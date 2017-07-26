كيف يؤثر إصلاح الرعاية الصحية على صحة المرضى؟

كمبريدج ــ يُعَد إصلاح الرعاية الصحية القضية السياسية الرئيسية التي تسترعي الاهتمام في الولايات المتحدة. ومن السمات الحاسمة لهذه المناقشة التقدير الرسمي لعدد الأفراد الذين يخسرون تأمينهم الصحي بموجب الخطط العديدة المقترحة لإلغاء وإحلال قانون الرعاية الميسرة القائم (المعروف باسم "أوباما كير").
إن مجرد تصور أن إلغاء قانون أوباما كير من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى خسارة أكثر من 20 مليون شخص تغطيتهم التأمينية الرسمية، وفقا لتقديرات مكتب الميزانية في الكونجرس، من المفهوم أن يشكل حاجزا حقيقيا يحول دون تقدم التشريع. ومن الأهمية بمكان لهذا السبب أن نفهم ماذا قد يعني ذلك في الممارسة العملية، وإلى أي حد قد يؤثر فعليا على صحة أولئك الذين يخسرون تأمينهم الرسمي.
يتلخص السبب الرئيسي وراء خسارة التأمين في المقترحات بشأن إلغاء وإحلال قانون أوباما كير في الانحدار المتوقع في تغطية برنامج ميديكيد (الرعاية الصحية للفقراء). وهو برنامج الرعاية الصحية المشترك بين الحكومة الفيدرالية وحكومات الولايات، والذي بموجبه تحدد الحكومة الفيدرالية مَن المؤهل للاستفادة، وتنص على الفوائد التي يجب تقديمها، وتمويل تلك الفوائد استنادا إلى صيغة تحصل بموجبها الولايات ذات الدخل المنخفض على حصة أكبر من التمويل الفيدرالي.
ويحصل الأشخاص المؤهلون لبرنامج ميديكيد على قدر أكبر من الرعاية الطبية مقارنة بأولئك الذين لا يحصلون على تأمين رسمي ــ المزيد من زيارات الأطباء، والوصفات الطبية، والقبول في المستشفيات، إلى آخر ذلك. وهم يتحملون أيضا تكاليف طبية من جيوبهم أقل كثيرا من تلك التي يتحملها غير المؤمن عليهم، بما في ذلك إزالة التكاليف الشخصية "الكارثية". ونتيجة لهذا فإن قدرتهم على تخطي سداد فواتير أخرى أو إرسال فواتير غير طبية للتحصيل تصبح أقل ترجيحا بسبب الديون الطبية.
وإذا قلل التشريع الإصلاحي فوائد برنامج ميديكيد، فسوف يستمر الأفراد الذين يخسرون الفوائد في تلقي الرعاية المجانية في أقسام العيادات الخارجية، وغرف الطوارئ، وكنزلاء داخل المستشفيات. وفي عموم الأمر، تتولى الولايات تغطية هذه التكاليف من خلال برامج "الرعاية المجانية". ويفهم الأفراد الذين يدفعون فواتير الخدمات أن مقدمي الخدمة عموما لا يحاولون التحصيل من المرضى من ذوي الدخل المنخفض. وعلاوة على ذلك، فإن أولئك الذين لم يعد بوسعهم الاستمرار في برنامج ميديكيد لا يخسرون الرعاية من العديد من الأطباء الذين يرفضون الآن تقديم الخدمة لمرضى برنامج ميديكيد بسبب الرسوم المنخفضة المسموح بها في البرنامج.
الحقيقة الأكثر أهمية والتي يجب وضعها في الاعتبار هي أن الملتحقين ببرنامج ميديكيد لا يُظهِرون أي تحسن ملموس في النتائج الصحية البدنية السريرية. وكانت هذه هي النتيجة الرئيسية المترتبة على "تجربة طبيعية" كبيرة مدعومة من الحكومة الفيدرالية.
حدثت هذه التجربة عندما فتحت ولاية أوريجون باب الالتحاق ببرنامج ميديكيد في عام 2008، بعد إغلاق الفرصة لسنوات عديدة. ولأن الولاية لم تكن تملك القدر الكافي من التمويل لقبول 90 ألف فرد راغبين في الالتحاق، فقد أجرت يانصيب لاختيار نحو 30 ألف فرد أعطيت لهم الفرصة للتقدم بطلب الالتحاق ببرنامج ميديكيد.
وقام فريق بحثي ممول فيدراليا يتألف من أطباء وخبراء اقتصاد في مجال الرعاية الصحية بفحص سجلات المستشفيات وغير ذلك من المعلومات السريرية، كما تحدث مع الملتحقين وغير المقبولين. وخلص الباحثون إلى أن الصحة العامة وحالات الاكتئاب المبلغ عنها شخصيا بين أولئك الذين التحقوا ببرنامج ميديكيد تحسنت، وأن هناك زيادة في تشخيص وعلاج مرض السكري بين أفراد هذه المجموعة. ولكن لم يطرأ تحسن كبير في النتائج البدنية السريرية بين الحالات التي تتضمن ارتفاع ضغط الدم، أو ارتفاع مستوى الكوليسترول، أو مرض السكري.
ورغم أن الأدلة تشير إلى أن التخفيضات المحتملة في الأموال الفيدرالية المخصصة لبرنامج ميديكيد لن تلحق الضرر بالصحة البدنية لأولئك فقدوا تغطيتهم، فإن الخفض من شأنه أن يرغم الولايات على زيادة الإنفاق على برامجها للرعاية المجانية. وسوف تزيد التخفيضات أيضا من التكاليف التي تتحملها المستشفيات التي توفر الرعاية غير المسددة.
ليس من المستغرب أن يؤدي احتمال إضافة هذه التكاليف الخاصة بعشرات الملايين من المرضى إلى ميزانيات الولايات وتكاليف المستشفيات إلى دفع حكام الولايات ومديري المستشفيات إلى الاحتجاج عندما يقترح الكونجرس خفض برنامج ميديكيد. ولكن من الأهمية بمكان أن يفهم عامة الناس وأعضاء الكونجرس السبب الحقيقي لمعارضتهم.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The issue is not what is provided, but what is not provided. As Healthcare budgets will never match demand what is not provided and the means whereby it is not provided is the critical matter. That comes back to the question of equality in being a citizen in a democracy.
Most discussion in this area focuses on provision but the starting point is the lack of provision which has to be limited by definition Read more
Comment Commented Anton Ekman
This is a remarkably flimsy, tendentious, and 'unscientific' text. A serious observer should not draw such far-reaching conclusions based on one study, certainly not one as weak as this one.
The CBO has estimated that by 2026 around 32 million people loose insurance coverage if the ACA were to be repealed, but not replaced. The effects of replacing it with some other law range from 12 to 28 loosing coverage over the following years.
It would be much more accurate to say that people who are under Medicaid are significantly more likely to meet their health care needs (or demands) than those without formal coverage. And that the vast majority of those demands are medically motivated (and not due to moral hazard).
The cryptic reference to something called "states 'free care' programs" smells of "Trump care" - smoke saturated rubbish.
It is true that the public and members of the Congress need to become better informed on these issues, but this text does not do that in any way. On the contrary, it obfuscates and fails to point at the real critical issues and should be retracted. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
Professor Feldstein, you of all people know or should know, nothing is free.
So if you base your argument on a premise that the uninsured will continue to receive their necessary care for free, you are advancing a very misleading argument.
Additionally the Oregon experiment is comparing the sample to itself for improvement, not to what people with long term health insurance had as expected results. Would it not have likely shown that the uninsured experience those same health issues at a higher rate than the insured public in generally, and that adding healthcare after the problems are chronic did not seem to show improvement. If it does, would it not also then indicate a need for long term continued expansion?
Or is your real argument, "They're poor -- who cares?" Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
The statement that providers generally do not attempt to collect from low-income patients is not consistent with my experience in Maryland. They may not be able to collect, but they do pursue it, and this affects the person's credit standing. Moreover, medical charges that have not been negotiated through Medicaid or an insurer are greatly inflated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Now, I think this is intellectually offensive...
Why does not Mr. Feldstein drop all coverage and conduct an experiment by his own...
How can a human being be discussing this on this day and age... Primitive Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jose
I understand your position on this but the problem facing developed economies is how healthcare is funded in the face of ever expanding medical knowhow and an ageing population. Ageing people who at present have the onset of chronic problems well before the end of life. As most people whatever their age hope to live a long life it affects us all. The issue then as I tried to outline in my comment is what is too be denied. Society has avoided this question before because the problem disappeared with short lifespans. There now has to be an ethical determination which will be very very difficult because it is about the withdrawal of services deliberately. This ethical question will also impact on all ages as medical knowhow expands. There is also the issue of noncompliance with healthy lifestyle requirements which will rear its head
Consider the case of the number of donor hearts. As people get healthier and more health and safety conscious the number of hearts can be expected to drop whilst the numbers of patients needing a transplant can be expected to rise due to lifestyle and lifespan. Thus some applicants for hearts have to be turned down and some will be borderline decisions. And dont say hearts can be cultured or grown in other animals - that is not the point. Resources will not match demand simple as that. Solve hearts as an issue and there will be something else as the knowhow expands
Thats the heart of the matter Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Bottom line is that the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 years according to the World Health Organization, well behind Japan at 83.7 years, as well as most other rich countries. It's only just above the much-reviled and heavily sanctioned Cuba at 79.1 years. Why do so many Americans assume that their system is the best in the world, and they have nothing to learn from anybody else? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Paul
Life expectancy is more than just healthcare it is also lifestyle Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Even if the study were any good, the costs of lower levels of visits often occur much after lower care--spreading of prostate
cancer, enlargement of heart, and a series of much less serious problems. Read more
Comment Commented Lewis Jacobson
This is junk economics based on junk pseudo-science. The study was under-powered, as Brad DeLong points out. Furthermore, it considered only a very few health metrics ("blood-pressure, total and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, and glycated hemoglobin levels and depression"). It is now fully established that (low) HDL has NO causal relationship to cardiovascular risk. These few metrics are very far from a full picture of patient status. I would also submit that there is a huge psychological difference between feeling isured and going to a clinic as a non-paying patient. So this is yet again an instance of non-science distorted through an ideological lens. Read more
Comment Commented J. Bradford DeLong
Naughty, naughty, Marty...
I think you know better.
You say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study show no significant improvement in clinical physical health outcomes". You know as well as I do that you should say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study showed the expected and clinically significant improvement in physical health outcomes, but the study had low statistical power, and so the researchers could not dismiss, at conventional levels of statistical significance, the possibility that the improvement was due to chance."
Back in the early 1980s you used to try very hard to teach your students not to confuse statistical significance with economic significance.
What happened?
Yours,
Brad DeLong Read more
