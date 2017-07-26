11

كيف يؤثر إصلاح الرعاية الصحية على صحة المرضى؟

كمبريدج ــ يُعَد إصلاح الرعاية الصحية القضية السياسية الرئيسية التي تسترعي الاهتمام في الولايات المتحدة. ومن السمات الحاسمة لهذه المناقشة التقدير الرسمي لعدد الأفراد الذين يخسرون تأمينهم الصحي بموجب الخطط العديدة المقترحة لإلغاء وإحلال قانون الرعاية الميسرة القائم (المعروف باسم "أوباما كير").

إن مجرد تصور أن إلغاء قانون أوباما كير من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى خسارة أكثر من 20 مليون شخص تغطيتهم التأمينية الرسمية، وفقا لتقديرات مكتب الميزانية في الكونجرس، من المفهوم أن يشكل حاجزا حقيقيا يحول دون تقدم التشريع. ومن الأهمية بمكان لهذا السبب أن نفهم ماذا قد يعني ذلك في الممارسة العملية، وإلى أي حد قد يؤثر فعليا على صحة أولئك الذين يخسرون تأمينهم الرسمي.

يتلخص السبب الرئيسي وراء خسارة التأمين في المقترحات بشأن إلغاء وإحلال قانون أوباما كير في الانحدار المتوقع في تغطية برنامج ميديكيد (الرعاية الصحية للفقراء). وهو برنامج الرعاية الصحية المشترك بين الحكومة الفيدرالية وحكومات الولايات، والذي بموجبه تحدد الحكومة الفيدرالية مَن المؤهل للاستفادة، وتنص على الفوائد التي يجب تقديمها، وتمويل تلك الفوائد استنادا إلى صيغة تحصل بموجبها الولايات ذات الدخل المنخفض على حصة أكبر من التمويل الفيدرالي.

ويحصل الأشخاص المؤهلون لبرنامج ميديكيد على قدر أكبر من الرعاية الطبية مقارنة بأولئك الذين لا يحصلون على تأمين رسمي ــ المزيد من زيارات الأطباء، والوصفات الطبية، والقبول في المستشفيات، إلى آخر ذلك. وهم يتحملون أيضا تكاليف طبية من جيوبهم أقل كثيرا من تلك التي يتحملها غير المؤمن عليهم، بما في ذلك إزالة التكاليف الشخصية "الكارثية". ونتيجة لهذا فإن قدرتهم على تخطي سداد فواتير أخرى أو إرسال فواتير غير طبية للتحصيل تصبح أقل ترجيحا بسبب الديون الطبية.

وإذا قلل التشريع الإصلاحي فوائد برنامج ميديكيد، فسوف يستمر الأفراد الذين يخسرون الفوائد في تلقي الرعاية المجانية في أقسام العيادات الخارجية، وغرف الطوارئ، وكنزلاء داخل المستشفيات. وفي عموم الأمر، تتولى الولايات تغطية هذه التكاليف من خلال برامج "الرعاية المجانية". ويفهم الأفراد الذين يدفعون فواتير الخدمات أن مقدمي الخدمة عموما لا يحاولون التحصيل من المرضى من ذوي الدخل المنخفض. وعلاوة على ذلك، فإن أولئك الذين لم يعد بوسعهم الاستمرار في برنامج ميديكيد لا يخسرون الرعاية من العديد من الأطباء الذين يرفضون الآن تقديم الخدمة لمرضى برنامج ميديكيد بسبب الرسوم المنخفضة المسموح بها في البرنامج.

الحقيقة الأكثر أهمية والتي يجب وضعها في الاعتبار هي أن الملتحقين ببرنامج ميديكيد لا يُظهِرون أي تحسن ملموس في النتائج الصحية البدنية السريرية. وكانت هذه هي النتيجة الرئيسية المترتبة على "تجربة طبيعية" كبيرة مدعومة من الحكومة الفيدرالية.

حدثت هذه التجربة عندما فتحت ولاية أوريجون باب الالتحاق ببرنامج ميديكيد في عام 2008، بعد إغلاق الفرصة لسنوات عديدة. ولأن الولاية لم تكن تملك القدر الكافي من التمويل لقبول 90 ألف فرد راغبين في الالتحاق، فقد أجرت يانصيب لاختيار نحو 30 ألف فرد أعطيت لهم الفرصة للتقدم بطلب الالتحاق ببرنامج ميديكيد.

وقام فريق بحثي ممول فيدراليا يتألف من أطباء وخبراء اقتصاد في مجال الرعاية الصحية بفحص سجلات المستشفيات وغير ذلك من المعلومات السريرية، كما تحدث مع الملتحقين وغير المقبولين. وخلص الباحثون إلى أن الصحة العامة وحالات الاكتئاب المبلغ عنها شخصيا بين أولئك الذين التحقوا ببرنامج ميديكيد تحسنت، وأن هناك زيادة في تشخيص وعلاج مرض السكري بين أفراد هذه المجموعة. ولكن لم يطرأ تحسن كبير في النتائج البدنية السريرية بين الحالات التي تتضمن ارتفاع ضغط الدم، أو ارتفاع مستوى الكوليسترول، أو مرض السكري.

ورغم أن الأدلة تشير إلى أن التخفيضات المحتملة في الأموال الفيدرالية المخصصة لبرنامج ميديكيد لن تلحق الضرر بالصحة البدنية لأولئك فقدوا تغطيتهم، فإن الخفض من شأنه أن يرغم الولايات على زيادة الإنفاق على برامجها للرعاية المجانية. وسوف تزيد التخفيضات أيضا من التكاليف التي تتحملها المستشفيات التي توفر الرعاية غير المسددة.

ليس من المستغرب أن يؤدي احتمال إضافة هذه التكاليف الخاصة بعشرات الملايين من المرضى إلى ميزانيات الولايات وتكاليف المستشفيات إلى دفع حكام الولايات ومديري المستشفيات إلى الاحتجاج عندما يقترح الكونجرس خفض برنامج ميديكيد. ولكن من الأهمية بمكان أن يفهم عامة الناس وأعضاء الكونجرس السبب الحقيقي لمعارضتهم.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali