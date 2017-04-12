麦迪逊—在柏拉图的早期对话集《游叙佛伦篇》中，苏格拉底来到雅典法庭，为自己辩护他腐化雅典青年并且不信神的子虚乌有的指控。在他到达法院之前，经历了一次巧遇，这次巧遇或许有力地折射出美国总统特朗普最重要的短处。
苏格拉底在去法院的路上，遇到了他的朋友游叙佛伦，这位男青年也要去法院，目的是起诉自己的父亲杀害了另一个人。游叙佛伦告诉苏格拉底，他相信他在做正确的事，因为，不论杀手是否属于他自己的家庭，也不论受害者是亲朋还是陌生人，犯下罪行的人都必须受到惩罚。游叙佛伦坚持认为，神会批准他的行动，因为他所做的正是虔诚所要求的。
但苏格拉底就是苏格拉底，他将游叙佛伦的辩解扩展成一场关于虔诚本身的性质的大讨论。苏格拉底坚信，游叙佛伦绝对肯定这是一件虔诚的事，否者他不会起诉自己的父亲。但是，对苏格拉底认为，游叙佛伦不能如此肯定，除非他确定地了解什么是虔诚。
游叙佛伦试图定义虔诚，但最终还是败在了苏格拉底刨根问底式的诘问之中；毕竟，他并不真正了解虔诚是什么。在《游叙佛伦篇》的最后，这位以他的名字命名这部对话集的角色突然借口他还有更重要的事情要办，落荒而逃。
当然，柏拉图在这篇对话中的目的不是定义虔诚：如果苏格拉底了解比游叙佛伦所提供的不可接受的虔诚定义更好的定义，他不会不说出来。相反，柏拉图的重点是说明游叙佛伦对于他自身关于虔诚的无知是无知的，并且游叙佛伦因此无法真正了解起诉他的父亲其实是一件正确的事。
来自这种自省的知识在所有决策中都至关重要。一个人应该了解他正在思考的任何行动的道德性质。而要了解这一点，他必须同时非常清楚他了解什么，不了解什么。否则，就不可能对他本身的行为的正确与否做出自信的判断。
因此，《游叙佛伦篇》的一个关键教训是存在两种无知：对一项行为的对错的无知；以及对一个人了解和不了解对错的无知。
后一种无意识——无知于自身的无知——是特朗普最麻烦的性格。特朗普的许多具体政策方案本身已经足够令人担忧，但从他所说的关于一系列内政外交事务的内容（包括讲话和推特）看更加令人担忧。
特朗普表现出对复杂政策问题的极度缺乏了解，包括国家安全、外交事务、移民、税收、经济不平等、医疗、教育、环境、贸易、堕胎、宗教权利、言论自由，等等。毫不奇怪，他的政府在大部分这些问题上的方针完全是错误的——甚至可以说不虔诚。
和游叙佛伦一样，特朗普不但认为他了解他所了解的，并且认为他所了解的足以做出可靠的决策；他非常确定这一点。这一自我确信表明他很少甚至从不会停下脚步，思考一下他不了解的东西。他似乎不具备自我反省的沉思的能力，而只有这种沉思能揭示他自身的理解的差距——这是扩充一个人关于某个问题的知识的第一步。
特朗普在认识论上的无知是我们可以在儿童身上容忍并试图纠正的。但我们很难想象在受过良好教育的成熟成年人身上看到这样的特质——当然更不用说身居全世界最强大国家的最高位的人了。
随着特朗普混乱的总统任期的继续展开，有一件事是肯定的：他所引入的任何政策、所采取的任何行动，都将基于深刻的无知乃至元无知（meta-ignorance）。悲哀的是，这也许是对美国、其他国家和整个地球最危险的事了。
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
There is a nice symmetry between economic inequality e.g. as measured by gini and education inequality e.g. ivy league educated vs the rest. We seemingly strive for democratic societies that are advanced and complex enough to be manageable and understandable only for the most educated and knowledgeable members of society. The supreme commander of the most powerful military in the world, and potentially in the universe, Donald Trump, de facto proposes an alternative direction were the mechano-legal structure of society and political power has to be simplified to the point of being understandable not only for the average voter but also for illiterate real estate promoters. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
But why was he voted in? The voters already tried some regular types like Obama, Bush and Clinton and this left them deeply dissatisfied. I think you underestimate how angry working class Americans are with essentially being 'sold down the river' by the professor class who are also blind to certain realities. They needed an impish and arrogant man to show they are a serious and angry political force. Turns out they didn't have to look very far to find one. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Eutyphro is a poor choice in this context. Only if you believe an ideal 'intensional' language exists and has some mysterious prescriptive power would you find Socrates' argument persuasive. A definition can be recursive and extensional. It can be the solution to a coordination problem. It can't 'divide reality up along its joints' unless Aristotelianism is a true theory in which case our political system is wrong.
