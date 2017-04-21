11

Des mesures pratiques face à des temps révolutionnaires

OXFORD – Alors même que se réunissent les décideurs financiers mondiaux dans le cadre des assemblées de printemps du Fonds monétaire international et de la Banque mondiale, les travailleurs du monde entier sont nombreux à exiger un changement radical, estimant que leur voix n’est plus entendue. Ceux qui sont censés les représenter ne doivent plus ignorer cette colère et cette frustration.

D’après le baromètre de confiance Edelman 2017, la confiance de l’opinion publique dans l’ordre établi s’effondre à travers le monde, en raison d’une inquiétude généralisée face à la mondialisation, à l’innovation, à l’immigration, à l’érosion des valeurs sociales, et à la corruption. Dans le même temps, la réponse apportée par les élites, qui se considèrent comme les gardiennes de la croissance économique, aggrave parfois la situation. Si ces élites pensent pouvoir apaiser les craintes de l’opinion en se contentant d’exposer les bienfaits de l’actuel système économique mondial, ou de modifier les politiques existantes un peu plus en faveur des laissés pour compte, le réveil risque d’être brutal.

Le FMI, la Banque mondiale et l’Organisation mondiale du commerce ont publié ce mois-ci un rapport conjoint, qui fait l’éloge des échanges commerciaux en tant que moteur de croissance de la productivité, de la concurrence, et d’un plus large choix pour les consommateurs. L’argument formulé par ce rapport en faveur du libre-échange n’est pas nouveau, de même que ne date pas d’hier la recommandation qu’il énonce et qui consiste à employer des « politiques actives liées au marché du travail » afin d’amortir le choc des pertes d’emplois et d’une baisse des moyens de subsistance. La nouveauté, en revanche, c’est que l’éternelle répétition de ces affirmations, sans réponse aux préoccupations plus profondes des populations, risque aujourd’hui de faire plus de mal que de bien.

L’opinion publique mondiale a en effet évolué considérablement ces dernières années. Une majorité d’individus à travers le monde – jusqu’à 72 % en France et en Italie – considèrent aujourd’hui que le système les a abandonnés. Par ailleurs, seuls 29 % des citoyens de 28 pays disent aujourd’hui avoir confiance en leurs dirigeants, tandis que les trois quarts des répondants affirment accorder leur confiance à un candidat réformateur partisan du renversement de l’ordre établi. Ces chiffres illustrent combien ceux qui défendent le libre-échange ont perdu toute crédibilité auprès des citoyens qu’ils espèrent convaincre.

Il est indispensable que les dirigeants mondiaux comprennent que les révoltes populistes d’aujourd’hui sont alimentées par le sentiment d’une perte de dignité – sentiment peu traité dans les recommandations de croissance économique et d’aides sociales que formulent les décideurs politiques. Si les électeurs de la classe ouvrière n’en peuvent plus, c’est n’est pas seulement parce qu’ils se sentent économiquement abandonnés, mais également parce qu’ils s’estiment socialement méprisés et culturellement marginalisés. Leur bulletin de vote est la seule arme qui leur reste pour riposter contre l’establishment.

Pour répondre aux inquiétudes de l’opinion publique, un programme en trois axes est nécessaire. Le premier ordre du jour doit consister à renouer le lien avec ceux qui ne s’estiment ni entendus, ni représentés. Lors de la campagne présidentielle américaine, Donald Trump a su exploiter ce sentiment, en s’engageant à sanctionner les sociétés qui délocaliseraient des emplois vers la Chine ou le Mexique.

Comme l’a expliqué le réalisateur Michael Moore avant l’élection, les électeurs de la classe ouvrière américaine attendaient désespérément la venue d’un candidat prêt à s’attaquer aux grandes entreprises. Le fait que ce soit un populiste et homme d’argent qui s’en soit chargé souligne l’ampleur de l’extinction du mouvement ouvrier aux États-Unis. Les partis politiques à l’origine nés du mouvement ouvrier se sont depuis longtemps déplacés vers le « centre ». Ils acceptent aujourd’hui les contributions politiques de grandes sociétés, et ont par conséquent adopté le discours d’une prospérité commune et d’une « politique du consensus », faisant fi des nombreux ouvriers qui ne partagent pas ce sentiment de prospérité et de consensus, lesquels finissent par être oubliés et contraints au déplacement.

Deuxièmement, la qualité du travail, ainsi que le statut qu’il confère, doivent être améliorés. Au sein des pays riches, les types d’emplois précaires, mal payés, voire dangereux ne cessent de se multiplier. L’histoire d’un employé relatée dans une récente publication de Bloomberg Businessweek décrit le quotidien d’ouvriers d’usines de pièces automobiles dans l’Alabama, qui ne sont payés que 7,25 $ de l’heure, et qui travaillent dans des conditions dangereuses sans pour autant avoir reçu aucune formation de sécurité. En 2010, ces ouvriers ont été victimes d’accidents du travail 50 % plus fréquents que sur tout autre lieu de travail faisant intervenir des travailleurs syndiqués dans le secteur des pièces automobiles.

Comme l’a souligné l’OCDE, une « nouvelle forme » de travail prolifère à travers le monde. Cette tendance contribue à la détérioration des conditions de travail, conduisant de nombreux travailleurs à se sentir de plus en plus inutiles et vulnérables. L’inversion de cette tendance nécessitera que des normes solides soient mises en place pour assurer la sécurité sur le lieu de travail, des salaires décents, ainsi que le droit de négocier des conventions collectives. Les gouvernements vont devoir intervenir pour fixer ces normes, comme ils l’ont fait aux XIXe et XXe siècles pour améliorer les conditions de travail déplorables au sein des usines, sans quoi les entreprises ne pourront se comporter convenablement, craignant de se voir couper l’herbe sous le pied par des concurrents moins scrupuleux.

Enfin, il est nécessaire que davantage d’opportunités soient créées pour la prochaine génération – et pas seulement des opportunités économiques. Depuis la crise financière de 2008, de nombreux gouvernements ont réduit leurs investissements dans la santé, l’éducation le logement, et d’autres formes de capital humain. Beaucoup ont également supprimé les aides aux chômeurs, aux sans abri, ou aux personnes surendettées. Résultat, ceux que l’on laisse de côté se retrouvent privés non seulement de ressources, mais également – et plus grave encore – d’une chance de poursuivre leurs aspirations.

Comme le FMI, la Banque mondiale et l’OMC le soulignent dans leur rapport, le libre-échange et la mondialisation ont incontestablement fait augmenter la taille du gâteau économique à partager. En théorie, ceci aurait dû renforcer la capacité des gouvernements à venir en aide aux laissés pour compte, et à créer les conditions permettant à ces derniers d’aller de l’avant. C’est en réalité l’inverse qui s’est produit, puisque les gouvernements taillent dans les budgets depuis 2008.

Les programmes mis en œuvre par les acteurs de l’ordre établi échouent depuis bien trop longtemps. Et tandis que les élites continuent de chanter les louanges du libre-échange et de la mondialisation, le gouffre de la défiance populaire ne cesse de s’élargir.

Au cours de l’année passée, cette défiance s’est vivement exprimée dans de nombreux pays, les élections aboutissant les unes après les autres au rejet de l’ordre établi. Les mesurettes entreprises face à la mondialisation ne suffiront pas à calmer la révolte. Il incombe aux dirigeants mondiaux de s’extraire de leur bulle, de commencer à prendre au sérieux les inquiétudes des citoyens ordinaires, de diversifier leurs points de vue, et de se pencher sur les raisons pour lesquelles nous sommes si nombreux à avoir perdu toute confiance dans le système.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel