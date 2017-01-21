漂流在特朗普的新世纪

华盛顿——众所周知，已故英国历史学家埃里克·霍布斯鲍姆（Eric Hobsbawm）将1914年弗朗兹·费迪南大公遇刺和1991年苏联解体之间的这段时期称之为“浓缩的二十世纪”。对霍布斯鲍姆而言，冷战的结束标志着世界事务进入到独一无二的新时代。
现在，因为掌握了更多情况，我们应当重新思考这一分类。柏林墙倒塌后的1/4个世纪其实并不是与过去决裂，而实际却是之前局面的高潮和延续。但唐纳德·特朗普当选美国总统举行的就职典礼却表现出与过去明确的决裂；漫长的二十世纪现在已经终结。
现在猜测未来还为时尚早，就像1914年6月。自从特朗普竞选获胜后，人们普遍预测世界将恢复到十九世纪的势力范围，美国、俄罗斯、中国还有德国等主要力量将在日益分裂的国际体制下主导属于各自的领域。
特朗普鲜明的就职演说凸显了这一观点的正确性，在演说中，他宣称“所有国家都有权把自身利益放在第一位。”但即使特朗普的美国想以此作为行为准则，但今天互联互通的世界里没有人能把时钟拨回到过去。正如中国主席习近平——当前默认的全球化领导者——在今年的达沃斯会议上所指出的那样，“无论你愿不愿意，全球经济都是你无法逃避的大海。”
今天似乎处于升势的自上而下的强人模式并不预示着未来；恰恰相反，它是历史的回光返照——是过时模式抱着怀旧心态的旧日重来。非国家主体的兴起导致执政的分散和混乱，而且我们很少考虑到人工智能等新技术意义深远的未来。上述趋势是亟待兴起的截然不同国际模式的先驱——既不同于十九世纪“权力均衡”，也不同于二十世纪的“国家共同体”。
1994年，霍布斯鲍姆相信“人们对二十世纪八十年代末及九十年代初标志着世界历史上一个时代的结束和全新时代的开始不会有太多怀疑。”但现在有一点非常明确，即二十世纪九十年代初到今天标志着从1914年萨拉热窝开始的进程高潮部分的展开。
上述进程先是在一战后（以厄运缠身的国联为集中体现）徒劳地试图建立自由国际秩序，之后又在二战后再度假借建立联合国和布雷顿森林体系来实现这一目标。后冷战时期，随着民主和自由市场的全球扩散，国际秩序之花完全绽放。该模式为现有的威斯特伐利亚国家体系撑起了道德保护伞，并建立国家政府合作追求进步的一体化结构。
二十世纪多数时候，上述框架仅适用于特定的核心国家集团；但随着冷战结束，它突然之间成为所有人都接受的普世系统。但就在这种道德秩序即将在全世界完全实现之际，它却丧失了核心精神，并开始随波逐流。自由市场和物质繁荣曾被认为是实现更大目标的手段，但现在却变成了目标本身。2008年金融危机暴露了这种策略的虚无缥缈，并为今天上演的迷失搭建了舞台。
现在这一切都已经过去。世界这叶孤舟已经从以共同进步启蒙思想为基础的规则体系的岸边被彻底推开。至于今后的发展，三种直接策略已经浮出水面。第一种是重新唤起熟悉的民族主义和本土主义比喻，比如特朗普口中“从今天开始，只能是美国第一”的誓言，或者是英国首相特蕾莎·梅对小英格兰的呼吁：“如果你认为自己是世界公民，你其实哪里的公民都不算。”
欧盟领导人所代表的第二种可能性是继续沿二十世纪的道路走下去，只是要借助更精彩的措辞。第三种选择，或许也是赞同人数最多的选择，是撤到掩体背后束手无策，为从天堂被放逐而恸哭不已，为即将到来的末日而忧心忡忡。
这些都算不上积极应对。我们不能回到昨天，或仅仅静止不动；我们也不知道明天会面对什么样的命运。当水手不能依靠地图来导航时，他们必须用肉眼辨别方向，这恰恰是我们今天所面临的局面。直到世界重新找到方向，现在还不是大胆开拓新方向的时候，但也不能任由洋流将我们推向潜在的危险。
相反，我们需要能解决治理和公共政策有形及具体问题的果断行动。在我们走入这个勇敢的新世界之前，我们必须首先重建共同的目标理念——而后等待云开雾散的一天。
特朗普的就职典礼标志着世界史上一个新纪元——一个新的地缘政治“世纪”。没人能说这将是一个冲突还是和谐、进步还是退缩的时代。 但在尝试开拓新航路之前，我���必须首先驶入平静的水域。
翻译：Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump comes as a warning that no matter how rosy you can paint the picture (less than 5% unemployment rate) you could be neglecting the bigger ills that is masked in statistics; if labor force participation rates have dwindled where is the significance of the unemployment rate?
