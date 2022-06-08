The Other Side of US Exceptionalism

I like the tone of this article and the call for us to have a better overall perspective on things in a world of less dominating players. Having a good overall perspective enables far sighted self sacrifice such as the US aid after the second world war to help rebuild its defeated once enemies who are now among its very most valuable allies. The world is heading into an ever more brutally challenging future because of the mass displacements arising from climate change. To the degree that we deny reality our suffering can only be magnified. May we all find a better perspective, including governments.