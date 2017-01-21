Nouveau siècle Trump et ordre mondial à la dérive

WASHINGTON, DC – Décrivant par une expression célèbre la période située entre l’assassinat de l’archiduc François-Ferdinand en 1914 et l’effondrement de l’Union soviétique en 1991, le regretté historien britannique Eric Hobsbawm a parlé de « court XXe siècle ». Pour Hobsbawm, la fin de la guerre froide a en effet marqué l’entrée dans une ère nouvelle et distincte sur le plan des affaires mondiales.
Dans la mesure où nous bénéficions aujourd’hui d’un recul plus conséquent, il convient de reconsidérer cette qualification. En réalité, le quart de siècle qui a suivi l’effondrement du mur de Berlin constitue moins une rupture par rapport au passé que la simple poursuite – plus encore, le point culminant – de ce qu’il s’était produit auparavant. C’est bel et bien l’investiture de Donald Trump au poste de président des États-Unis qui constitue une rupture définitive par rapport au passé : c’en est désormais fini du long XXe siècle.
Il est trop tôt pour deviner ce qu’il adviendra, de la même manière que personne à l’époque ne pouvait prévoir les suites de juin 1914. Depuis la victoire électorale de Donald Trump, une prédiction collective est néanmoins possible : le monde est aujourd’hui voué à renouer avec les sphères d’influence du XIXe siècle, voyant un certain nombre d’acteurs majeurs, tels que les États-Unis, la Russie, la Chine et – n’en déplaise à certains – l’Allemagne, dominer chacun leur domaine respectif au sein d’un système international de plus en plus balkanisé.
Trump a en effet renforcé cette conception à travers un discours d’investiture extrêmement rude, dans lequel il a proclamé le « droit de toutes les nations à poursuivre avant tout leurs propres intérêts ». Seulement voilà, même si l’Amérique de Trump entend s’orienter sur cette voie, personne dans le monde interconnecté que nous connaissons aujourd’hui n’est en mesure de remonter le temps. Comme l’a souligné cette année à Davos le président chinois Xi Jinping – qui se retrouve par défaut au rang de premier défenseur de la mondialisation – « Que vous le vouliez ou non, l’économie mondiale est un grand océan auquel nul ne peut échapper. »
Cette figure du chef d’État fort et directif qui semble aujourd’hui en pleine progression n’est en rien une figure d’avenir, mais correspond plutôt au dernier souffle d’une période révolue – à une sorte d’envie nostalgique de retrouver un modèle pourtant devenu obsolète. Au fil du temps, la gouvernance s’est trouvée désagrégée, rendue hybride par la montée en puissance d’acteurs non étatiques, tandis que nous commençons à peine à appréhender les implications considérables des nouvelles technologies telles que l’intelligence artificielle. Ces tendances constituent les prémices d’un modèle international extrêmement différent, qui n’a pas encore émergé – un modèle qui se distinguera à la fois de « l’équilibre des puissances » caractéristique du XIXe, et de la « communauté d’États » constitutive du XXe siècle.
« Il ne fait aucun doute que la fin des années 1980 et le début des années 1990 constituent la fin d’une période, et l’entrée dans une nouvelle ère de l’histoire du monde, » considère Hobsbawm en 1994. En réalité, il apparaît aujourd’hui évident que la période qui a suivi, du début des années 1990 à nos jours, marque le point culminant d’un processus amorcé à Sarajevo en 1914.
Ce processus a progressivement conduit à la construction de l’ordre mondial libéral, dans un premier temps à travers une tentative avortée entreprise après la Première Guerre mondiale – la malheureuse Société des Nations – puis au lendemain de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, avec la création de l’ONU et des institutions de Bretton Woods. À l’issue de la guerre froide, cette démarche a pu s’exprimer pleinement grâce à une propagation de la démocratie et de l’économie de marché à travers le monde. Ce modèle est venu dresser un parapluie moral au-dessus du système étatique westphalien, en créant une structure universelle au sein de laquelle les gouvernements nationaux pourraient coopérer sur le chemin du progrès.
Pendant la majeure partie du XXe siècle, ce cadre s’est seulement appliqué à un groupe central d’États ; avec l’achèvement de la guerre froide, il s’est soudainement offert à tous. Et pourtant, au moment même où cet ordre moral était en passe de s’accomplir pleinement à travers le monde, il a perdu son point d’ancrage, et a commencé à dériver. L’économie de marché et la prospérité matérielle, auparavant considérées comme les moyens d’une fin plus ambitieuse, sont en elles-mêmes devenues une fin. La crise financière de 2008 est venue révéler l’absence de toute âme dans cette approche, posant les bases de cette révolte à laquelle nous assistons aujourd’hui.
Tout ceci appartient désormais au passé. Le monde a largué les amarres d’un système fondé sur des règles, et sur l’idée d’un progrès universel caractéristique des Lumières. Quant à savoir ce qui nous attend désormais, trois hypothèses immédiates peuvent être formulées. La première est celle d’un retour du nationalisme primaire et des métaphores xénophobes, que l’on retrouve dans les promesses d’un Trump qui déclare « À partir de ce jour, ce sera l’Amérique d’abord, » ou dans la manière dont la Première ministre britannique s’adresse à la Petite Angleterre en affirmant : « Si vous estimez être un citoyen du monde, c’est que vous n’êtes citoyen de nulle part. »
La deuxième hypothèse, qu’incarnent les dirigeants de l’Union européenne, est celle d’une poursuite sur le chemin du XXe siècle, avec toutefois davantage de beaux discours. La troisième, dans laquelle se retrouvent sans doute la plupart des gens, consiste en un discret repli sur soi, fait d’inquiétude, de crainte d’être expulsé du paradis, et de peur face à l’apocalypse toute proche.
Aucune de ces réactions n’est constructive. Nous ne pouvons ni renouer avec le monde d’hier, ni nous contenter de demeurer passifs ; et nous ne savons pas encore ce que le monde de demain nous réserve. Lorsque les marins ne disposent pas de cartes ou de relevés, ils n’ont d’autre choix que de naviguer à vue, ce qui correspond précisément à notre situation actuelle. Jusqu’à ce que le monde retrouve ses repères, évitons de nous précipiter vers de nouvelles directions trop aventureuses, ou de laisser les courants nous pousser vers des dangers potentiels.
Nous avons davantage besoin d’une démarche concrète et décisive, qui appréhende les difficultés tangibles et perceptibles que rencontrent la gouvernance et les politiques publiques. Avant de pouvoir nous aventurer dans ce monde nouveau et fascinant, il nous faut redonner vie à l’idée de but commun – et attendre que le brouillard se dissipe.
L’investiture de Trump marque une nouvelle époque dans l’histoire du monde – l’entrée dans un nouveau « siècle » géopolitique. Nul ne peut à ce jour prédire s’il s’agira d’une période de conflits ou d’harmonie, de progrès ou de régression. Mais avant de nous essayer à la détermination d’un nouveau cap, il va nous falloir naviguer jusqu’à des eaux plus calmes.
Traduit de l’anglais par Martin Morel
Comment Commented george jonisch
What exactly is globalization? Is it individual countries realizing that their citizens will benefit from mutual reduction of tariffs and use of single currencies etc? Or perhaps it is corporations changing the laws of sovereign states to further the corporate interest rather than that of the citizens? Once it was said that ''if it's good for GM it's good for America.'' is that still true for global corporations? Is there a global elite that is not hooked into global corporations including gklobal media and global political powers? Read more
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump comes as a warning that no matter how rosy you can paint the picture (less than 5% unemployment rate) you could be neglecting the bigger ills that is masked in statistics; if labor force participation rates have dwindled where is the significance of the unemployment rate?
The establishment must take note that populism is not born out of nowhere, the seeds are sown by the same establishment which fails to see the argument. When it actually sees it, it is too late.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think there has been a collective failure, both by the elites (and their professor corps) and the populists to understand fundamentally what has gone wrong.
The real problem is that in the US, and most other western nations, business has captured government, causing government to deviate from it proper role, which has left it unable to fulfill its purpose.
Government's purpose is to act in areas where the matter affects all citizens equally. The moment government tries to steer the economy or engage in business is begins to lose direction, the reason being because it has exceeded both its mandate and its ability. Trade deals are an example of this.
As bad as allowing ill advised forays into the business sphere are, far worse is allowing unlimited donations to political candidates by corporations or those close to them. It effectively means you don't run unless a businessman says you run. And no businessmen I know will spend a cent unless he hopes to make back a dollar.
So to get the World back on track in a way acceptable to most economics professors, we need to have a conversation about what the role of government really is and how to avoid capture and mission creep. Read more
Comment Commented george jonisch
Absolutely. Well said. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A boat that is adrift is powerless to steer itself into 'calmer waters'. Is the author saying that human beings have no agency, History is animated by some inscrutable Hegelian Geist and 'the owl of Minerva' can only fly by night- i.e. we can only start to make sense of what is happening long after it is too late to change things?
It appears so.
Hobswbawm, poor idiot, thought the murderous Bolheviks were the good guys. Why mention him now?
The author thinks the Cold War didn't end but carried on without anybody noticing. This is silly. All that really happened was that Western Governments did silly things and thus lost the confidence of their voters.
Trump is the first President in history who has never held any political office nor risen from the military. He has said very clearly in his inaugural address that all the problems facing America are the fault of rent-seeking elites in Washington.
No elected Govt. anywhere in the world is constitutionally empowered to put the interests of foreigners on a par with citizens. Yet, Western Govts. did precisely that because of a corrupt nexus with a certain type of footloose Globalized Financial Capital.
Trump is saying loudly and clearly that the days when Governments could pretend that Policy Space is multi-dimensional are over. The Government is an agent, not a Principal. Only costs and benefits to Citizens matter and there is a unidimensional way to capturing that information. In the past, public intellectuals could say 'true this trade deals hurts our people in the rust belt, but it more than proportionately benefits foreigners in poor countries. We have a moral duty to take that into account.' By pretending Govts. are obligated to provide remedies to 'universal' as opposed to existing viculum juris legal rights or entitlements, public intellectuals made Policy Space multi-dimensional. Why? Well, it enabled rent capture through 'Agenda Control'. This, at any rate, is the prediction of the McKelvey Chaos theorem.
Compare Obama's inaugural address to Trump's. Obama invokes an Emersonian concept of Racial Fate. The masses toil blindly- the fight equally hard at Gettysburg or Khe Sahn- and an inscrutable Fate allots their destinies. Governments have no role.
Trump, by contrast, says Goverments are paid to do stuff for citizens- nobody else. If Trump is rational and does alethic cost-benefit analysis (something we may well doubt) then American policy will be more predictable going forward. There will be less uncertainty. Obama said American foreign policy consisted of 'doing stupid sh*t'. Why? Because it wasn't based on National Interest. It was opportunistic and driven by modish availability cascades.
The British people don't believe they have a duty to house and care for all migrants. They voted for Brexit and May has accepted that British Govts. only have duties to British people.
Americans don't believe their Govt. can't act against Mexican cartels- they elected Trump who says plainly and simply that the American Govt. has a duty to protect American borders not those of any other country.
Trump may well do a U turn on Protectionism in its vulgar form- after all, Reagan and Clinton too did U turns which paved the way to their re-election.
However, even if an U turn occurs, if it is based on alethic information, it does not follow that America would have been 'adrift'.
Rather, if the American Govt. acts as it is constitutionally mandated to do- i.e. put American interests first- there will be less noise to signal creating uncertainty across the world. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
It has become routine now to read in the comments section searing tirades against- variously- "global elites", "liberal elites", "faceless elites". These elites are conveniently vague, for that allows all of one's favourite World Problems to be laid at their feet, without further explanation or ado.
These Angry Men (where are the angry populist women on this site?) will invariably supply grand statements such one below that a large plurality of the Western population hates globalisation. No source is offered for this sweeping assertion and indeed a little time spent reading the Pew survey on this topic two years ago, reveals a far more nuanced public view on the upsides and downsides of globalisation.
