بداية ترامب القوية والمفاجئة مع الهند

واشنطن - تم الاجتماع الاخير بين رئيس الوزراء الهندى نارندرا مودي والرئيس الامريكى دونالد ترامب، وكانت التوقعات متواضعة. وحتى الحكومة الهندية قللت من زيارة مودي للبيت الابيض كزيارة "عادية  ". ومع ذلك، انتهى زعيما الدولتين الديموقراطيتين الأكثر اكتظاظا بالسكان في العالم إلى تحقيق تقدم هام، مما يدل على قوة الدبلوماسية لتحويل التحديات إلى فرص.

إن العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والهند، على الرغم من أنهما أصبحتا قريبتان من بعضهما البعض، كانت مثقلة بالقلق المتبادل حتى وقت متأخر. بالنسبة لإدارة ترامب، ركزت المخاوف حول قضايا مثل تزايد العجز في التجارة الثنائية، وتشريد العاملين في الولايات المتحدة من قبل المتخصصين في تكنولوجيا المعلومات الهندية، واستخدام الهند المزعوم لاتفاق باريس للمناخ  لاستخراج مليارات الدولارات من المساعدات.

الهند، من جانبها، كانت قلقة على نحو متزايد بشأن نظرة إدارة ترامب الانعزالية، وعلى وجه الخصوص، بشأن التراجع واضح إزاء آسيا، حيث كانت الولايات المتحدة الضامن الرئيسي للأمن على مدى السنوات ال 70 الماضية. وقد أدت هذه التصورات إلى إضعاف الآمال في أن الهند والولايات المتحدة  شريكان استراتيجيان موثوق بهما.

ول��ن، في واشنطن، أظهر مودي وترامب تفاهما مريحا، مع عدم وجود خلاف حقيقي - وهو خروج عن بعض من القرائن الدبلوماسية  لترامب في وقت مبكر. ومع ذلك، كان الأهم من صداقتهما الواضحة، بيانهما المشترك، الذي اعترف بأهمية العلاقة الثنائية الجيدة.

إن الهند تهم أمريكا لأسباب عديدة نظرا لكون اقتصادها الرئيسي الأسرع نموا في العالم؛ كما أنها تتوفر على أكبر طبقة وسطى في العالم. وسرعان ما سيكون لديها أكبر عدد من سكان العالم. وعلاوة على ذلك، تعترض الهند ممرات الشحن العالمية الحاسمة في المحيط الهندي. وهي بمثابة حصن ديموقراطي هام في آسيا.

وقد أدت هذه العوامل إلى دعم نادر من الحزبين لتعميق العلاقات الأمريكية مع الهند منذ أوائل التسعينيات. ومع ذلك، فلم تكن دائما كافية لإبراز الاهتمام المستمر من صناع القرار الأمريكيين. بيد أنه بناء على زيارة مودي الأخيرة، قد لا يكون ذلك هو الحال في إدارة ترامب، التي تبدو حريصة  على التعاون الأمني الثنائي باعتباره المبدأ الرئيسي لسياسة آسيا.

ويبدو أن إدارة ترامب بدأت تدرك أنه في الوقت الذي يمكن فيه للتحولات السريعة في آسيا أن تؤثر على الاستقرار الإقليمي، يمكن للثقة المتبادلة مع الهند  أن تساعد الولايات المتحدة في استثبات الأمن  بشكل متزايد . ويمكن أن تعمل جنبا إلى جنب مع الولايات المتحدة على العمل بصورة بناءة مع الصين الصاعدة، وليس فقط لدعم النمو الاقتصادي وحماية البيئة، ولكن أيضا لضمان أن الصين سوف تساعد على الحفاظ على السلام والرخاء في آسيا، ،بدلا من تقويضه.

وينعكس هذا الاعتراف فى صفقة دفاعية جديدة هامة تم الاعلان عنها فى الاجتماع الاخير بالاضافة الى خطط لزيادة المبيعات والتمارين العسكرية وتعميق التعاون فى المحيط الهندى والبناء على اتفاقية الامن على شبكة الأنترنت فى العام الماضى. واشارت البيانات العامة الى ان الجانبين يعتزمان مواصلة السياسات المعقولة السابقة فى هذه المجالات. وبينما لم يذكرا صراحة بحر الصين الجنوبي المتنازع عليه، فعليهما أن يفعلا ذلك في المستقبل.

