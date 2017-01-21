17

Nouveau siècle Trump et ordre mondial à la dérive

WASHINGTON, DC – Décrivant par une expression célèbre la période située entre l’assassinat de l’archiduc François-Ferdinand en 1914 et l’effondrement de l’Union soviétique en 1991, le regretté historien britannique Eric Hobsbawm a parlé de « court XXe siècle ». Pour Hobsbawm, la fin de la guerre froide a en effet marqué l’entrée dans une ère nouvelle et distincte sur le plan des affaires mondiales.

Dans la mesure où nous bénéficions aujourd’hui d’un recul plus conséquent, il convient de reconsidérer cette qualification. En réalité, le quart de siècle qui a suivi l’effondrement du mur de Berlin constitue moins une rupture par rapport au passé que la simple poursuite – plus encore, le point culminant – de ce qu’il s’était produit auparavant. C’est bel et bien l’investiture de Donald Trump au poste de président des États-Unis qui constitue une rupture définitive par rapport au passé : c’en est désormais fini du long XXe siècle.

Il est trop tôt pour deviner ce qu’il adviendra, de la même manière que personne à l’époque ne pouvait prévoir les suites de juin 1914. Depuis la victoire électorale de Donald Trump, une prédiction collective est néanmoins possible : le monde est aujourd’hui voué à renouer avec les sphères d’influence du XIXsiècle, voyant un certain nombre d’acteurs majeurs, tels que les États-Unis, la Russie, la Chine et – n’en déplaise à certains – l’Allemagne, dominer chacun leur domaine respectif au sein d’un système international de plus en plus balkanisé.

Trump a en effet renforcé cette conception à travers un discours d’investiture extrêmement rude, dans lequel il a proclamé le « droit de toutes les nations à poursuivre avant tout leurs propres intérêts ». Seulement voilà, même si l’Amérique de Trump entend s’orienter sur cette voie, personne dans le monde interconnecté que nous connaissons aujourd’hui n’est en mesure de remonter le temps. Comme l’a souligné cette année à Davos le président chinois Xi Jinping – qui se retrouve par défaut au rang de premier défenseur de la mondialisation – « Que vous le vouliez ou non, l’économie mondiale est un grand océan auquel nul ne peut échapper. »

Cette figure du chef d’État fort et directif qui semble aujourd’hui en pleine progression n’est en rien une figure d’avenir, mais correspond plutôt au dernier souffle d’une période révolue – à une sorte d’envie nostalgique de retrouver un modèle pourtant devenu obsolète. Au fil du temps, la gouvernance s’est trouvée désagrégée, rendue hybride par la montée en puissance d’acteurs non étatiques, tandis que nous commençons à peine à appréhender les implications considérables des nouvelles technologies telles que l’intelligence artificielle. Ces tendances constituent les prémices d’un modèle international extrêmement différent, qui n’a pas encore émergé – un modèle qui se distinguera à la fois de « l’équilibre des puissances » caractéristique du XIXe, et de la « communauté d’États » constitutive du XXe siècle.

« Il ne fait aucun doute que la fin des années 1980 et le début des années 1990 constituent la fin d’une période, et l’entrée dans une nouvelle ère de l’histoire du monde, » considère Hobsbawm en 1994. En réalité, il apparaît aujourd’hui évident que la période qui a suivi, du début des années 1990 à nos jours, marque le point culminant d’un processus amorcé à Sarajevo en 1914.

Ce processus a progressivement conduit à la construction de l’ordre mondial libéral, dans un premier temps à travers une tentative avortée entreprise après la Première Guerre mondiale – la malheureuse Société des Nations – puis au lendemain de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, avec la création de l’ONU et des institutions de Bretton Woods. À l’issue de la guerre froide, cette démarche a pu s’exprimer pleinement grâce à une propagation de la démocratie et de l’économie de marché à travers le monde. Ce modèle est venu dresser un parapluie moral au-dessus du système étatique westphalien, en créant une structure universelle au sein de laquelle les gouvernements nationaux pourraient coopérer sur le chemin du progrès.

Pendant la majeure partie du XXe siècle, ce cadre s’est seulement appliqué à un groupe central d’États ; avec l’achèvement de la guerre froide, il s’est soudainement offert à tous. Et pourtant, au moment même où cet ordre moral était en passe de s’accomplir pleinement à travers le monde, il a perdu son point d’ancrage, et a commencé à dériver. L’économie de marché et la prospérité matérielle, auparavant considérées comme les moyens d’une fin plus ambitieuse, sont en elles-mêmes devenues une fin. La crise financière de 2008 est venue révéler l’absence de toute âme dans cette approche, posant les bases de cette révolte à laquelle nous assistons aujourd’hui.

Tout ceci appartient désormais au passé. Le monde a largué les amarres d’un système fondé sur des règles, et sur l’idée d’un progrès universel caractéristique des Lumières. Quant à savoir ce qui nous attend désormais, trois hypothèses immédiates peuvent être formulées. La première est celle d’un retour du nationalisme primaire et des métaphores xénophobes, que l’on retrouve dans les promesses d’un Trump qui déclare « À partir de ce jour, ce sera l’Amérique d’abord, » ou dans la manière dont la Première ministre britannique s’adresse à la Petite Angleterre en affirmant : « Si vous estimez être un citoyen du monde, c’est que vous n’êtes citoyen de nulle part. »

La deuxième hypothèse, qu’incarnent les dirigeants de l’Union européenne, est celle d’une poursuite sur le chemin du XXe siècle, avec toutefois davantage de beaux discours. La troisième, dans laquelle se retrouvent sans doute la plupart des gens, consiste en un discret repli sur soi, fait d’inquiétude, de crainte d’être expulsé du paradis, et de peur face à l’apocalypse toute proche.

Aucune de ces réactions n’est constructive. Nous ne pouvons ni renouer avec le monde d’hier, ni nous contenter de demeurer passifs ; et nous ne savons pas encore ce que le monde de demain nous réserve. Lorsque les marins ne disposent pas de cartes ou de relevés, ils n’ont d’autre choix que de naviguer à vue, ce qui correspond précisément à notre situation actuelle. Jusqu’à ce que le monde retrouve ses repères, évitons de nous précipiter vers de nouvelles directions trop aventureuses, ou de laisser les courants nous pousser vers des dangers potentiels.

Nous avons davantage besoin d’une démarche concrète et décisive, qui appréhende les difficultés tangibles et perceptibles que rencontrent la gouvernance et les politiques publiques. Avant de pouvoir nous aventurer dans ce monde nouveau et fascinant, il nous faut redonner vie à l’idée de but commun – et attendre que le brouillard se dissipe.

L’investiture de Trump marque une nouvelle époque dans l’histoire du monde – l’entrée dans un nouveau « siècle » géopolitique. Nul ne peut à ce jour prédire s’il s’agira d’une période de conflits ou d’harmonie, de progrès ou de régression. Mais avant de nous essayer à la détermination d’un nouveau cap, il va nous falloir naviguer jusqu’à des eaux plus calmes.

Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel