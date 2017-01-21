15

Dahin treibend in Trumps neuem Jahrhundert

WASHINGTON, DC – Der verstorbene britische Historiker Eric Hobsbawm prägte für den Zeitraum zwischen der Ermordung von Erzherzog Franz Ferdinand im Jahre 1914 und dem Zusammenbruch der Sowjetunion im Jahr 1991 den berühmten Begriff des „kurzen 20. Jahrhunderts“. Für Hobsbawm markierte das Ende des Kalten Krieges eine neue, klar abgegrenzte Ära innerhalb des Weltgeschehens.

Heute, mit größerem Abstand, sollten wir diese Einstufung noch einmal überdenken. Denn tatsächlich hat sich das Vierteljahrhundert seit dem Fall der Berliner Mauer nicht als Bruch mit der Vergangenheit, sondern als deren Fortsetzung und sogar als Kulmination erwiesen. Donald Trumps Amtseinführung als Präsident der USA jedoch stellt einen eindeutigen Bruch mit der Vergangenheit dar; das lange 20. Jahrhundert ist nun zu Ende gegangen.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Genau wie im Juni 1914 ist es heute zu früh, um zu erraten, was als Nächstes kommen mag. Eine seit Trumps Wahlsieg populäre Prognose lautet, dass die Welt auf die Einflusszonen des 19. Jahrhunderts zurückverfallen wird, wobei wichtige Akteure wie die USA, Russland, China und auch Deutschland innerhalb einer zunehmend balkanisierten Weltordnung ihre jeweils eigene Sphären beherrschen.

Trump hat diese Sicht mit seiner rüden Antrittsrede bekräftigt, in der er „das Recht aller Nationen, ihre eigenen Interessen an die erste Stelle zu setzen“, betonte. Doch selbst wenn dies die Art und Weise sein sollte, wie sich Trumps Amerika verhalten wird, kann in unserer heutigen vernetzten Welt niemand die Uhr zurückdrehen. Der chinesische Präsident Xi Jinping – heute der Verfechter per se der Globalisierung – hat es in diesem Jahr in Davos so ausgedrückt: „Ob es einem gefällt oder nicht: Die Weltwirtschaft ist der große Ozean, aus dem es kein Entkommen gibt.“

Das autoritäre Modell, das heute im Aufwind begriffen scheint, weist nicht in die Zukunft, sondern ist der letzte Atemzug einer früheren Zeit – ein nostalgischer Aufguss eines obsoleten Modells. Bedingt durch den Aufstieg nichtstaatlicher Akteure zerfällt und hybridisiert sich die Regierungsführung, und wir haben erst in Ansätzen begonnen, uns die weitreichenden Auswirkungen neuer Technologien wie etwa der künstlichen Intelligenz bewusst zu machen. Diese Trends sind die Vorläufer eines deutlich anderen internationalen Modells, das sich erst noch herausbilden muss – und das sich klar von dem „Gleichgewicht der Kräfte“ des 19. Jahrhunderts und der „Staatengemeinschaft“ des 20. Jahrhunderts unterscheiden wird.

Hobsbawm war 1994 überzeugt, dass „es keinen ernsthaften Zweifel [geben könne], dass in den späten 1980er und frühen 1990er Jahren eine weltgeschichtliche Ära endete und eine neue begann“. Inzwischen jedoch ist klar, dass der Folgezeitraum – vom Beginn der 1990er Jahre bis heute – die Kulmination eines Prozesses markierte, der 1914 in Sarajevo begann.

Dieser Prozess brachte allmählich die freiheitliche Weltordnung hervor: zunächst nach dem Ersten Weltkrieg mit dem abgebrochenen Versuch des unglückseligen Völkerbundes, und dann nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg mit den Vereinten Nationen und den Bretton-Woods-Institutionen. In der Phase nach dem Kalten Krieg gelangte diese Blume dann mit der weltweiten Verbreitung der Demokratie und der freien Märkte zur vollen Blüte. Dieses Modell schuf einen moralischen Schirm über dem bestehenden Westfälischen Staatensystem, indem es eine universelle Struktur hervorbrachte, in der die nationalen Regierungen im Rahmen eines Bemühens um Fortschritt zusammenarbeiten konnten.

Für den größten Teil des 20. Jahrhunderts galt dieser Rahmen nur für eine Kerngruppe von Ländern, doch mit dem Ende des Kalten Krieges stand er plötzlich allen zur Verfügung. Aber just als diese moralische Ordnung weltweit hätte realisiert werden können, verlor sie ihre Mitte und geriet ins Treiben. Freie Märkte und materieller Wohlstand, die einst als Mittel zu größeren Zielen betrachtet wurden, waren zum Selbstzweck geworden. Die Finanzkrise von 2008 legte die Seelenlosigkeit dieses Ansatzes offen und bereitete die Bühne für die heute erkennbaren Auflösungserscheinungen.

Dies alles ist nun Vergangenheit. Die Welt hat das Ufer einer regelbasierten Ordnung verlassen, die auf der Idee universellen Fortschritts aus der Zeit der Aufklärung gründete. Was nun die Zukunft angeht, so sind unmittelbar drei Ansätze erkennbar. Der erste besteht in der Wiederbelebung bekannter nationalistischer und nativistischer Tropen, wie etwa Trumps Versprechen „Vom heutigen Tage an wird allein Amerika an erster Stelle stehen.“ oder dem Appell der britischen Premierministerin Theresa May an Little England: „Wenn Sie sich für einen Weltbürger halten, sind Sie ein Bürger von nirgendwo.“

Die zweite Möglichkeit, die von den Führern der Europäischen Union versinnbildlicht wird, besteht darin, auf dem Weg des 20. Jahrhunderts fortzuschreiten, aber mit mehr rhetorischen Ausschmückungen. Der dritte Weg, den das vielleicht größte Lager verfolgt, ist der Rückzug unter Deck – die Hände ringend, mit lautem Wehklagen über die Vertreibung aus dem Paradies und voller Angst vor einer drohenden Apokalypse.

Keine dieser Reaktionen ist konstruktiv. Wir können nicht zu einer Welt von gestern zurückkehren oder einfach stillstehen, und wir wissen noch nicht, was die Welt von morgen für uns bereithält. Wenn Seeleute sich nicht auf ihre Seekarten verlassen können, müssen sie auf Sicht navigieren, und genau in dieser Art Situation befinden wir uns heute. Solange die Welt nicht weiß, wo sie steht, ist es zu früh, kühn in neue Richtungen zu drängen oder zuzulassen, dass uns die Strömung in Richtung potenzieller Gefahren treibt.

Stattdessen brauchen wir ein entschlossenes, konkretes Handeln, das die greifbaren und klar erkennbaren Probleme im Bereich der Regierungsführung und der Ordnungspolitik anspricht. Bevor wir uns in diese unbekannte neue Welt aufmachen, müssen wir zunächst die Idee eines gemeinsamen Ziels wiederherstellen – und abwarten, dass sich der Nebel lichtet.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Trumps Amtsantritt markiert eine neue Epoche der Weltgeschichte: ein neues geopolitisches „Jahrhundert“. Noch lässt sich nicht sagen, ob es sich dabei um eine Zeit des Konflikts oder der Harmonie, des Fortschritts oder des Auf-sich-Zurückziehens handeln wird. Doch bevor wir versuchen, einen neuen Kurs voran abzustecken, müssen wir zunächst ruhigere Wasser erreichen.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan