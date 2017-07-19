11

特朗普印度头炮打响

华盛顿—在印度总理莫迪和美国总统特朗普即将举行会晤之际，人们的预期并不高。 印度政府也对莫迪的白宫之旅称为“没有什么特殊含义”的访问。但全世界人口最多的两个民主国家的领导人最终取得了丰硕的成果，彰显出外交在将挑战转变为机遇方面的巨大作用。

美印关系尽管在逐渐走近，一直受到互相怀疑的掣肘。对特朗普政府来说，顾虑主要集中在双边贸易赤字不断扩大、美国工人的饭碗被印度信息技术专业人士抢走、印度利用巴黎气候协定吸收数十亿美元援助等。

至于印度，则日益担心特朗普政府的孤立主义世界观，尤其是其显而易见的退出亚洲的趋势。在过去70年中，没做一直是亚洲安全的关键保证。这些顾虑影响了人们对印度和美国将继续将对方视为可靠的战略合作伙伴的希望。

但在华盛顿，莫迪和特朗普表形成让人感到希望的化学反应，没有表现出任何实质不和——这与特朗普的其他早期外交作为形成了对比。但是，比他们表面上的和气更重要的是，他们在联合声明中认清了双边关系为何如此重要。

印度对美国的重要性是多方面的。它是全世界增长最快的主要经济体，拥有全世界最庞大的中产阶级；并且很快就将拥全世界最多的人口。此外，印度毗邻印度洋全球海运线路。它也是亚洲重要的民主堡垒。

这些因素使得美国两党罕见地自20世纪90年代初以来都支持深化美印关系。但美印关系并无法总是能够获得美国决策者的关注。但是，从莫迪最近的访问判断，特朗普政府对此有不同看法，它表现出渴望将美印双边安全合作作为其亚洲政策的原则。

特朗普政府似乎认识到，亚洲实力的迅速变化可能影响到地区稳定，在这样的情况下，一个日益自信的印度有助于美国保证亚洲安全。它可以与美国合作，建设性的遏制崛起的中国，不但能支持经济增长和保护环境，也能确保中国的决定有助于维持而不是破坏亚洲的和平与繁荣。

这一认识体现在两国首脑最新会晤��公布的一项重要的新防务协议中，也体现在扩大军事销售和演习、深化印度洋合作， 以及去年的网络安全协议中。公开宣言表明，双方准备继续此前在这些领域中的合理政策。尽管他们没有明确提到争议激烈的南海问题，但未来应该会涉及。

莫迪和特朗普也更加清楚和一致的表达了对打击恐怖主义的态度，它们要求巴基斯坦加强打击境内的极端组织庇护所。美国对巴基斯坦不再完全纵容，这不但有利于南亚安全；也有助于扭转日益恶化的阿富汗安全局势。美国至今仍未从这场其耗时最久的战事中脱身。

但是，毫不奇怪，莫迪和特朗普仍然无法就贸易和商业合作形成一致看法。尽管从历史上看，美印双边关系强调安全与防务多于经济，但两位领导人的视角——从他们的新计划中可见一斑——有可能让情况变得更加失衡。

莫迪和特朗普都是民族主义领导人，重视制造业拉动的国内就业增长。但是，在现代全球供给链中，有的是机会另辟蹊径。找到双赢的共同基础需要重塑双边关系中的经济维度。

目前，两国都存在工人技能与现成岗位之间的缺口。这理应成为关于工人培训和竞争力的有力对话的基础，包括讨论一个对特朗普政府来说充满争议的问题：印度科技行业如何使用H-1B签证。该签证针对来美高技能工人发放。

如果美国和印度可以克服这方面的差异，就能找到重要的在重要领域互相学习的机会，比如如何用电子商务和数字平台帮助中小企业增加出口。基础设施不足为深化合作提供了另一个机会：美国和印度，以及日本和新加坡等国家，可以共享技术，以创新方式将资源集中起来，发展提振未来经济的运输链和城市中心。

认识到特朗普的“美国优先”和莫迪的“印度制造”方针之间的综合需要创造力、耐心、灵活性以及，最重要的，战略焦点。两位领导人需要将眼光集中在大局上：如何在生产率、竞争力和创新等方面实现共赢的结果。

DONATE NOW

成功需要美国政府上下各层的参与，包括内阁官员到外交人员。而作为第一步，国务院必须加快填补南亚事务的关键性职务空缺。

尽管存在诸多挑战，但在特朗普和莫迪治下，美印关系有了一个比预期更强的开始。双方都表现出投资于对方未来的意愿，而不仅仅是为了交易而交易。现在，困难的工作开始了：制定共同战略愿景，并据此实施。