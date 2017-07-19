华盛顿—在印度总理莫迪和美国总统特朗普即将举行会晤之际，人们的预期并不高。 印度政府也对莫迪的白宫之旅称为“没有什么特殊含义”的访问。但全世界人口最多的两个民主国家的领导人最终取得了丰硕的成果，彰显出外交在将挑战转变为机遇方面的巨大作用。
美印关系尽管在逐渐走近，一直受到互相怀疑的掣肘。对特朗普政府来说，顾虑主要集中在双边贸易赤字不断扩大、美国工人的饭碗被印度信息技术专业人士抢走、印度利用巴黎气候协定吸收数十亿美元援助等。
至于印度，则日益担心特朗普政府的孤立主义世界观，尤其是其显而易见的退出亚洲的趋势。在过去70年中，没做一直是亚洲安全的关键保证。这些顾虑影响了人们对印度和美国将继续将对方视为可靠的战略合作伙伴的希望。
但在华盛顿，莫迪和特朗普表形成让人感到希望的化学反应，没有表现出任何实质不和——这与特朗普的其他早期外交作为形成了对比。但是，比他们表面上的和气更重要的是，他们在联合声明中认清了双边关系为何如此重要。
印度对美国的重要性是多方面的。它是全世界增长最快的主要经济体，拥有全世界最庞大的中产阶级；并且很快就将拥全世界最多的人口。此外，印度毗邻印度洋全球海运线路。它也是亚洲重要的民主堡垒。
这些因素使得美国两党罕见地自20世纪90年代初以来都支持深化美印关系。但美印关系并无法总是能够获得美国决策者的关注。但是，从莫迪最近的访问判断，特朗普政府对此有不同看法，它表现出渴望将美印双边安全合作作为其亚洲政策的原则。
特朗普政府似乎认识到，亚洲实力的迅速变化可能影响到地区稳定，在这样的情况下，一个日益自信的印度有助于美国保证亚洲安全。它可以与美国合作，建设性的遏制崛起的中国，不但能支持经济增长和保护环境，也能确保中国的决定有助于维持而不是破坏亚洲的和平与繁荣。
这一认识体现在两国首脑最新会晤��公布的一项重要的新防务协议中，也体现在扩大军事销售和演习、深化印度洋合作， 以及去年的网络安全协议中。公开宣言表明，双方准备继续此前在这些领域中的合理政策。尽管他们没有明确提到争议激烈的南海问题，但未来应该会涉及。
莫迪和特朗普也更加清楚和一致的表达了对打击恐怖主义的态度，它们要求巴基斯坦加强打击境内的极端组织庇护所。美国对巴基斯坦不再完全纵容，这不但有利于南亚安全；也有助于扭转日益恶化的阿富汗安全局势。美国至今仍未从这场其耗时最久的战事中脱身。
但是，毫不奇怪，莫迪和特朗普仍然无法就贸易和商业合作形成一致看法。尽管从历史上看，美印双边关系强调安全与防务多于经济，但两位领导人的视角——从他们的新计划中可见一斑——有可能让情况变得更加失衡。
莫迪和特朗普都是民族主义领导人，重视制造业拉动的国内就业增长。但是，在现代全球供给链中，有的是机会另辟蹊径。找到双赢的共同基础需要重塑双边关系中的经济维度。
目前，两国都存在工人技能与现成岗位之间的缺口。这理应成为关于工人培训和竞争力的有力对话的基础，包括讨论一个对特朗普政府来说充满争议的问题：印度科技行业如何使用H-1B签证。该签证针对来美高技能工人发放。
如果美国和印度可以克服这方面的差异，就能找到重要的在重要领域互相学习的机会，比如如何用电子商务和数字平台帮助中小企业增加出口。基础设施不足为深化合作提供了另一个机会：美国和印度，以及日本和新加坡等国家，可以共享技术，以创新方式将资源集中起来，发展提振未来经济的运输链和城市中心。
认识到特朗普的“美国优先”和莫迪的“印度制造”方针之间的综合需要创造力、耐心、灵活性以及，最重要的，战略焦点。两位领导人需要将眼光集中在大局上：如何在生产率、竞争力和创新等方面实现共赢的结果。
成功需要美国政府上下各层的参与，包括内阁官员到外交人员。而作为第一步，国务院必须加快填补南亚事务的关键性职务空缺。
尽管存在诸多挑战，但在特朗普和莫迪治下，美印关系有了一个比预期更强的开始。双方都表现出投资于对方未来的意愿，而不仅仅是为了交易而交易。现在，困难的工作开始了：制定共同战略愿景，并据此实施。
Dark Chocolate
"how India’s tech sector uses H‑1B visas, which are designed to give highly skilled workers access to the US. "
Those H-1B visas Indians are not highly skilled, they are scam artist using fake degrees and fake credentials. They are very bad and have done untold damages to many US companies. Check out these two links from people who are in the industry and knows what he is talking about.
