17

El orden mundial a la deriva en el nuevo siglo de Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – El historiador británico Eric Hobsbawm denominó “corto siglo XX” al periodo comprendido entre el asesinato del Archiduque Francisco Fernando en 1914 y el desplome de la Unión Soviética en 1991. Para Hobsbawm, el final de la Guerra Fría marcó el inicio de una nueva era en las relaciones internacionales.  

Hoy, con mayor perspectiva, debemos revisar esta conceptualización. Más que suponer una ruptura con respecto al pasado, el cuarto de siglo que sucedió a la caída del muro de Berlín fue una continuación –y, de hecho, la culminación– de lo que precedió. Por el contrario, la toma de posesión de Donald Trump como presidente de Estados Unidos sí representa una categórica ruptura con el pasado: el largo siglo XX ha terminado.  

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Como en 1914, todavía es pronto para especular sobre qué vendrá después. Desde la victoria electoral de Trump se dice que el mundo volverá a las esferas de influencia propias del siglo XIX con EE.UU., Rusia, China y, sí, Alemania como actores principales con sus respectivos dominios en el contexto de un sistema internacional crecientemente balcanizado.

Y el bronco discurso inaugural de Trump parece reforzar esta idea al reivindicar el “derecho de toda nación a situar sus intereses primero”. Pero, por mucho que la América de Trump lo pretenda, en el mundo interconectado de hoy no es posible la marcha atrás en el tiempo. Como ha destacado en Davos el presidente de China, Xi Jinping –hoy, por defecto, principal abanderado de la globalización–, “Queramos o no, la economía global es un gran océano del que no se puede escapar”.   

El arquetipo del Jefe de Estado fuerte y firme –hoy en ascenso– no se corresponde con el patrón del futuro. Es, al contrario, el último estertor de una época agotada, el refrito nostálgico de un modelo obsoleto. Con al auge de actores no estatales, asistimos a la desagregación e hibridación de la gobernanza, mientras las nuevas tecnologías, y en particular la inteligencia artificial, apenas comienzan a imprimir su huella. Estas tendencias anuncian la emergencia de un modelo internacional radicalmente diferente tanto del clásico “equilibrio de poder” del siglo XIX como de la “comunidad de Estados” del XX.  

En 1994, Hobsbawm afirmó: “No cabe duda de que el final de los 1980 y el principio de los 1990 constituyen el fin de un periodo y el inicio de una nueva era en la historia universal”. Pero hoy resulta evidente que el capítulo vivido entre principios de los 1990 y la actualidad supone la culminación de la etapa iniciada en Sarajevo en 1914.   

En este periodo se edificó gradualmente el orden internacional liberal, primero en un intento frustrado tras la Primera Guerra Mundial –materializado en la maltrecha Sociedad de Naciones– y después, tras la segunda gran contienda, con la fundación de Naciones Unidas y las instituciones de Bretton Woods. Fue en el periodo posterior a la Guerra Fría, cuando con la caída de las barreras para que democracia y libre mercado se extendieran por el planeta, este sistema alcanzó su momento de esplendor; se abrió un paraguas moral sobre el orden westfaliano existente y se creó una estructura universal que fomentó la cooperación de los gobiernos nacionales en pos del progreso.  

Durante gran parte del siglo XX solo un grupo reducido de países participó de esta gran empresa que, solo con el fin de la Guerra Fría, quedó al alcance de todos. Sin embargo, este orden moral pierde el punto de anclaje y parte a la deriva precisamente cuando alcanza a proyectarse globalmente. El libre mercado y la prosperidad material, antaño entendidos como medios para un fin más elevado, se habían convertido en fines en sí mismos. La crisis financiera internacional de 2008 puso de manifiesto las carencias morales de este enfoque y dispuso las piezas para el desmoronamiento de hoy.  

Todo esto ya forma parte del pasado. El mundo ha soltado amarras de un sistema fundado en normas y en la idea del progreso universal propia de la Ilustración. Tres planteamientos llaman nuestra atención. El primero supone una vuelta al nacionalismo y al localismo reconocibles en la promesa inaugural de Trump: “A partir de hoy, América primero”; o en el discurso que la Primera Ministra británica, Theresa May, dirigió a la Little England: “Si te crees ciudadano del mundo, en realidad eres ciudadano de ninguna parte”.  

En el segundo escenario, defendido por los líderes de la Unión Europea, el futuro sería una mera continuación del siglo XX, si acaso con más florituras retóricas. El tercero, el más extendido quizás, y con la expulsión del paraíso y el temor al acechante apocalipsis como telón de fondo, pregona ponerse a cubierto, la huida individual del compromiso ciudadano.  

Ninguna de estas respuestas es constructiva. No podemos ni quedarnos paralizados ni volver al mundo de ayer; y todavía no sabemos qué nos deparará el mundo de mañana. Pero cuando los marineros no disponen de cartas de navegación, no les queda más opción que navegar a vista, tal como sucede en la situación actual. En tanto que el mundo no recupere el rumbo, debemos evitar tanto caminos azarosos como dejar que la corriente nos lleve.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Por el contrario, se requieren actos decididos y concretos para hacer frente a los problemas tangibles y discernibles de la gobernanza y las políticas públicas. Antes de avanzar hacia este mundo nuevo y áspero, debemos retomar el concepto de propósito común –en espera de que la niebla se disipe–. 

El ascenso de Trump al poder marca el inicio de una época en la historia universal –un nuevo “siglo” geopolítico–. Nadie puede asegurar si vienen tiempos de armonía o conflicto, de avance o retroceso. Pero, antes de aprestarnos a grandes exploraciones, deberemos dirigirnos hacia aguas remansadas.