Equally missing from this story is that there is not even a passing recognition that the post 1945 order of global organisations(UN, WTO, IMF, etc), trade liberalisation and trading blocs just happen to have coincided with the fastest transformation in the economic wellbeing of Mankind, in human history. Whether one measures child mortality, life expectancy, % living on <$2 a day, deaths due to war and violence.... the indicators show there has never been a better time in world history, for a child to be born.
So please, sixth-formers, when you have marched the headmaster into the schoolyard, stripped and humiliated him and burned his office to the ground, what exactly is it you want to do next? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Ok. I'll take the bait.
This is not about the past, it is about the future. If we are going to quote past successes as the way forward we should really be advocating widespread adoption of the steam engine.
Economics since Reagan (neoliberal) has indeed brought many good things, mostly better and cheaper technology, but it is unsustainable. More and more wealth and more and more power is manifesting in the hands of the top 1% and like all trends it cannot go on forever. Trump, Brexit and populism in general is the backlash against this. While it may not be constructive, the barbarian hordes first had to burn Rome to the ground before a better civilization could rise from the ashes. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Booth
BTW, any group ... like the one noted in Palacio's bio ... that has "Global Agenda" in its title can henceforth be thought of a relic. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Which, should it prove improbably true, is no cause for celebration to anyone with even a vague understanding of 20th century history. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Booth
The comments preceding mine are more interesting as a group, and more focused on the bedrock issues driving this mini-revolt, than is the babble of Palacio's main essay. And that is symbolic I think of what is actually happening: the elite Palacio is embedded in and speaks for is either self-possessed or clueless, possibly both. The faceless men and women of the US and EU, like those commenters to this essay, truly illuminate the moment. It's not the US nor EU that are fading but the elites who still think they have answers the rest of us are just too dense to grasp. Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
The world has been changing since the beginning of this century. Europe in particular has to face this reality: the "New American Century" is over before it began. This means that Europe needs to find her own way. Perhaps this will be the new European, or the new Eurasian century? You can't just dream about it though, diligent work is required. You can look at these circumstances as peril, you can also look a them as an opportunity.
The decline of US leadership started in earnest with George W.Bush. By entering the war in Iraq against all advice and under false pretenses, the US acted like Russia. Not coincidentally, the UK was the only real ally in that endeavor. Barack Obama provided 8 years of respite, but not a real change in direction. His actions were defensive, an attempt to pull the US out of a morass of it's own making. The election of Trump seems shocking, but is really a reinforcement of a trend. US is going by the way of Argentina. It will be a process, not an overnight transformation, and there may be some rays of hope during this process. Nonetheless, the rest of the world simply has to take both note and action: the US is no more, except as a source of instability in her declining years, as hope gets replaced by periodic bursts of frustration and anger. When the process is complete, towards the second half of this century, the US will be just another country, or perhaps even two or three separate countries.
Waiting for something better to happen is pointless. Europe needs to make her own way. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly, I think there is a lot of insight in this analysis. But I'd add one additional point: the United States is and for the foreseeable future will remain the most heavily armed country on the planet.
An alternative future -- based on wishful thinking perhaps -- might see a Europe more willing to play a leadership role in advancing the values of the West from time to time, and a United States more willing to follow such a European lead as a reliable partner. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Unfortunately, "making our way to calmer waters" can equate to passively normalizing the present race into a neofascist future. And I would invite those who would argue against assigning that label to present trends to imagine a world in which Donald Trump represents the standard of democratic "leadership" in the 21st century.
The only difference between "every nation for itself" and "every man for himself" is scale. The time is fast approaching when people of good will may once again have to take up the call of "no pasaran" and active resistance. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is a large plurality of the Western/first world populations hate globalization with an astounding if well deserved passion. The benefits were not shared they went to the few in the name of "The invisible hand of the market" The rest of us tough.....s.... Luck! Thus a hatred for the Status Quo. Donald trump didn't win because he was an attractive contender but because he was something anything but the Status Quo. People no longer believe in your Liberal Order anymore. And I say your because the winners be they corporate, Academic or Political are perceived (I suspect mostly accurately) as not only not representing the common man's interests but as not giving a .... Hoot for their interests. Thus the rejection of a Liberal Order they no longer have any faith or belief in. The perception of the Liberal Order the internationalist have created is an order rich and connected. The rest of us should just shut up and do as we are told. Are people abandoning the Liberal order? Oh yes! But the so called elites abandoned them first Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Problem is Mr. Smith, One a growing GDP means nothing to those of us who work for a living all we know is our real and % share of the pie is getting smaller and smaller. GDP is IRRELEVANT to us it means NOTHING. Second: The winners have no interest in solutions, They like the situation as it is. Frankly I suspect that by the end of the Trump administration the run over of globalization will abandon the proven worthless ballot box for the gun. I am not advocating violence but I surely believe it is coming.
