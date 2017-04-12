حياة دونالد ترامب غير المدروسة

ماديسون - في "يوثيفرو"، وهو أحد حوارات أفلاطون القديمة، يسافر سقراط إلى محكمة أثينا للدفاع عن نفسه ضد الاتهامات الخطيرة بأنه أفسد شباب المدينة ولا يؤمن بالآلهة. قبل وصوله إلى هناك، أجرى محاورة يمكن أن تُلقي ضوءا ساطعا على أهم نقط ضعف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.
عندما اقترب سقراط من المحكمة، التقى بصديقه الشاب يوثيفرو، في طريقه إلى نفس المكان لمقاضاة والده لقتله رجلا آخر. قال يوثيفرو لسقراط إنه يعتقد أنه يفعل الشيء الصحيح، لأنه بغض النظر عن ما إذا كان القاتل ينتمي إلى العائلة، أو ما إذا كان الضحية قريب أو غريب، يجب معاقبة مرتكب الجريمة. وأصر يوثيفرو على أن الآلهة ستوافق على تصرفه، لأنه يفعل ما تُملي عليه عقيدته.
لكن سقراط، لكونه سقراط، حول تفسير يوثيفرو إلى مناقشة أكبر حول طبيعة التقوى نفسها. سقراط مقتنع بأن يوثيفرو لن يحاكم والده دون أن يكون متأكدا تماما من أنه الشيء الصحيح الذي يجب القيام به. ومع ذلك، بالنسبة لسقراط، لا يمكن أن يكون ليوثيفرو مثل هذا اليقين إلا إذا كان يعرف على وجه اليقين معنى التقوى.
في النهاية، فشلت جهود يوثيفرو لتحديد معنى التقوى حسب أسئلة سقراط الدقيقة، فهو لا يعرف حقا معنى التقوى. ويُتهي يوثيفرو الحوار بسرعة، مدعيا فجأة أن لديه مسائل أكثر أهمية للاهتمام بها.
وبطبيعة الحال، فإن هدف أفلاطون في الحوار ليس تعريف التقوى: إذا كان سقراط يعلم بتعريف أفضل من ذلك الذي يقدمه يوثيفرو والغير مقبول ، فلن يكشف عنه. بدلا من ذلك، غاية أفلاطون هي أن يُظهر أن يوثيفرو يجهل جهله عن التقوى، وبالتالي لا يمكن ليوثيفرو أن يعرف حقا أن محاكمة والده هي في الواقع الشيء الصحيح الذي ينبغي القيام به.
إن المعرفة التي تأتي من هذا النوع من الفحص الذاتي أمر بالغ الأهمية في اتخاذ جميع القرارات. ينبغي للمرء أن يعرف الطابع الأخلاقي لأي عمل يتأمل القيام به. ولمعرفة ذلك، يجب أن يكون المرء على دراية بما لا يعرف وبما يعرف. وبخلاف ذلك، لا يمكن إصدار حكم واثق بشأن عمل المرء أهو صحيح أم خاطئ.
وهكذا، فالدرس المركزي من يوثيفرو هو أن هناك نوعين من الجهل: الجهل بما إذا كان العمل صحيح أو خاطئ. والجهل بما يعلمه المرء وما لا يعلم حول ما هو الصواب والخطأ.
هذا الشكل الأخير من الجهل - الجهل بجهل المرء - هو ميزة ترامب الأكثر إثارة للقلق. العديد من مقترحات سياسة ترامب المحددة مثيرة للقلق في حد ذاتها؛ لكنها أكثر إثارة للقلق على ضوء ما قاله (فيفا فوس وعبر تويتر) حول مجموعة من القضايا المحلية والدولية.
وقد كشف ترامب عن نقص عميق في فهم مسائل السياسة المعقدة: الأمن القومي، والشؤون الخارجية، والهجرة، والضرائب، وعدم المساواة الاقتصادية، والرعاية الصحية، والتعليم، و��لبيئة، والتجارة، والإجهاض، والحقوق الدينية، وحرية التعبير، وغير ذلك. وليس من المستغرب أن يكون نهج إدارته إزاء معظم هذه القضايا حتى الآن خاطئ – وربما وقح.
فمثل يوثيفرو، لا يعتقد ترامب فقط أنه يعرف ما يعرف، وأن ما يعرفه يكفي لاتخاذ القرارات السليمة؛ فهو متأكد تماما من ذلك. هذا الاكتفاء الذاتي يشير إلى أنه نادرا ما توقف، للنظر في ما لا يعرفه. ويبدو أنه غير قادر على الانخراط في هذا النوع من التفكير المستقبلي الذي من شأنه أن يكشف عن ثغرات في فهمه - الخطوة الأولى نحو توسيع معرفة المرء بمسألة ما.
إن الغطرسة المعرفية لترامب هي شيء نتحمله ونسعى جاهدين لتصحيحه عند الأطفال. إنها ليست سمة يتوقعها المرء عند البالغين المتعلمين، والناضجين - وبالتأكيد ليس عند الشخص الذي يحمل أعلى منصب في أقوى بلد في العالم.
