La vida sin examinar de Donald Trump

MADISON – En el Eutifrón, uno de los primeros diálogos de Platón, Sócrates viaja al tribunal ateniense para asumir defensa de acusaciones falsas que alegaban que él corrompía a la juventud de la ciudad y no creía en los dioses. Justo antes de llegar a este lugar, tiene un encuentro que arroja mucha luz sobre lo que pudiese ser el más importante defecto del Presidente Donald Trump.

Cuando Sócrates estaba por llegar a este tribunal, se topa con su amigo Eutifrón, un joven que está en camino al mismo lugar para enjuiciar a su propio padre por el asesinato de otro hombre. Eutifrón le dice a Sócrates que él cree que está haciendo lo correcto, porque, independientemente de si un asesino pertenece a la propia familia, o si la víctima es un pariente o un extraño, los malhechores que son culpables de un crimen deben ser castigados. Eutifrón insiste en que los dioses aprobarán su acción, porque él está haciendo lo que la piedad exige.

Pero Sócrates, siendo Sócrates, convierte la explicación de Eutifrón en una discusión más amplia sobre la naturaleza misma de la piedad. Sócrates está convencido de que Eutifrón no procesaría a su propio padre sin estar absolutamente seguro de que esa era la acción piadosa que se debía tomar. Y, sin embargo, en el entendimiento de Sócrates, Eutifrón no puede tener tal certeza a menos que sepa con seguridad qué es la piedad.

Los esfuerzos de Eutifrón por definir la piedad fracasan en última instancia, ya que no resisten el escrutinio de las preguntas perspicaces de Sócrates; al fin de cuentas, él no sabe realmente lo que es la piedad. El  Eutifrón termina con su personaje principal retirándose apresurada y cobardemente después de expresar abruptamente que tiene asuntos más urgentes que atender.

Por supuesto, el propósito de Platón en el diálogo no es definir la piedad: si Sócrates conocía una mejor definición que las inaceptables ofrecidas por Eutifrón, no la revela. En cambio, el punto de Platón es mostrar que Eutifrón es ignorante de su propia ignorancia acerca de la piedad, y que Eutifrón, por lo tanto, no puede realmente saber si procesar a su padre es, en los hechos, la acción correcta a seguir.  

El conocimiento que proviene de este tipo de autoexamen es de importancia crucial en toda toma de decisiones. Uno debe conocer el carácter moral de cualquier acción que uno esté considerando llevar a cabo. Y, para saberlo eso, uno debe estar muy consciente de lo que uno no sabe sobre lo que uno hace. De lo contrario, no es posible discernir con seguridad sobre la corrección o incorrección de la propia acción.

Por lo tanto, una lección central del Eutifrón es que existen dos tipos de ignorancia: la ignorancia sobre si una acción es correcta o incorrecta; Y, la ignorancia de lo que uno sabe y lo no que uno no sabe acerca de lo correcto y lo incorrecto.

Esta última forma de ignorancia – la ignorancia de la propia ignorancia – es la característica más perturbadora de Trump. Muchas de las propuestas son bastante preocupantes en sí mismas; pero, son aún más preocupantes a la luz de lo que ha dicho (a viva voz y vía Twitter) sobre una serie sin sinfín de temas nacionales e internacionales.

Trump ha revelado una profunda falta de comprensión de asuntos políticos complejos: seguridad nacional, asuntos exteriores, inmigración, impuestos, desigualdad económica, salud, educación, medio ambiente, comercio, aborto, derechos religiosos, libre expresión y mucho más. No es sorprendente que, hasta el momento, el enfoque de su administración sobre la mayoría de estos temas haya sido simplemente errado – incluso irrespetuoso.  

Al igual que Eutifrón, Trump no sólo piensa que sabe lo que sabe, y que lo que él sabe es suficiente como para tomar decisiones sólidas; él está absolutamente seguro de ello. Esta autoconfianza sugiere que rara vez, o nunca, se detuvo a considerar lo que no sabe. Parece ser incapaz de participar en el tipo de reflexión introspectiva que revelaría los vacíos en su propia comprensión – el primer paso hacia la expansión del conocimiento que una persona tiene sobre un tema.

La arrogancia epistemológica de Trump es algo que toleramos y nos esforzamos por corregir en los niños. No es un rasgo que uno espera encontrar en adultos educados y maduros – y ciertamente no en la persona que ocupa el cargo más alto en el país más poderoso del mundo.

A medida que la presidencia caótica de Trump continúa desarrollándose, una cosa que podemos saber con seguridad es que toda política que él presente, y toda acción que él tome, se llevarán a cabo en un contexto de profunda ignorancia e incluso meta-ignorancia. Lamentablemente, nada podría ser más peligroso para Estados Unidos, para otros países o para el planeta.

