漂流在特朗普的新世纪

vivek iyer JAN 23, 2017

A boat that is adrift is powerless to steer itself into 'calmer waters'. Is the author saying that human beings have no agency, History is animated by some inscrutable Hegelian Geist and 'the owl of Minerva' can only fly by night- i.e. we can only start to make sense of what is happening long after it is too late to change things?

It appears so.

Hobswbawm, poor idiot, thought the murderous Bolheviks were the good guys. Why mention him now?

The author thinks the Cold War didn't end but carried on without anybody noticing. This is silly. All that really happened was that Western Governments did silly things and thus lost the confidence of their voters.

Trump is the first President in history who has never held any political office nor risen from the military. He has said very clearly in his inaugural address that all the problems facing America are the fault of rent-seeking elites in Washington.

No elected Govt. anywhere in the world is constitutionally empowered to put the interests of foreigners on a par with citizens. Yet, Western Govts. did precisely that because of a corrupt nexus with a certain type of footloose Globalized Financial Capital.

Trump is saying loudly and clearly that the days when Governments could pretend that Policy Space is multi-dimensional are over. The Government is an agent, not a Principal. Only costs and benefits to Citizens matter and there is a unidimensional way to capturing that information. In the past, public intellectuals could say 'true this trade deals hurts our people in the rust belt, but it more than proportionately benefits foreigners in poor countries. We have a moral duty to take that into account.' By pretending Govts. are obligated to provide remedies to 'universal' as opposed to existing viculum juris legal rights or entitlements, public intellectuals made Policy Space multi-dimensional. Why? Well, it enabled rent capture through 'Agenda Control'. This, at any rate, is the prediction of the McKelvey Chaos theorem.



Compare Obama's inaugural address to Trump's. Obama invokes an Emersonian concept of Racial Fate. The masses toil blindly- the fight equally hard at Gettysburg or Khe Sahn- and an inscrutable Fate allots their destinies. Governments have no role.

Trump, by contrast, says Goverments are paid to do stuff for citizens- nobody else. If Trump is rational and does alethic cost-benefit analysis (something we may well doubt) then American policy will be more predictable going forward. There will be less uncertainty. Obama said American foreign policy consisted of 'doing stupid sh*t'. Why? Because it wasn't based on National Interest. It was opportunistic and driven by modish availability cascades.

The British people don't believe they have a duty to house and care for all migrants. They voted for Brexit and May has accepted that British Govts. only have duties to British people.

Americans don't believe their Govt. can't act against Mexican cartels- they elected Trump who says plainly and simply that the American Govt. has a duty to protect American borders not those of any other country.

Trump may well do a U turn on Protectionism in its vulgar form- after all, Reagan and Clinton too did U turns which paved the way to their re-election.

However, even if an U turn occurs, if it is based on alethic information, it does not follow that America would have been 'adrift'.

Rather, if the American Govt. acts as it is constitutionally mandated to do- i.e. put American interests first- there will be less noise to signal creating uncertainty across the world.