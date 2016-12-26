特朗普的贸易战集结号

纽黑文—竞选总统期间，美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普在替他所谓的四面楚歌的美国中产阶级辩护时，用对外贸易当替罪羊。不论是左翼候选人还是右翼候选人，使用这样的策略并不罕见。反常的是特朗普在胜选后仍不软化反贸易口风。相反，他变本加厉，多次暗示可能演变为全面全球贸易战的政策，这将给美国和世界其他国家带来灾难性后果。
以特朗普的重要人事决定为例。实业家威尔伯·罗斯（Wilbur Ross）被提名为商业部长，他向来不遗余力地宣传要废除美国的“愚蠢的”贸易协议。加州大学欧文分校经济学教授彼得·纳瓦罗（Peter Navarro）将主持国家贸易委员会（National Trade Council）——白宫新设立的与国家安全委员会和国家经济委员会平级的决策机构。纳瓦罗是美国最极端的对华鹰派之一。他的两本近著分别起名为《死于中国》（Death by China，2011年）和《卧虎：中国军国主义对世界意味着什么》（Crouching Tiger: What China’s Militarism Means for the World，2015年），里面充斥着地摊文学水平的偏见。
罗斯和纳瓦罗也是特朗普竞选网站上发布的经济政策立场书的作者，该立场书毫无可信度可言。现在他们有机会将思想转化为实践。事实上，这一过程已经开始了。
特朗普已经清楚地表明，他将立刻让美国退出跨太平洋合作伙伴关系（TPP）——这与罗斯对美国贸易协议的批评态度一致。他还腆着脸挑战40年来的“一个中国”政策，直接与台湾“总统”蔡英文通话——更不用说随后发布的反华tweet了——这毫无疑问地表明，他的政府将遵循纳瓦罗的药方，与美国最大、最强的贸易伙伴死磕到底。
当然，自诩为交易大师的特朗普可能仅仅是嘴硬，这样做的目的是让中国和世界注意现在美国准备开始凭借优势地位在对外贸易的舞台上施展拳脚了。根据这一观点，强势开局能软化对手，从而获得更合意的结果。
但是尽管嘴硬显然对选民很好使，却经不起现实的检验：美国巨大的贸易赤字——低储蓄的明证——使经济优势这一概念颇为可疑。巨大的国内储蓄赤字正在折磨着美国，也是美国不知满足地吸引海外盈余储蓄的原因，海外储蓄的流入反过来又导致长期经常项目赤字和高额贸易赤字。
试图逐国解决这一宏观经济问题的交易者不可能成功：美2015年，美国对101个国家存在贸易赤字。多边问题无法用双边方法解决。这就好比是传说中用手指堵住漏水的大坝的荷兰男孩。除非问题的根源——储蓄短缺，并且面对特朗普不可避免地将扩大联邦预算赤字的局面，这一问题可能进一步恶化——得到解决，否则美国经常项目和贸易赤字将进一步扩大。挤兑中国只能让贸易失衡转移到其他国家——最有可能是成本更高的生产国，而这将大大提高压力重重的美国家庭所购买的外国商品的价格。
但故事到这里还没完。特朗普政府是在货真价实地玩火，将带来深远的全球影响。最明显的证据莫过于中国对美国的新秀肌肉之举的可能反应。特朗普团队对中国面临威胁的反应不屑一顾——他们认为美国没有什么好输的，无论怎样都是赢。
可惜，未必如此。不管你喜不喜欢，美国和中国已经陷入了互相依存的经济关系。诚然，中国的出口依靠美国的需求，但美国也依靠中国：中国拥有1.5万亿多美元的美国国债和其他美元计价资产。此外，中国是美国第三大出口市场（仅次于加拿大和墨西哥），也是扩张最快的出口市场——对于增长萎靡的美国经济来说，中国可谓牵一发而动全身。认为美国在这一双边关系中尽占上风愚不可及。
互相依存是一种性质非常活泼的关系。如果一方改变配合条件，另一方也有可能做出类似的反应。如果美国逼中国太甚——特朗普、纳瓦罗和罗斯向来鼓吹这样做，并且现在似乎正在这样做——它自己也必须面对后果。在经济方面，中国有可能对美国出口品征收报复性关税，其购买美国国债的政策也有可能改变。其他国家——通过全球供给链与中国密切相连——也可能实施抵消性关税。
全球贸易战十分罕见。但是，和军事冲��一样，它们常常因为偶发小事故或误解而开始。85年前，美国参议员里德·史穆特（Reed Smoot）和众议员威利斯·哈雷（Willis Hawley）打响了第一枪，炮制了1930年关税法案。这导致了灾难性的全球贸易战，许多人认为这导致了严重衰退演变为大萧条。
忽视历史教训愚不可及。对当今储蓄不足、赤字累累的美国经济而言，打击中国极其得不偿失。让贸易变成大规模经济杀伤性武器可能成为载入史册的政策失误。
Comment Commented Steve Phillips
Mr. Roach, I cannot even pretend to be nice! America's trade policies have been nothing short of disastrous for this nation and its citizens. I truly have to wonder exactly where you are coming from in your article, as it appears that your warning is more to circle the wagons for global elite interests rather than to offer relief for the beleaguered middle class. America's trade deficit has resulted in a hollowing out of her manufacturing base, creation of a perpetual workers' underclass, and a Congress which must now place the interests of our trading partners above those of our citizens. And you well know that these trade imbalances can never be permanent, and must be reversed some day. Why not now, before the USA slides into inescapable Third World status? Maybe a slight "trade war," properly managed, is just what the Doctor ordered as an antidote against our chronic, and potentially fatal, trade illness! Read more
Comment Commented Matthew Kilburn
The risks to the US from a trade war are highly overstated. The existence of those massive trade deficits is key evidence that our trading "partners" have much more to lose than we do. "More to lose" that is only compounded by their own domestic considerations. In this day and age, if something is still made in the US for export, its highly likely the same good cannot be effectively produced elsewhere. Not so for the cheap crap China floods us with.
And while a targeted tariff against China might simply chase production to Vietnam, a more general tariff structure designed to compensate for underpriced foreign labor would be far more likely to return production to the United States.
Would prices go up modestly? Sure. But the whole reason so many American families are squeezed is because of a lack of decent manufacturing jobs. A 10% drop in prices is useless if it causes a 20% drop in wages. Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
Guess becoz he is a self-proclaimed master deal-maker, he could be "confronting" China by trying to get the opponent to do more deals with him. Just my 2 cents :) Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
What if the U.S. took a page from China's trade policies, and wrote into law all the tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade, many of which are highlighted in this report from the U.S. trade rep's office (just go right to p. 81 of the document titled "China":
https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2016-NTE-Report-FINAL.pdf
After piling up a $400 billion trade deficit with China, what possible benefit does the U.S. gain from maintaining the status quo -- i.e., allowing China to pursue an aggressive mercantilist trade policy at the expense of the U.S.? We've obviously gone far beyond the point of diminishing returns we thought would accrue to the world, and the U.S. in particular, following China's ascent to the WTO.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
How about a vision that is compatible with
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation." ? Visionaries will appear anyway, so it could be time-well-spent to think about a harmless vision.
What I can provide so far is, that I got good reasons to believe, that "best-for-all" moral idealism will recover in some years or decades, and that this might depend on the grade of messiness of the intermediate period. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Thanks to Mr. Roach for a great article that help me understand just how catastrophic Trump's economic policies might be for the world economy. I was confused by one point though. It is a minor one that in no way lessens his general point. He writes that the Smoot/Hawley tariff led to a "...catastrophic global trade war which many believe turned a serious recession into the Great Depression." I just read a couple of Krugman columns where he convinced me that "it just ain't so". Again, a minor point in the argument. Read more
Comment Commented Rahul Maniar
That's what Barry Eichengreen writes in his book Hall of Mirrors that Smoot Hawley act raised tariff on dutiable imports from 38% to 45% but this effect was small since imports were only 5% of USD gross national product in 1929 and two-thirds of imports were subject to no duty at all. As per estimates of Douglas Irwin Smoot-Hawley reduced US incomes by 0.1% of US GDP. But one needs to keep in mind few differences one is % of imports were much lower second tariff was applied on one-third of imports and tariff was raised by just 7%. But he also mentions that some of the spending directed towards imports were substituted by domestic goods which reduced purchasing power of consumers as they were higher priced so net effect was still negative but I think psychological effects could be much higher resulting in slow down Read more
Comment Commented Luke Lea
Chinese tariffs on food imports seem highly unlikely. Read more