كما أظهر مودي وترامب مزيدا من الوضوح والتضامن في مواجهة الإرهاب، وذلك بطلب من باكستان بذل المزيد من الجهد لعرقلة المحميات المتطرفة في أراضيها. إن اتباع نهج أمريكي أقل تساهلا تجاه باكستان ليس فقط من شأنه أن يسهم في أمن جنوب آسيا؛ بل يمكن أن يساعد أيضا على منع تدهور الأوضاع الأمنية في أفغانستان، حيث لا تزال أمريكا غارقة في أطول حربها على الإطلاق.

ليس من المستغرب، ومع ذلك، أن مودي وترامب لا يزالان  غير مستعدان للاتفاق على التجارة والعلاقات التجارية. وعلى الرغم من أن العلاقة الثنائية كانت تميل تاريخيا إلى التشديد على الأمن والدفاع أكثر من الاقتصاد، فإن وجهة نظر الزعيمين، المتمثلة في مبادراتهما الجديدة، تهدد بترك الأمور في شكلها غير المتوازن.

مودي وترامب كقائدين قوميين، ركزا على نمو العمالة المحلية بواسطة التصنيع. ولكن، في نطاق سيرورة العرض العالمية الحديثة، هناك الكثير من الفرص ينبغي اغتنامها. ولإيجاد أرضية مشتركة مفيدة للطرفين يجب إعادة تصور البعد الاقتصادي للعلاقة الثنائية

وكما هو الحال، تعاني الدولتان من الفجوة بين مهارات العمال والوظائف المتاحة. وينبغي أن تؤسس لحوار قوي حول تدريب العمال وحول القدرة التنافسية، بما في ذلك مناقشة مسألة خلافية لإدارة ترامب: كيف يستخدم قطاع التكنولوجيا في الهندتأشيراتB  H1، والتي تم تصميمها لإعطاء العمال ذوي المهارات العالية فرصة الدخول إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وإذا استطاعت الولايات المتحدة والهند تجاوز خلافاتهما على هذه الجبهة، فسوف تجدان فرصا كبيرة للتعلم من بعضهما البعض في مجالات مهمة، مثل كيفية استخدام التجارة الإلكترونية والمنصات الرقمية لمساعدة الشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة على مضاعفة حجم  صادراتها. كما يعتبر القصور في البنية التحتية فرصة أخرى لتعاون أعمق: فالولايات المتحدة والهند، جنبا إلى جنب مع بلدان مثل اليابان وسنغافورة، يمكنها أن تتقاسما التكنولوجيا والموارد بطرق مبتكرة، من أجل تطوير روابط النقل التي تعزز الاقتصاد والمراكز الحضرية.

وسيتطلب تحديد أوجه التآزر بين نهج "أمريكا أولا" و شعار مودي"اصنع في الهند"  الإبداع والصبر والمرونة والأهم من ذلك التركيز الاستراتيجي. وسيتعين على كلا الزعيمين التركيز على الصورة الكبيرة: كيفية تحقيق نتائج مفيدة للطرفين، من حيث الإنتاجية والقدرة التنافسية والابتكار.

ولبلوغ النجاح المنشود ينبغي  المشاركة على جميع مستويات الحكومة الأمريكية، من المسؤولين في الحكومة إلى الدبلوماسيين. وكخطوة أولى، يجب على وزارة الخارجية أن تتحرك بشكل أسرع لملء الفراغ  في تعاملها مع جنوب آسيا.

وعلى الرغم من التحديات المستمرة، فإن العلاقة بين الولايات المتحدة والهند في عهد ترامب ومودي قد انطلقت بصفة أقوى مما كان متوقعا. وقد أبدى كل جانب الرغبة في الاستثمار في مستقبل الآخر، وليس مجرد الرغبة في التعامل مع الصفقة. الآن يبدأ العمل الشاق: تطوير رؤيتهما الاستراتيجية المشتركة وتنفيذها باستمرار.