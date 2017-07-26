Wie beeinflusst die US-Krankenversicherungsreform die Gesundheit der Patienten?

CAMBRIDGE – Das politische Thema, das in den Vereinigten Staaten die Gemüter momentan am stärksten bewegt, ist die Reform der Krankenversicherung. Es wurden einige Pläne vorgelegt, um den bestehenden Affordable Care Act (besser als „Obamacare“ bekannt) zu ersetzen. Ein entscheidender Faktor in der Debatte ist dabei die offizielle Schätzung der Anzahl von Menschen, die bei den einzelnen Vorschlägen jeweils ihre Krankenversicherung verlieren würden.
Die Aussicht, dass nach dem Rückzug aus Obamacare – laut Schätzung das Haushaltsbüros des Kongresses – zwanzig Millionen Menschen ihren formalen Versicherungsschutz verlieren würden, ist verständlicherweise ein ernsthaftes Hindernis für die Reformen. Daher ist es wichtig zu verstehen, was dies in der Praxis bedeuten und wie dies tatsächlich die Gesundheit der Betroffenen beeinflussen würde.
Dass durch die Vorschläge, Obamacare abzuschaffen und zu ersetzen, viele Menschen ihren Versicherungsschutz verlieren würden, liegt vor allem daran, dass die Medicaid-Abdeckung zurückgehen würde. Medicaid ist das gemeinsame Gesundheitsprogramm der Bundesstaaten. Wer darauf Anrecht hat und welche Leistungen ausgezahlt werden, bestimmt die föderale Regierung. Die Finanzierung dieser Leistungen erfolgt über eine Formel, laut der die Bundesstaaten mit unterdurchschnittlichem Einkommen einen größeren Anteil an den gesamtstaatlichen Geldern bekommen.
Menschen, die Anrecht auf Medicaid haben, erhalten deutlich mehr Gesundheitsleistungen als diejenigen ohne formale Versicherung – mehr Arztbesuche, Verschreibungen, Krankenhausgenehmigungen usw. Auch ist ihre Selbstbeteiligung erheblich niedriger als diejenige der Unversicherten, deren Zuzahlungen oft „katastrophal“ hoch sind. So ist die Gefahr für Medicaid-Versicherte, aufgrund von Arztrechnungen andere Rechnungen nicht mehr zahlen zu können oder Besuch vom Gerichtsvollzieher zu bekommen, deutlich geringer.
Würden die Medicaid-Zahlungen durch die Reform verringert, hätten die Betroffenen weiterhin ein Recht auf kostenlose Behandlung in Ambulanzen, Notaufnahmen und Krankenhäusern. Dies wird meist von den Bundesstaaten im Rahmen ihrer „Gratisversorgungsprogramme“ bezahlt. Und diejenigen, die selbst bezahlen müssen, wissen, dass die Träger normalerweise nicht versuchen, die Schulden von Geringverdienern einzutreiben. Darüber hinaus können diejenigen, die nicht mehr im Medicaid-Programm sind, immer noch von den vielen Ärzten behandelt werden, die sich momentan – aufgrund der schlechten Honorare innerhalb des Programms – weigern, Medicaid-Patienten zu behandeln.
Die für das Thema wichtigste Tatsache ist allerdings, dass die Medicaid-Mitglieder nicht signifikant gesünder sind als alle anderen. Dies war das Ergebnis eines großen „natürlichen Experiments“, das von der Zentralregierung unterstützt wurde.
Dieses Experiment wurde durchgeführt, als der Bundesstaat Oregon im Jahr 2008 nach vielen Jahren erstmals wieder Medicaid-Anträge annahm. Da der Bundesstaat nicht genügend Geld hatte, um alle 90.000 Antragsteller aufzunehmen, führte er eine Lotterie durch, um etwa 30.000 Personen auszuwählen, die dann Medicaid beantragen konnten.
Ein staatlich finanziertes Forschungsteam von Ärzten und Gesundheitsökonomen untersuchte die Aufzeichnungen der Krankenhäuser und andere klinische Daten. Ebenso sprachen sie mit den Medicaid-Berechtigten und jenen, die nicht zugelassen wurden. Die Forscher kamen zu dem Ergebnis, dass sich die selbst eingeschätzte allgemeine Gesundheit und die Depressionen unter den Medicaid-Teilnehmern verbessert hatten. Weiterhin gab es in dieser Gruppe eine Zunahme der Diagnose und Behandlung von Diabetes. Aber bei Symptomen wie Bluthochdruck, hohem Cholesterolspiegel und Diabetes gab es keine klinisch signifikanten Verbesserungen.
Dies spricht dafür, dass die vorgeschlagenen Kürzungen bei der zentralstaatlichen Finanzierung von Medicaid keinen negativen gesundheitlichen Einfluss auf diejenigen haben, die ihren Versicherungsschutz verlieren. Aber durch die Kürzungen wären die Bundesstaaten gezwungen, die Ausgaben für ihre Gratisprogramme zu erhöhen. Ebenso würden die Kürzungen zu höheren Kosten für Krankenhäuser führen, die ihre Pflegekosten nicht erstattet bekommen.
Durch die Kürzung der Medicare-Aufwendungen würden also die Kosten von zig Millionen Patienten den Bundesstaaten und Krankenhäusern aufgebürdet. So ist es nicht verwunderlich, dass die Gouverneure und Krankenhausleiter in den Bundesstaaten gegen diese Vorschläge protestieren. Aber für die Öffentlichkeit und die Kongressmitglieder ist es wichtig, den wahren Grund für ihren Widerstand zu kennen.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The issue is not what is provided, but what is not provided. As Healthcare budgets will never match demand what is not provided and the means whereby it is not provided is the critical matter. That comes back to the question of equality in being a citizen in a democracy.
Most discussion in this area focuses on provision but the starting point is the lack of provision which has to be limited by definition Read more
Comment Commented Anton Ekman
This is a remarkably flimsy, tendentious, and 'unscientific' text. A serious observer should not draw such far-reaching conclusions based on one study, certainly not one as weak as this one.
The CBO has estimated that by 2026 around 32 million people loose insurance coverage if the ACA were to be repealed, but not replaced. The effects of replacing it with some other law range from 12 to 28 loosing coverage over the following years.
It would be much more accurate to say that people who are under Medicaid are significantly more likely to meet their health care needs (or demands) than those without formal coverage. And that the vast majority of those demands are medically motivated (and not due to moral hazard).
The cryptic reference to something called "states 'free care' programs" smells of "Trump care" - smoke saturated rubbish.
It is true that the public and members of the Congress need to become better informed on these issues, but this text does not do that in any way. On the contrary, it obfuscates and fails to point at the real critical issues and should be retracted. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
Professor Feldstein, you of all people know or should know, nothing is free.
So if you base your argument on a premise that the uninsured will continue to receive their necessary care for free, you are advancing a very misleading argument.
Additionally the Oregon experiment is comparing the sample to itself for improvement, not to what people with long term health insurance had as expected results. Would it not have likely shown that the uninsured experience those same health issues at a higher rate than the insured public in generally, and that adding healthcare after the problems are chronic did not seem to show improvement. If it does, would it not also then indicate a need for long term continued expansion?
Or is your real argument, "They're poor -- who cares?" Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
The statement that providers generally do not attempt to collect from low-income patients is not consistent with my experience in Maryland. They may not be able to collect, but they do pursue it, and this affects the person's credit standing. Moreover, medical charges that have not been negotiated through Medicaid or an insurer are greatly inflated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Now, I think this is intellectually offensive...
Why does not Mr. Feldstein drop all coverage and conduct an experiment by his own...
How can a human being be discussing this on this day and age... Primitive Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jose
I understand your position on this but the problem facing developed economies is how healthcare is funded in the face of ever expanding medical knowhow and an ageing population. Ageing people who at present have the onset of chronic problems well before the end of life. As most people whatever their age hope to live a long life it affects us all. The issue then as I tried to outline in my comment is what is too be denied. Society has avoided this question before because the problem disappeared with short lifespans. There now has to be an ethical determination which will be very very difficult because it is about the withdrawal of services deliberately. This ethical question will also impact on all ages as medical knowhow expands. There is also the issue of noncompliance with healthy lifestyle requirements which will rear its head
Consider the case of the number of donor hearts. As people get healthier and more health and safety conscious the number of hearts can be expected to drop whilst the numbers of patients needing a transplant can be expected to rise due to lifestyle and lifespan. Thus some applicants for hearts have to be turned down and some will be borderline decisions. And dont say hearts can be cultured or grown in other animals - that is not the point. Resources will not match demand simple as that. Solve hearts as an issue and there will be something else as the knowhow expands
Thats the heart of the matter Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Bottom line is that the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 years according to the World Health Organization, well behind Japan at 83.7 years, as well as most other rich countries. It's only just above the much-reviled and heavily sanctioned Cuba at 79.1 years. Why do so many Americans assume that their system is the best in the world, and they have nothing to learn from anybody else? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Paul
Life expectancy is more than just healthcare it is also lifestyle Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Even if the study were any good, the costs of lower levels of visits often occur much after lower care--spreading of prostate
cancer, enlargement of heart, and a series of much less serious problems. Read more
Comment Commented Lewis Jacobson
This is junk economics based on junk pseudo-science. The study was under-powered, as Brad DeLong points out. Furthermore, it considered only a very few health metrics ("blood-pressure, total and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, and glycated hemoglobin levels and depression"). It is now fully established that (low) HDL has NO causal relationship to cardiovascular risk. These few metrics are very far from a full picture of patient status. I would also submit that there is a huge psychological difference between feeling isured and going to a clinic as a non-paying patient. So this is yet again an instance of non-science distorted through an ideological lens. Read more
Comment Commented J. Bradford DeLong
Naughty, naughty, Marty...
I think you know better.
You say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study show no significant improvement in clinical physical health outcomes". You know as well as I do that you should say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study showed the expected and clinically significant improvement in physical health outcomes, but the study had low statistical power, and so the researchers could not dismiss, at conventional levels of statistical significance, the possibility that the improvement was due to chance."
Back in the early 1980s you used to try very hard to teach your students not to confuse statistical significance with economic significance.
What happened?
Yours,
Brad DeLong Read more
