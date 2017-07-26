¿Cómo afectaría la reforma de la atención sanitaria la salud del paciente?

CAMBRIDGE – La reforma del sistema de salud es la principal cuestión en materia de políticas que acapara la atención en Estados Unidos. Una característica crucial del debate es la estimación oficial de la cantidad de personas que perderían su seguro médico con los diversos planes que han sido propuestos para rechazar y reemplazar la Ley de Atención Médica Asequible de hoy (más conocida como "Obamacare").
La perspectiva de que un rechazo del Obamacare haga que más de 20 millones de personas pierdan su cobertura de salud formal, como ha estimado la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso, es comprensiblemente un serio obstáculo para un avance legislativo. Por lo tanto, es importante entender qué significaría eso en la práctica, y cuánto afectaría en verdad la salud de quienes pierden su seguro formal.
La razón principal para la pérdida de seguro en las propuestas para rechazar y reemplazar el Obamacare es la caída proyectada en la cobertura de Medicaid. Medicaid es el programa de atención médica federal y estatal en el cual el gobierno federal define quién es elegible, estipula qué beneficios se deben ofrecer y financia esos beneficios en base a una fórmula por la cual los estados con ingresos promedio bajos reciben un porcentaje mayor del financiamiento federal.
La gente que califica para Medicaid recibe sustancialmente más atención que quienes no tienen un seguro formal -más visitas médicas, prescripciones, internaciones, etc.-. También tienen costos médicos de bolsillo sustancialmente más bajos que quienes no están asegurados, incluyendo la eliminación de costos de bolsillo "catastróficos". En consecuencia, también tienen muchas menos probabilidades de dejar de pagar otras cuentas por deudas médicas o de que sus facturas no médicas sean enviadas a una agencia de cobranzas.
Si la legislación de reforma reduce los beneficios de Medicaid, los individuos que pierden los beneficios seguirían recibiendo atención gratuita en servicios ambulatorios, salas de guardia y como pacientes hospitalarios. En general, estos gastos los pagan los estados a través de sus programas de "atención gratuita". Y los individuos que pagan por servicios entienden que los proveedores normalmente no intentan cobrarles a los pacientes de bajos ingresos. Es más, quienes ya no están en el programa Medicaid no pierden la atención brindada por muchos médicos que actualmente se niegan a atender a los pacientes de Medicaid por los bajos honorarios que asigna el programa.
El hecho más importante a tener en cuenta es que los afiliados a Medicaid no muestran ninguna mejora significativa en los resultados clínicos de su salud física. Esta fue la primera conclusión de un importante "experimento natural" respaldado por el gobierno federal.
El experimento tuvo lugar cuando el estado de Oregon abrió la inscripción a Medicaid en 2008, después de que la oportunidad había estado cerrada durante muchos años. Como el estado no tenía fondos suficientes para aceptar a las 90.000 personas que querían inscribirse, realizó un sorteo para elegir unos 30.000 individuos a quienes se les dio la oportunidad de postularse para Medicaid.
Un equipo de investigación conformado por médicos y economistas especializados en servicios de salud, y financiado con fondos federales, examinó registros hospitalarios y otra información clínica, y también habló con los afiliados y con aquellos que no habían sido admitidos. Los investigadores concluyeron que la salud y la depresión general autoinformadas por los pacientes mejoraron entre los afiliados a Medicaid, y que había un incremento en el diagnóstico y el tratamiento de la diabetes en este grupo. Pero no había ninguna mejora significativa en los resultados físicos clínicos para enfermedades como la hipertensión, el colesterol alto o la diabetes.
Si bien la evidencia indica que los recortes propuestos en la cantidad de dólares federales destinados a Medicaid no afectarían la salud física de quienes perdieron su cobertura, la reducción obligaría a los estados a aumentar el gasto en sus programas de atención gratuita. Los recortes también incrementarían los costos para los hospitales que ofrecen atención que luego no es reembolsada.
No sorprende que la perspectiva de agregar estos costos por decenas de millones de pacientes a los presupuestos de los estados y a los costos hospitalarios haga que los gobernadores estatales y los administradores de hospitales protesten cuando el Congreso propone recortar el programa Medicaid. Pero es importante que la población y los miembros del Congreso entiendan la verdadera razón de su oposición.
Comment Commented Anton Ekman
This is a remarkably flimsy, tendentious, and 'unscientific' text. A serious observer should not draw such far-reaching conclusions based on one study, certainly not one as weak as this one.
The CBO has estimated that by 2026 around 32 million people loose insurance coverage if the ACA were to be repealed, but not replaced. The effects of replacing it with some other law range from 12 to 28 loosing coverage over the following years.
It would be much more accurate to say that people who are under Medicaid are significantly more likely to meet their health care needs (or demands) than those without formal coverage. And that the vast majority of those demands are medically motivated (and not due to moral hazard).
The cryptic reference to something called "states 'free care' programs" smells of "Trump care" - smoke saturated rubbish.
It is true that the public and members of the Congress need to become better informed on these issues, but this text does not do that in any way. On the contrary, it obfuscates and fails to point at the real critical issues and should be retracted. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
Professor Feldstein, you of all people know or should know, nothing is free.
So if you base your argument on a premise that the uninsured will continue to receive their necessary care for free, you are advancing a very misleading argument.
Additionally the Oregon experiment is comparing the sample to itself for improvement, not to what people with long term health insurance had as expected results. Would it not have likely shown that the uninsured experience those same health issues at a higher rate than the insured public in generally, and that adding healthcare after the problems are chronic did not seem to show improvement. If it does, would it not also then indicate a need for long term continued expansion?
Or is your real argument, "They're poor -- who cares?" Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
The statement that providers generally do not attempt to collect from low-income patients is not consistent with my experience in Maryland. They may not be able to collect, but they do pursue it, and this affects the person's credit standing. Moreover, medical charges that have not been negotiated through Medicaid or an insurer are greatly inflated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Now, I think this is intellectually offensive...
Why does not Mr. Feldstein drop all coverage and conduct an experiment by his own...
How can a human being be discussing this on this day and age... Primitive Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Bottom line is that the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 years according to the World Health Organization, well behind Japan at 83.7 years, as well as most other rich countries. It's only just above the much-reviled and heavily sanctioned Cuba at 79.1 years. Why do so many Americans assume that their system is the best in the world, and they have nothing to learn from anybody else? Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Even if the study were any good, the costs of lower levels of visits often occur much after lower care--spreading of prostate
cancer, enlargement of heart, and a series of much less serious problems. Read more
Comment Commented Lewis Jacobson
This is junk economics based on junk pseudo-science. The study was under-powered, as Brad DeLong points out. Furthermore, it considered only a very few health metrics ("blood-pressure, total and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, and glycated hemoglobin levels and depression"). It is now fully established that (low) HDL has NO causal relationship to cardiovascular risk. These few metrics are very far from a full picture of patient status. I would also submit that there is a huge psychological difference between feeling isured and going to a clinic as a non-paying patient. So this is yet again an instance of non-science distorted through an ideological lens. Read more
Comment Commented J. Bradford DeLong
Naughty, naughty, Marty...
I think you know better.
You say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study show no significant improvement in clinical physical health outcomes". You know as well as I do that you should say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study showed the expected and clinically significant improvement in physical health outcomes, but the study had low statistical power, and so the researchers could not dismiss, at conventional levels of statistical significance, the possibility that the improvement was due to chance."
Back in the early 1980s you used to try very hard to teach your students not to confuse statistical significance with economic significance.
What happened?
Yours,
Brad DeLong Read more