The establishment must take note that populism is not born out of nowhere, the seeds are sown by the same establishment which fails to see the argument. When it actually sees it, it is too late.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think there has been a collective failure, both by the elites (and their professor corps) and the populists to understand fundamentally what has gone wrong.
The real problem is that in the US, and most other western nations, business has captured government, causing government to deviate from it proper role, which has left it unable to fulfill its purpose.
Government's purpose is to act in areas where the matter affects all citizens equally. The moment government tries to steer the economy or engage in business is begins to lose direction, the reason being because it has exceeded both its mandate and its ability. Trade deals are an example of this.
As bad as allowing ill advised forays into the business sphere are, far worse is allowing unlimited donations to political candidates by corporations or those close to them. It effectively means you don't run unless a businessman says you run. And no businessmen I know will spend a cent unless he hopes to make back a dollar.
So to get the World back on track in a way acceptable to most economics professors, we need to have a conversation about what the role of government really is and how to avoid capture and mission creep. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A boat that is adrift is powerless to steer itself into 'calmer waters'. Is the author saying that human beings have no agency, History is animated by some inscrutable Hegelian Geist and 'the owl of Minerva' can only fly by night- i.e. we can only start to make sense of what is happening long after it is too late to change things?
It appears so.
Hobswbawm, poor idiot, thought the murderous Bolheviks were the good guys. Why mention him now?
The author thinks the Cold War didn't end but carried on without anybody noticing. This is silly. All that really happened was that Western Governments did silly things and thus lost the confidence of their voters.
Trump is the first President in history who has never held any political office nor risen from the military. He has said very clearly in his inaugural address that all the problems facing America are the fault of rent-seeking elites in Washington.
No elected Govt. anywhere in the world is constitutionally empowered to put the interests of foreigners on a par with citizens. Yet, Western Govts. did precisely that because of a corrupt nexus with a certain type of footloose Globalized Financial Capital.
Trump is saying loudly and clearly that the days when Governments could pretend that Policy Space is multi-dimensional are over. The Government is an agent, not a Principal. Only costs and benefits to Citizens matter and there is a unidimensional way to capturing that information. In the past, public intellectuals could say 'true this trade deals hurts our people in the rust belt, but it more than proportionately benefits foreigners in poor countries. We have a moral duty to take that into account.' By pretending Govts. are obligated to provide remedies to 'universal' as opposed to existing viculum juris legal rights or entitlements, public intellectuals made Policy Space multi-dimensional. Why? Well, it enabled rent capture through 'Agenda Control'. This, at any rate, is the prediction of the McKelvey Chaos theorem.
Compare Obama's inaugural address to Trump's. Obama invokes an Emersonian concept of Racial Fate. The masses toil blindly- the fight equally hard at Gettysburg or Khe Sahn- and an inscrutable Fate allots their destinies. Governments have no role.
Trump, by contrast, says Goverments are paid to do stuff for citizens- nobody else. If Trump is rational and does alethic cost-benefit analysis (something we may well doubt) then American policy will be more predictable going forward. There will be less uncertainty. Obama said American foreign policy consisted of 'doing stupid sh*t'. Why? Because it wasn't based on National Interest. It was opportunistic and driven by modish availability cascades.
The British people don't believe they have a duty to house and care for all migrants. They voted for Brexit and May has accepted that British Govts. only have duties to British people.
Americans don't believe their Govt. can't act against Mexican cartels- they elected Trump who says plainly and simply that the American Govt. has a duty to protect American borders not those of any other country.
Trump may well do a U turn on Protectionism in its vulgar form- after all, Reagan and Clinton too did U turns which paved the way to their re-election.
However, even if an U turn occurs, if it is based on alethic information, it does not follow that America would have been 'adrift'.
Rather, if the American Govt. acts as it is constitutionally mandated to do- i.e. put American interests first- there will be less noise to signal creating uncertainty across the world. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
It has become routine now to read in the comments section searing tirades against- variously- "global elites", "liberal elites", "faceless elites". These elites are conveniently vague, for that allows all of one's favourite World Problems to be laid at their feet, without further explanation or ado.
