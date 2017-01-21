El orden mundial a la deriva en el nuevo siglo de Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – El historiador británico Eric Hobsbawm denominó “corto siglo XX” al periodo comprendido entre el asesinato del Archiduque Francisco Fernando en 1914 y el desplome de la Unión Soviética en 1991. Para Hobsbawm, el final de la Guerra Fría marcó el inicio de una nueva era en las relaciones internacionales.
Hoy, con mayor perspectiva, debemos revisar esta conceptualización. Más que suponer una ruptura con respecto al pasado, el cuarto de siglo que sucedió a la caída del muro de Berlín fue una continuación –y, de hecho, la culminación– de lo que precedió. Por el contrario, la toma de posesión de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos sí representa una categórica ruptura con el pasado: el largo siglo XX ha terminado.
Como en 1914, todavía es pronto para especular sobre qué vendrá después. Desde la victoria electoral de Trump se dice que el mundo volverá a las esferas de influencia propias del siglo XIX con EE.UU., Rusia, China y, sí, Alemania como actores principales con sus respectivos dominios en el contexto de un sistema internacional crecientemente balcanizado.
Y el bronco discurso inaugural de Trump parece reforzar esta idea al reivindicar el “derecho de toda nación a situar sus intereses primero”. Pero, por mucho que la América de Trump lo pretenda, en el mundo interconectado de hoy no es posible la marcha atrás en el tiempo. Como ha destacado en Davos el presidente de China, Xi Jinping –hoy, por defecto, principal abanderado de la globalización–, “Queramos o no, la economía global es un gran océano del que no se puede escapar”.
El arquetipo del Jefe de Estado fuerte y firme –hoy en ascenso– no se corresponde con el patrón del futuro. Es, al contrario, el último estertor de una época agotada, el refrito nostálgico de un modelo obsoleto. Con al auge de actores no estatales, asistimos a la desagregación e hibridación de la gobernanza, mientras las nuevas tecnologías, y en particular la inteligencia artificial, apenas comienzan a imprimir su huella. Estas tendencias anuncian la emergencia de un modelo internacional radicalmente diferente tanto del clásico “equilibrio de poder” del siglo XIX como de la “comunidad de Estados” del XX.
En 1994, Hobsbawm afirmó: “No cabe duda de que el final de los 1980 y el principio de los 1990 constituyen el fin de un periodo y el inicio de una nueva era en la historia universal”. Pero hoy resulta evidente que el capítulo vivido entre principios de los 1990 y la actualidad supone la culminación de la etapa iniciada en Sarajevo en 1914.
En este periodo se edificó gradualmente el orden internacional liberal, primero en un intento frustrado tras la Primera Guerra Mundial –materializado en la maltrecha Sociedad de Naciones– y después, tras la segunda gran contienda, con la fundación de Naciones Unidas y las instituciones de Bretton Woods. Fue en el periodo posterior a la Guerra Fría, cuando con la caída de las barreras para que democracia y libre mercado se extendieran por el planeta, este sistema alcanzó su momento de esplendor; se abrió un paraguas moral sobre el orden westfaliano existente y se creó una estructura universal que fomentó la cooperación de los gobiernos nacionales en pos del progreso.
Durante gran parte del siglo XX solo un grupo reducido de países participó de esta gran empresa que, solo con el fin de la Guerra Fría, quedó al alcance de todos. Sin embargo, este orden moral pierde el punto de anclaje y parte a la deriva precisamente cuando alcanza a proyectarse globalmente. El libre mercado y la prosperidad material, antaño entendidos como medios para un fin más elevado, se habían convertido en fines en sí mismos. La crisis financiera internacional de 2008 puso de manifiesto las carencias morales de este enfoque y dispuso las piezas para el desmoronamiento de hoy.
Todo esto ya forma parte del pasado. El mundo ha soltado amarras de un sistema fundado en normas y en la idea del progreso universal propia de la Ilustración. Tres planteamientos llaman nuestra atención. El primero supone una vuelta al nacionalismo y al localismo reconocibles en la promesa inaugural de Trump: “A partir de hoy, América primero”; o en el discurso que la Primera Ministra británica, Theresa May, dirigió a la Little England: “Si te crees ciudadano del mundo, en realidad eres ciudadano de ninguna parte”.
En el segundo escenario, defendido por los líderes de la Unión Europea, el futuro sería una mera continuación del siglo XX, si acaso con más florituras retóricas. El tercero, el más extendido quizás, y con la expulsión del paraíso y el temor al acechante apocalipsis como telón de fondo, pregona ponerse a cubierto, la huida individual del compromiso ciudadano.
Ninguna de estas respuestas es constructiva. No podemos ni quedarnos paralizados ni volver al mundo de ayer; y todavía no sabemos qué nos deparará el mundo de mañana. Pero cuando los marineros no disponen de cartas de navegación, no les queda más opción que navegar a vista, tal como sucede en la situación actual. En tanto que el mundo no recupere el rumbo, debemos evitar tanto caminos azarosos como dejar que la corriente nos lleve.
Por el contrario, se requieren actos decididos y concretos para hacer frente a los problemas tangibles y discernibles de la gobernanza y las políticas públicas. Antes de avanzar hacia este mundo nuevo y áspero, debemos retomar el concepto de propósito común –en espera de que la niebla se disipe–.
El ascenso de Trump al poder marca el inicio de una época en la historia universal –un nuevo “siglo” geopolítico–. Nadie puede asegurar si vienen tiempos de armonía o conflicto, de avance o retroceso. Pero, antes de aprestarnos a grandes exploraciones, deberemos dirigirnos hacia aguas remansadas.
Comment Commented george jonisch
What exactly is globalization? Is it individual countries realizing that their citizens will benefit from mutual reduction of tariffs and use of single currencies etc? Or perhaps it is corporations changing the laws of sovereign states to further the corporate interest rather than that of the citizens? Once it was said that ''if it's good for GM it's good for America.'' is that still true for global corporations? Is there a global elite that is not hooked into global corporations including gklobal media and global political powers? Read more
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump comes as a warning that no matter how rosy you can paint the picture (less than 5% unemployment rate) you could be neglecting the bigger ills that is masked in statistics; if labor force participation rates have dwindled where is the significance of the unemployment rate?
The establishment must take note that populism is not born out of nowhere, the seeds are sown by the same establishment which fails to see the argument. When it actually sees it, it is too late.
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think there has been a collective failure, both by the elites (and their professor corps) and the populists to understand fundamentally what has gone wrong.
The real problem is that in the US, and most other western nations, business has captured government, causing government to deviate from it proper role, which has left it unable to fulfill its purpose.
Government's purpose is to act in areas where the matter affects all citizens equally. The moment government tries to steer the economy or engage in business is begins to lose direction, the reason being because it has exceeded both its mandate and its ability. Trade deals are an example of this.
As bad as allowing ill advised forays into the business sphere are, far worse is allowing unlimited donations to political candidates by corporations or those close to them. It effectively means you don't run unless a businessman says you run. And no businessmen I know will spend a cent unless he hopes to make back a dollar.
So to get the World back on track in a way acceptable to most economics professors, we need to have a conversation about what the role of government really is and how to avoid capture and mission creep. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A boat that is adrift is powerless to steer itself into 'calmer waters'. Is the author saying that human beings have no agency, History is animated by some inscrutable Hegelian Geist and 'the owl of Minerva' can only fly by night- i.e. we can only start to make sense of what is happening long after it is too late to change things?
It appears so.
Hobswbawm, poor idiot, thought the murderous Bolheviks were the good guys. Why mention him now?
The author thinks the Cold War didn't end but carried on without anybody noticing. This is silly. All that really happened was that Western Governments did silly things and thus lost the confidence of their voters.
Trump is the first President in history who has never held any political office nor risen from the military. He has said very clearly in his inaugural address that all the problems facing America are the fault of rent-seeking elites in Washington.
No elected Govt. anywhere in the world is constitutionally empowered to put the interests of foreigners on a par with citizens. Yet, Western Govts. did precisely that because of a corrupt nexus with a certain type of footloose Globalized Financial Capital.
Trump is saying loudly and clearly that the days when Governments could pretend that Policy Space is multi-dimensional are over. The Government is an agent, not a Principal. Only costs and benefits to Citizens matter and there is a unidimensional way to capturing that information. In the past, public intellectuals could say 'true this trade deals hurts our people in the rust belt, but it more than proportionately benefits foreigners in poor countries. We have a moral duty to take that into account.' By pretending Govts. are obligated to provide remedies to 'universal' as opposed to existing viculum juris legal rights or entitlements, public intellectuals made Policy Space multi-dimensional. Why? Well, it enabled rent capture through 'Agenda Control'. This, at any rate, is the prediction of the McKelvey Chaos theorem.
