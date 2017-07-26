11

Wie beeinflusst die US-Krankenversicherungsreform die Gesundheit der Patienten?

CAMBRIDGE – Das politische Thema, das in den Vereinigten Staaten die Gemüter momentan am stärksten bewegt, ist die Reform der Krankenversicherung. Es wurden einige Pläne vorgelegt, um den bestehenden Affordable Care Act (besser als „Obamacare“ bekannt) zu ersetzen. Ein entscheidender Faktor in der Debatte ist dabei die offizielle Schätzung der Anzahl von Menschen, die bei den einzelnen Vorschlägen jeweils ihre Krankenversicherung verlieren würden.

Die Aussicht, dass nach dem Rückzug aus Obamacare – laut Schätzung das Haushaltsbüros des Kongresses – zwanzig Millionen Menschen ihren formalen Versicherungsschutz verlieren würden, ist verständlicherweise ein ernsthaftes Hindernis für die Reformen. Daher ist es wichtig zu verstehen, was dies in der Praxis bedeuten und wie dies tatsächlich die Gesundheit der Betroffenen beeinflussen würde.

Dass durch die Vorschläge, Obamacare abzuschaffen und zu ersetzen, viele Menschen ihren Versicherungsschutz verlieren würden, liegt vor allem daran, dass die Medicaid-Abdeckung zurückgehen würde. Medicaid ist das gemeinsame Gesundheitsprogramm der Bundesstaaten. Wer darauf Anrecht hat und welche Leistungen ausgezahlt werden, bestimmt die föderale Regierung. Die Finanzierung dieser Leistungen erfolgt über eine Formel, laut der die Bundesstaaten mit unterdurchschnittlichem Einkommen einen größeren Anteil an den gesamtstaatlichen Geldern bekommen.

Menschen, die Anrecht auf Medicaid haben, erhalten deutlich mehr Gesundheitsleistungen als diejenigen ohne formale Versicherung – mehr Arztbesuche, Verschreibungen, Krankenhausgenehmigungen usw. Auch ist ihre Selbstbeteiligung erheblich niedriger als diejenige der Unversicherten, deren Zuzahlungen oft „katastrophal“ hoch sind. So ist die Gefahr für Medicaid-Versicherte, aufgrund von Arztrechnungen andere Rechnungen nicht mehr zahlen zu können oder Besuch vom Gerichtsvollzieher zu bekommen, deutlich geringer.

Würden die Medicaid-Zahlungen durch die Reform verringert, hätten die Betroffenen weiterhin ein Recht auf kostenlose Behandlung in Ambulanzen, Notaufnahmen und Krankenhäusern. Dies wird meist von den Bundesstaaten im Rahmen ihrer „Gratisversorgungsprogramme“ bezahlt. Und diejenigen, die selbst bezahlen müssen, wissen, dass die Träger normalerweise nicht versuchen, die Schulden von Geringverdienern einzutreiben. Darüber hinaus können diejenigen, die nicht mehr im Medicaid-Programm sind, immer noch von den vielen Ärzten behandelt werden, die sich momentan – aufgrund der schlechten Honorare innerhalb des Programms – weigern, Medicaid-Patienten zu behandeln.

Die für das Thema wichtigste Tatsache ist allerdings, dass die Medicaid-Mitglieder nicht signifikant gesünder sind als alle anderen. Dies war das Ergebnis eines großen „natürlichen Experiments“, das von der Zentralregierung unterstützt wurde.

Dieses Experiment wurde durchgeführt, als der Bundesstaat Oregon im Jahr 2008 nach vielen Jahren erstmals wieder Medicaid-Anträge annahm. Da der Bundesstaat nicht genügend Geld hatte, um alle 90.000 Antragsteller aufzunehmen, führte er eine Lotterie durch, um etwa 30.000 Personen auszuwählen, die dann Medicaid beantragen konnten.

Ein staatlich finanziertes Forschungsteam von Ärzten und Gesundheitsökonomen untersuchte die Aufzeichnungen der Krankenhäuser und andere klinische Daten. Ebenso sprachen sie mit den Medicaid-Berechtigten und jenen, die nicht zugelassen wurden. Die Forscher kamen zu dem Ergebnis, dass sich die selbst eingeschätzte allgemeine Gesundheit und die Depressionen unter den Medicaid-Teilnehmern verbessert hatten. Weiterhin gab es in dieser Gruppe eine Zunahme der Diagnose und Behandlung von Diabetes. Aber bei Symptomen wie Bluthochdruck, hohem Cholesterolspiegel und Diabetes gab es keine klinisch signifikanten Verbesserungen.

Dies spricht dafür, dass die vorgeschlagenen Kürzungen bei der zentralstaatlichen Finanzierung von Medicaid keinen negativen gesundheitlichen Einfluss auf diejenigen haben, die ihren Versicherungsschutz verlieren. Aber durch die Kürzungen wären die Bundesstaaten gezwungen, die Ausgaben für ihre Gratisprogramme zu erhöhen. Ebenso würden die Kürzungen zu höheren Kosten für Krankenhäuser führen, die ihre Pflegekosten nicht erstattet bekommen.

Durch die Kürzung der Medicare-Aufwendungen würden also die Kosten von zig Millionen Patienten den Bundesstaaten und Krankenhäusern aufgebürdet. So ist es nicht verwunderlich, dass die Gouverneure und Krankenhausleiter in den Bundesstaaten gegen diese Vorschläge protestieren. Aber für die Öffentlichkeit und die Kongressmitglieder ist es wichtig, den wahren Grund für ihren Widerstand zu kennen.