These Angry Men (where are the angry populist women on this site?) will invariably supply grand statements such one below that a large plurality of the Western population hates globalisation. No source is offered for this sweeping assertion and indeed a little time spent reading the Pew survey on this topic two years ago, reveals a far more nuanced public view on the upsides and downsides of globalisation.
Equally missing from this story is that there is not even a passing recognition that the post 1945 order of global organisations(UN, WTO, IMF, etc), trade liberalisation and trading blocs just happen to have coincided with the fastest transformation in the economic wellbeing of Mankind, in human history. Whether one measures child mortality, life expectancy, % living on <$2 a day, deaths due to war and violence.... the indicators show there has never been a better time in world history, for a child to be born.
So please, sixth-formers, when you have marched the headmaster into the schoolyard, stripped and humiliated him and burned his office to the ground, what exactly is it you want to do next? Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Ok. I'll take the bait.
This is not about the past, it is about the future. If we are going to quote past successes as the way forward we should really be advocating widespread adoption of the steam engine.
Economics since Reagan (neoliberal) has indeed brought many good things, mostly better and cheaper technology, but it is unsustainable. More and more wealth and more and more power is manifesting in the hands of the top 1% and like all trends it cannot go on forever. Trump, Brexit and populism in general is the backlash against this. While it may not be constructive, the barbarian hordes first had to burn Rome to the ground before a better civilization could rise from the ashes. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Booth
BTW, any group ... like the one noted in Palacio's bio ... that has "Global Agenda" in its title can henceforth be thought of a relic. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Which, should it prove improbably true, is no cause for celebration to anyone with even a vague understanding of 20th century history. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Booth
The comments preceding mine are more interesting as a group, and more focused on the bedrock issues driving this mini-revolt, than is the babble of Palacio's main essay. And that is symbolic I think of what is actually happening: the elite Palacio is embedded in and speaks for is either self-possessed or clueless, possibly both. The faceless men and women of the US and EU, like those commenters to this essay, truly illuminate the moment. It's not the US nor EU that are fading but the elites who still think they have answers the rest of us are just too dense to grasp. Read more
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
The world has been changing since the beginning of this century. Europe in particular has to face this reality: the "New American Century" is over before it began. This means that Europe needs to find her own way. Perhaps this will be the new European, or the new Eurasian century? You can't just dream about it though, diligent work is required. You can look at these circumstances as peril, you can also look a them as an opportunity.
The decline of US leadership started in earnest with George W.Bush. By entering the war in Iraq against all advice and under false pretenses, the US acted like Russia. Not coincidentally, the UK was the only real ally in that endeavor. Barack Obama provided 8 years of respite, but not a real change in direction. His actions were defensive, an attempt to pull the US out of a morass of it's own making. The election of Trump seems shocking, but is really a reinforcement of a trend. US is going by the way of Argentina. It will be a process, not an overnight transformation, and there may be some rays of hope during this process. Nonetheless, the rest of the world simply has to take both note and action: the US is no more, except as a source of instability in her declining years, as hope gets replaced by periodic bursts of frustration and anger. When the process is complete, towards the second half of this century, the US will be just another country, or perhaps even two or three separate countries.
Waiting for something better to happen is pointless. Europe needs to make her own way. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly, I think there is a lot of insight in this analysis. But I'd add one additional point: the United States is and for the foreseeable future will remain the most heavily armed country on the planet.
An alternative future -- based on wishful thinking perhaps -- might see a Europe more willing to play a leadership role in advancing the values of the West from time to time, and a United States more willing to follow such a European lead as a reliable partner. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Unfortunately, "making our way to calmer waters" can equate to passively normalizing the present race into a neofascist future. And I would invite those who would argue against assigning that label to present trends to imagine a world in which Donald Trump represents the standard of democratic "leadership" in the 21st century.