Compare Obama's inaugural address to Trump's. Obama invokes an Emersonian concept of Racial Fate. The masses toil blindly- the fight equally hard at Gettysburg or Khe Sahn- and an inscrutable Fate allots their destinies. Governments have no role.
Trump, by contrast, says Goverments are paid to do stuff for citizens- nobody else. If Trump is rational and does alethic cost-benefit analysis (something we may well doubt) then American policy will be more predictable going forward. There will be less uncertainty. Obama said American foreign policy consisted of 'doing stupid sh*t'. Why? Because it wasn't based on National Interest. It was opportunistic and driven by modish availability cascades.
The British people don't believe they have a duty to house and care for all migrants. They voted for Brexit and May has accepted that British Govts. only have duties to British people.
Americans don't believe their Govt. can't act against Mexican cartels- they elected Trump who says plainly and simply that the American Govt. has a duty to protect American borders not those of any other country.
Trump may well do a U turn on Protectionism in its vulgar form- after all, Reagan and Clinton too did U turns which paved the way to their re-election.
However, even if an U turn occurs, if it is based on alethic information, it does not follow that America would have been 'adrift'.
Comment Commented Ted Smith
It has become routine now to read in the comments section searing tirades against- variously- "global elites", "liberal elites", "faceless elites". These elites are conveniently vague, for that allows all of one's favourite World Problems to be laid at their feet, without further explanation or ado.
These Angry Men (where are the angry populist women on this site?) will invariably supply grand statements such one below that a large plurality of the Western population hates globalisation. No source is offered for this sweeping assertion and indeed a little time spent reading the Pew survey on this topic two years ago, reveals a far more nuanced public view on the upsides and downsides of globalisation.
Equally missing from this story is that there is not even a passing recognition that the post 1945 order of global organisations(UN, WTO, IMF, etc), trade liberalisation and trading blocs just happen to have coincided with the fastest transformation in the economic wellbeing of Mankind, in human history. Whether one measures child mortality, life expectancy, % living on <$2 a day, deaths due to war and violence.... the indicators show there has never been a better time in world history, for a child to be born.
Comment Commented Michael Public
Ok. I'll take the bait.
This is not about the past, it is about the future. If we are going to quote past successes as the way forward we should really be advocating widespread adoption of the steam engine.
Comment Commented Michael Booth
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Comment Commented Michael Booth
The comments preceding mine are more interesting as a group, and more focused on the bedrock issues driving this mini-revolt, than is the babble of Palacio's main essay. And that is symbolic I think of what is actually happening: the elite Palacio is embedded in and speaks for is either self-possessed or clueless, possibly both. The faceless men and women of the US and EU, like those commenters to this essay, truly illuminate the moment. It's not the US nor EU that are fading but the elites who still think they have answers the rest of us are just too dense to grasp. Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
The world has been changing since the beginning of this century. Europe in particular has to face this reality: the "New American Century" is over before it began. This means that Europe needs to find her own way. Perhaps this will be the new European, or the new Eurasian century? You can't just dream about it though, diligent work is required. You can look at these circumstances as peril, you can also look a them as an opportunity.
The decline of US leadership started in earnest with George W.Bush. By entering the war in Iraq against all advice and under false pretenses, the US acted like Russia. Not coincidentally, the UK was the only real ally in that endeavor. Barack Obama provided 8 years of respite, but not a real change in direction. His actions were defensive, an attempt to pull the US out of a morass of it's own making. The election of Trump seems shocking, but is really a reinforcement of a trend. US is going by the way of Argentina. It will be a process, not an overnight transformation, and there may be some rays of hope during this process. Nonetheless, the rest of the world simply has to take both note and action: the US is no more, except as a source of instability in her declining years, as hope gets replaced by periodic bursts of frustration and anger. When the process is complete, towards the second half of this century, the US will be just another country, or perhaps even two or three separate countries.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly, I think there is a lot of insight in this analysis. But I'd add one additional point: the United States is and for the foreseeable future will remain the most heavily armed country on the planet.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Unfortunately, "making our way to calmer waters" can equate to passively normalizing the present race into a neofascist future. And I would invite those who would argue against assigning that label to present trends to imagine a world in which Donald Trump represents the standard of democratic "leadership" in the 21st century.
