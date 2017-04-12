La vie sans questionnement de Donald Trump

MADISON – Dans Euthyphron,l’un des premiers dialogues de Platon, Socrate se rend au tribunal d’Athènes pour se défendre contre des accusations inventées de toutes pièces insinuant qu’il ait corrompu la jeunesse de la Cité et qu’il faisait preuve d’impiété à l’égard des Dieux de la Cité. Juste avant qu’il n’arrive sur les lieux, il croise le chemin d’une de ses connaissances et entame un dialogue qui jette une lumière crue sur le principal défaut du président américain Donald Trump.
La rencontre a lieu alors que Socrate approche du lieu de son procès, où il tombe sur son ami Euthyphron, un jeune homme qui se rendait au même endroit dans le but de traîner en justice son propre père accusé d’avoir laissé mourir un meurtrier sous sa garde. Euthyphron explique à Socrate qu’il estime faire ce qui est juste, car peu importe qu’un meurtrier fasse partie de la famille ou que la victime soit un proche ou un étranger, l’auteur d’un crime doit être puni. Euthyphron insiste sur l’idée que son intervention est agréable aux Dieux, parce que ses actes sont ce que la piété exige.
Or, Socrate étant Socrate, il entraîne Euthyphron dans un débat plus large sur la nature de la piété elle-même. Socrate est convaincu qu’Euthyphron n’intenterait pas de procès contre son propre père sans être absolument certain qu’il commet un acte de piété. Et pourtant, en son for intérieur, Socrate estime qu’Euthyphron ne peut pas avoir de telles certitudes à moins de savoir ce qu’est vraiment la piété.
Les tentatives d’Euthyphron de définir la piété ne parviennent pas en dernier ressort à résister aux questions inquisitrices de l’examen dialectique de Socrate, car après tout, il ne sait pas vraiment ce qu’est la piété. Le dialogue d’Euthyphron se conclut par le personnage principal qui bat promptement et lâchement en retraite après avoir abruptement déclaré qu’il avait des problèmes plus urgents à régler.
Évidemment, l’objectif de Platon dans ce dialogue n’est pas de définir la piété : si Socrate connaît une meilleure définition que les définitions douteuses proposées par Euthyphron, il n’en dit mot. L’argumentation de Platon est plutôt de démontrer qu’Euthyphron est ignorant de sa propre ignorance en ce qui concerne la piété, et qu’Euthyphron ne peut donc pas vraiment savoir si le procès contre son père est la chose juste à faire.
Le savoir issu de ce genre d’introspection est essentiel à toute décision. Quiconque envisage d’entreprendre une action est tenu d’en appréhender le caractère éthique. Et pour savoir cela, il faut être aussi conscient de ce que l’on ne sait pas que de ce que l’on connaît. Autrement, il serait impossible de se fier au caractère moral ou immoral de ses propres actions.
Un enseignement central de l’Euthyphron est donc qu’il y existe deux types d’ignorance : ne pas savoir si une action est juste ou injuste ; et ignorer ce que l’on sait ou ne sait pas sur le Bien ou le Mal.
Cette dernière forme d’inconscience — l’ignorance de sa propre ignorance — constitue le trait le plus inquiétant de Trump. Bon nombre des mesures particulières proposées par Trump sont préoccupantes en soi ; mais elles le sont encore plus compte tenu de ses déclarations (en conférence de presse ou par le truchement de Twitter) sur toutes sortes de questions intérieures ou internationales.
Trump a démontré un manque flagrant de connaissances sur des questions complexes en matière de politiques : la sécurité nationale, les affaires étrangères, l’immigration, la fiscalité, les inégalités économiques, la santé, l’éducation, l’environnement, le commerce, l’avortement, les droits religieux, la libre expression et bien d’autres thèmes. Il n’est pas surprenant que jusqu’ici les mesures prises par son administration sur la plupart de ces questions aient été condamnables — presque immorales.
Comme Euthyphron, Trump estime qu’il sait ce qu’il sait et que cela suffit à prendre de bonnes décisions ; il en est absolument convaincu. Cette confiance en soi laisse entendre qu’il s’est peu ou prou arrêté pour jauger l’étendue de ce qu’il ne connaît pas. Il semble incapable de s’engager dans le genre de réflexion introspective qui exposerait les lacunes de ses propres connaissances — le premier pas vers l’acquisition de nouvelles connaissances sur un sujet.
L’arrogance épistémologique de Trump est un comportement que nous tolérons, et que nous tentons de corriger, chez les enfants. Ce n’est pas un trait de caractère que l’on s’attend à trouver chez des adultes instruits et responsables — et ce n’est certainement pas le fait d’une personne qui exerce les plus hautes fonctions dans le pays le plus puissant du monde.
À mesure que la présidence chaotique de Trump poursuit sa descente aux enfers, nous pouvons prévoir une chose avec certitude : toutes les politiques proposées, et toutes les mesures prises se dérouleront dans une ambiance d’ignorance insondable et même de méta-ignorance. Hélas, rien n’est plus périlleux pour les États-Unis, les autres pays ou la planète entière.