The only difference between "every nation for itself" and "every man for himself" is scale. The time is fast approaching when people of good will may once again have to take up the call of "no pasaran" and active resistance. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is a large plurality of the Western/first world populations hate globalization with an astounding if well deserved passion. The benefits were not shared they went to the few in the name of "The invisible hand of the market" The rest of us tough.....s.... Luck! Thus a hatred for the Status Quo. Donald trump didn't win because he was an attractive contender but because he was something anything but the Status Quo. People no longer believe in your Liberal Order anymore. And I say your because the winners be they corporate, Academic or Political are perceived (I suspect mostly accurately) as not only not representing the common man's interests but as not giving a .... Hoot for their interests. Thus the rejection of a Liberal Order they no longer have any faith or belief in. The perception of the Liberal Order the internationalist have created is an order rich and connected. The rest of us should just shut up and do as we are told. Are people abandoning the Liberal order? Oh yes! But the so called elites abandoned them first Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Problem is Mr. Smith, One a growing GDP means nothing to those of us who work for a living all we know is our real and % share of the pie is getting smaller and smaller. GDP is IRRELEVANT to us it means NOTHING. Second: The winners have no interest in solutions, They like the situation as it is. Frankly I suspect that by the end of the Trump administration the run over of globalization will abandon the proven worthless ballot box for the gun. I am not advocating violence but I surely believe it is coming.
Third As everybody in the western governments keeping proclaiming this is the new Liberal order. And those who call themselves liberals surely supported it.
Last: Real distributional problems, That is putting it mildly. But since the winners control every lever of power do you honestly believe anything will change? The ballot box is utterly worthless the rich control everyone who gets to run. Or do you really honestly believe that Millionaires and billionaires contribute all that money to elections because they believe in honest government?
Frankly for those of us on the bottom globalization has been a zero sum mess. Sure prices have gone down but wages have gone down further. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
As evidenced by those Western countries (e.g. In Scandinavia) that have remained focused on equality of opportunity and strong social systems, it is not the Liberal Order that gifted America the plutocracy it has today. US GDP per capita has roughly doubled in the last two decades, so it's hardly the case that globalisation has been a zero sum game with China. The four-decade stagnation of male hourly wages in the US has been a very American phenomenon as globalisation was accompanied by the deliberate decimation of unions, a tax system for special interests, and the financialisation of the economy, creating enormous gains at the top, much of it by rent-seekers in finance and executive management. Whatever this is, it's not a Liberal Order since so many other advanced economies embraced globalisation but not the rest of the post 1970s American model.
For sure, there are real distributional problems with a globalised economy, but the solutions won't come from the 1920s. Beggar thy neighbour international economic policies will not put technology back in its box, to take one example. Maybe time to put out the Molotov cocktails and start thinking about solutions? Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” or British Prime Minister Theresa May’s appeal to Little England: “If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere.”
Is there an echo in these comments of Margaret Thatcher's oft quoted 'No such thing as society.....'
The irony of much of what Thatcher said she was doing is that we got the opposite. power and self determination was to be devolved to individuals and families, Thatcher's basic unit of society, and local councils were to made responsible for their profligate spending. This 'responsibility was to Westminster though, not to the local taxpayers. No choice was offered, high spending councils were capped.
All the time rather than devolving power towards localism and self-determination the trend was towards a more centralist State power-grab. Her style of political leadership was presidential and dictatorial and this style was carried on through the following 'New Labour' experiment.
What we are hearing in the (elite controlled/influenced) media is that 'Populism' is stalking the Globe. What this represents is a popular desire for a bit more democratic accountability. The EU is tottering (I think it is) because it is fiercely anti-democratic. Had Papandreou been 'allowed' his referendum Greece would have probably led the way by voting to come out of the Euro. This would have strengthened Greece and strengthened Eurozone and the EU, but the centralist elite thought they knew better. Their remedy is more debt piled into the financial system with not the faintest idea how the debts will ever be settled. This astronomical debt will have to be .....settled somehow. There has to be a reckoning.
The 'Liberal' elite is only liberal in the protection of its own cherished freedoms - to move around the globe at will, to move its wealth around through transparent international borders. Well, actually everybody would like a bit of that freedom if only to cross borders in the hope of getting employment in order to have some wealth - following the money.
Both Trump and May will rapidly discover that their pandering to the xenophobic tendency to 'protect jobs' is futile. 'Jobs' are disappearing.
Mechanisation, automation, robotics and machine learning will wipe them out and politicians need to come to terms with what a new World Order might look like. What will life be for when we don't live to work?
Mariners don't navigate by sight, when they have no maps and charts, they navigate by the stars.
Trump and May could be the stars or they could be no more than fireworks in the dark sky soon to fizzle out. Interesting though that they are the leaders of the two most recent great empires one well dead and the second crumbling. Both formerly 'Great' nations are struggling to find a new role in the world.
Read more
