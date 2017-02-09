发自剑桥——过去这三个星期中，在全球治理层面出现一个惊人的角色逆转。一方面，身为全球国际合作长期领导者的美国开始释放出某种单边主义的行动纲领，并在世界许多国家心中引发了恐惧。另一方面，对这类多边主义长期保持沉默的中国却承诺要维护——甚至领导——国际合作。
自从1月份就职以来，特朗普总统成功地对美国的全球角色造成了重大破坏。他让美国撤出跨太平洋伙伴关系协议，并重新设置了以色列-巴勒斯坦冲突谈判的参数。在对华关系方面，他不仅威胁要征收关税，而且还可能推翻他前任共和党和民主党总统几十年来一贯秉承的“一个中国”政策。
特朗普还签署了多项行政命令，其中包括禁止7个穆斯林占多数国家的国民进入美国以及在墨西哥边界上修建隔离墙。他的团队还起草了另外一些行政命令，要减少甚至终止对国际组织的资助并退出各项多边条约。
而中国国家主席习近平最近的言行则与特朗普形成了鲜明对比。在上个月的瑞士达沃斯世界经济论坛上，他指出多边主义对全球的集体未来至关重要。在一个似乎针对美国的声明中，他继续表示：“我们应该遵守承诺，遵守规则，不应随自身意愿而选择或扭曲规则。”他甚至还更进一步挑明这一指向，批评各国可能抛弃巴黎气候协议的举措——正如特朗普威胁要做的那样。
尽管如此，认为在过去几十年中占主导地位的美式世界秩序正逐渐让位于中国，那还言之过早。因为事实上双方的立场都还算不上特别明确。
在美国方面，特朗普的行政命令草案其实并不像其标题所示的那般严厉。比如“审计和减少国际组织的资金”就只是提出要建立一个审查资助多边组织款项的委员会。
该命令草案针对的首要目标是那些给予巴勒斯坦权力机构或巴勒斯坦解放组织正式成员身份的组织。这可不是什么新闻：美国联邦立法机构一直都要求美国完全停止向给予任何巴勒斯坦正式成员身份的联合国机构提供资金。
该命令草案还针对美国目前没有向其提供资金的国际刑事法院和维和行动，包括特朗普似乎一直想出手相助的，为保护以色列北部边界而进行的黎巴嫩南部维和行动。最后，它要求评估向那些反对美国重要政策的国家提供的发展援助，只是提供这类援助的美国国务院早就考虑过这些因素了。
此外，正如里根总统35年前所做的那样，特朗普还有足够的时间去转换不同的理念。里根在大选时承诺要重建据他说已大幅削弱的美国全球实力。谁知在当选总统后的第一次新闻发布会上，他对苏联的描述就震惊了世界（当时两国关系已经出现了缓和），声称苏联愿意“犯下任何罪行”以获得针对美国的优势。他随后拒绝接受国际《海洋法公约》；反对世界银行推进节能减排；命令美国撤出联合国教科文组织；还跟特朗普一样发誓要减少美国对国际组织的贡献。
但就在一两年内，里根意识到了美国对国际机构的依赖有多严重，并随之缓和了自身立场。例如在1982年拉丁美洲债务危机爆发后，美国金融体系透过外国银行暴露出来的风险变得极为明显，正如国际金融机构在维护该体系稳定方面的重要作用。
这次经历也为中国所持的立场提供了一些解答。随着该国银行体系的日益壮大——已经包含世界上五家最大银行中的四家——它将需要国际货币基金组织来兑现其国际权利。更宏观说，中国的经济依赖于经济全球化，而全球化则需要全球规则和执行机制。
中国的领导野心以及对规则的强调可能是个好消息。但其他国家对此保持一些怀疑也是有道理的。可以肯定的是，中国通过贸易，援助和投资三者相结合的方式已经在世界上各个地区晋身为主要参与者，特别是通过在发展中国家的战略要地进行重大基础设施投资项目作为其“一带一路”战略的组成部分。但这一切可都不会是无私的。
当然，美国的全球领导角色也从来不是免费的，但它在很大程度上代表了一种开明的自利，因此真正的问题可能会是中国和特朗普治下的美国在觉醒过程中所持的立场。
正如里根所经历的那样，觉醒必定需要时间。目前特朗普似乎要把他谈生意的手法用到所有国家身上，甚至如墨西哥和澳大利亚这样的长期合作伙伴和盟国都不例外。这可不是双边主义，因为双边主义至少也尊重现有条约；这是把每个国家都区别对待的外交政策，是行不通的。
美国不是独裁国家，外交也不是房地产生意。总统任期四年或八年期间的个人交易可没法维护一个民主国家的利益。历任总统之间必须保持连续性，新领导人应尊重其前任签署的条约。“约定必须遵守”（Pacta Sunt Servanda）可是国际法上的一项重要原则。
特朗普的交易机器很快就会碰到硬钉子。这或许这会促使他觉醒，或许他因此停滞不前。无论如何，目前我们应该期望大多数国家继续参加现有的国际协定和机构。但是，我们还应该对任何尝试利用这些协议以扩大自身优势的大国保持一种健康的怀疑态度。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (8)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented slightly optimistic
Proposals for the effective audit of international organizations?
