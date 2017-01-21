بلا مرساة في قرن ترامب الجديد

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ كان المؤرخ البريطاني الراحل إيريك هوبسباوم يطلق على الفترة بين اغتيال الأرشيدوق فرانز فرديناند في عام 1914 وانهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي في عام 1991 وصف "القرن العشرين القصير". ويرى هوبسباوم أن نهاية الحرب الباردة كانت بداية عصر جديد متميز في الشؤون العالمية.
والآن من منظور أوسع، ينبغي لنا أن نعيد النظر في هذا التصنيف. فبدلا من كونه انفصالا عن الماضي، تبين أن سقوط سور برلين كان في واقع الأمر استمرارا ــ بل تتويجا ــ لما كان من قبل. ولكن تنصيب دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة يمثل قطيعة تامة مع الماضي؛ فالآن انتهى القرن العشرين الطويل.
من المبكر للغاية الآن أن نخمن ماذا قد يأتي لاحقا، تماما كما كانت الحال في يونيو/حزيران 1914. فمنذ فوز ترامب الانتخابي، كان أحد التوقعات الشعبية أن يرتد العالَم إلى مناطق النفوذ التي شهدها القرن التاسع عشر، حيث تهيمن قوى كبرى مثل الولايات المتحدة، وروسيا، والصين، وألمانيا، كل منها على نطاق خاص بها في ظل نظام دولي متزايد الانقسام والتشظي.
وقد عزز ترامب هذا الرأي عندما ألقى خطاب تنصيبه الصارخ، الذي أكد فيه على "حق كل الدول في وضع مصالحها الخاصة قبل أي شيء آخر". ولكن حتى لو كانت هذه هي الكيفية التي سوف تتصرف بها أميركا في عهد ترامب، فلن يتمكن أحد في عالَم اليوم المترابط من إعادة عقارب الساعة إلى الوراء. وكما أشار الرئيس ا لصيني شي جين بينج ــ بطل العولمة المفترض الآن ــ في دافوس هذا العام: "سواء شئنا أم أبينا، سوف يظل الاقتصاد العالمي المحيط الذي لا يمكننا الفرار منه".
الواقع أن نموذج الرجل القوي الذي يبدو في صعود اليوم لا ينبئنا بالمستقبل؛ بل يشير إلى زمن سابق يلفظ آخر أنفاسه ــ حنين إلى نموذج قديم عفا عليه الزمن في قالب جديد. فقد قُطِّعَت أوصال الحكم وجرى تهجينه بفِعل صعود قوى غير تابعة لدول بعينها، وقد بدأنا بالكاد نفكر في العواقب البعيدة المدى المترتبة على انتشار التكنولوجيات الجديدة مثل الذكاء الاصطناعي. وتمثل هذه الاتجاهات مقدمات لنموذج دولي مختلف تماما ولم ينشأ بعد ــ نموذج متميز عن "ميزان القوى" في القرن التاسع عشر و"مجتمع الدول" في القرن العشرين.
في عام 1994، كان هوبسباوم يعتقد جازما أن "عصرا في تاريخ العالَم انتهى وبدأ عصر جديد في أواخر الثمانينيات وأوائل التسعينيات" ولكن من الواضح الآن أن الفترة اللاحقة، بين أوائل التسعينيات واليوم، كانت تتويجا لعملة بدأت في سراييفو في عام 1914.
وساعدت هذه العملية تدريجيا في بناء النظام الدولي الليبرالي، في محاولة أولية مُجهَضة بعد الحرب العالمية الأولى ــ والتي تجسدت في عصبة الأمم المنكوبة ــ ثم بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، مع تأسيس الأمم المتحدة ومؤسسات بريتون وودز. وفي فترة ما بعد الحرب الباردة، نضجت الثمرة فاتخذت هيئة النظام الديمقراطي والأسواق الحرة التي انتشرت في مختلف أنحاء العالَم. وأقام هذا النموذج مظلة أخلاقية فوق نظام دولة ويستفاليا، من خلال إ��شاء هيكل عالمي تستطيع الحكومات الوطنية من خلاله تعزيز أواصر التعاون في السعي نحو تحقيق التقدم.
على مدار القسم الأعظم من القرن العشرين، لم يطبق هذا النموذج إلا على مجموعة أساسية من الدول؛ ولكن مع نهاية الحرب الباردة، أصبح متاحا للجميع فجأة. ومع هذا، بمجرد أن أصبح هذا النظام الأخلاقي في وضع يسمح بتحققه بشكل كامل في مختلف أنحاء العالم، فَقَد مركزه وبدأ ينجرف. فتحولت أمور مثل الأسواق الحرة والازدهار المادي، التي كانت تُعَد ذات يوم وسائل لغايات أكبر، إلى غايات في حد ذاتها. ثم كشفت الأزمة المالية في عام 2008 عن قسوة هذا النهج وتحجره، ومهدت الطريق لما نشهده من تفكك اليوم.
الآن، أصبح كل هذا من الماضي. فقد انسحب العالَم من شواطئ النظام القائم على القواعد والذي تأسس على فكرة التقدم العالمي المستنيرة. أما عن ما ينتظرنا في المستقبل، فقد برزت ثلاثة اتجاهات مباشرة. الأول يتمثل في إحياء النزعة القومية المألوفة والتوجهات المعادية للهجرة، مثل تعهد ترامب بأن تكون "أميركا أولا من اليوم فصاعدا"، أو افتتان رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي بما يسمى إنجلترا الصغيرة: "إذا كنت تعتقد أنك مواطنا عالميا، فأنت مواطن بلا وطن".
ويتمثل الاحتمال الثاني، الذي لخصه زعماء الاتحاد الأوروبي، في مواصلة السير على طريق القرن العشرين، ولكن مع زخارف أكثر بلاغة. أما التوجه الثالث، الذي ربما يضم المعسكر الأكبر، فيتلخص في التقهقر والحيرة، والتحسر على الطرد من الفردوس، والخوف من نهاية العالم الوشيكة.
تفتقر كل هذه الاستجابات لأي توجه بنّاء. فلا يمكننا أن نعود إلى عالَم الأمس أو الوقوف دون حراك ببساطة؛ ونحن لا نعلم بعد ماذا يخبئه لنا عالَم الغد. فعندما يعجز البحارة عن الاعتماد على الخرائط، يضطرون إلى الإبحار بالعين المجردة، وهذه هي حالنا اليوم بالضبط. وإلى أن يستعيد العالَم حِسه بالاتجاه، فإن هذا ليس الوقت المناسب للانطلاق في اتجاهات جديدة جريئة، أو السماح للتيارات بدفعنا نحو مخاطر محتملة.
يتعين علينا بدلا من هذا أن نتبنى موقفا حاسما، فنتخذ إجراءات ملموسة تعالج مشاكل حقيقية يكن تمييزها بسهولة في الحكم والسياسة العامة. وقبل أن نتمكن من المضي قُدُما إلى هذا العالَم الجديد الشجاع، يتعين علينا أن نعيد أولا تأسيس فكرة الهدف المشترك ــ وأن ننتظر انقشاع الضباب.
الواقع أن تنصيب ترامب يصادف بداية حقبة جديدة في تاريخ العالَم ــ قرن جيوسياسي جديد. ولا أحد يستطيع أن يُجزِم بعد ما إذا كان هذا هو وقت الخلاف أو الانسجام، التقدم أو التخندق. ولكن قبل أن نحاول رسم مسار جديد إلى الأمام، يتعين علينا أن نشق طريقنا إلى مياه أكثر هدوءا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented george jonisch
What exactly is globalization? Is it individual countries realizing that their citizens will benefit from mutual reduction of tariffs and use of single currencies etc? Or perhaps it is corporations changing the laws of sovereign states to further the corporate interest rather than that of the citizens? Once it was said that ''if it's good for GM it's good for America.'' is that still true for global corporations? Is there a global elite that is not hooked into global corporations including gklobal media and global political powers?
Comment Commented Procyon Mukherjee
Trump comes as a warning that no matter how rosy you can paint the picture (less than 5% unemployment rate) you could be neglecting the bigger ills that is masked in statistics; if labor force participation rates have dwindled where is the significance of the unemployment rate?
The establishment must take note that populism is not born out of nowhere, the seeds are sown by the same establishment which fails to see the argument. When it actually sees it, it is too late.
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I think there has been a collective failure, both by the elites (and their professor corps) and the populists to understand fundamentally what has gone wrong.
