Trump’s Gathering Trade War

NEW HAVEN – During his campaign, US President-elect Donald Trump used foreign trade as a lightning rod in his supposed defense of the beleaguered American middle class. This is not an uncommon tactic for candidates at either end of the political spectrum. What is unusual is that Trump has not moderated his anti-trade tone since winning. Instead, he has upped the ante and fired a series of early warning shots in what could turn into a full-blown global trade war, with disastrous consequences for the United States and the rest of the world.
Consider Trump’s key personnel decisions. Industrialist Wilbur Ross, the Commerce Secretary-designate, has been vocal in his desire to abrogate America’s “dumb” trade deals. Peter Navarro, an economics professor at the University of California at Irvine, will be the director of the National Trade Council – a new White House policy shop to be set up on a par with the National Security Council and the National Economic Council. Navarro is one of America’s most extreme China hawks. The titles of his two most recent books – Death by China (2011) and Crouching Tiger: What China’s Militarism Means for the World (2015) – speak volumes about his tabloid-level biases.
Ross and Navarro were also co-authors of an economic-policy position paper published on the Trump campaign website that stretched any semblance of credibility. Now they will get the opportunity to put their ideas into practice. And, in fact, the process has already begun.
Trump has made it clear that he will immediately withdraw the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – in keeping with Ross’s criticism of America’s trade deals. And his brazen willingness to challenge the 40-year-old “One China” policy by speaking directly with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen – to say nothing of his subsequent anti-China tweets – leaves little doubt that his administration will follow Navarro’s prescription and take dead aim at America’s largest and most powerful trading partner.
Of course, Trump, a self-proclaimed master dealmaker, may simply be talking tough, in order to put China and the world on notice that the US is now prepared to operate from a position of strength in the foreign-trade arena. A bold opening gambit, the argument goes, softens the adversary for a more palatable endgame.
But, while such tough talk undoubtedly played well with voters, it fails a key reality check: America’s large trade deficit – a visible manifestation of its low saving – calls into question the very notion of economic strength. A significant domestic saving deficit, such as that which afflicts the US, accounts for America’s insatiable appetite for surplus saving from abroad, which in turn spawns its chronic current-account deficit and a massive trade deficit.
Dealmakers who try to address this macroeconomic problem one country at a time cannot possibly succeed: the US ran trade deficits with 101 countries in 2015. There can be no bilateral fix for a multilateral problem. It’s like the proverbial Dutch boy sticking his finger in a leaky dike. Unless the source of the problem – a saving shortfall that is likely to worsen in the face of Trump’s inevitable widening of federal budget deficits –is addressed, America’s current-account and trade deficits will only widen. Squeezing China would merely shift the trade imbalance to other countries – most likely to higher-cost producers, which would effectively raise the prices of foreign goods sold to hard-pressed American families.
But the story doesn’t end there. The Trump administration is playing with live ammunition, implying profound, global repercussions. Nowhere is this more evident than in the likely Chinese response to America’s new muscle-flexing. The Trump team is dismissive of China’s reaction to its threats – believing that the US has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Alas, that may not be the case. Like it or not, America and China are locked in a codependent economic relationship. Yes, China depends on US demand for its exports, but the US also depends on China: the Chinese own over $1.5 trillion in US Treasury securities and other US dollar-based assets. Moreover, China is America’s third-largest export market (after Canada and Mexico) and the one that is expanding most rapidly – hardly inconsequential for a growth-starved US economy. It is foolish to think that America holds all the cards in this bilateral economic relationship.
Codependency is a very reactive connection. If one partner changes the terms of engagement, the other is likely to respond in kind. If the US goes after China – as Trump, Navarro, and Ross have long advocated and now seem to be doing – it must also face the consequences. On the economic front, that spells the possibility of reciprocal tariffs on US exports to China, as well as potential ramifications for Chinese purchases of Treasuries. And other countries – tightly linked to China through global supply chains – may well impose countervailing tariffs of their own.
Global trade wars are rare. But, like military conflicts, they often start with accidental skirmishes or misunderstandings. More than 85 years ago, US Senator Reed Smoot and Representative Willis Hawley fired the first shot in sponsoring the Tariff Act of 1930. That led to a catastrophic global trade war, which many believe turned a serious recession into the Great Depression.
It is the height of folly to ignore the lessons of history. For today’s saving-short, deficit-prone US economy, it will take far more than China-bashing to make America great again. Turning trade into a weapon of mass economic destruction could be a policy blunder of epic proportions.
Comment Commented Steve Phillips
Mr. Roach, I cannot even pretend to be nice! America's trade policies have been nothing short of disastrous for this nation and its citizens. I truly have to wonder exactly where you are coming from in your article, as it appears that your warning is more to circle the wagons for global elite interests rather than to offer relief for the beleaguered middle class. America's trade deficit has resulted in a hollowing out of her manufacturing base, creation of a perpetual workers' underclass, and a Congress which must now place the interests of our trading partners above those of our citizens. And you well know that these trade imbalances can never be permanent, and must be reversed some day. Why not now, before the USA slides into inescapable Third World status? Maybe a slight "trade war," properly managed, is just what the Doctor ordered as an antidote against our chronic, and potentially fatal, trade illness! Read more
Comment Commented Matthew Kilburn
The risks to the US from a trade war are highly overstated. The existence of those massive trade deficits is key evidence that our trading "partners" have much more to lose than we do. "More to lose" that is only compounded by their own domestic considerations. In this day and age, if something is still made in the US for export, its highly likely the same good cannot be effectively produced elsewhere. Not so for the cheap crap China floods us with.
And while a targeted tariff against China might simply chase production to Vietnam, a more general tariff structure designed to compensate for underpriced foreign labor would be far more likely to return production to the United States.
Would prices go up modestly? Sure. But the whole reason so many American families are squeezed is because of a lack of decent manufacturing jobs. A 10% drop in prices is useless if it causes a 20% drop in wages. Read more
Comment Commented yw yap
Guess becoz he is a self-proclaimed master deal-maker, he could be "confronting" China by trying to get the opponent to do more deals with him. Just my 2 cents :) Read more
Comment Commented markets aurelius
What if the U.S. took a page from China's trade policies, and wrote into law all the tariff and non-tariff barriers to trade, many of which are highlighted in this report from the U.S. trade rep's office (just go right to p. 81 of the document titled "China":
https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/2016-NTE-Report-FINAL.pdf
After piling up a $400 billion trade deficit with China, what possible benefit does the U.S. gain from maintaining the status quo -- i.e., allowing China to pursue an aggressive mercantilist trade policy at the expense of the U.S.? We've obviously gone far beyond the point of diminishing returns we thought would accrue to the world, and the U.S. in particular, following China's ascent to the WTO.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
How about a vision that is compatible with
"Responsible subgroup liberation demands fairness and mutual compensation." ? Visionaries will appear anyway, so it could be time-well-spent to think about a harmless vision.
What I can provide so far is, that I got good reasons to believe, that "best-for-all" moral idealism will recover in some years or decades, and that this might depend on the grade of messiness of the intermediate period. Read more
Comment Commented Lester Soss
Thanks to Mr. Roach for a great article that help me understand just how catastrophic Trump's economic policies might be for the world economy. I was confused by one point though. It is a minor one that in no way lessens his general point. He writes that the Smoot/Hawley tariff led to a "...catastrophic global trade war which many believe turned a serious recession into the Great Depression." I just read a couple of Krugman columns where he convinced me that "it just ain't so". Again, a minor point in the argument. Read more
Comment Commented Rahul Maniar
That's what Barry Eichengreen writes in his book Hall of Mirrors that Smoot Hawley act raised tariff on dutiable imports from 38% to 45% but this effect was small since imports were only 5% of USD gross national product in 1929 and two-thirds of imports were subject to no duty at all. As per estimates of Douglas Irwin Smoot-Hawley reduced US incomes by 0.1% of US GDP. But one needs to keep in mind few differences one is % of imports were much lower second tariff was applied on one-third of imports and tariff was raised by just 7%. But he also mentions that some of the spending directed towards imports were substituted by domestic goods which reduced purchasing power of consumers as they were higher priced so net effect was still negative but I think psychological effects could be much higher resulting in slow down Read more
Comment Commented Luke Lea
Chinese tariffs on food imports seem highly unlikely. Read more
