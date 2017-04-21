16

Eine praxisorientierte Agenda für revolutionäre Zeiten

OXFORD – Während die internationale Finanzelite zur Frühjahrstagung des Internationalen Währungsfonds und der Weltbank zusammenkommt, fordern viele Arbeitskräfte auf aller Welt einen grundlegenden Wandel, weil sie das Gefühl haben, dass ihre Stimmen nicht gehört werden. Diejenigen, die sie eigentlich vertreten sollten, müssen dieser Wut und dieser Frustration endlich Beachtung schenken.

Der weltweiten Umfrage Edelman Trust Barometer 2017 zufolge ist das Vertrauen der Öffentlichkeit in den Status quo aufgrund weitverbreiteter Sorgen angesichts der Globalisierung, Innovation, Einwanderung, der Erosion gesellschaftlicher Werte und Korruption weltweit eingebrochen. Zugleich hat die Reaktion der Eliten, die sich als Hüter des Wirtschaftswachstums betrachten, die Situation mitunter verschärft. Wenn sie meinen, die Sorgen der Öffentlichkeit zerstreuen zu können, indem sie einfach die Vorzüge des gegenwärtigen globalen Wirtschaftssystems erklären und Politiken nachjustieren, um die Abgehängten zu kompensieren, können sie sich auf ein böses Erwachen gefasst machen.

Anfang des Monats haben der IWF, die Weltbank und die Welthandelsorganisation WTO einen gemeinsamen Bericht veröffentlicht, in dem die Vorteile des Handels als treibende Kraft für Produktivitätswachstum, Wettbewerb und Produktvielfalt für Konsumenten gepriesen werden. Die Argumentation des Berichts zugunsten des Freihandels ist ebenso wenig neu, wie seine Empfehlung, dass der Verlust von Arbeitsplätzen und Einkommensquellen durch „aktive Arbeitsmarktpolitik“ abgefedert werden sollte. Neu ist, dass die Wiederholung dieser Behauptungen, ohne dabei auf die tiefere Besorgnis der Menschen einzugehen, derzeit mehr schaden als nutzen kann.

Die globale öffentliche Meinung hat sich in den letzten Jahren drastisch verändert. Heute glaubt eine Mehrheit der weltweit Befragten – und bis zu 72 Prozent der Franzosen und Italiener – vom System im Stich gelassen zu werden. Außerdem vertrauen heute lediglich 29 Prozent der Menschen in 28 Ländern in die Regierung, während drei Viertel der Befragten angeben, dass sie Reformern vertrauen, die den Status quo auf den Kopf stellen würden. Diese Ergebnisse lassen darauf schließen, dass die Verfechter des Freihandels bei den Menschen, die sie zu überzeugen hoffen, an Glaubwürdigkeit verloren haben.

Die internationalen Staats- und Regierungschefs müssen begreifen, dass das gegenwärtige Aufbegehren der Populisten von einem Gefühl genährt wird, die Würde verloren zu haben – eine Empfindung, die die meisten politischen Entscheidungsträgern nicht in ihre Rezepte für Wirtschaftswachstum und Ausgleichszahlungen einbezogen haben. Die Wähler der Arbeiterschicht haben um sich geschlagen, weil sie sich nicht nur wirtschaftlich abgehängt fühlen, sondern auch gesellschaftlich geringgeschätzt und kulturell an den Rand gedrängt. Ihre Stimme ist das einzige Mittel, das ihnen geblieben ist, um sich gegen das Establishment zu wehren.

Um den Sorgen und Anliegen der Öffentlichkeit Rechnung zu tragen, müssen drei Punkte auf die Tagesordnung gesetzt werden. Zuerst sollten diejenigen erreicht werden, die kein Gehör finden und die sich nicht repräsentiert fühlen. Als Donald Trump während des US-Präsidentschaftswahlkampfes geschworen hat, alle Unternehmen zu bestrafen, die Arbeitsplätze nach China oder Mexiko verlagern, hat er sich diese Empfindung zunutze gemacht.

Wie der Filmemacher Michael Moore vor der Wahl erklärt hat, wollten amerikanische Wähler der Arbeiterschicht dringend jemanden hören, der ihnen verspricht, es mit dem Big Business aufzunehmen. Die Tatsache, dass es dafür eines populistischen Plutokraten bedurfte, unterstreicht wie wenig von der amerikanischen Arbeiterbewegung noch übrig ist. Politische Parteien, die ursprünglich aus der Gewerkschaftsbewegung hervorgegangen sind, haben sich längst in der politischen „Mitte“ eingeordnet. Sie nehmen Parteispenden aus dem Big Business an und entsprechend ist von gemeinsamem Wohlstand und „Konsenspolitik“ die Rede. Die vielen arbeitenden Menschen, die keinen Anteil an diesem Wohlstand haben und die ihre Interessen in keinem „Konsens“ vertreten sehen, bleiben mit dem Gefühl zurück übergangen zu werden und sich darin nicht wiederfinden zu können.

Der zweite Punkt auf der Tagesordnung ist die Verbesserung der Arbeitsplatzqualität und des damit verbundenen gesellschaftlichen Status für die Beschäftigten. Prekäre, schlecht bezahlte und sogar gefährliche Beschäftigungsformen werden in reichen Ländern immer üblicher. Ein unlängst im US-amerikanischen Wirtschaftsmagazin Bloomberg Businessweek erschienener Artikel schildert wie Aushilfskräfte bei Autozulieferern in Alabama mit einem Stundenlohn von 7,25 US-Dollar abgespeist werden und ohne Sicherheitsschulungen unter gefährlichen Bedingungen arbeiten müssen. 2010 haben diese Arbeiter 50 Prozent mehr Arbeitsunfälle erlitten als gewerkschaftlich organisierte Arbeiter bei Autozulieferern andernorts.

Wie die OECD gezeigt hat, sind „atypische Beschäftigungsverhältnisse“ weltweit auf dem Vormarsch. Dieser Trend trägt zur Verschlechterung der Arbeitsbedingungen bei und Arbeitskräfte fühlen sich zunehmend hilflos und ausgeliefert. Um diesen Trend umzukehren, werden strenge Standards notwendig sein, die Sicherheit am Arbeitsplatz, faire Bezahlung und das Recht in Tarifverhandlungen einzutreten garantieren. Es ist Aufgabe der Regierungen einzugreifen und diese Standards festzulegen, so wie sie es im neunzehnten und zwanzigsten Jahrhundert getan haben, um die katastrophalen Arbeitsbedingungen in Fabriken zu verbessern. Anderenfalls werden Unternehmen nicht in der Lage sein sich anständig zu verhalten, weil sie fürchten müssen von skrupellosen Konkurrenten ausgestochen zu werden.

Der dritte Punkt auf der Agenda muss die Verbesserung der Chancen für die kommende Generation sein – und zwar nicht nur in wirtschaftlicher Hinsicht. Seit der Finanzkrise 2008 haben viele Regierungen ihre Investitionen in Gesundheit, Bildung, Wohnen und andere Formen von Humankapital verringert und oft auch die Unterstützung für Arbeitslose, Obdachlose oder verschuldete Menschen gekürzt. Infolgedessen ist denjenigen, die auf der Strecke geblieben sind, nicht nur der Zugang zu Mitteln versagt, sondern die noch wichtigere Chance, ihre Ambitionen verfolgen zu können.

Wie der IWF, die Weltbank und die WTO in ihrem Bericht zeigen, haben Freihandel und Globalisierung den Kuchen insgesamt eindeutig vergrößert. Theoretisch müssten Regierungen also über mehr Kapazitäten verfügen Menschen, die auf der Strecke geblieben sind, zu entschädigen und Voraussetzungen zu schaffen, die es ihnen ermöglichen weiterzukommen. Tatsächlich ist aufgrund der Sparmaßnahmen der Regierungen seit 2008 das Gegenteil eingetreten.

Die Agenda des Establishments ist schon zu lange enttäuschend. Und während die Eliten weiter die Vorteile des Freihandels und der Globalisierung preisen, wächst das Misstrauen der Öffentlichkeit und die Kluft wird nur noch größer.

Im vergangenen Jahr ist dieses Misstrauen in vielen Ländern übergekocht und die Wähler haben dem Status quo in einer Wahl nach der anderen eine Absage erteilt. Dieses Aufbegehren lässt sich nicht durch häppchenweises Eindämmen der Auswirkungen der Globalisierung unterdrücken. Stattdessen müssen die internationalen Staats- und Regierungschefs ihren Elfenbeinturm verlassen, die Sorgen der gewöhnlichen Menschen ernst nehmen, ihre Sicht der Dinge erweitern und darüber nachdenken, warum so viele Menschen das Vertrauen in das System verloren haben.

Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.