The real problem is that in the US, and most other western nations, business has captured government, causing government to deviate from it proper role, which has left it unable to fulfill its purpose.
Government's purpose is to act in areas where the matter affects all citizens equally. The moment government tries to steer the economy or engage in business is begins to lose direction, the reason being because it has exceeded both its mandate and its ability. Trade deals are an example of this.
As bad as allowing ill advised forays into the business sphere are, far worse is allowing unlimited donations to political candidates by corporations or those close to them. It effectively means you don't run unless a businessman says you run. And no businessmen I know will spend a cent unless he hopes to make back a dollar.
So to get the World back on track in a way acceptable to most economics professors, we need to have a conversation about what the role of government really is and how to avoid capture and mission creep.
Comment Commented george jonisch
Absolutely. Well said.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
A boat that is adrift is powerless to steer itself into 'calmer waters'. Is the author saying that human beings have no agency, History is animated by some inscrutable Hegelian Geist and 'the owl of Minerva' can only fly by night- i.e. we can only start to make sense of what is happening long after it is too late to change things?
It appears so.
Hobswbawm, poor idiot, thought the murderous Bolheviks were the good guys. Why mention him now?
The author thinks the Cold War didn't end but carried on without anybody noticing. This is silly. All that really happened was that Western Governments did silly things and thus lost the confidence of their voters.
Trump is the first President in history who has never held any political office nor risen from the military. He has said very clearly in his inaugural address that all the problems facing America are the fault of rent-seeking elites in Washington.
No elected Govt. anywhere in the world is constitutionally empowered to put the interests of foreigners on a par with citizens. Yet, Western Govts. did precisely that because of a corrupt nexus with a certain type of footloose Globalized Financial Capital.
Trump is saying loudly and clearly that the days when Governments could pretend that Policy Space is multi-dimensional are over. The Government is an agent, not a Principal. Only costs and benefits to Citizens matter and there is a unidimensional way to capturing that information. In the past, public intellectuals could say 'true this trade deals hurts our people in the rust belt, but it more than proportionately benefits foreigners in poor countries. We have a moral duty to take that into account.' By pretending Govts. are obligated to provide remedies to 'universal' as opposed to existing viculum juris legal rights or entitlements, public intellectuals made Policy Space multi-dimensional. Why? Well, it enabled rent capture through 'Agenda Control'. This, at any rate, is the prediction of the McKelvey Chaos theorem.
Compare Obama's inaugural address to Trump's. Obama invokes an Emersonian concept of Racial Fate. The masses toil blindly- the fight equally hard at Gettysburg or Khe Sahn- and an inscrutable Fate allots their destinies. Governments have no role.
Trump, by contrast, says Goverments are paid to do stuff for citizens- nobody else. If Trump is rational and does alethic cost-benefit analysis (something we may well doubt) then American policy will be more predictable going forward. There will be less uncertainty. Obama said American foreign policy consisted of 'doing stupid sh*t'. Why? Because it wasn't based on National Interest. It was opportunistic and driven by modish availability cascades.
The British people don't believe they have a duty to house and care for all migrants. They voted for Brexit and May has accepted that British Govts. only have duties to British people.
Americans don't believe their Govt. can't act against Mexican cartels- they elected Trump who says plainly and simply that the American Govt. has a duty to protect American borders not those of any other country.
Trump may well do a U turn on Protectionism in its vulgar form- after all, Reagan and Clinton too did U turns which paved the way to their re-election.
However, even if an U turn occurs, if it is based on alethic information, it does not follow that America would have been 'adrift'.
Rather, if the American Govt. acts as it is constitutionally mandated to do- i.e. put American interests first- there will be less noise to signal creating uncertainty across the world. Read more
Comment Commented Ted Smith
It has become routine now to read in the comments section searing tirades against- variously- "global elites", "liberal elites", "faceless elites". These elites are conveniently vague, for that allows all of one's favourite World Problems to be laid at their feet, without further explanation or ado.
These Angry Men (where are the angry populist women on this site?) will invariably supply grand statements such one below that a large plurality of the Western population hates globalisation. No source is offered for this sweeping assertion and indeed a little time spent reading the Pew survey on this topic two years ago, reveals a far more nuanced public view on the upsides and downsides of globalisation.
Equally missing from this story is that there is not even a passing recognition that the post 1945 order of global organisations(UN, WTO, IMF, etc), trade liberalisation and trading blocs just happen to have coincided with the fastest transformation in the economic wellbeing of Mankind, in human history. Whether one measures child mortality, life expectancy, % living on <$2 a day, deaths due to war and violence.... the indicators show there has never been a better time in world history, for a child to be born.
So please, sixth-formers, when you have marched the headmaster into the schoolyard, stripped and humiliated him and burned his office to the ground, what exactly is it you want to do next?
Comment Commented Michael Public
Ok. I'll take the bait.
This is not about the past, it is about the future. If we are going to quote past successes as the way forward we should really be advocating widespread adoption of the steam engine.
Economics since Reagan (neoliberal) has indeed brought many good things, mostly better and cheaper technology, but it is unsustainable. More and more wealth and more and more power is manifesting in the hands of the top 1% and like all trends it cannot go on forever. Trump, Brexit and populism in general is the backlash against this. While it may not be constructive, the barbarian hordes first had to burn Rome to the ground before a better civilization could rise from the ashes.
Comment Commented Michael Booth
BTW, any group ... like the one noted in Palacio's bio ... that has "Global Agenda" in its title can henceforth be thought of a relic.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Which, should it prove improbably true, is no cause for celebration to anyone with even a vague understanding of 20th century history.
Comment Commented Michael Booth
The comments preceding mine are more interesting as a group, and more focused on the bedrock issues driving this mini-revolt, than is the babble of Palacio's main essay. And that is symbolic I think of what is actually happening: the elite Palacio is embedded in and speaks for is either self-possessed or clueless, possibly both. The faceless men and women of the US and EU, like those commenters to this essay, truly illuminate the moment. It's not the US nor EU that are fading but the elites who still think they have answers the rest of us are just too dense to grasp.
Comment Commented Mirek Fatyga
The world has been changing since the beginning of this century. Europe in particular has to face this reality: the "New American Century" is over before it began. This means that Europe needs to find her own way. Perhaps this will be the new European, or the new Eurasian century? You can't just dream about it though, diligent work is required. You can look at these circumstances as peril, you can also look a them as an opportunity.
The decline of US leadership started in earnest with George W.Bush. By entering the war in Iraq against all advice and under false pretenses, the US acted like Russia. Not coincidentally, the UK was the only real ally in that endeavor. Barack Obama provided 8 years of respite, but not a real change in direction. His actions were defensive, an attempt to pull the US out of a morass of it's own making. The election of Trump seems shocking, but is really a reinforcement of a trend. US is going by the way of Argentina. It will be a process, not an overnight transformation, and there may be some rays of hope during this process. Nonetheless, the rest of the world simply has to take both note and action: the US is no more, except as a source of instability in her declining years, as hope gets replaced by periodic bursts of frustration and anger. When the process is complete, towards the second half of this century, the US will be just another country, or perhaps even two or three separate countries.
Waiting for something better to happen is pointless. Europe needs to make her own way.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Sadly, I think there is a lot of insight in this analysis. But I'd add one additional point: the United States is and for the foreseeable future will remain the most heavily armed country on the planet.
An alternative future -- based on wishful thinking perhaps -- might see a Europe more willing to play a leadership role in advancing the values of the West from time to time, and a United States more willing to follow such a European lead as a reliable partner.
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Unfortunately, "making our way to calmer waters" can equate to passively normalizing the present race into a neofascist future. And I would invite those who would argue against assigning that label to present trends to imagine a world in which Donald Trump represents the standard of democratic "leadership" in the 21st century.
The only difference between "every nation for itself" and "every man for himself" is scale. The time is fast approaching when people of good will may once again have to take up the call of "no pasaran" and active resistance.