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is a large plurality of the Western/first world populations hate globalization with an astounding if well deserved passion. The benefits were not shared they went to the few in the name of "The invisible hand of the market" The rest of us tough.....s.... Luck! Thus a hatred for the Status Quo. Donald trump didn't win because he was an attractive contender but because he was something anything but the Status Quo. People no longer believe in your Liberal Order anymore. And I say your because the winners be they corporate, Academic or Political are perceived (I suspect mostly accurately) as not only not representing the common man's interests but as not giving a .... Hoot for their interests. Thus the rejection of a Liberal Order they no longer have any faith or belief in. The perception of the Liberal Order the internationalist have created is an order rich and connected. The rest of us should just shut up and do as we are told. Are people abandoning the Liberal order? Oh yes! But the so called elites abandoned them first Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Problem is Mr. Smith, One a growing GDP means nothing to those of us who work for a living all we know is our real and % share of the pie is getting smaller and smaller. GDP is IRRELEVANT to us it means NOTHING. Second: The winners have no interest in solutions, They like the situation as it is. Frankly I suspect that by the end of the Trump administration the run over of globalization will abandon the proven worthless ballot box for the gun. I am not advocating violence but I surely believe it is coming.
Third As everybody in the western governments keeping proclaiming this is the new Liberal order. And those who call themselves liberals surely supported it.
Last: Real distributional problems, That is putting it mildly. But since the winners control every lever of power do you honestly believe anything will change? The ballot box is utterly worthless the rich control everyone who gets to run. Or do you really honestly believe that Millionaires and billionaires contribute all that money to elections because they believe in honest government?
Comment Commented Ted Smith
As evidenced by those Western countries (e.g. In Scandinavia) that have remained focused on equality of opportunity and strong social systems, it is not the Liberal Order that gifted America the plutocracy it has today. US GDP per capita has roughly doubled in the last two decades, so it's hardly the case that globalisation has been a zero sum game with China. The four-decade stagnation of male hourly wages in the US has been a very American phenomenon as globalisation was accompanied by the deliberate decimation of unions, a tax system for special interests, and the financialisation of the economy, creating enormous gains at the top, much of it by rent-seekers in finance and executive management. Whatever this is, it's not a Liberal Order since so many other advanced economies embraced globalisation but not the rest of the post 1970s American model.
For sure, there are real distributional problems with a globalised economy, but the solutions won't come from the 1920s. Beggar thy neighbour international economic policies will not put technology back in its box, to take one example. Maybe time to put out the Molotov cocktails and start thinking about solutions? Read more
“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” or British Prime Minister Theresa May’s appeal to Little England: “If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere.”
Is there an echo in these comments of Margaret Thatcher's oft quoted 'No such thing as society.....'
The irony of much of what Thatcher said she was doing is that we got the opposite. power and self determination was to be devolved to individuals and families, Thatcher's basic unit of society, and local councils were to made responsible for their profligate spending. This 'responsibility was to Westminster though, not to the local taxpayers. No choice was offered, high spending councils were capped.
All the time rather than devolving power towards localism and self-determination the trend was towards a more centralist State power-grab. Her style of political leadership was presidential and dictatorial and this style was carried on through the following 'New Labour' experiment.
What we are hearing in the (elite controlled/influenced) media is that 'Populism' is stalking the Globe. What this represents is a popular desire for a bit more democratic accountability. The EU is tottering (I think it is) because it is fiercely anti-democratic. Had Papandreou been 'allowed' his referendum Greece would have probably led the way by voting to come out of the Euro. This would have strengthened Greece and strengthened Eurozone and the EU, but the centralist elite thought they knew better. Their remedy is more debt piled into the financial system with not the faintest idea how the debts will ever be settled. This astronomical debt will have to be .....settled somehow. There has to be a reckoning.
The 'Liberal' elite is only liberal in the protection of its own cherished freedoms - to move around the globe at will, to move its wealth around through transparent international borders. Well, actually everybody would like a bit of that freedom if only to cross borders in the hope of getting employment in order to have some wealth - following the money.
Both Trump and May will rapidly discover that their pandering to the xenophobic tendency to 'protect jobs' is futile. 'Jobs' are disappearing.
Mechanisation, automation, robotics and machine learning will wipe them out and politicians need to come to terms with what a new World Order might look like. What will life be for when we don't live to work?
Mariners don't navigate by sight, when they have no maps and charts, they navigate by the stars.
Trump and May could be the stars or they could be no more than fireworks in the dark sky soon to fizzle out. Interesting though that they are the leaders of the two most recent great empires one well dead and the second crumbling. Both formerly 'Great' nations are struggling to find a new role in the world.
