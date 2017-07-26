11

In che modo la riforma sull'assistenza sanitaria può incidere sulla salute dei pazienti?

CAMBRIDGE – La riforma sanitaria è la principale questione politica che desta attenzione negli Stati Uniti. Una caratteristica fondamentale del dibattito è la stima ufficiale del numero di individui che perderanno la loro assicurazione sanitaria in base ai vari piani proposti per abrogare e sostituire l'attuale Affordable Care Act (meglio noto come "Obamacare").

L'eventualità secondo la quale abrogare l'Obamacare farebbe perdere a oltre 20 milioni di persone la loro copertura assicurativa formale, come è stato stimato dall'Ufficio di bilancio del Congresso, rappresenta comprensibilmente una grave barriera al progresso legislativo. È quindi importante capire tutto quello che un'azione del genere comporterebbe in pratica, e quanto influenzerebbe effettivamente la salute di chi perde la propria assicurazione formale.

La ragione principale per cui è stato proposto di abrogare e sostituire l'Obamacare è il calo previsto della copertura Medicaid. Medicaid è il programma di assistenza sanitaria federale congiunto tramite il quale il governo federale definisce chi è idoneo, stabilisce quali benefici devono essere forniti e finanzia tali benefici in base a una formula attraverso la quale gli stati con un reddito medio basso ricevono una quota maggiore di fondi federali.

Le persone che si iscrivono a Medicaid ricevono sostanzialmente più assistenza di coloro che non hanno un'assicurazione formale - maggiori visite mediche, prescrizioni, ricoveri ospedalieri, ecc. Hanno anche costi sostanzialmente inferiori rispetto a quelli non assicurati, inclusa l'eliminazione delle spese non rimborsabili "catastrofiche". Di conseguenza, è anche molto meno probabile saltare il pagamento di altre fatture a causa di debiti medici o avere fatture non mediche non pagate.

Se la legge di riforma riduce i benefici previsti da Medicaid, gli individui che perdono i benefici continuerebbero a ricevere assistenza gratuita nei dipartimenti ambulatoriali, nelle sale di emergenza e in quanto pazienti ospedalieri. In generale, questi servizi sono pagati dagli Stati attraverso i loro programmi di "assistenza gratuita". E gli individui ai quali viene addebitato il costo di tali servizi capiscono che i fornitori in genere non tentano di farsi pagare da pazienti con un reddito basso. Inoltre, quelli che non fanno più parte del programma Medicaid non perdono l'assistenza dei numerosi medici che ora rifiutano di servire i pazienti Medicaid a causa delle tariffe minime consentite nel programma.

Il fatto più importante da tenere a mente è che gli iscritti a Medicaid non mostrano alcun miglioramento significativo nei risultati clinici di salute fisica. Questo è stato il riscontro principale di un grande "esperimento naturale" sostenuto dal governo federale.

L'esperimento si è verificato quando lo Stato dell'Oregon ha aperto l'iscrizione a Medicaid nel 2008, dopo che l'opportunità era stata chiusa per molti anni. Poiché lo Stato non aveva fondi sufficienti per accettare tutte le 90.000 persone che volevano iscriversi, ha estratto a sorte le circa 30.000 persone che avevano la possibilità di richiedere l'iscrizione a Medicaid.

Un team di ricerca di economisti sanitari e fisici finanziato a livello federale ha esaminato i registri ospedalieri e altre informazioni cliniche e ha anche parlato con gli iscritti a Medicaid  e con quelli non ammessi. I ricercatori hanno concluso che c'è stato un miglioramento della salute globale e della depressione tra gli iscritti a Medicaid e vi è stato inoltre un aumento della diagnosi e del trattamento del diabete per questo gruppo. Ma non vi era alcun miglioramento significativo nei risultati degli esami clinici per condizioni quali l'ipertensione, il colesterolo alto o il diabete.

Anche se le prove scientifiche indicano che i tagli proposti per Medicaid in dollari federali non danneggerebbero la salute fisica di coloro che hanno perso la copertura assicurativa, la riduzione obbligherà gli Stati ad aumentare la spesa per i loro programmi di assistenza gratuita. I tagli aumenterebbero anche i costi per gli ospedali che forniscono assistenza non rimborsata.

Non sorprende che la prospettiva di aggiungere questi costi a decine di milioni di pazienti ai bilanci statali e ai costi ospedalieri fa sì che i governatori statali e gli amministratori ospedalieri protestino quando il Congresso propone di effettuare dei tagli sul programma Medicaid. Ma è importante per il pubblico e per i membri del Congresso capire il vero motivo della loro opposizione.