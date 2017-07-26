11

医疗改革如何影响患者健康？

坎布里奇—医疗改革是美国最受关注的重大政策问题。医改争论的核心之一，是对于已经提出的、用于取消和取代现有的平价医疗法（更出名的名称是“奥巴马医保”）的各种方案，官方估计会令多少个人失去医疗保险。

国会预算办公室的估算是，取消奥巴马医保将导致2,000多万人失去正式医保覆盖，不难理解，这成为立法过程的一个重大障碍。因此，很重要的一点是要认识这在实践中意味着什么，以及将对失去正式医保的人造成多大的实际影响。

取消和取代奥巴马医保的方案之所以会造成医保覆盖损失，主要原因是预计医疗补助（Madicaid）覆盖将因此下降。医疗补助是一项联邦-州联合医保计划，联邦政府定义谁有资格参加、规定必须提供哪些福利，并根据平均收入较低的州应该获得更大比例的联邦资金的原则，为这些福利提供资金。

有资格获得医疗补助的人，确实会比没有正式保险的人获得显著更多的看护服务——更多的医生问诊、处方、住院等。他们的医药费用自费比例也会比没有保险者显著更低，包括“大病”自费成本的豁免。因此，他们因为医药费债务而无力承担其他账单，或非医疗账单积累的可能性也显著更低。

如果改革立法削减了医疗补助的福利，失去福利的个人将继续享有门诊、急诊和住院的免费看护。总体而言，这些费用将由州通过“免费看护”计划支付。收到医疗服务账单的个人，也明白医疗服务提供商一般不会向低收入患者讨债。此外，那些不再享有医疗补助的人，也不会失去许多现在就因为医疗补助计划所允许的收费过低而拒绝接诊医疗补助患者的医生的服务。

需要注意的最重要的事实是，医疗补助的参与者并没有表现出更好的临床身体健康结果。这是一项联邦政府支持的大型“自然实验”（natural experiment）的主要发现。

这场实验始于2008年俄勒冈州开始推行医疗补助计划。这是该计划取消多年之后再次开启。由于俄勒冈州拿不出足够的资金容纳所有90,000意欲加入该计划的个人，因此抽签选出大约30,000个人纳入医疗补助。

一个由联邦拨款支持的医生和卫生经济学家研究团队考察了病历和其他临床信息，并对医疗补助计划的参与者和未参与者进行了访谈。研究者的结论是，在参加了医疗补助的人中间，自我报告的健康和抑郁情况有所好转，并且这一群体的糖尿病诊断和治疗数量也有所增加。但包括高血压、高胆固醇和糖尿病在内的病症的临床身体状况并未出现重大改善。

尽管证据表明，削减医疗补助计划的联邦最近投入的方案不会影响失去该计划覆盖的人的身体健康，但联邦资金削减将迫使州增加免费看护计划的支出。联邦资金削减也将增加提供医疗服务的医院的逃费成本。

毫不奇怪，将这些数千万患者的成本加到州预算和医院成本的头上可能导致州长和医院院长们对国会所提出的削减医疗补助计划的提案投反对票。但对公众和国会议员来说，很重要的一点是要理解他们的反对的真实原因。