The author, however, is making a more vulgar error than any attributable to Socrates. He says ' One ought to know the moral character of any action one is contemplating. And to know that, one must be as well aware of what one does not know as of what one does. Otherwise, no confident judgment about the rightness or wrongness of one’s own action is possible.' This means no choice under Knightian Uncertainty can comply with a moral code. Normative reasons can only exist if we have an Arrow Debreu type universe with perfect infortmation and no missing markets. In that context, I can specify my own partition of the information set and hire someone else to look at the consequences of my actions w.r.t things I don't know. Then, though acting on the basis of partial information, still I have taken into account 'what I don't know' and so, according to the author, I have acted morally. The problem is that perfect futures markets for everything don't exist. They can't if Life evolved by Natural Selection.
The author thinks 'there are two types of ignorance: ignorance of whether an action is right or wrong; and ignorance of what one does and does not know about right and wrong.' Why does he not say there is a third type of ignorance relating to the way these two types of ignorance interact? Why not a fourth type of ignorance relating to the way the third type of ignorance affects the other two? Why not an infinity of such types of ignorance?
This is an old argument. Socrates was aware of it. Why has the good professor chosen to forget it? Well, he believes Trump is uniquely ignorant. Why? It is because Trump believes what he knows is sufficient for him to make him epistemologically autonomous. Voters who vote, believe the same thing about themselves. Any one offering themselves for election to a public office has to assert epistemological autonomy of a certain type. If it turns out an elected official decides things only on the basis of his astrologer, or priest, or some oracular Think Tank's super-computer, there may be grounds for impeachment.
It is a different matter that some candidates express humility while others are cock-sure. That is mere puffery. Many Presidents have tested the waters in their first 100 days and ended up doing a U turn within 18 months.
In the past, Presidential actions were considered to be constructive of policy and hence as signalling playbook reconfiguration. However, Obama came to the conclusion that the Federal Govt and its Agencies have saddled themselves with a stupid playbook. In foreign policy, the Obama doctrine was 'stop doing stupid shit'. On the domestic front, Obama slogged away at wonkish policy initiatives which have made a difference but for which his party was unable to get credit. This suggests that needful reform should proceed on an alethic, bipartisan, basis. It ought to be off limits to Presidential grandstanding. Similarly in Foreign Affairs, let the President blow off steam by firing off missiles from time to time. That sort of one off virtue signalling is better than striving for a coherent foreign policy which involves rejigging the bureaucracy to do that sort of stupid shit on an industrial scale.
Presidents of America, who often affect a folksy ignorance in order to court popular approval, nevertheless have had a certain leadership role and alethic signalling function. At one time it appeared a good thing if their public signals coordinated the emergence of bureaucracies and alliances between bureaucracies. That time has passed. Knightian Uncertainty is qualitatively different now. Twentieth Century bureaucracies don't tame, but rather exacerbate, problems arising from rapid Technological change. Indeed, the latter are parasitic on the former. The War against Terror replenished Terrorist coffers. The US was paying a lot of money to Pakistan while Osama was living comfortably in the garrison town of Abbotabad. The Europeans, and Hillary, were urging the bombing of Syria and Libya without having learned any lesson from Afghanistan or Iraq. The result was that ISIS got money and turned out to be ten times worse than Al Qaeda. This sort of 'stupid shit' has to stop. Presidents are still welcome to fire off a few missiles in anger- that sort of testing of the other side occurs anyway as part of conventional military doctrine- but what is important is to disntermediate bureaucrats and public intellectuals because it is the ice in their veins which precipitates the big cataclysms.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Who knew health care was so complicated?!" Q.E.D. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump has not actually done a great deal so far, and of what he has done it has not yet had much effect that can be measured. I prefer to wait and see some indications of outcomes. Perhaps Trump is practicing Socratic Irony, perhaps he is pantomime Read more