Third As everybody in the western governments keeping proclaiming this is the new Liberal order. And those who call themselves liberals surely supported it.
Last: Real distributional problems, That is putting it mildly. But since the winners control every lever of power do you honestly believe anything will change? The ballot box is utterly worthless the rich control everyone who gets to run. Or do you really honestly believe that Millionaires and billionaires contribute all that money to elections because they believe in honest government?
Frankly for those of us on the bottom globalization has been a zero sum mess. Sure prices have gone down but wages have gone down further. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
As evidenced by those Western countries (e.g. In Scandinavia) that have remained focused on equality of opportunity and strong social systems, it is not the Liberal Order that gifted America the plutocracy it has today. US GDP per capita has roughly doubled in the last two decades, so it's hardly the case that globalisation has been a zero sum game with China. The four-decade stagnation of male hourly wages in the US has been a very American phenomenon as globalisation was accompanied by the deliberate decimation of unions, a tax system for special interests, and the financialisation of the economy, creating enormous gains at the top, much of it by rent-seekers in finance and executive management. Whatever this is, it's not a Liberal Order since so many other advanced economies embraced globalisation but not the rest of the post 1970s American model.
For sure, there are real distributional problems with a globalised economy, but the solutions won't come from the 1920s. Beggar thy neighbour international economic policies will not put technology back in its box, to take one example. Maybe time to put out the Molotov cocktails and start thinking about solutions? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” or British Prime Minister Theresa May’s appeal to Little England: “If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere.”
Is there an echo in these comments of Margaret Thatcher's oft quoted 'No such thing as society.....'
The irony of much of what Thatcher said she was doing is that we got the opposite. power and self determination was to be devolved to individuals and families, Thatcher's basic unit of society, and local councils were to made responsible for their profligate spending. This 'responsibility was to Westminster though, not to the local taxpayers. No choice was offered, high spending councils were capped.
All the time rather than devolving power towards localism and self-determination the trend was towards a more centralist State power-grab. Her style of political leadership was presidential and dictatorial and this style was carried on through the following 'New Labour' experiment.
What we are hearing in the (elite controlled/influenced) media is that 'Populism' is stalking the Globe. What this represents is a popular desire for a bit more democratic accountability. The EU is tottering (I think it is) because it is fiercely anti-democratic. Had Papandreou been 'allowed' his referendum Greece would have probably led the way by voting to come out of the Euro. This would have strengthened Greece and strengthened Eurozone and the EU, but the centralist elite thought they knew better. Their remedy is more debt piled into the financial system with not the faintest idea how the debts will ever be settled. This astronomical debt will have to be .....settled somehow. There has to be a reckoning.
The 'Liberal' elite is only liberal in the protection of its own cherished freedoms - to move around the globe at will, to move its wealth around through transparent international borders. Well, actually everybody would like a bit of that freedom if only to cross borders in the hope of getting employment in order to have some wealth - following the money.
Both Trump and May will rapidly discover that their pandering to the xenophobic tendency to 'protect jobs' is futile. 'Jobs' are disappearing.
Mechanisation, automation, robotics and machine learning will wipe them out and politicians need to come to terms with what a new World Order might look like. What will life be for when we don't live to work?
Mariners don't navigate by sight, when they have no maps and charts, they navigate by the stars.
Trump and May could be the stars or they could be no more than fireworks in the dark sky soon to fizzle out. Interesting though that they are the leaders of the two most recent great empires one well dead and the second crumbling. Both formerly 'Great' nations are struggling to find a new role in the world.
Read more
