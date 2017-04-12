5

不自省的特朗普

麦迪逊—在柏拉图的早期对话集《游叙佛伦篇》中，苏格拉底来到雅典法庭，为自己辩护他腐化雅典青年并且不信神的子虚乌有的指控。在他到达法院之前，经历了一次巧遇，这次巧遇或许有力地折射出美国总统特朗普最重要的短处。

苏格拉底在去法院的路上，遇到了他的朋友游叙佛伦，这位男青年也要去法院，目的是起诉自己的父亲杀害了另一个人。游叙佛伦告诉苏格拉底，他相信他在做正确的事，因为，不论杀手是否属于他自己的家庭，也不论受害者是亲朋还是陌生人，犯下罪行的人都必须受到惩罚。游叙佛伦坚持认为，神会批准他的行动，因为他所做的正是虔诚所要求的。

但苏格拉底就是苏格拉底，他将游叙佛伦的辩解扩展成一场关于虔诚本身的性质的大讨论。苏格拉底坚信，游叙佛伦绝对肯定这是一件虔诚的事，否者他不会起诉自己的父亲。但是，对苏格拉底认为，游叙佛伦不能如此肯定，除非他确定地了解什么是虔诚。

游叙佛伦试图定义虔诚，但最终还是败在了苏格拉底刨根问底式的诘问之中；毕竟，他并不真正了解虔诚是什么。在《游叙佛伦篇》的最后，这位以他的名字命名这部对话集的角色突然借口他还有更重要的事情要办，落荒而逃。

当然，柏拉图在这篇对话中的目的不是定义虔诚：如果苏格拉底了解比游叙佛伦所提供的不可接受的虔诚定义更好的定义，他不会不说出来。相反，柏拉图的重点是说明游叙佛伦对于他自身关于虔诚的无知是无知的，并且游叙佛伦因此无法真正了解起诉他的父亲其实是一件正确的事。

来自这种自省的知识在所有决策中都至关重要。一个人应该了解他正在思考的任何行动的道德性质。而要了解这一点，他必须同时非常清楚他了解什么，不了解什么。否则，就不可能对他本身的行为的正确与否做出自信的判断。

因此，《游叙佛伦篇》的一个关键教训是存在两种无知：对一项行为的对错的无知；以及对一个人了解和不了解对错的无知。

后一种无意识——无知于自身的无知——是特朗普最麻烦的性格。特朗普的许多具体政策方案本身已经足够令人担忧，但从他所说的关于一系列内政外交事务的内容（包括讲话和推特）看更加令人担忧。

特朗普表现出对复杂政策问题的极度缺乏了解，包括国家安全、外交事务、移民、税收、经济不平等、医疗、教育、环境、贸易、堕胎、宗教权利、言论自由，等等。毫不奇怪，他的政府在大部分这些问题上的方针完全是错误的——甚至可以说不虔诚。

和游叙佛伦一样，特朗普不但认为他了解他所了解的，并且认为他所了解的足以做出可靠的决策；他非常确定这一点。这一自我确信表明他很少甚至从不会停下脚步，思考一下他不了解的东西。他似乎不具备自我反省的沉思的能力，而只有这种沉思能揭示他自身的理解的差距——这是扩充一个人关于某个问题的知识的第一步。

特朗普在认识论上的无知是我们可以在儿童身上容忍并试图纠正的。但我们很难想象在受过良好教育的成熟成年人身上看到这样的特质——当然更不用说身居全世界最强大国家的最高位的人了。

随着特朗普混乱的总统任期的继续展开，有一件事是肯定的：他所引入的任何政策、所采取的任何行动，都将基于深刻的无知乃至元无知（meta-ignorance）。悲哀的是，这也许是对美国、其他国家和整个地球最危险的事了。