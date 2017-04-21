Des mesures pratiques face à des temps révolutionnaires

OXFORD – Alors même que se réunissent les décideurs financiers mondiaux dans le cadre des assemblées de printemps du Fonds monétaire international et de la Banque mondiale, les travailleurs du monde entier sont nombreux à exiger un changement radical, estimant que leur voix n’est plus entendue. Ceux qui sont censés les représenter ne doivent plus ignorer cette colère et cette frustration.
D’après le baromètre de confiance Edelman 2017, la confiance de l’opinion publique dans l’ordre établi s’effondre à travers le monde, en raison d’une inquiétude généralisée face à la mondialisation, à l’innovation, à l’immigration, à l’érosion des valeurs sociales, et à la corruption. Dans le même temps, la réponse apportée par les élites, qui se considèrent comme les gardiennes de la croissance économique, aggrave parfois la situation. Si ces élites pensent pouvoir apaiser les craintes de l’opinion en se contentant d’exposer les bienfaits de l’actuel système économique mondial, ou de modifier les politiques existantes un peu plus en faveur des laissés pour compte, le réveil risque d’être brutal.
Le FMI, la Banque mondiale et l’Organisation mondiale du commerce ont publié ce mois-ci un rapport conjoint, qui fait l’éloge des échanges commerciaux en tant que moteur de croissance de la productivité, de la concurrence, et d’un plus large choix pour les consommateurs. L’argument formulé par ce rapport en faveur du libre-échange n’est pas nouveau, de même que ne date pas d’hier la recommandation qu’il énonce et qui consiste à employer des « politiques actives liées au marché du travail » afin d’amortir le choc des pertes d’emplois et d’une baisse des moyens de subsistance. La nouveauté, en revanche, c’est que l’éternelle répétition de ces affirmations, sans réponse aux préoccupations plus profondes des populations, risque aujourd’hui de faire plus de mal que de bien.
L’opinion publique mondiale a en effet évolué considérablement ces dernières années. Une majorité d’individus à travers le monde – jusqu’à 72 % en France et en Italie – considèrent aujourd’hui que le système les a abandonnés. Par ailleurs, seuls 29 % des citoyens de 28 pays disent aujourd’hui avoir confiance en leurs dirigeants, tandis que les trois quarts des répondants affirment accorder leur confiance à un candidat réformateur partisan du renversement de l’ordre établi. Ces chiffres illustrent combien ceux qui défendent le libre-échange ont perdu toute crédibilité auprès des citoyens qu’ils espèrent convaincre.
Il est indispensable que les dirigeants mondiaux comprennent que les révoltes populistes d’aujourd’hui sont alimentées par le sentiment d’une perte de dignité – sentiment peu traité dans les recommandations de croissance économique et d’aides sociales que formulent les décideurs politiques. Si les électeurs de la classe ouvrière n’en peuvent plus, c’est n’est pas seulement parce qu’ils se sentent économiquement abandonnés, mais également parce qu’ils s’estiment socialement méprisés et culturellement marginalisés. Leur bulletin de vote est la seule arme qui leur reste pour riposter contre l’establishment.
Pour répondre aux inquiétudes de l’opinion publique, un programme en trois axes est nécessaire. Le premier ordre du jour doit consister à renouer le lien avec ceux qui ne s’estiment ni entendus, ni représentés. Lors de la campagne présidentielle américaine, Donald Trump a su exploiter ce sentiment, en s’engageant à sanctionner les sociétés qui délocaliseraient des emplois vers la Chine ou le Mexique.
Comme l’a expliqué le réalisateur Michael Moore avant l’élection, les électeurs de la classe ouvrière américaine attendaient désespérément la venue d’un candidat prêt à s’attaquer aux grandes entreprises. Le fait que ce soit un populiste et homme d’argent qui s’en soit chargé souligne l’ampleur de l’extinction du mouvement ouvrier aux États-Unis. Les partis politiques à l’origine nés du mouvement ouvrier se sont depuis longtemps déplacés vers le « centre ». Ils acceptent aujourd’hui les contributions politiques de grandes sociétés, et ont par conséquent adopté le discours d’une prospérité commune et d’une « politique du consensus », faisant fi des nombreux ouvriers qui ne partagent pas ce sentiment de prospérité et de consensus, lesquels finissent par être oubliés et contraints au déplacement.
Deuxièmement, la qualité du travail, ainsi que le statut qu’il confère, doivent être améliorés. Au sein des pays riches, les types d’emplois précaires, mal payés, voire dangereux ne cessent de se multiplier. L’histoire d’un employé relatée dans une récente publication de Bloomberg Businessweek décrit le quotidien d’ouvriers d’usines de pièces automobiles dans l’Alabama, qui ne sont payés que 7,25 $ de l’heure, et qui travaillent dans des conditions dangereuses sans pour autant avoir reçu aucune formation de sécurité. En 2010, ces ouvriers ont été victimes d’accidents du travail 50 % plus fréquents que sur tout autre lieu de travail faisant intervenir des travailleurs syndiqués dans le secteur des pièces automobiles.
Comme l’a souligné l’OCDE, une « nouvelle forme » de travail prolifère à travers le monde. Cette tendance contribue à la détérioration des conditions de travail, conduisant de nombreux travailleurs à se sentir de plus en plus inutiles et vulnérables. L’inversion de cette tendance nécessitera que des normes solides soient mises en place pour assurer la sécurité sur le lieu de travail, des salaires décents, ainsi que le droit de négocier des conventions collectives. Les gouvernements vont devoir intervenir pour fixer ces normes, comme ils l’ont fait aux XIXe et XXe siècles pour améliorer les conditions de travail déplorables au sein des usines, sans quoi les entreprises ne pourront se comporter convenablement, craignant de se voir couper l’herbe sous le pied par des concurrents moins scrupuleux.
Enfin, il est nécessaire que davantage d’opportunités soient créées pour la prochaine génération – et pas seulement des opportunités économiques. Depuis la crise financière de 2008, de nombreux gouvernements ont réduit leurs investissements dans la santé, l’éducation le logement, et d’autres formes de capital humain. Beaucoup ont également supprimé les aides aux chômeurs, aux sans abri, ou aux personnes surendettées. Résultat, ceux que l’on laisse de côté se retrouvent privés non seulement de ressources, mais également – et plus grave encore – d’une chance de poursuivre leurs aspirations.
Comme le FMI, la Banque mondiale et l’OMC le soulignent dans leur rapport, le libre-échange et la mondialisation ont incontestablement fait augmenter la taille du gâteau économique à partager. En théorie, ceci aurait dû renforcer la capacité des gouvernements à venir en aide aux laissés pour compte, et à créer les conditions permettant à ces derniers d’aller de l’avant. C’est en réalité l’inverse qui s’est produit, puisque les gouvernements taillent dans les budgets depuis 2008.
Les programmes mis en œuvre par les acteurs de l’ordre établi échouent depuis bien trop longtemps. Et tandis que les élites continuent de chanter les louanges du libre-échange et de la mondialisation, le gouffre de la défiance populaire ne cesse de s’élargir.
Au cours de l’année passée, cette défiance s’est vivement exprimée dans de nombreux pays, les élections aboutissant les unes après les autres au rejet de l’ordre établi. Les mesurettes entreprises face à la mondialisation ne suffiront pas à calmer la révolte. Il incombe aux dirigeants mondiaux de s’extraire de leur bulle, de commencer à prendre au sérieux les inquiétudes des citoyens ordinaires, de diversifier leurs points de vue, et de se pencher sur les raisons pour lesquelles nous sommes si nombreux à avoir perdu toute confiance dans le système.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (11)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
What I find revolutionairy in this article is mainly the tone.
Globalisation has been going on for a long time. Just like replacing old products by new ones. The labor market has no other option than adjust to that. Times are changing. Education and transition facilities can help. I do not know about the Alabama factory, but safety in Western industry has been increasing significantly over the years.
Yes there are also people left behind.
In the labor market they are the unemployed over 50 years old and the non-western immigrants.
You also have a group of people, often with little education, who simply cannot survive in this complicated world. For them you need adequate social security.
We only need politicians who listen and act.
Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
"As the OECD has shown, “non-standard” work is proliferating globally. This trend is contributing to deteriorating working conditions, making workers feel increasingly helpless and vulnerable. Reversing it will require robust standards to ensure workplace safety, fair pay, and the right to enter into collective-bargaining arrangements. Governments will have to intervene to set these standards, as they did during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries to improve abysmal conditions in factories. Otherwise, businesses will not be able to behave decently, for fear of being undercut by unscrupulous competitors. "
Macron is planning to make every one of these things worse in France. Predictably, he has the complete support of the establishment in doing so. The Bourbons will never learn. They will never contemplate reform. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
It's remarkable how seldom commentators abstract such issues to their natural level. Here we have a complex interaction between the social processes of 'democracy' and capitalism. The former is a far more delicate and tragic phenomenon, existing in the imagination and conscience and actualized only periodically through rituals of affirmation animated by graft, hypocrisy and, as recently, the exploitation of the reduced circumstances of the less capable. Capitalism has permeated the rest of human life, arguing for and maintaining a sort of DarwinismLite which provides, in the OECD anyway, a kind of (profitable) safety net paid for with magical 'future money'. My guess is that populations, to the extent that they can think two weeks ahead, are realizing, perhaps subconsciously, that the magic is wearing off, that the social, political and financial institutions they naively assumed were in the background of this noble experiment, this inspiring passion play of democracy, are in fact businesses operated by the more ambitious and predatory, who regard them as market segments and, in a pinch, cannon fodder, again paid for with all those magical 'future dollars'. Financialized capitalism itself operates in a dream-state, where trillion-dollar market swings, amplified by HFT programs, hinge on often mistaken interpretations of rumors involving central bankers. The difference of course is that the aforementioned political institutions are geared to socialize losses and maintain the pattern of social relations roughly characterized by Marx, whose notion of the the lumpenproletariat seems to apply. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
An interesting article professor, Unfortunately the only people who can change the status quo are those who benefit from it. Speaking if only for myself I suspect they lack ...... motivation? Combine that with the fact that for all the elections in the last ..... what 40 years? Not a single policy to benefit the poor or those whom globalization has sodomized has been carried out! The losers are starting to view democracy as a poor joke at best or an oligarchy in disguise more often. The only policies getting carried out are those benefiting the rich and connected. The question I would ask is what happens when the disenfranchised and abandoned of globalization give up on the voting that NEVER improves their situation? My guess is 5.56, 7.62 and IED's what's yours? Because let's face it voting is a joke the fix is in, No one gets to run unless the rich and connected approve. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
How rude (and fundamentally wrong) for Ngaire Woods to speak in negative terms of some auto-parts factory in Alabama. Doesn't she recognize a neoliberal paradise when she sees one? Doesn't she worship Macron's economic plan for France, when it is put into action>
Of course, the auto-parts factory in Alabama isn't perfect. With real Open Borders, wages could be reduced to $2 an hour (maybe less) and profits increased even more. The corporate types will get even bigger bonuses and dividends. Since the workers will come from abroad, the progressives will get even more folks to oppose the "bitter clingers" (middle and working class whites).
What could possibly go wrong? We have utopia waiting to be picked up from a sidewalk. What is stopping humanity from the state of perfection beckoning before us? Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
REAL DEMOCRATIZATION OF FINANCE
Economics suggested Hillary Clinton with 64 % of the GDP college would over come Trump with 36 % of the GDP college.
The GDP based figures for and against Brexit perhaps not too different - given London voted to Remain.
Marginalization of The Majority in India GDP wise again in line with Trump n Brexit - yet Modi Mantra succeeded.
The pattern of Experts voicing wisdom against Preident LePen is ringing a familiar tone - Dollarized Democracy days numbered.
The Institutional Architecture of Global Capital Flows and Global Institutions - have changed Economic Geography everywhere.
The Marginalized Majority have only Democracy left - to salvage and realign the Economics with Democracy.
Simply lamenting over Social and Regional Inequalities can no longer be permitted - Action to reverse the Economics has begun.
Europe can choose to rejoice in status quo - but the tide worldwide has changed.
Either the Institutional Architecture or The Assets they incubated or both have to be realigned leading to Democratization of Finance. Read more
Comment Commented Kostas Markopoulos
Well written article, but us a Greek comedian said once " if elections could change lives of ordinary people for the better then elections
would be illegal and the tool of terrorists". Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
KM, " if elections could change lives of ordinary people for the better then elections would be illegal and the tool of terrorists". The words are supposedly from a "comedian". However, they are no joke. In these very pages, the Brexit referendum has been repeatedly condemned. Elections are only OK if they produce the results the cosmopolitan elite demand. Otherwise, they are not "legitimate".
Quote from Chris Patten in PS
"The Brexit referendum last June was itself a disaster. A parliamentary democracy should never turn to such populist devices."
My response was that only the Lords should be allowed to vote. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Over the last several years the "stop globalization" movement has gained support in developed countries across the world. The subject of globalization is made up of many threads interwoven in a complex way, the discussion can include several issues such as, but not limited to, immigration and free trade.
Other social concerns also feed into the mix, things like global warming, nationalism, inequality, even population growth. The article below explores this complex issue and questions whether it is justified.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2016/07/is-stop-globalization-movement-justified.html Read more
Comment Commented M M
Very good article from the author for a change! How can anyone trust a person or an organisation that is "Self Centred"? This generation of leadership have destroyed no less than 10 future generations due to their "Austerity Measures" under the banners of "Reforms" of the one or the other or Terrorism, etc.. From the misery of the Greeks, in 2015 the IMF had a profit margin of 71%, far outperforming some big banks. And, Greece has been a great revenue source for the Fund; since the bailout programs started in 2010, the country has paid the IMF almost €4 billion in fees and interest (before extraordinary expenses). In fact, Greece payments were so important to the IMF that they were 118% of IMF’s operating profit. Can one call this fairness and extreme happiness for the Greeks? It is not anymore a question of Status Quo, it is about resisting "Absolute Autocracy" , Greed and kicking out the incompetents of the last decade or so. The upcoming French and British elections are going to surprise big times, watch this space. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The status quo is maintained until the ballot box is overwhelmed in protest at which point status quo collapses. It is highly unlikely that the perpetuators of status quo are capable of significant reform. The question is - will protest groups actually deliver anything other than protest, there is risk they may be tunnel visionaries. But the fundamental failure is incumbent failures not protest. Status quo activists of one sort or another abound because they feel they would lose the benefits granted to them by the status quo so resort to character assassination attempts on protesters. The problem is the outcome is polarisation with the centre ground abandoned and a ballot box civil war develops as displayed in the US. the failure of anybody to secure the centre ground can only lead to social dysfunction because the cohesive mandate of society fails
At one end of the spectrum of protest - The extreme protester is the anarchist and there is no collective noun for anarchists suggesting anarchists have difficulty in being anything more than anarchistic. What is needed, if reform is needed, is protest which is more than a one trick pony Read more
Featured
The “New” Trump’s Lopsided Foreign Policy
Carl Bildt worries that the US administration is focusing solely on military means at the expense of diplomacy.
Theresa May Rolls the Electoral Dice
Philippe Legrain says that the UK's snap election could turn out to be either a masterstroke or a massive blunder.
Erdoğan’s Pyrrhic Victory?
Soli Özel thinks the referendum to expand the presidency's powers could galvanize Turkey's opposition forces.
PS authors in concise videos
Can the EU Handle President Le Pen?
Mark Leonard asks why the EU hasn’t made plans to deal with the nightmare scenario of Marine Le Pen’s ultimate victory.