In che modo la riforma sull'assistenza sanitaria può incidere sulla salute dei pazienti?

CAMBRIDGE – La riforma sanitaria è la principale questione politica che desta attenzione negli Stati Uniti. Una caratteristica fondamentale del dibattito è la stima ufficiale del numero di individui che perderanno la loro assicurazione sanitaria in base ai vari piani proposti per abrogare e sostituire l'attuale Affordable Care Act (meglio noto come "Obamacare").
L'eventualità secondo la quale abrogare l'Obamacare farebbe perdere a oltre 20 milioni di persone la loro copertura assicurativa formale, come è stato stimato dall'Ufficio di bilancio del Congresso, rappresenta comprensibilmente una grave barriera al progresso legislativo. È quindi importante capire tutto quello che un'azione del genere comporterebbe in pratica, e quanto influenzerebbe effettivamente la salute di chi perde la propria assicurazione formale.
La ragione principale per cui è stato proposto di abrogare e sostituire l'Obamacare è il calo previsto della copertura Medicaid. Medicaid è il programma di assistenza sanitaria federale congiunto tramite il quale il governo federale definisce chi è idoneo, stabilisce quali benefici devono essere forniti e finanzia tali benefici in base a una formula attraverso la quale gli stati con un reddito medio basso ricevono una quota maggiore di fondi federali.
Le persone che si iscrivono a Medicaid ricevono sostanzialmente più assistenza di coloro che non hanno un'assicurazione formale - maggiori visite mediche, prescrizioni, ricoveri ospedalieri, ecc. Hanno anche costi sostanzialmente inferiori rispetto a quelli non assicurati, inclusa l'eliminazione delle spese non rimborsabili "catastrofiche". Di conseguenza, è anche molto meno probabile saltare il pagamento di altre fatture a causa di debiti medici o avere fatture non mediche non pagate.
Se la legge di riforma riduce i benefici previsti da Medicaid, gli individui che perdono i benefici continuerebbero a ricevere assistenza gratuita nei dipartimenti ambulatoriali, nelle sale di emergenza e in quanto pazienti ospedalieri. In generale, questi servizi sono pagati dagli Stati attraverso i loro programmi di "assistenza gratuita". E gli individui ai quali viene addebitato il costo di tali servizi capiscono che i fornitori in genere non tentano di farsi pagare da pazienti con un reddito basso. Inoltre, quelli che non fanno più parte del programma Medicaid non perdono l'assistenza dei numerosi medici che ora rifiutano di servire i pazienti Medicaid a causa delle tariffe minime consentite nel programma.
Il fatto più importante da tenere a mente è che gli iscritti a Medicaid non mostrano alcun miglioramento significativo nei risultati clinici di salute fisica. Questo è stato il riscontro principale di un grande "esperimento naturale" sostenuto dal governo federale.
L'esperimento si è verificato quando lo Stato dell'Oregon ha aperto l'iscrizione a Medicaid nel 2008, dopo che l'opportunità era stata chiusa per molti anni. Poiché lo Stato non aveva fondi sufficienti per accettare tutte le 90.000 persone che volevano iscriversi, ha estratto a sorte le circa 30.000 persone che avevano la possibilità di richiedere l'iscrizione a Medicaid.
Un team di ricerca di economisti sanitari e fisici finanziato a livello federale ha esaminato i registri ospedalieri e altre informazioni cliniche e ha anche parlato con gli iscritti a Medicaid e con quelli non ammessi. I ricercatori hanno concluso che c'è stato un miglioramento della salute globale e della depressione tra gli iscritti a Medicaid e vi è stato inoltre un aumento della diagnosi e del trattamento del diabete per questo gruppo. Ma non vi era alcun miglioramento significativo nei risultati degli esami clinici per condizioni quali l'ipertensione, il colesterolo alto o il diabete.
Anche se le prove scientifiche indicano che i tagli proposti per Medicaid in dollari federali non danneggerebbero la salute fisica di coloro che hanno perso la copertura assicurativa, la riduzione obbligherà gli Stati ad aumentare la spesa per i loro programmi di assistenza gratuita. I tagli aumenterebbero anche i costi per gli ospedali che forniscono assistenza non rimborsata.
Non sorprende che la prospettiva di aggiungere questi costi a decine di milioni di pazienti ai bilanci statali e ai costi ospedalieri fa sì che i governatori statali e gli amministratori ospedalieri protestino quando il Congresso propone di effettuare dei tagli sul programma Medicaid. Ma è importante per il pubblico e per i membri del Congresso capire il vero motivo della loro opposizione.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (11)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The issue is not what is provided, but what is not provided. As Healthcare budgets will never match demand what is not provided and the means whereby it is not provided is the critical matter. That comes back to the question of equality in being a citizen in a democracy.
Most discussion in this area focuses on provision but the starting point is the lack of provision which has to be limited by definition Read more
Comment Commented Anton Ekman
This is a remarkably flimsy, tendentious, and 'unscientific' text. A serious observer should not draw such far-reaching conclusions based on one study, certainly not one as weak as this one.
The CBO has estimated that by 2026 around 32 million people loose insurance coverage if the ACA were to be repealed, but not replaced. The effects of replacing it with some other law range from 12 to 28 loosing coverage over the following years.
It would be much more accurate to say that people who are under Medicaid are significantly more likely to meet their health care needs (or demands) than those without formal coverage. And that the vast majority of those demands are medically motivated (and not due to moral hazard).
The cryptic reference to something called "states 'free care' programs" smells of "Trump care" - smoke saturated rubbish.
It is true that the public and members of the Congress need to become better informed on these issues, but this text does not do that in any way. On the contrary, it obfuscates and fails to point at the real critical issues and should be retracted. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
Professor Feldstein, you of all people know or should know, nothing is free.
So if you base your argument on a premise that the uninsured will continue to receive their necessary care for free, you are advancing a very misleading argument.
Additionally the Oregon experiment is comparing the sample to itself for improvement, not to what people with long term health insurance had as expected results. Would it not have likely shown that the uninsured experience those same health issues at a higher rate than the insured public in generally, and that adding healthcare after the problems are chronic did not seem to show improvement. If it does, would it not also then indicate a need for long term continued expansion?
Or is your real argument, "They're poor -- who cares?" Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
The statement that providers generally do not attempt to collect from low-income patients is not consistent with my experience in Maryland. They may not be able to collect, but they do pursue it, and this affects the person's credit standing. Moreover, medical charges that have not been negotiated through Medicaid or an insurer are greatly inflated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Now, I think this is intellectually offensive...
Why does not Mr. Feldstein drop all coverage and conduct an experiment by his own...
How can a human being be discussing this on this day and age... Primitive Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jose
I understand your position on this but the problem facing developed economies is how healthcare is funded in the face of ever expanding medical knowhow and an ageing population. Ageing people who at present have the onset of chronic problems well before the end of life. As most people whatever their age hope to live a long life it affects us all. The issue then as I tried to outline in my comment is what is too be denied. Society has avoided this question before because the problem disappeared with short lifespans. There now has to be an ethical determination which will be very very difficult because it is about the withdrawal of services deliberately. This ethical question will also impact on all ages as medical knowhow expands. There is also the issue of noncompliance with healthy lifestyle requirements which will rear its head
Consider the case of the number of donor hearts. As people get healthier and more health and safety conscious the number of hearts can be expected to drop whilst the numbers of patients needing a transplant can be expected to rise due to lifestyle and lifespan. Thus some applicants for hearts have to be turned down and some will be borderline decisions. And dont say hearts can be cultured or grown in other animals - that is not the point. Resources will not match demand simple as that. Solve hearts as an issue and there will be something else as the knowhow expands
Thats the heart of the matter Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Bottom line is that the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 years according to the World Health Organization, well behind Japan at 83.7 years, as well as most other rich countries. It's only just above the much-reviled and heavily sanctioned Cuba at 79.1 years. Why do so many Americans assume that their system is the best in the world, and they have nothing to learn from anybody else? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Paul
Life expectancy is more than just healthcare it is also lifestyle Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Even if the study were any good, the costs of lower levels of visits often occur much after lower care--spreading of prostate
cancer, enlargement of heart, and a series of much less serious problems. Read more
Comment Commented Lewis Jacobson
This is junk economics based on junk pseudo-science. The study was under-powered, as Brad DeLong points out. Furthermore, it considered only a very few health metrics ("blood-pressure, total and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, and glycated hemoglobin levels and depression"). It is now fully established that (low) HDL has NO causal relationship to cardiovascular risk. These few metrics are very far from a full picture of patient status. I would also submit that there is a huge psychological difference between feeling isured and going to a clinic as a non-paying patient. So this is yet again an instance of non-science distorted through an ideological lens. Read more
Comment Commented J. Bradford DeLong
Naughty, naughty, Marty...
I think you know better.
You say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study show no significant improvement in clinical physical health outcomes". You know as well as I do that you should say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study showed the expected and clinically significant improvement in physical health outcomes, but the study had low statistical power, and so the researchers could not dismiss, at conventional levels of statistical significance, the possibility that the improvement was due to chance."
Back in the early 1980s you used to try very hard to teach your students not to confuse statistical significance with economic significance.
What happened?
Yours,
Brad DeLong Read more
Featured
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
Deciphering China’s Economic Resilience
Stephen S. Roach explains why forecasters continue to predict the worst, only to be proven wrong time and again.
Why Obamacare Survived
Jeffrey Frankel blames US Republicans' failure to reform health care on the party's refusal to accept reality.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.