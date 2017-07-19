j. von Hettlingen JUL 21, 2017

Thomas R. Pickering and Atman Trivedi seem amazed by Trump's "surprisingly strong start with India." Last year Trump pandered to Indian American voters by speaking Hindi in a campaign ad. He promised the Hindus in India that the US would be their "true friend" in the White House if he became president. No wonder. There are an estimated four million Indian Americans living in the US, according to 2015 census. They are among the most educated ethnic groups and generally well off.

Trump said he looked forward to working with Narendra Modi and praised India's prime minister, for his commitment to reforming the country's bureaucracy and boosting growth. And Adapting Modi’s 2014 vote-winning catchphrase as his own, his was - “This time Trump government.” His daughter-in-law Lara Trump even visited a Hindu temple in Virginia to impress Indians.

After the election, Modi congratulated Trump, saying he appreciated his "friendship" with India. Trump invited Modi to the White House, who came in June. During the joint conference he said they were "world leaders in social media" and that the future of their partnership "has never looked brighter" - with India being a "true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world". They discussed how to strengthen cooperation in broad areas such as the economy and defence.

But can Trump be trusted? During his campaign he wooed Indian-Americans and said he loved India. Yet in December he was high-spirited after speaking to Pakistan's prime minister, Nawaz Sharif - "terrific guy, fantastic country." What do Hindus think about Trump's hypocrisy?

The authors make the point that Modi needs to build a personal relationship with his fickle US-counterpart. Ties between India and the US were excellent under Obama. The two countries paved the way for an operationalisation of "the US-India Nuclear Deal." And Obama could also convince India to curb carbon emissions and join the Paris climate change agreement.

Differences have surfaced between the two countries since Trump took office in January. He lashed out at India following the US withdrawal from the Paris agreement, arguing that India made its "participation contingent on receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries".

The White House also made clear its desire to reform the H-1B visa that in the past allowed thousands of Indian technology workers to make their way to Silicon Valley. Indian firms in the US were quick to announce their readiness to hire US workers in a bid to appease Trump.

But "Modi and Trump still seem unable to see eye to eye on trade and commercial ties" American companies are less optimistic about India's economic progress. Modi's government's recent decision to place price caps on certain pharmaceutical products hurt profit margins for foreign producers, despite cutting more red tape for foreign business than almost any other government in the past. This includes signing a defence logistics agreement and entering international conventions to allow US firms the possibility of investing in India's nuclear market. But foreign firms are still struggling to do business in India.

Modi is particularly keen on preserving the good relations with the US under Trump, despite his "America First" agenda. No doubt India and the US need each other for geostrategic reasons - to address the regional dominance of their rival - China.

India is at loggerheads with China and Pakistan over territorial claims. India fumes at China's $1 trillion Belt and Road initiative that invests heavily in building infrastructure in Southwest Asia, cementing China's influence in India's backyard. Beijing has long surpassed the US as Pakistan's most important backer, and offers Islamabad an opportunity to counter the strengthened union between the US and India, whose presence in Afghanistan the Pakistani military considers an existential threat.

The Trump administration is determined to uphold the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. India "abuts crucial global shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean. And it serves as an important democratic bulwark in Asia." More over the US considers taking a harder stance against Pakistan for supporting terrorist groups in Afghanistan. But critics warn that it could push Islamabad deeper into a growing alliance with China and Russia, and lead to more instability.

The authors say, "Modi and Trump are nationalist leaders, focused on manufacturing-led domestic employment growth." Hence, there is no guarantee that the two will find "mutually beneficial common ground" to invigorate "the economic dimension of the bilateral relationship." Critics say, for India to attract the investment it needs, and to expand trade, it will first need to modernise and reform its economic governance. It also needs to update its intellectual property regime so that technology and innovations have adequate safeguards, ensuring transparency, predictability, and consistency in its corporate tax code, and providing for an efficient system of resolving disputes etc. It remains to be seen how long India will remain on Trump's radar! Read more