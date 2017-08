Мы плачем по тебе, Венесуэла

Alex Hernández AUG 16, 2017

There is still people that does not accept those 1999 elections. Just have a look at http://www.eldiario.es/internacional/Venezuela-elecciones-Socorro-Hernandez_0_674732576.html (Spanish). Maduro may be (surely is) not capable of being a respectable leader. But, for sure, those who actually pretend to be Venezuela's President are so dark and so obscure one has to wonder who to support... Read more