漂流在特朗普的新世纪

华盛顿——众所周知，已故英国历史学家埃里克·霍布斯鲍姆（Eric Hobsbawm）将1914年弗朗兹·费迪南大公遇刺和1991年苏联解体之间的这段时期称之为“浓缩的二十世纪”。对霍布斯鲍姆而言，冷战的结束标志着世界事务进入到独一无二的新时代。

现在，因为掌握了更多情况，我们应当重新思考这一分类。柏林墙倒塌后的1/4个世纪其实并不是与过去决裂，而实际却是之前局面的高潮和延续。但唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统举行的就职典礼却表现出与过去明确的决裂；漫长的二十世纪现在已经终结。

现在猜测未来还为时尚早，就像1914年6月。自从特朗普竞选获胜后，人们普遍预测世界将恢复到十九世纪的势力范围，美国、俄罗斯、中国还有德国等主要力量将在日益分裂的国际体制下主导属于各自的领域。

特朗普鲜明的就职演说凸显了这一观点的正确性，在演说中，他宣称“所有国家都有权把自身利益放在第一位。”但即使特朗普的美国想以此作为行为准则，但今天互联互通的世界里没有人能把时钟拨回到过去。正如中国主席习近平——当前默认的全球化领导者——在今年的达沃斯会议上所指出的那样，“无论你愿不愿意，全球经济都是你无法逃避的大海。”

今天似乎处于升势的自上而下的强人模式并不预示着未来；恰恰相反，它是历史的回光返照——是过时模式抱着怀旧心态的旧日重来。非国家主体的兴起导致执政的分散和混乱，而且我们很少考虑到人工智能等新技术意义深远的未来。上述趋势是亟待兴起的截然不同国际模式的先驱——既不同于十九世纪“权力均衡”，也不同于二十世纪的“国家共同体”。

1994年，霍布斯鲍姆相信“人们对二十世纪八十年代末及九十年代初标志着世界历史上一个时代的结束和全新时代的开始不会有太多怀疑。”但现在有一点非常明确，即二十世纪九十年代初到今天标志着从1914年萨拉热窝开始的进程高潮部分的展开。


上述进程先是在一战后（以厄运缠身的国联为集中体现）徒劳地试图建立自由国际秩序，之后又在二战后再度假借建立联合国和布雷顿森林体系来实现这一目标。后冷战时期，随着民主和自由市场的全球扩散，国际秩序之花完全绽放。该模式为现有的威斯特伐利亚国家体系撑起了道德保护伞，并建立国家政府合作追求进步的一体化结构。

二十世纪多数时候，上述框架仅适用于特定的核心国家集团；但随着冷战结束，它突然之间成为所有人都接受的普世系统。但就在这种道德秩序即将在全世界完全实现之际，它却丧失了核心精神，并开始随波逐流。自由市场和物质繁荣曾被认为是实现更大目标的手段，但现在却变成了目标本身。2008年金融危机暴露了这种策略的虚无缥缈，并为今天上演的迷失搭建了舞台。

现在这一切都已经过去。世界这叶孤舟已经从以共同进步启蒙思想为基础的规则体系的岸边被彻底推开。至于今后的发展，三种直接策略已经浮出水面。第一种是重新唤起熟悉的民族主义和本土主义比喻，比如特朗普口中“从今天开始，只能是美国第一”的誓言，或者是英国首相特蕾莎·梅对小英格兰的呼吁：“如果你认为自己是世界公民，你其实哪里的公民都不算。”

欧盟领导人所代表的第二种可能性是继续沿二十世纪的道路走下去，只是要借助更精彩的措辞。第三种选择，或许也是赞同人数最多的选择，是撤到掩体背后束手无策，为从天堂被放逐而恸哭不已，为即将到来的末日而忧心忡忡。

这些都算不上积极应对。我们不能回到昨天，或仅仅静止不动；我们也不知道明天会面对什么样的命运。当水手不能依靠地图来导航时，他们必须用肉眼辨别方向，这恰恰是我们今天所面临的局面。直到世界重新找到方向，现在还不是大胆开拓新方向的时候，但也不能任由洋流将我们推向潜在的危险。

相反，我们需要能解决治理和公共政策有形及具体问题的果断行动。在我们走入这个勇敢的新世界之前，我们必须首先重建共同的目标理念——而后等待云开雾散的一天。

特朗普的就职典礼标志着世界史上一个新纪元——一个新的地缘政治“世纪”。没人能说这将是一个冲突还是和谐、进步还是退缩的时代。 但在尝试开拓新航路之前，我���必须首先驶入平静的水域。

