医疗改革如何影响患者健康？

坎布里奇—医疗改革是美国最受关注的重大政策问题。医改争论的核心之一，是对于已经提出的、用于取消和取代现有的平价医疗法（更出名的名称是“奥巴马医保”）的各种方案，官方估计会令多少个人失去医疗保险。
国会预算办公室的估算是，取消奥巴马医保将导致2,000多万人失去正式医保覆盖，不难理解，这成为立法过程的一个重大障碍。因此，很重要的一点是要认识这在实践中意味着什么，以及将对失去正式医保的人造成多大的实际影响。
取消和取代奥巴马医保的方案之所以会造成医保覆盖损失，主要原因是预计医疗补助（Madicaid）覆盖将因此下降。医疗补助是一项联邦-州联合医保计划，联邦政府定义谁有资格参加、规定必须提供哪些福利，并根据平均收入较低的州应该获得更大比例的联邦资金的原则，为这些福利提供资金。
有资格获得医疗补助的人，确实会比没有正式保险的人获得显著更多的看护服务——更多的医生问诊、处方、住院等。他们的医药费用自费比例也会比没有保险者显著更低，包括“大病”自费成本的豁免。因此，他们因为医药费债务而无力承担其他账单，或非医疗账单积累的可能性也显著更低。
如果改革立法削减了医疗补助的福利，失去福利的个人将继续享有门诊、急诊和住院的免费看护。总体而言，这些费用将由州通过“免费看护”计划支付。收到医疗服务账单的个人，也明白医疗服务提供商一般不会向低收入患者讨债。此外，那些不再享有医疗补助的人，也不会失去许多现在就因为医疗补助计划所允许的收费过低而拒绝接诊医疗补助患者的医生的服务。
需要注意的最重要的事实是，医疗补助的参与者并没有表现出更好的临床身体健康结果。这是一项联邦政府支持的大型“自然实验”（natural experiment）的主要发现。
这场实验始于2008年俄勒冈州开始推行医疗补助计划。这是该计划取消多年之后再次开启。由于俄勒冈州拿不出足够的资金容纳所有90,000意欲加入该计划的个人，因此抽签选出大约30,000个人纳入医疗补助。
一个由联邦拨款支持的医生和卫生经济学家研究团队考察了病历和其他临床信息，并对医疗补助计划的参与者和未参与者进行了访谈。研究者的结论是，在参加了医疗补助的人中间，自我报告的健康和抑郁情况有所好转，并且这一群体的糖尿病诊断和治疗数量也有所增加。但包括高血压、高胆固醇和糖尿病在内的病症的临床身体状况并未出现重大改善。
尽管证据表明，削减医疗补助计划的联邦最近投入的方案不会影响失去该计划覆盖的人的身体健康，但联邦资金削减将迫使州增加免费看护计划的支出。联邦资金削减也将增加提供医疗服务的医院的逃费成本。
毫不奇怪，将这些数千万患者的成本加到州预算和医院成本的头上可能导致州长和医院院长们对国会所提出的削减医疗补助计划的提案投反对票。但对公众和国会议员来说，很重要的一点是要理解他们的反对的真实原因。
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The issue is not what is provided, but what is not provided. As Healthcare budgets will never match demand what is not provided and the means whereby it is not provided is the critical matter. That comes back to the question of equality in being a citizen in a democracy.
Most discussion in this area focuses on provision but the starting point is the lack of provision which has to be limited by definition Read more
Comment Commented Anton Ekman
This is a remarkably flimsy, tendentious, and 'unscientific' text. A serious observer should not draw such far-reaching conclusions based on one study, certainly not one as weak as this one.
The CBO has estimated that by 2026 around 32 million people loose insurance coverage if the ACA were to be repealed, but not replaced. The effects of replacing it with some other law range from 12 to 28 loosing coverage over the following years.
It would be much more accurate to say that people who are under Medicaid are significantly more likely to meet their health care needs (or demands) than those without formal coverage. And that the vast majority of those demands are medically motivated (and not due to moral hazard).
The cryptic reference to something called "states 'free care' programs" smells of "Trump care" - smoke saturated rubbish.
It is true that the public and members of the Congress need to become better informed on these issues, but this text does not do that in any way. On the contrary, it obfuscates and fails to point at the real critical issues and should be retracted. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Ross
Professor Feldstein, you of all people know or should know, nothing is free.
So if you base your argument on a premise that the uninsured will continue to receive their necessary care for free, you are advancing a very misleading argument.
Additionally the Oregon experiment is comparing the sample to itself for improvement, not to what people with long term health insurance had as expected results. Would it not have likely shown that the uninsured experience those same health issues at a higher rate than the insured public in generally, and that adding healthcare after the problems are chronic did not seem to show improvement. If it does, would it not also then indicate a need for long term continued expansion?
Or is your real argument, "They're poor -- who cares?" Read more
Comment Commented Russell Brown
The statement that providers generally do not attempt to collect from low-income patients is not consistent with my experience in Maryland. They may not be able to collect, but they do pursue it, and this affects the person's credit standing. Moreover, medical charges that have not been negotiated through Medicaid or an insurer are greatly inflated. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Now, I think this is intellectually offensive...
Why does not Mr. Feldstein drop all coverage and conduct an experiment by his own...
How can a human being be discussing this on this day and age... Primitive Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Jose
I understand your position on this but the problem facing developed economies is how healthcare is funded in the face of ever expanding medical knowhow and an ageing population. Ageing people who at present have the onset of chronic problems well before the end of life. As most people whatever their age hope to live a long life it affects us all. The issue then as I tried to outline in my comment is what is too be denied. Society has avoided this question before because the problem disappeared with short lifespans. There now has to be an ethical determination which will be very very difficult because it is about the withdrawal of services deliberately. This ethical question will also impact on all ages as medical knowhow expands. There is also the issue of noncompliance with healthy lifestyle requirements which will rear its head
Consider the case of the number of donor hearts. As people get healthier and more health and safety conscious the number of hearts can be expected to drop whilst the numbers of patients needing a transplant can be expected to rise due to lifestyle and lifespan. Thus some applicants for hearts have to be turned down and some will be borderline decisions. And dont say hearts can be cultured or grown in other animals - that is not the point. Resources will not match demand simple as that. Solve hearts as an issue and there will be something else as the knowhow expands
Thats the heart of the matter Read more
Comment Commented Paul Friesen
Bottom line is that the U.S. has a life expectancy of 79.3 years according to the World Health Organization, well behind Japan at 83.7 years, as well as most other rich countries. It's only just above the much-reviled and heavily sanctioned Cuba at 79.1 years. Why do so many Americans assume that their system is the best in the world, and they have nothing to learn from anybody else? Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Paul
Life expectancy is more than just healthcare it is also lifestyle Read more
Comment Commented Jerry F. Hough
Even if the study were any good, the costs of lower levels of visits often occur much after lower care--spreading of prostate
cancer, enlargement of heart, and a series of much less serious problems. Read more
Comment Commented Lewis Jacobson
This is junk economics based on junk pseudo-science. The study was under-powered, as Brad DeLong points out. Furthermore, it considered only a very few health metrics ("blood-pressure, total and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, and glycated hemoglobin levels and depression"). It is now fully established that (low) HDL has NO causal relationship to cardiovascular risk. These few metrics are very far from a full picture of patient status. I would also submit that there is a huge psychological difference between feeling isured and going to a clinic as a non-paying patient. So this is yet again an instance of non-science distorted through an ideological lens. Read more
Comment Commented J. Bradford DeLong
Naughty, naughty, Marty...
I think you know better.
You say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study show no significant improvement in clinical physical health outcomes". You know as well as I do that you should say: "Patients in the Oregon Medicaid study showed the expected and clinically significant improvement in physical health outcomes, but the study had low statistical power, and so the researchers could not dismiss, at conventional levels of statistical significance, the possibility that the improvement was due to chance."
Back in the early 1980s you used to try very hard to teach your students not to confuse statistical significance with economic significance.
What happened?
Yours,
Brad DeLong Read more
