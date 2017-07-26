8

¿Cómo afectaría la reforma de la atención sanitaria la salud del paciente?

CAMBRIDGE – La reforma del sistema de salud es la principal cuestión en materia de políticas que acapara la atención en Estados Unidos. Una característica crucial del debate es la estimación oficial de la cantidad de personas que perderían su seguro médico con los diversos planes que han sido propuestos para rechazar y reemplazar la Ley de Atención Médica Asequible de hoy (más conocida como "Obamacare").

La perspectiva de que un rechazo del Obamacare haga que más de 20 millones de personas pierdan su cobertura de salud formal, como ha estimado la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso, es comprensiblemente un serio obstáculo para un avance legislativo. Por lo tanto, es importante entender qué significaría eso en la práctica, y cuánto afectaría en verdad la salud de quienes pierden su seguro formal.

La razón principal para la pérdida de seguro en las propuestas para rechazar y reemplazar el Obamacare es la caída proyectada en la cobertura de Medicaid. Medicaid es el programa de atención médica federal y estatal en el cual el gobierno federal define quién es elegible, estipula qué beneficios se deben ofrecer y financia esos beneficios en base a una fórmula por la cual los estados con ingresos promedio bajos reciben un porcentaje mayor del financiamiento federal.

La gente que califica para Medicaid recibe sustancialmente más atención que quienes no tienen un seguro formal -más visitas médicas, prescripciones, internaciones, etc.-. También tienen costos médicos de bolsillo sustancialmente más bajos que quienes no están asegurados, incluyendo la eliminación de costos de bolsillo "catastróficos". En consecuencia, también tienen muchas menos probabilidades de dejar de pagar otras cuentas por deudas médicas o de que sus facturas no médicas sean enviadas a una agencia de cobranzas.

Si la legislación de reforma reduce los beneficios de Medicaid, los individuos que pierden los beneficios seguirían recibiendo atención gratuita en servicios ambulatorios, salas de guardia y como pacientes hospitalarios. En general, estos gastos los pagan los estados a través de sus programas de "atención gratuita". Y los individuos que pagan por servicios entienden que los proveedores normalmente no intentan cobrarles a los pacientes de bajos ingresos. Es más, quienes ya no están en el programa Medicaid no pierden la atención brindada por muchos médicos que actualmente se niegan a atender a los pacientes de Medicaid por los bajos honorarios que asigna el programa.

El hecho más importante a tener en cuenta es que los afiliados a Medicaid no muestran ninguna mejora significativa en los resultados clínicos de su salud física. Esta fue la primera conclusión de un importante "experimento natural" respaldado por el gobierno federal.

El experimento tuvo lugar cuando el estado de Oregon abrió la inscripción a Medicaid en 2008, después de que la oportunidad había estado cerrada durante muchos años. Como el estado no tenía fondos suficientes para aceptar a las 90.000 personas que querían inscribirse, realizó un sorteo para elegir unos 30.000 individuos a quienes se les dio la oportunidad de postularse para Medicaid.

Un equipo de investigación conformado por médicos y economistas especializados en servicios de salud, y financiado con fondos federales, examinó registros hospitalarios y otra información clínica, y también habló con los afiliados y con aquellos que no habían sido admitidos. Los investigadores concluyeron que la salud y la depresión general autoinformadas por los pacientes mejoraron entre los afiliados a Medicaid, y que había un incremento en el diagnóstico y el tratamiento de la diabetes en este grupo. Pero no había ninguna mejora significativa en los resultados físicos clínicos para enfermedades como la hipertensión, el colesterol alto o la diabetes.

Si bien la evidencia indica que los recortes propuestos en la cantidad de dólares federales destinados a Medicaid no afectarían la salud física de quienes perdieron su cobertura, la reducción obligaría a los estados a aumentar el gasto en sus programas de atención gratuita. Los recortes también incrementarían los costos para los hospitales que ofrecen atención que luego no es reembolsada.

No sorprende que la perspectiva de agregar estos costos por decenas de millones de pacientes a los presupuestos de los estados y a los costos hospitalarios haga que los gobernadores estatales y los administradores de hospitales protesten cuando el Congreso propone recortar el programa Medicaid. Pero es importante que la población y los miembros del Congreso entiendan la verdadera razón de su oposición.