Traduit de l’anglais par Pierre Castegnier
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
There is a nice symmetry between economic inequality e.g. as measured by gini and education inequality e.g. ivy league educated vs the rest. We seemingly strive for democratic societies that are advanced and complex enough to be manageable and understandable only for the most educated and knowledgeable members of society. The supreme commander of the most powerful military in the world, and potentially in the universe, Donald Trump, de facto proposes an alternative direction were the mechano-legal structure of society and political power has to be simplified to the point of being understandable not only for the average voter but also for illiterate real estate promoters. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
But why was he voted in? The voters already tried some regular types like Obama, Bush and Clinton and this left them deeply dissatisfied. I think you underestimate how angry working class Americans are with essentially being 'sold down the river' by the professor class who are also blind to certain realities. They needed an impish and arrogant man to show they are a serious and angry political force. Turns out they didn't have to look very far to find one. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
The Eutyphro is a poor choice in this context. Only if you believe an ideal 'intensional' language exists and has some mysterious prescriptive power would you find Socrates' argument persuasive. A definition can be recursive and extensional. It can be the solution to a coordination problem. It can't 'divide reality up along its joints' unless Aristotelianism is a true theory in which case our political system is wrong.
The author, however, is making a more vulgar error than any attributable to Socrates. He says ' One ought to know the moral character of any action one is contemplating. And to know that, one must be as well aware of what one does not know as of what one does. Otherwise, no confident judgment about the rightness or wrongness of one’s own action is possible.' This means no choice under Knightian Uncertainty can comply with a moral code. Normative reasons can only exist if we have an Arrow Debreu type universe with perfect infortmation and no missing markets. In that context, I can specify my own partition of the information set and hire someone else to look at the consequences of my actions w.r.t things I don't know. Then, though acting on the basis of partial information, still I have taken into account 'what I don't know' and so, according to the author, I have acted morally. The problem is that perfect futures markets for everything don't exist. They can't if Life evolved by Natural Selection.
The author thinks 'there are two types of ignorance: ignorance of whether an action is right or wrong; and ignorance of what one does and does not know about right and wrong.' Why does he not say there is a third type of ignorance relating to the way these two types of ignorance interact? Why not a fourth type of ignorance relating to the way the third type of ignorance affects the other two? Why not an infinity of such types of ignorance?
This is an old argument. Socrates was aware of it. Why has the good professor chosen to forget it? Well, he believes Trump is uniquely ignorant. Why? It is because Trump believes what he knows is sufficient for him to make him epistemologically autonomous. Voters who vote, believe the same thing about themselves. Any one offering themselves for election to a public office has to assert epistemological autonomy of a certain type. If it turns out an elected official decides things only on the basis of his astrologer, or priest, or some oracular Think Tank's super-computer, there may be grounds for impeachment.
It is a different matter that some candidates express humility while others are cock-sure. That is mere puffery. Many Presidents have tested the waters in their first 100 days and ended up doing a U turn within 18 months.
In the past, Presidential actions were considered to be constructive of policy and hence as signalling playbook reconfiguration. However, Obama came to the conclusion that the Federal Govt and its Agencies have saddled themselves with a stupid playbook. In foreign policy, the Obama doctrine was 'stop doing stupid shit'. On the domestic front, Obama slogged away at wonkish policy initiatives which have made a difference but for which his party was unable to get credit. This suggests that needful reform should proceed on an alethic, bipartisan, basis. It ought to be off limits to Presidential grandstanding. Similarly in Foreign Affairs, let the President blow off steam by firing off missiles from time to time. That sort of one off virtue signalling is better than striving for a coherent foreign policy which involves rejigging the bureaucracy to do that sort of stupid shit on an industrial scale.
Presidents of America, who often affect a folksy ignorance in order to court popular approval, nevertheless have had a certain leadership role and alethic signalling function. At one time it appeared a good thing if their public signals coordinated the emergence of bureaucracies and alliances between bureaucracies. That time has passed. Knightian Uncertainty is qualitatively different now. Twentieth Century bureaucracies don't tame, but rather exacerbate, problems arising from rapid Technological change. Indeed, the latter are parasitic on the former. The War against Terror replenished Terrorist coffers. The US was paying a lot of money to Pakistan while Osama was living comfortably in the garrison town of Abbotabad. The Europeans, and Hillary, were urging the bombing of Syria and Libya without having learned any lesson from Afghanistan or Iraq. The result was that ISIS got money and turned out to be ten times worse than Al Qaeda. This sort of 'stupid shit' has to stop. Presidents are still welcome to fire off a few missiles in anger- that sort of testing of the other side occurs anyway as part of conventional military doctrine- but what is important is to disntermediate bureaucrats and public intellectuals because it is the ice in their veins which precipitates the big cataclysms.
Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Who knew health care was so complicated?!" Q.E.D. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump has not actually done a great deal so far, and of what he has done it has not yet had much effect that can be measured. I prefer to wait and see some indications of outcomes. Perhaps Trump is practicing Socratic Irony, perhaps he is pantomime Read more
Featured
Trump the War President?
Ian Buruma marvels at the US media's obsequious about-face following the missile attacks on a Syrian air base.
The Dalai Lama Factor in Sino-Indian Relations
Shashi Tharoor thinks China should temper its anger over the Tibetan Buddhist leader's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A Fiscal Reality Test for US Republicans
Nouriel Roubini expects the GOP's tax-reform plan, with its yawning deficits and fanciful math, to end in failure.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: Nouriel Roubini on Germany and Switzerland
Nouriel Roubini discusses the prospects for key European economies with Melanie Loos of Bilanz and Handelszeitung’s Mathias Ohanian.