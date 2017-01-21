17

بلا مرساة في قرن ترامب الجديد

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ كان المؤرخ البريطاني الراحل إيريك هوبسباوم يطلق على الفترة بين اغتيال الأرشيدوق فرانز فرديناند في عام 1914 وانهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي في عام 1991 وصف "القرن العشرين القصير". ويرى هوبسباوم أن نهاية الحرب الباردة كانت بداية عصر جديد متميز في الشؤون العالمية.

والآن من منظور أوسع، ينبغي لنا أن نعيد النظر في هذا التصنيف. فبدلا من كونه انفصالا عن الماضي، تبين أن سقوط سور برلين كان في واقع الأمر استمرارا ــ بل تتويجا ــ لما كان من قبل. ولكن تنصيب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة يمثل قطيعة تامة مع الماضي؛ فالآن انتهى القرن العشرين الطويل.

من المبكر للغاية الآن أن نخمن ماذا قد يأتي لاحقا، تماما كما كانت الحال في يونيو/حزيران 1914. فمنذ فوز ترامب الانتخابي، كان أحد التوقعات الشعبية أن يرتد العالَم إلى مناطق النفوذ التي شهدها القرن التاسع عشر، حيث تهيمن قوى كبرى مثل الولايات المتحدة، وروسيا، والصين، وألمانيا، كل منها على نطاق خاص بها في ظل نظام دولي متزايد الانقسام والتشظي.

وقد عزز ترامب هذا الرأي عندما ألقى خطاب تنصيبه الصارخ، الذي أكد فيه على "حق كل الدول في وضع مصالحها الخاصة قبل أي شيء آخر". ولكن حتى لو كانت هذه هي الكيفية التي سوف تتصرف بها أميركا في عهد ترامب، فلن يتمكن أحد في عالَم اليوم المترابط من إعادة عقارب الساعة إلى الوراء. وكما أشار الرئيس ا لصيني شي جين بينج ــ بطل العولمة المفترض الآن ــ في دافوس هذا العام: "سواء شئنا أم أبينا، سوف يظل الاقتصاد العالمي المحيط الذي لا يمكننا الفرار منه".

الواقع أن نموذج الرجل القوي الذي يبدو في صعود اليوم لا ينبئنا بالمستقبل؛ بل يشير إلى زمن سابق يلفظ آخر أنفاسه ــ حنين إلى نموذج قديم عفا عليه الزمن في قالب جديد. فقد قُطِّعَت أوصال الحكم وجرى تهجينه بفِعل صعود قوى غير تابعة لدول بعينها، وقد بدأنا بالكاد نفكر في العواقب البعيدة المدى المترتبة على انتشار التكنولوجيات الجديدة مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي. وتمثل هذه الاتجاهات مقدمات لنموذج دولي مختلف تماما ولم ينشأ بعد ــ نموذج متميز عن "ميزان القوى" في القرن التاسع عشر و"مجتمع الدول" في القرن العشرين.

في عام 1994، كان هوبسباوم يعتقد جازما أن "عصرا في تاريخ العالَم انتهى وبدأ عصر جديد في أواخر الثمانينيات وأوائل التسعينيات" ولكن من الواضح الآن أن الفترة اللاحقة، بين أوائل التسعينيات واليوم، كانت تتويجا لعملة بدأت في سراييفو في عام 1914.

وساعدت هذه العملية تدريجيا في بناء النظام الدولي الليبرالي، في محاولة أولية مُجهَضة بعد الحرب العالمية الأولى ــ والتي تجسدت في عصبة الأمم المنكوبة ــ ثم بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، مع تأسيس الأمم المتحدة ومؤسسات بريتون وودز. وفي فترة ما بعد الحرب الباردة، نضجت الثمرة فاتخذت هيئة النظام الديمقراطي والأسواق الحرة التي انتشرت في مختلف أنحاء العالَم. وأقام هذا النموذج مظلة أخلاقية فوق نظام دولة ويستفاليا، من خلال إ��شاء هيكل عالمي تستطيع الحكومات الوطنية من خلاله تعزيز أواصر التعاون في السعي نحو تحقيق التقدم.

على مدار القسم الأعظم من القرن العشرين، لم يطبق هذا النموذج إلا على مجموعة أساسية من الدول؛ ولكن مع نهاية الحرب الباردة، أصبح متاحا للجميع فجأة. ومع هذا، بمجرد أن أصبح هذا النظام الأخلاقي في وضع يسمح بتحققه بشكل كامل في مختلف أنحاء العالم، فَقَد مركزه وبدأ ينجرف. فتحولت أمور مثل الأسواق الحرة والازدهار المادي، التي كانت تُعَد ذات يوم وسائل لغايات أكبر، إلى غايات في حد ذاتها. ثم كشفت الأزمة المالية في عام 2008 عن قسوة هذا النهج وتحجره، ومهدت الطريق لما نشهده من تفكك اليوم.

الآن، أصبح كل هذا من الماضي. فقد انسحب العالَم من شواطئ النظام القائم على القواعد والذي تأسس على فكرة التقدم العالمي المستنيرة. أما عن ما ينتظرنا في المستقبل، فقد برزت ثلاثة اتجاهات مباشرة. الأول يتمثل في إحياء النزعة القومية المألوفة والتوجهات المعادية للهجرة، مثل تعهد ترامب بأن تكون "أميركا أولا من اليوم فصاعدا"، أو افتتان رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي بما يسمى إنجلترا الصغيرة: "إذا كنت تعتقد أنك مواطنا عالميا، فأنت مواطن بلا وطن".

ويتمثل الاحتمال الثاني، الذي لخصه زعماء الاتحاد الأوروبي، في مواصلة السير على طريق القرن العشرين، ولكن مع زخارف أكثر بلاغة. أما التوجه الثالث، الذي ربما يضم المعسكر الأكبر، فيتلخص في التقهقر والحيرة، والتحسر على الطرد من الفردوس، والخوف من نهاية العالم الوشيكة.

تفتقر كل هذه الاستجابات لأي توجه بنّاء. فلا يمكننا أن نعود إلى عالَم الأمس أو الوقوف دون حراك ببساطة؛ ونحن لا نعلم بعد ماذا يخبئه لنا عالَم الغد. فعندما يعجز البحارة عن الاعتماد على الخرائط، يضطرون إلى الإبحار بالعين المجردة، وهذه هي حالنا اليوم بالضبط. وإلى أن يستعيد العالَم حِسه بالاتجاه، فإن هذا ليس الوقت المناسب للانطلاق في اتجاهات جديدة جريئة، أو السماح للتيارات بدفعنا نحو مخاطر محتملة.

يتعين علينا بدلا من هذا أن نتبنى موقفا حاسما، فنتخذ إجراءات ملموسة تعالج مشاكل حقيقية يكن تمييزها بسهولة في الحكم والسياسة العامة. وقبل أن نتمكن من المضي قُدُما إلى هذا العالَم الجديد الشجاع، يتعين علينا أن نعيد أولا تأسيس فكرة الهدف المشترك ــ وأن ننتظر انقشاع الضباب.

الواقع أن تنصيب ترامب يصادف بداية حقبة جديدة في تاريخ العالَم ــ قرن جيوسياسي جديد. ولا أحد يستطيع أن يُجزِم بعد ما إذا كان هذا هو وقت الخلاف أو الانسجام، التقدم أو التخندق. ولكن قبل أن نحاول رسم مسار جديد إلى الأمام، يتعين علينا أن نشق طريقنا إلى مياه أكثر هدوءا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali