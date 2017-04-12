5

La vie sans questionnement de Donald Trump

MADISON – Dans Euthyphron,l’un des premiers dialogues de Platon, Socrate se rend au tribunal d’Athènes pour se défendre contre des accusations inventées de toutes pièces insinuant qu’il ait corrompu la jeunesse de la Cité et qu’il faisait preuve d’impiété à l’égard des Dieux de la Cité. Juste avant qu’il n’arrive sur les lieux, il croise le chemin d’une de ses connaissances et entame un dialogue qui jette une lumière crue sur le principal défaut du président américain Donald Trump.

La rencontre a lieu alors que Socrate approche du lieu de son procès, où il tombe sur son ami Euthyphron, un jeune homme qui se rendait au même endroit dans le but de traîner en justice son propre père accusé d’avoir laissé mourir un meurtrier sous sa garde. Euthyphron explique à Socrate qu’il estime faire ce qui est juste, car peu importe qu’un meurtrier fasse partie de la famille ou que la victime soit un proche ou un étranger, l’auteur d’un crime doit être puni. Euthyphron insiste sur l’idée que son intervention est agréable aux Dieux, parce que ses actes sont ce que la piété exige.

DONATE NOW

Or, Socrate étant Socrate, il entraîne Euthyphron dans un débat plus large sur la nature de la piété elle-même. Socrate est convaincu qu’Euthyphron n’intenterait pas de procès contre son propre père sans être absolument certain qu’il commet un acte de piété. Et pourtant, en son for intérieur, Socrate estime qu’Euthyphron ne peut pas avoir de telles certitudes à moins de savoir ce qu’est vraiment la piété.

Les tentatives d’Euthyphron de définir la piété ne parviennent pas en dernier ressort à résister aux questions inquisitrices de l’examen dialectique de Socrate, car après tout, il ne sait pas vraiment ce qu’est la piété. Le dialogue d’Euthyphron se conclut par le personnage principal qui bat promptement et lâchement en retraite après avoir abruptement déclaré qu’il avait des problèmes plus urgents à régler.

Évidemment, l’objectif de Platon dans ce dialogue n’est pas de définir la piété : si Socrate connaît une meilleure définition que les définitions douteuses proposées par Euthyphron, il n’en dit mot. L’argumentation de Platon est plutôt de démontrer qu’Euthyphron est ignorant de sa propre ignorance en ce qui concerne la piété, et qu’Euthyphron ne peut donc pas vraiment savoir si le procès contre son père est la chose juste à faire.

Le savoir issu de ce genre d’introspection est essentiel à toute décision. Quiconque envisage d’entreprendre une action est tenu d’en appréhender le caractère éthique. Et pour savoir cela, il faut être aussi conscient de ce que l’on ne sait pas que de ce que l’on connaît. Autrement, il serait impossible de se fier au caractère moral ou immoral de ses propres actions.

Un enseignement central de l’Euthyphron est donc qu’il y existe deux types d’ignorance : ne pas savoir si une action est juste ou injuste ; et ignorer ce que l’on sait ou ne sait pas sur le Bien ou le Mal.

Cette dernière forme d’inconscience — l’ignorance de sa propre ignorance — constitue le trait le plus inquiétant de Trump. Bon nombre des mesures particulières proposées par Trump sont préoccupantes en soi ; mais elles le sont encore plus compte tenu de ses déclarations (en conférence de presse ou par le truchement de Twitter) sur toutes sortes de questions intérieures ou internationales.

Trump a démontré un manque flagrant de connaissances sur des questions complexes en matière de politiques : la sécurité nationale, les affaires étrangères, l’immigration, la fiscalité, les inégalités économiques, la santé, l’éducation, l’environnement, le commerce, l’avortement, les droits religieux, la libre expression et bien d’autres thèmes. Il n’est pas surprenant que jusqu’ici les mesures prises par son administration sur la plupart de ces questions aient été condamnables — presque immorales.

Comme Euthyphron, Trump estime qu’il sait ce qu’il sait et que cela suffit à prendre de bonnes décisions ; il en est absolument convaincu. Cette confiance en soi laisse entendre qu’il s’est peu ou prou arrêté pour jauger l’étendue de ce qu’il ne connaît pas. Il semble incapable de s’engager dans le genre de réflexion introspective qui exposerait les lacunes de ses propres connaissances — le premier pas vers l’acquisition de nouvelles connaissances sur un sujet.

L’arrogance épistémologique de Trump est un comportement que nous tolérons, et que nous tentons de corriger, chez les enfants. Ce n’est pas un trait de caractère que l’on s’attend à trouver chez des adultes instruits et responsables — et ce n’est certainement pas le fait d’une personne qui exerce les plus hautes fonctions dans le pays le plus puissant du monde.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

À mesure que la présidence chaotique de Trump poursuit sa descente aux enfers, nous pouvons prévoir une chose avec certitude : toutes les politiques proposées, et toutes les mesures prises se dérouleront dans une ambiance d’ignorance insondable et même de méta-ignorance. Hélas, rien n’est plus périlleux pour les États-Unis, les autres pays ou la planète entière.

Traduit de l’anglais par Pierre Castegnier