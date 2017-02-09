8

特朗普总统的觉醒？

发自剑桥——过去这三个星期中，在全球治理层面出现一个惊人的角色逆转。一方面，身为全球国际合作长期领导者的美国开始释放出某种单边主义的行动纲领，并在世界许多国家心中引发了恐惧。另一方面，对这类多边主义长期保持沉默的中国却承诺要维护——甚至领导——国际合作。

自从1月份就职以来，特朗普总统成功地对美国的全球角色造成了重大破坏。他让美国撤出跨太平洋伙伴关系协议，并重新设置了以色列-巴勒斯坦冲突谈判的参数。在对华关系方面，他不仅威胁要征收关税，而且还可能推翻他前任共和党和民主党总统几十年来一贯秉承的“一个中国”政策。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

特朗普还签署了多项行政命令，其中包括禁止7个穆斯林占多数国家的国民进入美国以及在墨西哥边界上修建隔离墙。他的团队还起草了另外一些行政命令，要减少甚至终止对国际组织的资助并退出各项多边条约。

而中国国家主席习近平最近的言行则与特朗普形成了鲜明对比。在上个月的瑞士达沃斯世界经济论坛上，他指出多边主义对全球的集体未来至关重要。在一个似乎针对美国的声明中，他继续表示：“我们应该遵守承诺，遵守规则，不应随自身意愿而选择或扭曲规则。”他甚至还更进一步挑明这一指向，批评各国可能抛弃巴黎气候协议的举措——正如特朗普威胁要做的那样。

尽管如此，认为在过去几十年中占主导地位的美式世界秩序正逐渐让位于中国，那还言之过早。因为事实上双方的立场都还算不上特别明确。

在美国方面，特朗普的行政命令草案其实并不像其标题所示的那般严厉。比如“审计和减少国际组织的资金”就只是提出要建立一个审查资助多边组织款项的委员会。

该命令草案针对的首要目标是那些给予巴勒斯坦权力机构或巴勒斯坦解放组织正式成员身份的组织。这可不是什么新闻：美国联邦立法机构一直都要求美国完全停止向给予任何巴勒斯坦正式成员身份的联合国机构提供资金。

该命令草案还针对美国目前没有向其提供资金的国际刑事法院和维和行动，包括特朗普似乎一直想出手相助的，为保护以色列北部边界而进行的黎巴嫩南部维和行动。最后，它要求评估向那些反对美国重要政策的国家提供的发展援助，只是提供这类援助的美国国务院早就考虑过这些因素了。

此外，正如里根总统35年前所做的那样，特朗普还有足够的时间去转换不同的理念。里根在大选时承诺要重建据他说已大幅削弱的美国全球实力。谁知在当选总统后的第一次新闻发布会上，他对苏联的描述就震惊了世界（当时两国关系已经出现了缓和），声称苏联愿意“犯下任何罪行”以获得针对美国的优势。他随后拒绝接受国际《海洋法公约》；反对世界银行推进节能减排；命令美国撤出联合国教科文组织；还跟特朗普一样发誓要减少美国对国际组织的贡献。

但就在一两年内，里根意识到了美国对国际机构的依赖有多严重，并随之缓和了自身立场。例如在1982年拉丁美洲债务危机爆发后，美国金融体系透过外国银行暴露出来的风险变得极为明显，正如国际金融机构在维护该体系稳定方面的重要作用。

这次经历也为中国所持的立场提供了一些解答。随着该国银行体系的日益壮大——已经包含世界上五家最大银行中的四家——它将需要国际货币基金组织来兑现其国际权利。更宏观说，中国的经济依赖于经济全球化，而全球化则需要全球规则和执行机制。

中国的领导野心以及对规则的强调可能是个好消息。但其他国家对此保持一些怀疑也是有道理的。可以肯定的是，中国通过贸易，援助和投资三者相结合的方式已经在世界上各个地区晋身为主要参与者，特别是通过在发展中国家的战略要地进行重大基础设施投资项目作为其“一带一路”战略的组成部分。但这一切可都不会是无私的。

当然，美国的全球领导角色也从来不是免费的，但它在很大程度上代表了一种开明的自利，因此真正的问题可能会是中国和特朗普治下的美国在觉醒过程中所持的立场。

正如里根所经历的那样，觉醒必定需要时间。目前特朗普似乎要把他谈生意的手法用到所有国家身上，甚至如墨西哥和澳大利亚这样的长期合作伙伴和盟国都不例外。这可不是双边主义，因为双边主义至少也尊重现有条约；这是把每个国家都区别对待的外交政策，是行不通的。

Fake news or real views Learn More

美国不是独裁国家，外交也不是房地产生意。总统任期四年或八年期间的个人交易可没法维护一个民主国家的利益。历任总统之间必须保持连续性，新领导人应尊重其前任签署的条约。“约定必须遵守”（Pacta Sunt Servanda）可是国际法上的一项重要原则。

特朗普的交易机器很快就会碰到硬钉子。这或许这会促使他觉醒，或许他因此停滞不前。无论如何，目前我们应该期望大多数国家继续参加现有的国际协定和机构。但是，我们还应该对任何尝试利用这些协议以扩大自身优势的大国保持一种健康的怀疑态度。