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
The problem is a large plurality of the Western/first world populations hate globalization with an astounding if well deserved passion. The benefits were not shared they went to the few in the name of "The invisible hand of the market" The rest of us tough.....s.... Luck! Thus a hatred for the Status Quo. Donald trump didn't win because he was an attractive contender but because he was something anything but the Status Quo. People no longer believe in your Liberal Order anymore. And I say your because the winners be they corporate, Academic or Political are perceived (I suspect mostly accurately) as not only not representing the common man's interests but as not giving a .... Hoot for their interests. Thus the rejection of a Liberal Order they no longer have any faith or belief in. The perception of the Liberal Order the internationalist have created is an order rich and connected. The rest of us should just shut up and do as we are told. Are people abandoning the Liberal order? Oh yes! But the so called elites abandoned them first
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Problem is Mr. Smith, One a growing GDP means nothing to those of us who work for a living all we know is our real and % share of the pie is getting smaller and smaller. GDP is IRRELEVANT to us it means NOTHING. Second: The winners have no interest in solutions, They like the situation as it is. Frankly I suspect that by the end of the Trump administration the run over of globalization will abandon the proven worthless ballot box for the gun. I am not advocating violence but I surely believe it is coming.
Third As everybody in the western governments keeping proclaiming this is the new Liberal order. And those who call themselves liberals surely supported it.
Last: Real distributional problems, That is putting it mildly. But since the winners control every lever of power do you honestly believe anything will change? The ballot box is utterly worthless the rich control everyone who gets to run. Or do you really honestly believe that Millionaires and billionaires contribute all that money to elections because they believe in honest government?
Frankly for those of us on the bottom globalization has been a zero sum mess. Sure prices have gone down but wages have gone down further.
Comment Commented Ted Smith
As evidenced by those Western countries (e.g. In Scandinavia) that have remained focused on equality of opportunity and strong social systems, it is not the Liberal Order that gifted America the plutocracy it has today. US GDP per capita has roughly doubled in the last two decades, so it's hardly the case that globalisation has been a zero sum game with China. The four-decade stagnation of male hourly wages in the US has been a very American phenomenon as globalisation was accompanied by the deliberate decimation of unions, a tax system for special interests, and the financialisation of the economy, creating enormous gains at the top, much of it by rent-seekers in finance and executive management. Whatever this is, it's not a Liberal Order since so many other advanced economies embraced globalisation but not the rest of the post 1970s American model.
For sure, there are real distributional problems with a globalised economy, but the solutions won't come from the 1920s. Beggar thy neighbour international economic policies will not put technology back in its box, to take one example. Maybe time to put out the Molotov cocktails and start thinking about solutions?
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” or British Prime Minister Theresa May’s appeal to Little England: “If you believe you’re a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere.”
Is there an echo in these comments of Margaret Thatcher's oft quoted 'No such thing as society.....'
The irony of much of what Thatcher said she was doing is that we got the opposite. power and self determination was to be devolved to individuals and families, Thatcher's basic unit of society, and local councils were to made responsible for their profligate spending. This 'responsibility was to Westminster though, not to the local taxpayers. No choice was offered, high spending councils were capped.
All the time rather than devolving power towards localism and self-determination the trend was towards a more centralist State power-grab. Her style of political leadership was presidential and dictatorial and this style was carried on through the following 'New Labour' experiment.
What we are hearing in the (elite controlled/influenced) media is that 'Populism' is stalking the Globe. What this represents is a popular desire for a bit more democratic accountability. The EU is tottering (I think it is) because it is fiercely anti-democratic. Had Papandreou been 'allowed' his referendum Greece would have probably led the way by voting to come out of the Euro. This would have strengthened Greece and strengthened Eurozone and the EU, but the centralist elite thought they knew better. Their remedy is more debt piled into the financial system with not the faintest idea how the debts will ever be settled. This astronomical debt will have to be .....settled somehow. There has to be a reckoning.
The 'Liberal' elite is only liberal in the protection of its own cherished freedoms - to move around the globe at will, to move its wealth around through transparent international borders. Well, actually everybody would like a bit of that freedom if only to cross borders in the hope of getting employment in order to have some wealth - following the money.
Both Trump and May will rapidly discover that their pandering to the xenophobic tendency to 'protect jobs' is futile. 'Jobs' are disappearing.
Mechanisation, automation, robotics and machine learning will wipe them out and politicians need to come to terms with what a new World Order might look like. What will life be for when we don't live to work?
Mariners don't navigate by sight, when they have no maps and charts, they navigate by the stars.
Trump and May could be the stars or they could be no more than fireworks in the dark sky soon to fizzle out. Interesting though that they are the leaders of the two most recent great empires one well dead and the second crumbling. Both formerly 'Great' nations are struggling to find a new role in the world.
Read more
