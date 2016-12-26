特朗普的贸易战集结号

Matthew Kilburn DEC 28, 2016

The risks to the US from a trade war are highly overstated. The existence of those massive trade deficits is key evidence that our trading "partners" have much more to lose than we do. "More to lose" that is only compounded by their own domestic considerations. In this day and age, if something is still made in the US for export, its highly likely the same good cannot be effectively produced elsewhere. Not so for the cheap crap China floods us with.



And while a targeted tariff against China might simply chase production to Vietnam, a more general tariff structure designed to compensate for underpriced foreign labor would be far more likely to return production to the United States.



Would prices go up modestly? Sure. But the whole reason so many American families are squeezed is because of a lack of decent manufacturing jobs. A 10% drop in prices is useless if it causes a 20% drop in wages. Read more