（2017 Edelman Trust Barometer），全世界对现状的公共信心都出现了暴跌，原因在于人们对全球化、创新、移民、社会价值观的堕落和腐败普遍感到担忧。与此同时，自视为经济增长的守护神的精英的反应有时令情况雪上加霜。如果他们认为他们可以仅凭解释当前全球经济体系的好处，以及调整政策补偿落后群体就能平息公众质疑的话，他们将遭到当头棒喝。

本月早些时候，IMF、世界银行和世界贸易组织发布了一份联合报告，报告称赞贸易是生产率增长、竞争和消费选择的推进器。这一支持自由贸易的观点并不新鲜，而报告中所提出的用“积极的劳动力市场政策”支持丧失工作和生计的群体的建议也是了无新意。新的情况是，反复强调这些观点，而不同时解决人们更深层次的担忧，很有可能弊大于利。

全球公共观点在近几年中发生了剧烈变化。大部分世界人口——法国和意大利已经高达72%——现在相信体系辜负了他们。此外，在28个国家中只有29%的群众信任政府领导人，而四分之三的受访者表示他们信任将颠覆现状的改革家。这些发现表明，自由贸易的捍卫者已经失去了在他们希望说服的群众中的信誉。

世界领导人需要认识到，当今民粹主义反动正在受到一种失去尊严的感觉的推动——而这种感觉并没有在大部分决策者为经济增长和补偿性支付所开出的药方中获得考虑。工作阶级选民群情激奋，因为他们不但觉得自己在经济上遭到了抛弃，在社会上和文化上也遭到了鄙视和边缘化。他们的选票是他们眼中唯一可以反击建制的手段。

解决公众担忧需要一套三部分的日程。首要任务是向觉得没人聆听和代表自己的群体抛出橄榄枝。在美国总统选战期间，特朗普就利用了这一情绪，承诺要惩罚所有将工作岗位迁往中国或墨西哥的公司。

电影制片人迈克尔·摩尔（Michael Moore）在大选前解释道，美国工作阶级选民急切地想听到有人承诺向大企业开刀。由一位民粹主义财阀来做这件事这一事实让美国劳工运动的穷途末路表露无遗。最初从劳工运动发展而来的政党早已转向了“中间派”。如今，它们接受大企业的政治献金，并据此举起了共同繁荣和“共识政治”的大旗，让许多未能从这一繁荣和共识中分得一杯羹的工作阶级觉得受到了无视和迷茫。

其次，工作的质量，以及工作所带来的地位，必须改善。在富裕国家，不稳定、低薪乃至危险的就业形式正变得日益普遍。新一期《彭博商业周刊》上的一篇报道描述了亚拉巴马州汽车零件厂的临时工每小时只能挣7.25美元，并且必须在高风险环境中工作，还得不到安全培训。2010年，这些工人的工伤率比其他地方的非工会成员汽车零件工人高50%。

经合组织指出，“非标准”工作正在全球兴起。这一趋势导致了工作环境的恶化，让工人觉得越来越无助和脆弱。扭转这一状况需要制定严格的标准保证工作场所安全、公平薪资和参与集体议价安排的权利。政府需要干预制定这些标准，一如它们在十九和二十世纪干预改善恶劣的工厂环境。否则，企业将无法体面地运行，因为它们面临着无良竞争者的恶性竞争。

最后，必须为子孙后代创造更多机会——不仅仅是经济机会。2008年金融危机以来，许多政府缩减了它们在卫生、教育、住房和其他形式的人力资本上的投资。许多政府还削减了对失业者、无家可归者和负债者的支持。结果，落后群体不但被剥夺了资源，跟重要的是，也被剥夺了追求理想的机会。

IMF、世界银行和世贸组织在它们的报告中指出，自由贸易和全球化毫无疑问扩大了经济蛋糕的总规模。理论上，这应该能提升政府补偿落后群体、为他们创造迎头赶上的条件的能力。事实上，情况正好相反，原因就在于2008年以来政府的紧缩政策。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

建制派的日程早已失败多时。而在精英们继续鼓吹自由贸易和全球化的好处的时候，他们只能不断地扩大公众的信任裂痕。

在过去的一年中，这一不信任在许多国家引爆，在一次又一次选举中，选民们都拒绝了现状。零敲碎打的全球化限制不足以平息这场反动。相反，世界领导人应该走出他们的回音室，认真对待普罗大众的担忧，多样化他们的观点，思考为什么如此多人失去了对体系的信念。