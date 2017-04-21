Steve Hurst APR 21, 2017

The status quo is maintained until the ballot box is overwhelmed in protest at which point status quo collapses. It is highly unlikely that the perpetuators of status quo are capable of significant reform. The question is - will protest groups actually deliver anything other than protest, there is risk they may be tunnel visionaries. But the fundamental failure is incumbent failures not protest. Status quo activists of one sort or another abound because they feel they would lose the benefits granted to them by the status quo so resort to character assassination attempts on protesters. The problem is the outcome is polarisation with the centre ground abandoned and a ballot box civil war develops as displayed in the US. the failure of anybody to secure the centre ground can only lead to social dysfunction because the cohesive mandate of society fails



At one end of the spectrum of protest - The extreme protester is the anarchist and there is no collective noun for anarchists suggesting anarchists have difficulty in being anything more than anarchistic. What is needed, if reform is needed, is protest which is more than a one trick pony