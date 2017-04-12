La vida sin examinar de Donald Trump

MADISON – En el Eutifrón, uno de los primeros diálogos de Platón, Sócrates viaja al tribunal ateniense para asumir defensa de acusaciones falsas que alegaban que él corrompía a la juventud de la ciudad y no creía en los dioses. Justo antes de llegar a este lugar, tiene un encuentro que arroja mucha luz sobre lo que pudiese ser el más importante defecto del Presidente Donald Trump.
Cuando Sócrates estaba por llegar a este tribunal, se topa con su amigo Eutifrón, un joven que está en camino al mismo lugar para enjuiciar a su propio padre por el asesinato de otro hombre. Eutifrón le dice a Sócrates que él cree que está haciendo lo correcto, porque, independientemente de si un asesino pertenece a la propia familia, o si la víctima es un pariente o un extraño, los malhechores que son culpables de un crimen deben ser castigados. Eutifrón insiste en que los dioses aprobarán su acción, porque él está haciendo lo que la piedad exige.
Pero Sócrates, siendo Sócrates, convierte la explicación de Eutifrón en una discusión más amplia sobre la naturaleza misma de la piedad. Sócrates está convencido de que Eutifrón no procesaría a su propio padre sin estar absolutamente seguro de que esa era la acción piadosa que se debía tomar. Y, sin embargo, en el entendimiento de Sócrates, Eutifrón no puede tener tal certeza a menos que sepa con seguridad qué es la piedad.
Los esfuerzos de Eutifrón por definir la piedad fracasan en última instancia, ya que no resisten el escrutinio de las preguntas perspicaces de Sócrates; al fin de cuentas, él no sabe realmente lo que es la piedad. El Eutifrón termina con su personaje principal retirándose apresurada y cobardemente después de expresar abruptamente que tiene asuntos más urgentes que atender.
Por supuesto, el propósito de Platón en el diálogo no es definir la piedad: si Sócrates conocía una mejor definición que las inaceptables ofrecidas por Eutifrón, no la revela. En cambio, el punto de Platón es mostrar que Eutifrón es ignorante de su propia ignorancia acerca de la piedad, y que Eutifrón, por lo tanto, no puede realmente saber si procesar a su padre es, en los hechos, la acción correcta a seguir.
El conocimiento que proviene de este tipo de autoexamen es de importancia crucial en toda toma de decisiones. Uno debe conocer el carácter moral de cualquier acción que uno esté considerando llevar a cabo. Y, para saberlo eso, uno debe estar muy consciente de lo que uno no sabe sobre lo que uno hace. De lo contrario, no es posible discernir con seguridad sobre la corrección o incorrección de la propia acción.
Por lo tanto, una lección central del Eutifrón es que existen dos tipos de ignorancia: la ignorancia sobre si una acción es correcta o incorrecta; Y, la ignorancia de lo que uno sabe y lo no que uno no sabe acerca de lo correcto y lo incorrecto.
Esta última forma de ignorancia – la ignorancia de la propia ignorancia – es la característica más perturbadora de Trump. Muchas de las propuestas son bastante preocupantes en sí mismas; pero, son aún más preocupantes a la luz de lo que ha dicho (a viva voz y vía Twitter) sobre una serie sin sinfín de temas nacionales e internacionales.
Trump ha revelado una profunda falta de comprensión de asuntos políticos complejos: seguridad nacional, asuntos exteriores, inmigración, impuestos, desigualdad económica, salud, educación, medio ambiente, comercio, aborto, derechos religiosos, libre expresión y mucho más. No es sorprendente que, hasta el momento, el enfoque de su administración sobre la mayoría de estos temas haya sido simplemente errado – incluso irrespetuoso.
Al igual que Eutifrón, Trump no sólo piensa que sabe lo que sabe, y que lo que él sabe es suficiente como para tomar decisiones sólidas; él está absolutamente seguro de ello. Esta autoconfianza sugiere que rara vez, o nunca, se detuvo a considerar lo que no sabe. Parece ser incapaz de participar en el tipo de reflexión introspectiva que revelaría los vacíos en su propia comprensión – el primer paso hacia la expansión del conocimiento que una persona tiene sobre un tema.
La arrogancia epistemológica de Trump es algo que toleramos y nos esforzamos por corregir en los niños. No es un rasgo que uno espera encontrar en adultos educados y maduros – y ciertamente no en la persona que ocupa el cargo más alto en el país más poderoso del mundo.
A medida que la presidencia caótica de Trump continúa desarrollándose, una cosa que podemos saber con seguridad es que toda política que él presente, y toda acción que él tome, se llevarán a cabo en un contexto de profunda ignorancia e incluso meta-ignorancia. Lamentablemente, nada podría ser más peligroso para Estados Unidos, para otros países o para el planeta.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
There is a nice symmetry between economic inequality e.g. as measured by gini and education inequality e.g. ivy league educated vs the rest. We seemingly strive for democratic societies that are advanced and complex enough to be manageable and understandable only for the most educated and knowledgeable members of society. The supreme commander of the most powerful military in the world, and potentially in the universe, Donald Trump, de facto proposes an alternative direction were the mechano-legal structure of society and political power has to be simplified to the point of being understandable not only for the average voter but also for illiterate real estate promoters. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
But why was he voted in? The voters already tried some regular types like Obama, Bush and Clinton and this left them deeply dissatisfied. I think you underestimate how angry working class Americans are with essentially being 'sold down the river' by the professor class who are also blind to certain realities. They needed an impish and arrogant man to show they are a serious and angry political force. Turns out they didn't have to look very far to find one. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Eutyphro is a poor choice in this context. Only if you believe an ideal 'intensional' language exists and has some mysterious prescriptive power would you find Socrates' argument persuasive. A definition can be recursive and extensional. It can be the solution to a coordination problem. It can't 'divide reality up along its joints' unless Aristotelianism is a true theory in which case our political system is wrong.
The author, however, is making a more vulgar error than any attributable to Socrates. He says ' One ought to know the moral character of any action one is contemplating. And to know that, one must be as well aware of what one does not know as of what one does. Otherwise, no confident judgment about the rightness or wrongness of one’s own action is possible.' This means no choice under Knightian Uncertainty can comply with a moral code. Normative reasons can only exist if we have an Arrow Debreu type universe with perfect infortmation and no missing markets. In that context, I can specify my own partition of the information set and hire someone else to look at the consequences of my actions w.r.t things I don't know. Then, though acting on the basis of partial information, still I have taken into account 'what I don't know' and so, according to the author, I have acted morally. The problem is that perfect futures markets for everything don't exist. They can't if Life evolved by Natural Selection.
The author thinks 'there are two types of ignorance: ignorance of whether an action is right or wrong; and ignorance of what one does and does not know about right and wrong.' Why does he not say there is a third type of ignorance relating to the way these two types of ignorance interact? Why not a fourth type of ignorance relating to the way the third type of ignorance affects the other two? Why not an infinity of such types of ignorance?
This is an old argument. Socrates was aware of it. Why has the good professor chosen to forget it? Well, he believes Trump is uniquely ignorant. Why? It is because Trump believes what he knows is sufficient for him to make him epistemologically autonomous. Voters who vote, believe the same thing about themselves. Any one offering themselves for election to a public office has to assert epistemological autonomy of a certain type. If it turns out an elected official decides things only on the basis of his astrologer, or priest, or some oracular Think Tank's super-computer, there may be grounds for impeachment.
It is a different matter that some candidates express humility while others are cock-sure. That is mere puffery. Many Presidents have tested the waters in their first 100 days and ended up doing a U turn within 18 months.
In the past, Presidential actions were considered to be constructive of policy and hence as signalling playbook reconfiguration. However, Obama came to the conclusion that the Federal Govt and its Agencies have saddled themselves with a stupid playbook. In foreign policy, the Obama doctrine was 'stop doing stupid shit'. On the domestic front, Obama slogged away at wonkish policy initiatives which have made a difference but for which his party was unable to get credit. This suggests that needful reform should proceed on an alethic, bipartisan, basis. It ought to be off limits to Presidential grandstanding. Similarly in Foreign Affairs, let the President blow off steam by firing off missiles from time to time. That sort of one off virtue signalling is better than striving for a coherent foreign policy which involves rejigging the bureaucracy to do that sort of stupid shit on an industrial scale.
Presidents of America, who often affect a folksy ignorance in order to court popular approval, nevertheless have had a certain leadership role and alethic signalling function. At one time it appeared a good thing if their public signals coordinated the emergence of bureaucracies and alliances between bureaucracies. That time has passed. Knightian Uncertainty is qualitatively different now. Twentieth Century bureaucracies don't tame, but rather exacerbate, problems arising from rapid Technological change. Indeed, the latter are parasitic on the former. The War against Terror replenished Terrorist coffers. The US was paying a lot of money to Pakistan while Osama was living comfortably in the garrison town of Abbotabad. The Europeans, and Hillary, were urging the bombing of Syria and Libya without having learned any lesson from Afghanistan or Iraq. The result was that ISIS got money and turned out to be ten times worse than Al Qaeda. This sort of 'stupid shit' has to stop. Presidents are still welcome to fire off a few missiles in anger- that sort of testing of the other side occurs anyway as part of conventional military doctrine- but what is important is to disntermediate bureaucrats and public intellectuals because it is the ice in their veins which precipitates the big cataclysms.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Who knew health care was so complicated?!" Q.E.D. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump has not actually done a great deal so far, and of what he has done it has not yet had much effect that can be measured. I prefer to wait and see some indications of outcomes. Perhaps Trump is practicing Socratic Irony, perhaps he is pantomime Read more