Ths would be a first surely. Once international organisations, such as NATO for example, are established they try to survive forever regardless of changing circumstances. The IMF was effectively replaced by the G20 because it enabled the financial crisis of 2008. But the G20 is proving equally powerless to prevent the next collapse.
Value for money audits are forbidden, for the same reason they are discouraged in nation states. Accountability for trillions of public funds is a no no. Hence public unrest.
Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Enlightenment might be the realization that the "other" is different from the "self" only in appearance, as a consequence the concept of enlightened self-interest would require non-enlightenment to be even produced. In that line of thought Trump moving from overt self-interest to covert self-interest aka enlightened self-interest or pseudo-enlightenment would likely depend on the thickness of the profit margins that the whole Trump Inc. endeavour can generate for itself. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Yet, moderating Trump's radical positions is not going to automatically give direction to his policies. Assuming that his mission is to "devolve" his nation's soul to white America, then his mission is to re-configure the ways of the democratic institutions. No less. For such a wide-ranging task, distractions for external observers are useful, but distractors for the Administration are not.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Why does the author think it 'unenlightened' not to recognise Taiwan? The majority of Taiwanese citizens want independence and already enjoy de facto sovereignty. What is so wrong about granting them de jure recognition? Why speak of Trump 'defying' a stupid and evil policy put in place by Nixon and 'respected' by his predecessors? If Taiwan is Chinese because China says so, what about their other territorial claims against their neighbours?
Trump may not grant Taiwan full diplomatic recognition, preferring to use the issue as a bargaining chip. This would be 'pragmatic' but not 'enlightened'. Why does this author think recognising Taiwan would be to take a 'wrecking ball' to America's Global role as opposed to China's aspirations to be a regional hegemon? What about Trump's stand on Israel? Is the author so wholly deluded as to believe that Palestinians, not Israelis, are America's strategic partner? Does she think the countries named in the travel ban are friends of America? Is the distinguished author living on a parallel universe?
Why does she say China is now 'upholding- even leading- international cooperation?' Does she think China agreed to abide the judgement of the International Tribunal re. the South China Sea arbitration? What possessed her to make such a bizarre claim?
To do her justice, our distinguished contributor does go on to show that Trump's executive orders represent no big departure in US policy.
But this raises in more acute form the question of why she thinks Trump is currently 'unenlightened'. Reagan did not do a U turn because he needed International fora more than they needed him. On the contrary, once they became pliable instruments, he was gracious enough to use them as he wished.
Under Obama, there was a growing trend for 'the tail to wag the dog'. Cameron and Merkel and even the ludicrous Bernard Henri Levy gained salience within NATO with disastrous results. But Obama was pushing back, US diplomats were pushing back. Trump is simply doing it better, harder and faster.
Yes, there is a price to be paid for Trump's 'America First' policy. Take TTP & TTIP. These were good for American owners of intellectual property. Will the 'one percent' finally pay a price? Probably not. TISA is waiting in the wings. The very rich we shall always have with us. That is the true meaning of Kantian Aufklarung.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
To do what you say you will do, even if it imposes a cost, makes your actions predictable in a particularly useful way. In the language of game theory- you have become a possible counter-party for a 'Correlated equilibrium' or 'co-operative' solution which would dominate the 'Nash equilibrium' which does not depend on communication and cooperation.
Trump's recent denouncing of the New Start Treaty is a good example. He said he was against it during the elections and, when Putin quizzed him on it, stuck to his guns.
Under Obama's Treaty Russian nuked up while the US nuked down. In any case, the Treaty was easy to evade- more a 'Nash equilibrium' and an excuse for cost-cutting than a true 'correlated equilibrium'. Would Russia have complied by the deadline in 2018? We will never know. What we do know is that if Trump decides to nuke down, he'll make a Deal which is a correlated equilibrium.
A weak country may have to renew a bad Treaty lest it meet a worse fate. A strong country, too, may renew by a bad Treaty because it makes very little difference or has a 'virtue signalling' or reputational purpose. However, 'virtue signalling' can be counter-productive because it is seen as 'cheap talk'. This means that 'costly signals' have to be bigger than necessary. A better policy is to send 'costly signals' in line with one's known Preferences right from the start because this means 'cheap talk' can be reserved for improving genuine correlated equilibria.
There is a quite separate point that could be made re. the importance of continuity in Defence and Diplomatic relations. However, this can't mean uncritical acceptance of settled bureaucracies in these areas for the reason Niskanen highlighted. The McKelvey Chaos theorem is also important. In multi=dimensional policy space, the Chief Executive can't cede agenda control to any one else- least of all un-elected bureaucrats or ignorant 'public intellectuals'.
Do you agree with the author that recognising Taiwan is 'unelightened behaviour?' Under Obama, there were people advocating breaking defence links with Taiwan in return for Chinese money. That sort of defeatist talk encouraged China to take a hard line. I am not saying Obama was an appeaser. However, he thought in 'guns & butter' terms. He wasn't an Economist. He had no business experience. Ultimately his foreign policy doctrine turned out to be 'don't do stupid stuff. Stop doing stupid stuff.'
Trump is not a wounded and cornered animal. He has pulled off the greatest political upset in American history. He is the first President ever who never received a Government paycheck. He did not say 'we can'. He said 'I will'. Currently he is signalling that he is a man of his word. That's a good thing. It means deals can be made, Good deals. Incentive compatible deals. Not bullshit 'soundbite' deals which only hold up because they don't matter but turn out to be paper umbrellas when it rains. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Dealing with other Nations is always difficult and requires a measure of predictability, which normally involves signing treaties and abiding to them. To behave as a cornered and wounded creature is the opposite. Read more
Comment Commented M M
In a way ngaire, I do not necessarily agree with your concluding paragraph about continuity. Yes, our current governance system whether, legal, financial, etc..is based on maintaining and ensuring continuity but this is the 21st century and everything is done differently, (the digital age and so on..). The US has reached its limits and very simply it can no longer sustain or lead a world that is so fragmented, dysfunctional that abides by rules or constitutions that are so different and that were evolved over many centuries, and any country or political leader who thinks he can fill in any void by the US, is just dreaming. New sets of rules must be drawn, meaning a new world order is needed. Mr "Yes He Can" was supposed to deliver such a plan, but unfortunately he failed miserably and preferred to take up golf instead. Trump is no Reagan and May is not Thatcher. The five (5) leading countries of the world shall need a new, serious and willing breed of leadership that can sit around "a Round" table and discuss with full sincerety and agree on the best way forward. The old basis or the old ways of doing things are no longer fit for purpose, a totally new system must be developed and agreed upon and it is the duty first and foremost of the academics and academic institutions to lead this drive and not the useless politicians. What the world has witnessed in the last 8 years is the full destruction of civilisation as we knew it, many cultures have been wiped out (and no one seems to care), several generations have been destroyed and left with no hope and these destroyed generations whether from a migrant or indeginous backgrounds were supposed to be the future of humanity. Therefore, no future .... no hope and it is is not the fault of Trump, Trump shall just ensure continuity, exactly as you proposed, albeit with his own personal touch... Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Mr. Trump is a graduate of Univ. of Pennsylvania, Fordham Univ and Wharton Business school according to his bio. One wonders why all this education didn't seem to be helping him at all! What a pity! Read more
Featured
The New Anti-Semitism
Ian Buruma sees clear parallels between Nazi propaganda and the Trump administration's Islamophobia.
Trump’s Chaos Theory of Government
Jacek Rostowski sees a much larger agenda than just nationalist politics driving the Trump administration.
Why Millennials Will Reject Trump
Jeffrey D. Sachs explains why the generational divide in US politics will not disappear as the young age.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Minxin Pei
[Listen to the podcast here.] Minxin Pei, author of China’s Crony Capitalism, discusses corruption, China’s global role, and China-India relations with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Co-Chairman, Anatole Kaletsky, François Bougon of Le Monde, and Sidin Vadukut from Mint.