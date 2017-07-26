Wie beeinflusst die US-Krankenversicherungsreform die Gesundheit der Patienten?

Steve Hurst JUL 27, 2017

Jose



I understand your position on this but the problem facing developed economies is how healthcare is funded in the face of ever expanding medical knowhow and an ageing population. Ageing people who at present have the onset of chronic problems well before the end of life. As most people whatever their age hope to live a long life it affects us all. The issue then as I tried to outline in my comment is what is too be denied. Society has avoided this question before because the problem disappeared with short lifespans. There now has to be an ethical determination which will be very very difficult because it is about the withdrawal of services deliberately. This ethical question will also impact on all ages as medical knowhow expands. There is also the issue of noncompliance with healthy lifestyle requirements which will rear its head



Consider the case of the number of donor hearts. As people get healthier and more health and safety conscious the number of hearts can be expected to drop whilst the numbers of patients needing a transplant can be expected to rise due to lifestyle and lifespan. Thus some applicants for hearts have to be turned down and some will be borderline decisions. And dont say hearts can be cultured or grown in other animals - that is not the point. Resources will not match demand simple as that. Solve hearts as an issue and there will be something else as the knowhow expands



