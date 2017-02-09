Просветление Президента Трампа?

ОКСФОРД – Последние три недели дали миру потрясающую смену ролей в глобальном управлении. США, давний мировой лидер в налаживании международного сотрудничества, начали высказывать свое одностороннее убеждение, вселяя страх в сердца многих стран по всему миру. Китай, долго воздерживающийся от многосторонних отношений, взял на себя обязательство поддерживать – даже стать лидером – международного сотрудничества.
С момента своей инаугурации в январе, Президент США Дональд Трамп фактически взялся за разрушение глобальной роли Америки. Он отозвал США из Транс-Тихоокеанского Партнерства и перекроил параметры переговоров по Израильско-Палестинскому конфликту. Что касается Китая, то он не только угрожает ввести тарифы, также увеличилась вероятность того, что он бросит вызов политике “одного Китая”, которую его предшественники, республиканцы и демократы, уважали в течение многих десятилетий.
Среди прочего, Трамп также подписал распоряжение запретить гражданам семи стран с Мусульманским большинством въезд в США и построить стену на границе с Мексикой. А его команда разработала дополнительные административные указы, которые позволят сократить или даже прекратить финансирование международных организаций и вывести США из многосторонних договоров.
В последнее время риторика и поведение Президента Китая Си Цзиньпина резко контрастирует с Трампом. В прошлом месяце, на Всемирном экономическом форуме в Давосе, Швейцария, он утверждал, что многосторонность имеет решающее значение для нашего общего будущего. В заявлении, казалось бы, направленном на США, он продолжил: “Мы должны выполнять обещания и соблюдать правила. Не следует выделять или нарушать правила, по своему усмотрению”. Еще более резким он был в критике перспективы отказа от Парижского соглашения по климату – как пригрозил сделать Трамп.
Тем не менее, еще слишком рано предполагать, что Pax Americana, который преобладал в течение последних нескольких десятилетий уступит Pax Sinica. В действительности, не совсем ясна позиция ни одной из сторон.
Со стороны США, проекты административных указов Трампа не столь драконовские, как предполагают их названия. Например, “Аудит и сокращение финансирования международных организаций”, просто предлагает комитет для проверки финансирования многосторонних организаций.
Этот проект указа нацелен в первую очередь на организации, которые дают полное членство Палестинской Автономии или Организации освобождения Палестины. Это не ново: федеральное законодательство США уже давно утвердило полное прекращение Американского финансирования любого учреждения Организации Объединенных Наций, в котором Палестина является полноправным членом.
Проект указа, также нацелен на Международный уголовный суд, которому США в настоящее время не предоставляет никакого финансирования, а также операции по поддержанию мира, включая операции на юге Ливана, которые защищают северную границу Израиля, которому, как представляется, Трамп стремится помочь. И, наконец, он требует оценки помощи по развитию ��транам, которые выступают против важных политик США, хотя Государственный департамент, посредством которого такая помощь направляется, уже уполномочен этим заниматься.
Более того, у Трампа еще достаточно много времени для того, чтобы изменить образ мышления, так как это сделал 25 лет назад Президент Рональд Рейган. Рейган выиграл президентские выборы на обещаниях восстановить Американскую мощь, которая, как он утверждал, стремительно снижалась. На своей первой пресс-конференции в качестве президента, он потряс мир своим видением Советского Союза, с которым начала появляться разрядка напряжения, как способного “совершить любое преступление”, чтобы получить преимущество над Америкой. Впоследствии он отверг международный Договор по морскому праву; выступил против инициативы Всемирного Банка по энергосбережению; отозвал США из ЮНЕСКО; и, как Трамп, обязался сократить взносы Америки в международные организации.
Но в течение года или двух, Рейган начал понимать, насколько сильно США нуждаются в международных институтах, и он смягчил свои позиции. Например, после того, как в 1982 году начался Латиноамериканский долговой кризис, подверженность финансовой системы США зарубежным банкам стала резко очевидной, что сыграло ключевую роль международных финансовых учреждений в сохранении стабильности этой системы.
Этот опыт, также дает некоторое представление о позиции Китая. По мере роста банков страны – Китай уже может похвастаться четырьмя из пяти крупнейших мировых банков – потребуется Международный Валютный Фонд для обеспечения их международных прав. В целом, экономика Китая зависит от экономической глобализации, которая устанавливает глобальные правила и механизмы их реализации.
Лидерские амбиции Китая и акцент на правила может быть хорошей новостью. Но другим странам есть смысл сохранять определенный скептицизм. Безусловно, Китай сам себя сделал крупным игроком в каждом регионе мира, применив сочетание торговли, помощи и инвестиций – в частности, путем проведения крупных инфраструктурных инвестиционных проектов в стратегических местах в развивающихся странах, в рамках своей стратегии “один пояс, одна дорога”. Но ничего из этого не было проявлением бескорыстия.
Несомненно, глобальное лидерство Америки, также никогда не было бескорыстным. Но оно в значительной степени представляло собой своего рода просвещенный эгоизм. Таким образом, действительно важным может быть то, где находятся как Китай, так и США Трампа в процессе просветления.
Просветление безусловно может занять некоторое время, как это было у Рейгана. На данный момент, похоже, Трамп привержен своему подходу заключения сделки в отношениях Америки с другими странами, даже давними партнерами и союзниками, такими как Мексика и Австралия. Это не двусторонность, которая предполагает соблюдение существующих договоров; это буквально дипломатия по каждому в отдельности случаю. И это работать не может.
США это не диктатура, а дипломатия не является сделками с недвижимостью. Личные сделки президента, имеющего четырех- или восьмилетний мандат, не могут защитить демократические интересы. Должна быть преемственность между президентами, где новые лидеры уважают договоры, подписанные их предшественниками.Pacta sunt servanda. (Договоры должны соблюдаться).
Механизм заключения сделок Трампа в скором времени столкнется с серьезными проблемами. Может быть, это его просветит, или, возможно, он просто застрянет. В любом случае, на данный момент, мы надеемся, что большинство стран продолжат участвовать в существующих международных соглашениях и институтах. Но, мы также должны сохранять здоровый скептицизм в отношении любой великой державы, стремящейся использовать эти соглашения в своих интересах.