http://techinsurgent.com/default.aspx
http://www.indiots.rocks/ Read more
j. von Hettlingen
Thomas R. Pickering and Atman Trivedi seem amazed by Trump's "surprisingly strong start with India." Last year Trump pandered to Indian American voters by speaking Hindi in a campaign ad. He promised the Hindus in India that the US would be their "true friend" in the White House if he became president. No wonder. There are an estimated four million Indian Americans living in the US, according to 2015 census. They are among the most educated ethnic groups and generally well off.
Trump said he looked forward to working with Narendra Modi and praised India's prime minister, for his commitment to reforming the country's bureaucracy and boosting growth. And Adapting Modi’s 2014 vote-winning catchphrase as his own, his was - “This time Trump government.” His daughter-in-law Lara Trump even visited a Hindu temple in Virginia to impress Indians.
After the election, Modi congratulated Trump, saying he appreciated his "friendship" with India. Trump invited Modi to the White House, who came in June. During the joint conference he said they were "world leaders in social media" and that the future of their partnership "has never looked brighter" - with India being a "true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world". They discussed how to strengthen cooperation in broad areas such as the economy and defence.
But can Trump be trusted? During his campaign he wooed Indian-Americans and said he loved India. Yet in December he was high-spirited after speaking to Pakistan's prime minister, Nawaz Sharif - "terrific guy, fantastic country." What do Hindus think about Trump's hypocrisy?
The authors make the point that Modi needs to build a personal relationship with his fickle US-counterpart. Ties between India and the US were excellent under Obama. The two countries paved the way for an operationalisation of "the US-India Nuclear Deal." And Obama could also convince India to curb carbon emissions and join the Paris climate change agreement.
Differences have surfaced between the two countries since Trump took office in January. He lashed out at India following the US withdrawal from the Paris agreement, arguing that India made its "participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries".
The White House also made clear its desire to reform the H-1B visa that in the past allowed thousands of Indian technology workers to make their way to Silicon Valley. Indian firms in the US were quick to announce their readiness to hire US workers in a bid to appease Trump.
But "Modi and Trump still seem unable to see eye to eye on trade and commercial ties" American companies are less optimistic about India's economic progress. Modi's government's recent decision to place price caps on certain pharmaceutical products hurt profit margins for foreign producers, despite cutting more red tape for foreign business than almost any other government in the past. This includes signing a defence logistics agreement and entering international conventions to allow US firms the possibility of investing in India's nuclear market. But foreign firms are still struggling to do business in India.
Modi is particularly keen on preserving the good relations with the US under Trump, despite his "America First" agenda. No doubt India and the US need each other for geostrategic reasons - to address the regional dominance of their rival - China.
India is at loggerheads with China and Pakistan over territorial claims. India fumes at China's $1 trillion Belt and Road initiative that invests heavily in building infrastructure in Southwest Asia, cementing China's influence in India's backyard. Beijing has long surpassed the US as Pakistan's most important backer, and offers Islamabad an opportunity to counter the strengthened union between the US and India, whose presence in Afghanistan the Pakistani military considers an existential threat.
The Trump administration is determined to uphold the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. India "abuts crucial global shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean. And it serves as an important democratic bulwark in Asia." More over the US considers taking a harder stance against Pakistan for supporting terrorist groups in Afghanistan. But critics warn that it could push Islamabad deeper into a growing alliance with China and Russia, and lead to more instability.
The authors say, "Modi and Trump are nationalist leaders, focused on manufacturing-led domestic employment growth." Hence, there is no guarantee that the two will find "mutually beneficial common ground" to invigorate "the economic dimension of the bilateral relationship." Critics say, for India to attract the investment it needs, and to expand trade, it will first need to modernise and reform its economic governance. It also needs to update its intellectual property regime so that technology and innovations have adequate safeguards, ensuring transparency, predictability, and consistency in its corporate tax code, and providing for an efficient system of resolving disputes etc. It remains to be seen how long India will remain on Trump's radar! Read more
Subhash Garg
It would be in both countries' interest to rebuild American infrastructure with the HELP of cheap Indian workers. The spinoff to India will be better training of its tradesmen and manual workers. US workers will still be involved in a big way. Read more
Keith W
We will see ongoing US-India close relationship concerning China's 'Belt and Road'. Read more
PUNDALIK Kamath
Keith: Indians and the Communist Chineese have been viewing each other with deep suspicion and mistrust since Chineese occupation of Tibet and Sino-Indian border war in 1962. India views One Way Belt One Road as one way for Chineese goods and didn't even send a delegate to its session. There has been going strong military cooperation between India an USA without much fanfare since Obama Admin. I think , it is a win-win situation for both countries. Read more
Jose araujo
There are many countries that call themselves democratic, some off them also have people on its name.
Maybe India is democratic, or maybe my definition of democracy is narrower... Read more
jagjeet sinha
Jose
Indeed. Democracy in India was hijacked by Dynasty and its Oligarchs.
And yes, Democracy manifests itself differently in various forms - none yet the most perfect.
While Europe - Greece in particular - is credited with Democracy as the World knows it, India clearly follows The Westminster Model.
With nearly as many people in India conversant with English as in The Anglosphere - PlanetEnglish roots are safe and strong.
The Congress Party - and its spokespeople - often still berate The British Empire, like Robert Mugabe.
Little realising that, had India become another America Australia Canada - India would become The World's Economic Epicentre.
The Anglosphere - with India supplying over Two Million Troops in The Two World Wars - has been the Winning Team for 500 years.
Instead of emulating Robert Mugabe - the Template India needs is The Anglosphere.
Trump knows that perhaps it was India that made Britain Great.
Perhaps Trump is banking on the possibility that India can make America Great as well.
JS
PS.
Had Vasco Dagama succeeded in keeping India Portuguese, perhaps Portugal would be Great too.....
Had Portugal not handed over Bombay as Dowry to Charles II of Britain, it could be holding its best Real Estate Investment.... Read more
Subhash Garg
Before you get carried away... in US, 29.7% of the population elects two-thirds of the Senate, which can amend the Constitution. And you can lose the popular vote by 4-5 million but still become President. Is that democracy? India does not have these aberrations. Aldo, India is MUCH more diverse than the US, but handles it well with the multiple regional parties. The idea that India isn't democratic is just ill-informed. Note, democracy doesn't mean being soft on terrorists or tolerating communal secession. Read more
PUNDALIK Kamath
Jose:
If you read a bit about India, you will notice, it has many flaws and shortcomings in practice. But, it has the following characteristics
It is NOT run by 1. monarchy, 2. Dictators,3. Theocracy 4. Military strong men but by a multi-parliamentary system. The judiciary and legislative branches are quite independent and finally has a vibrant free press. Once in Every 5 years, parliament is formed by freely ballot box elected delegates ( MPs)! Last time, There.there were p 600 million voters cast their ballots. All these were going on since year 1947 without interruption. Sure it has many incompetent thuggish and corrupt politicians with criminal records. So also many of its judges, police, lawyers etc are corrupt and have criminal backgrounds.
So , we have no choice but to call India a parliamentary democracy by default atleast. If you have a good definition to describe what constitutes an ideal democracy, please let us know! Read more
vivek iyer
There is no substance to this article nor, we all suspect, any real substance to the Modi-Trump meeting. By contrast Modi's Israel visit was significant and that may impact on certain specific defence related ties with the US. Read more
PUNDALIK Kamath
V. K. : is there a check list by which one could assess if there is any " substance" ? Politicians meet each other to gauge each other or to impress their countrymen or to have a photo- op etc. Most of the serious work gets done behind the scene before leaders meet. UjS -India military cooperation amounting to nearly $500 million has been on the anvil for years from Obama's Admin! So no big surprises here. Photo-ops that's all! Read more
