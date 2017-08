نبكي من أجلك يا فنزويلا

Carlos Quijada AUG 16, 2017

I feel sad and pessimistic when I read this post. How can you compare the intellectual level of other columnist in PS and JMS? After Henry Kissinger, JMS Nobel is the most cynical I have seen. How dare him to compare Venezuelan and Colombian politics with US-Russia. Instead of seizing the opportunity of the 2000´s commodity boom, Venezuelan and Colombian empowered even more the narco and corruption forever compromising our capacity to fully develop. Shame on us, as we deserve such leaders Read more