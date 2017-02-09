vivek iyer FEB 10, 2017

To do what you say you will do, even if it imposes a cost, makes your actions predictable in a particularly useful way. In the language of game theory- you have become a possible counter-party for a 'Correlated equilibrium' or 'co-operative' solution which would dominate the 'Nash equilibrium' which does not depend on communication and cooperation.

Trump's recent denouncing of the New Start Treaty is a good example. He said he was against it during the elections and, when Putin quizzed him on it, stuck to his guns.



Under Obama's Treaty Russian nuked up while the US nuked down. In any case, the Treaty was easy to evade- more a 'Nash equilibrium' and an excuse for cost-cutting than a true 'correlated equilibrium'. Would Russia have complied by the deadline in 2018? We will never know. What we do know is that if Trump decides to nuke down, he'll make a Deal which is a correlated equilibrium.



A weak country may have to renew a bad Treaty lest it meet a worse fate. A strong country, too, may renew by a bad Treaty because it makes very little difference or has a 'virtue signalling' or reputational purpose. However, 'virtue signalling' can be counter-productive because it is seen as 'cheap talk'. This means that 'costly signals' have to be bigger than necessary. A better policy is to send 'costly signals' in line with one's known Preferences right from the start because this means 'cheap talk' can be reserved for improving genuine correlated equilibria.



There is a quite separate point that could be made re. the importance of continuity in Defence and Diplomatic relations. However, this can't mean uncritical acceptance of settled bureaucracies in these areas for the reason Niskanen highlighted. The McKelvey Chaos theorem is also important. In multi=dimensional policy space, the Chief Executive can't cede agenda control to any one else- least of all un-elected bureaucrats or ignorant 'public intellectuals'.



Do you agree with the author that recognising Taiwan is 'unelightened behaviour?' Under Obama, there were people advocating breaking defence links with Taiwan in return for Chinese money. That sort of defeatist talk encouraged China to take a hard line. I am not saying Obama was an appeaser. However, he thought in 'guns & butter' terms. He wasn't an Economist. He had no business experience. Ultimately his foreign policy doctrine turned out to be 'don't do stupid stuff. Stop doing stupid stuff.'



Trump is not a wounded and cornered animal. He has pulled off the greatest political upset in American history. He is the first President ever who never received a Government paycheck. He did not say 'we can'. He said 'I will'. Currently he is signalling that he is a man of his word. That's a good thing. It means deals can be made, Good deals. Incentive compatible deals. Not bullshit 'soundbite' deals which only hold up because they don't matter but turn out to be paper umbrellas when it rains. Read more