Неисследованная жизнь Дональда Трампа

МЭДИСОН – В Eвтифроне, одном из ранних диалогов Платона, Сократ едет в афинский суд, чтобы защититься от сфабрикованных обвинений, что он якобы развратил юношей города и не верит в богов. Перед самым входом у него происходит встреча, которая проливает яркий свет на то, что может быть самым главным недостатком американского президента Дональда Трампа.

Когда Сократ подходит к суду, он сталкивается со своим другом Евтифроном, молодым человеком, который направляется туда же, чтобы обвинить своего собственного отца за убийство человека. Евтифрон говорит Сократу, что он считает, что поступает правильно, потому что, независимо от того, является ли убийца членом его семьи и связан ли он родственными узами с жертвой или это вообще незнакомый человек, законопреступники, виновные в преступлении, должны быть наказаны. Евтифрон утверждает, что боги одобрят его действие, потому что он делает то, чего требует благочестие.

Но Сократ, будучи Сократом, превращает объяснение Евтифрона в серьезную дискуссию о природе самого благочестия. Сократ убежден, что Евтифрон не преследовал бы по суду своего собственного отца, не будучи абсолютно уверенным, что это – благочестивое деяние. И все же, по мнению Сократа, у Евтифрона не может быть такой уверенности, если он не знает наверняка, что такое благочестие.

Попытки Евтифрона определить благочестие в конечном счете не выдержали проверок вопросами Сократа; и в итоге выясняется, что он действительно не знает, что такое благочестие. В диалоге с Евтифроном дело заканчивается тем, что главный герой поспешно и трусливо убегает после внезапного заявления, что у него есть срочные дела, требующие его внимания.

Конечно, цель Платона в диалоге не состоит в том, чтобы дать определение благочестию: если Сократ и знал более точное определение, чем недопустимое и предложенное Евтифроном, он не дал его. Скорее, целью Платона было показать, что Евтифрон не осведомлен о своем собственном невежестве в определении благочестия и что Евтифрон, таким образом, не может в действительности знать, является ли преследование по суду его отца на самом деле правильным поступком.

Урок, который вытекает из этого вида самопроверки, крайне важен для всего принципа принятия решения. Нужно знать моральную сторону любого действия, которое рассматриваетс��. И знать, что каждый должен четко понимать, что именно он знает и чего он не знает. Иначе никакое уверенное суждение о правильности или неправильности собственного действия невозможно.

Таким образом, главным уроком диалога с Евтифроном является то, что есть два типа невежества: незнание того, правильно или неправильно данное действие; и незнание того, что человек знает и не знает о различиях добра и зла.

Эта последняя форма неосведомленности – незнание собственного невежества – является опасной особенностью характеристики Трампа. Многие конкретные стратегические предложения Трампа сами по себе достаточно тревожны; но они еще более тревожны в свете того, что он сказал (устно и через Твиттер) о многих внутренних и международных проблемах.

Трамп показал полное отсутствие понимания сложных политических вопросов: национальная безопасность, иностранные отношения, иммиграция, налогообложение, экономическое неравенство, здравоохранение, образование, охрана окружающей среды, торговля, аборты, религиозные права, свобода слова и многое другое. Не удивительно, что подход его администрации к большинству этих проблем до сих пор был не просто неправильным, а даже незаконным.

Как Евтифрон, Трамп только думает, что знает то, что он знает, и что то, чего он знает, вполне достаточно для принятия здравого решения; в этом он абсолютно уверен. Эта самоуверенность означает, что он редко, если вообще когда-либо, останавливается для изучения того, чего он не знает. Он, кажется, неспособен к вдумчивым размышлениям, которые показали бы пробелы в его собственных представлениях – а это первый шаг к пониманию проблемы.

Гносеологическая самонадеянность Трампа – это то, что мы терпим и стремимся исправить в детях. Эту черта характера мы не ожидаем увидеть у образованных, зрелых взрослых людей – и, конечно же, у человека, который занимает самый высокий пост в самой сильной стране мира.

В то время как хаотичное президентство Трампа продолжает разворачиваться, одна вещь, которую мы можем знать наверняка, состоит в том, что любая политика, которую он проводит, и любые меры, которые он принимает, будут происходить на фоне глубокого невежества, и даже суперневежества. К сожалению, ничто не могло быть более опасным для Соединенных Штатов, других стран или нашей планеты.