وبينما تستمر رئاسة ترامب الفوضوية في الظهور، هناك شيء يمكننا أن نعرفه على وجه اليقين هو أن أي سياسة يتبعها، وأي خطوة يتخذها، ستكون على خلفية الجهل العميق، وحتى الجهل المفرط. للأسف، لا يوجد شيء أكثر خطورة يهدد للولايات المتحدة، والبلدان الأخرى، أو الكون برمته.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
There is a nice symmetry between economic inequality e.g. as measured by gini and education inequality e.g. ivy league educated vs the rest. We seemingly strive for democratic societies that are advanced and complex enough to be manageable and understandable only for the most educated and knowledgeable members of society. The supreme commander of the most powerful military in the world, and potentially in the universe, Donald Trump, de facto proposes an alternative direction were the mechano-legal structure of society and political power has to be simplified to the point of being understandable not only for the average voter but also for illiterate real estate promoters. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
But why was he voted in? The voters already tried some regular types like Obama, Bush and Clinton and this left them deeply dissatisfied. I think you underestimate how angry working class Americans are with essentially being 'sold down the river' by the professor class who are also blind to certain realities. They needed an impish and arrogant man to show they are a serious and angry political force. Turns out they didn't have to look very far to find one. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Eutyphro is a poor choice in this context. Only if you believe an ideal 'intensional' language exists and has some mysterious prescriptive power would you find Socrates' argument persuasive. A definition can be recursive and extensional. It can be the solution to a coordination problem. It can't 'divide reality up along its joints' unless Aristotelianism is a true theory in which case our political system is wrong.
The author, however, is making a more vulgar error than any attributable to Socrates. He says ' One ought to know the moral character of any action one is contemplating. And to know that, one must be as well aware of what one does not know as of what one does. Otherwise, no confident judgment about the rightness or wrongness of one’s own action is possible.' This means no choice under Knightian Uncertainty can comply with a moral code. Normative reasons can only exist if we have an Arrow Debreu type universe with perfect infortmation and no missing markets. In that context, I can specify my own partition of the information set and hire someone else to look at the consequences of my actions w.r.t things I don't know. Then, though acting on the basis of partial information, still I have taken into account 'what I don't know' and so, according to the author, I have acted morally. The problem is that perfect futures markets for everything don't exist. They can't if Life evolved by Natural Selection.
The author thinks 'there are two types of ignorance: ignorance of whether an action is right or wrong; and ignorance of what one does and does not know about right and wrong.' Why does he not say there is a third type of ignorance relating to the way these two types of ignorance interact? Why not a fourth type of ignorance relating to the way the third type of ignorance affects the other two? Why not an infinity of such types of ignorance?
This is an old argument. Socrates was aware of it. Why has the good professor chosen to forget it? Well, he believes Trump is uniquely ignorant. Why? It is because Trump believes what he knows is sufficient for him to make him epistemologically autonomous. Voters who vote, believe the same thing about themselves. Any one offering themselves for election to a public office has to assert epistemological autonomy of a certain type. If it turns out an elected official decides things only on the basis of his astrologer, or priest, or some oracular Think Tank's super-computer, there may be grounds for impeachment.
It is a different matter that some candidates express humility while others are cock-sure. That is mere puffery. Many Presidents have tested the waters in their first 100 days and ended up doing a U turn within 18 months.
In the past, Presidential actions were considered to be constructive of policy and hence as signalling playbook reconfiguration. However, Obama came to the conclusion that the Federal Govt and its Agencies have saddled themselves with a stupid playbook. In foreign policy, the Obama doctrine was 'stop doing stupid shit'. On the domestic front, Obama slogged away at wonkish policy initiatives which have made a difference but for which his party was unable to get credit. This suggests that needful reform should proceed on an alethic, bipartisan, basis. It ought to be off limits to Presidential grandstanding. Similarly in Foreign Affairs, let the President blow off steam by firing off missiles from time to time. That sort of one off virtue signalling is better than striving for a coherent foreign policy which involves rejigging the bureaucracy to do that sort of stupid shit on an industrial scale.
Presidents of America, who often affect a folksy ignorance in order to court popular approval, nevertheless have had a certain leadership role and alethic signalling function. At one time it appeared a good thing if their public signals coordinated the emergence of bureaucracies and alliances between bureaucracies. That time has passed. Knightian Uncertainty is qualitatively different now. Twentieth Century bureaucracies don't tame, but rather exacerbate, problems arising from rapid Technological change. Indeed, the latter are parasitic on the former. The War against Terror replenished Terrorist coffers. The US was paying a lot of money to Pakistan while Osama was living comfortably in the garrison town of Abbotabad. The Europeans, and Hillary, were urging the bombing of Syria and Libya without having learned any lesson from Afghanistan or Iraq. The result was that ISIS got money and turned out to be ten times worse than Al Qaeda. This sort of 'stupid shit' has to stop. Presidents are still welcome to fire off a few missiles in anger- that sort of testing of the other side occurs anyway as part of conventional military doctrine- but what is important is to disntermediate bureaucrats and public intellectuals because it is the ice in their veins which precipitates the big cataclysms.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Who knew health care was so complicated?!" Q.E.D. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump has not actually done a great deal so far, and of what he has done it has not yet had much effect that can be measured. I prefer to wait and see some indications of outcomes. Perhaps Trump is practicing Socratic Irony, perhaps he is pantomime Read more
