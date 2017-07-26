¿Cómo afectaría la reforma de la atención sanitaria la salud del paciente?

Anton Ekman JUL 27, 2017

This is a remarkably flimsy, tendentious, and 'unscientific' text. A serious observer should not draw such far-reaching conclusions based on one study, certainly not one as weak as this one.



The CBO has estimated that by 2026 around 32 million people loose insurance coverage if the ACA were to be repealed, but not replaced. The effects of replacing it with some other law range from 12 to 28 loosing coverage over the following years.



It would be much more accurate to say that people who are under Medicaid are significantly more likely to meet their health care needs (or demands) than those without formal coverage. And that the vast majority of those demands are medically motivated (and not due to moral hazard).



The cryptic reference to something called "states 'free care' programs" smells of "Trump care" - smoke saturated rubbish.



It is true that the public and members of the Congress need to become better informed on these issues, but this text does not do that in any way. On the contrary, it obfuscates and fails to point at the real critical issues and should be retracted. Read more