5

حياة دونالد ترامب غير المدروسة

ماديسون - في "يوثيفرو"، وهو أحد حوارات أفلاطون القديمة، يسافر سقراط إلى محكمة أثينا للدفاع عن نفسه ضد الاتهامات الخطيرة بأنه أفسد شباب المدينة ولا يؤمن بالآلهة. قبل وصوله إلى هناك، أجرى محاورة يمكن أن تُلقي ضوءا ساطعا على أهم نقط ضعف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.

عندما اقترب سقراط من المحكمة، التقى بصديقه الشاب يوثيفرو، في طريقه إلى نفس المكان لمقاضاة والده لقتله رجلا آخر. قال يوثيفرو لسقراط إنه يعتقد أنه يفعل الشيء الصحيح، لأنه بغض النظر عن ما إذا كان القاتل ينتمي إلى العائلة، أو ما إذا كان الضحية قريب أو غريب، يجب معاقبة مرتكب الجريمة. وأصر يوثيفرو على أن الآلهة ستوافق على تصرفه، لأنه يفعل ما تُملي عليه عقيدته.

DONATE NOW

لكن سقراط، لكونه سقراط، حول تفسير يوثيفرو إلى مناقشة أكبر حول طبيعة التقوى نفسها. سقراط مقتنع بأن يوثيفرو لن يحاكم والده دون أن يكون متأكدا تماما من أنه الشيء الصحيح الذي يجب القيام به. ومع ذلك، بالنسبة لسقراط، لا يمكن أن يكون ليوثيفرو مثل هذا اليقين إلا إذا كان يعرف على وجه اليقين معنى التقوى.

في النهاية،  فشلت جهود يوثيفرو لتحديد معنى التقوى حسب أسئلة سقراط الدقيقة، فهو لا يعرف حقا معنى التقوى. ويُتهي  يوثيفرو الحوار بسرعة، مدعيا فجأة أن لديه مسائل أكثر أهمية للاهتمام بها.

وبطبيعة الحال، فإن هدف أفلاطون في الحوار ليس تعريف التقوى: إذا كان سقراط يعلم بتعريف أفضل من ذلك الذي يقدمه يوثيفرو والغير مقبول ، فلن يكشف عنه. بدلا من ذلك، غاية أفلاطون هي أن يُظهر أن يوثيفرو يجهل جهله عن التقوى، وبالتالي لا يمكن ليوثيفرو أن يعرف حقا أن محاكمة والده هي في الواقع الشيء الصحيح الذي ينبغي القيام به.

إن المعرفة التي تأتي من هذا النوع من الفحص الذاتي أمر بالغ الأهمية في اتخاذ جميع القرارات. ينبغي للمرء أن يعرف الطابع الأخلاقي لأي عمل يتأمل القيام به. ولمعرفة ذلك، يجب أن يكون المرء على دراية بما لا يعرف وبما يعرف. وبخلاف ذلك، لا يمكن إصدار حكم واثق بشأن عمل المرء أهو صحيح أم خاطئ.

وهكذا، فالدرس المركزي من يوثيفرو هو أن هناك نوعين من الجهل: الجهل بما إذا كان العمل صحيح أو خاطئ. والجهل بما يعلمه المرء وما لا يعلم حول ما هو الصواب والخطأ.

هذا الشكل الأخير من الجهل - الجهل بجهل المرء - هو ميزة ترامب الأكثر إثارة للقلق. العديد من مقترحات سياسة ترامب المحددة مثيرة للقلق في حد ذاتها؛ لكنها أكثر إثارة للقلق على ضوء ما قاله (فيفا فوس وعبر تويتر) حول مجموعة من القضايا المحلية والدولية.

وقد كشف ترامب عن نقص عميق في فهم مسائل السياسة المعقدة: الأمن القومي، والشؤون الخارجية، والهجرة، والضرائب، وعدم المساواة الاقتصادية، والرعاية الصحية، والتعليم، و��لبيئة، والتجارة، والإجهاض، والحقوق الدينية، وحرية التعبير، وغير ذلك. وليس من المستغرب أن يكون نهج إدارته إزاء معظم هذه القضايا حتى الآن خاطئ – وربما وقح.

فمثل يوثيفرو، لا يعتقد ترامب فقط أنه يعرف ما يعرف، وأن ما يعرفه يكفي لاتخاذ القرارات السليمة؛ فهو متأكد تماما من ذلك. هذا الاكتفاء الذاتي يشير إلى أنه نادرا ما توقف، للنظر في ما لا يعرفه. ويبدو أنه غير قادر على الانخراط في هذا النوع من التفكير المستقبلي الذي من شأنه أن يكشف عن ثغرات في فهمه - الخطوة الأولى نحو توسيع معرفة المرء بمسألة ما.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

إن الغطرسة المعرفية لترامب هي شيء نتحمله ونسعى جاهدين لتصحيحه عند الأطفال. إنها ليست سمة يتوقعها المرء عند البالغين المتعلمين، والناضجين - وبالتأكيد ليس عند الشخص الذي يحمل أعلى منصب في أقوى بلد في العالم.

وبينما تستمر رئاسة ترامب الفوضوية في الظهور، هناك شيء يمكننا أن نعرفه على وجه اليقين هو أن أي سياسة يتبعها، وأي خطوة يتخذها، ستكون على خلفية الجهل العميق، وحتى الجهل المفرط. للأسف، لا يوجد شيء أكثر خطورة يهدد للولايات المتحدة، والبلدان الأخرى، أو الكون برمته.