Donald Trump: Das Ende der Aufklärung?

OXFORD – In den vergangenen drei Wochen hat die Welt einen verblüffenden Rollentausch in der Weltordnungspolitik erlebt. Die Vereinigten Staaten, seit langen Jahren die treibende Kraft der internationalen Zusammenarbeit, legen ein unilaterales Glaubensbekenntnis ab und flößen vielen Ländern auf aller Welt Angst ein. Und China, das dem Multilateralismus lange zurückhaltend gegenüber stand, hat sich zur Fortsetzung – sogar in führender Rolle – der internationalen Zusammenarbeit bekannt.
Seit seiner Amtseinführung im Januar bearbeitet US-Präsident Donald Trump Amerikas Rolle in der Welt mit der Abrissbirne. Er hat den Ausstieg der USA aus der Transpazifischen Partnerschaft verkündet und neue Parameter für die Verhandlungen im israelisch-palästinensischen Konflikt gesetzt. Er hat gedroht, chinesische Waren mit Schutzzöllen zu belegen und zudem die „Ein-China“-Politik in Frage gestellt, die seine Vorgänger, Republikaner ebenso wie Demokraten, seit Jahrzehnten respektieren.
Und er hat per Dekret ein Einreiseverbot für Menschen aus sieben Staaten mit mehrheitlich muslimischer Bevölkerung verhängt, sowie den Bau einer Mauer entlang der Grenze zu Mexiko verfügt. Seine Regierungsmannschaft hat weitere Dekrete ausgearbeitet, die die Ausstattung internationaler Organisationen mit finanziellen Mitteln verringern oder sogar abschaffen und den Ausstieg der USA aus multilateralen Verträgen vorbereiten sollen.
Die jüngsten Äußerungen und das Auftreten des chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping stehen im krassen Gegensatz zu Trump. Xi bekräftigte auf dem Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos die entscheidende Bedeutung des Multilateralismus für unsere gemeinsame Zukunft. In seiner Rede, die augenscheinlich an die USA adressiert war, betonte er: „Wir sollten Versprechen einlösen und Regeln einhalten. Man kann sich Regeln weder aussuchen, noch so auslegen, wie es einem beliebt.“ Noch deutlicher wurde er mit seiner Aussage, dass das Klimaabkommen von Paris – wie von Trump angedroht – nicht aufgekündigt werden dürfe.
Trotzdem ist es noch zu früh davon auszugehen, dass die Pax Americana, die die vergangenen Jahrzehnte geprägt hat, einer Pax Sinica weichen wird. Dafür ist die Position beider Seiten zu unklar.
Auf US-amerikanischer Seite sind die von Trump verfassten Dekrete nicht so drakonisch wie es ihre Titel vermuten lassen. Mit dem Erlass „Revision und Reduzierung der US-Finanzierung von internationalen Organisationen“, wird schlicht ein Ausschuss vorgeschlagen, der die Finanzierung multilateraler Institutionen überprüfen soll.
Der Entwurf dieses Dekretes zielt in erster Linie auf Organisationen ab, die der Palästinensischen Autonomiebehörde oder der Palästinensischen Befreiungsorganisation volle Mitgliedschaft gewähren. Das ist nicht neu: Es ist per US-Bundesgesetz schon lange verboten, UN-Organisationen zu finanzieren, die Palästina als Vollmitglied akzeptieren.
Der Entwurf zielt auch auf den Internationalen Strafgerichtshof ab, für den die USA derzeit keine Mittel bereitstellen, und auf Friedenssicherungseinsätze, unter anderem im Süden von Libanon, die dem Schutz der israelischen Nordgrenze und damit einem Land dienen, das Trump anscheinend unbedingt unterstützen will. Abschließend fordert der Entwurf eine Bewertung der Entwicklungshilfegelder für Länder, die wichtige US-Politiken ablehnen, obwohl das US-Außenministerium, über das diese Mittel bereitgestellt werden, derartige Überlegungen bereits berücksichtigt.
Zudem hat Trump ja noch Zeit, seine Einstellung zu ändern, so wie Präsident Ronald Reagan vor 25 Jahren. Reagan ist mit dem Versprechen Präsident geworden, die Macht Amerikas wiederherzustellen, das ihm zufolge drastisch an Einfluss verloren hatte. Auf seiner ersten Pressekonferenz zeichnete er ein Bild von der Sowjetunion, das die Welt schockierte und der Entspannungspolitik ein Ende setzte: Sie sei „zu jedem Verbrechen fähig“, um sich einen Vorteil gegenüber Amerika zu verschaffen. In der Folgezeit lehnte er das internationale Seerechtsübereinkommen ab; widersetzte sich Energiesparmaßnahmen, die von der Weltbank propagiert wurden; beschloss den Austritt der USA aus der UNESCO und versprach, wie Trump, Amerikas finanziellen Beitrag zu internationalen Organisationen zu verringern.
Doch innerhalb von ein oder zwei Jahren begann Reagan zu erkennen, wie dringend die USA internationale Institutionen brauchten und mäßigte seine Standpunkte. Nach dem Beginn der lateinamerikanischen Schuldenkrise 1982 wurde offensichtlich, wie sehr das US-Finanzsystem Risiken durch ausländische Banken ausgesetzt ist, und welche zentrale Rolle die internationalen Finanzinstitutionen dabei spielen, die Stabilität dieses Systems zu wahren.
Aus dieser Erfahrung lassen sich auch Erkenntnisse über Chinas Position ableiten. Die chinesischen Banken werden immer größer – vier der fünf weltweit größten Banken sitzen heute schon in China – und sie werden den Internationalen Währungsfonds brauchen, um ihre internationalen Rechte durchzusetzen. Die chinesische Wirtschaft ist allgemein auf wirtschaftliche Globalisierung angewiesen und dafür sind globale Regeln und Durchsetzungsmechanismen notwendig.
Es mag eine gute Nachricht sein, dass China seinen Willen signalisiert, künftig eine globale Führungsrolle einzunehmen und auf Regeln beharrt. Eine gewisse Skepsis sei anderen Ländern dennoch angeraten. Durch eine Kombination aus Handel, Entwicklungshilfe und Investitionen hat sich China in allen Regionen der Welt als wichtiger Akteur etabliert – insbesondere durch gewaltige Infrastrukturinvestitionen, die im Rahmen seiner „One Belt, One Road“-Strategie an strategischen Standorten in den Entwicklungsländern realisiert werden. Nichts davon ist als Übung in Selbstlosigkeit zu werten.
Natürlich hat auch Amerikas globale Führung nie im Zeichen der Selbstlosigkeit gestanden. Aber es hat im Wesentlichen eine Art aufgeklärtes Selbstinteresse vertreten. Deshalb lautet die eigentliche Frage vielleicht, in welcher Phase der Aufklärung sich China und die USA unter Trump befinden.
Erkenntnisgewinn setzt nicht über Nacht ein, das war auch bei Reagan nicht anders. Einstweilen setzt Trump in der Außenpolitik auf „Deal Making“, sogar mit langjährigen Partnern und Verbündeten wie Mexiko und Australien. Das ist kein Bilateralismus, denn das würde die Einhaltung bestehender Verträge beinhalten; es ist Diplomatie als Schachern am Verhandlungstisch, immer mit dem Ziel, das Beste für die USA rauszuholen. Und das kann nicht funktionieren.
Die USA sind keine Diktatur und Diplomatie ist kein Immobiliengeschäft. Die persönlichen Deals eines Präsidenten, der vier oder acht Jahre lang im Amt ist, können nicht die Interessen einer Demokratie wahren. Pacta sunt servanda: Es muss Kontinuität über einzelne Präsidentschaften hinaus geben, im Rahmen derer neue Amtsinhaber die Verträge einhalten, die von ihren Vorgängern unterzeichnet wurden.
Trumps Deal-Making-Diplomatie wird schon bald an ihre Grenzen stoßen. Vielleicht kann er daraus Erkenntnisse für sich ableiten, oder vielleicht weiß er dann einfach nicht mehr weiter. Fürs Erste sollten wir jedenfalls davon ausgehen, dass die meisten Länder an bestehenden internationalen Verträgen und Institutionen festhalten werden. Und wir sollten gesunde Skepsis gegenüber jeder Großmacht walten lassen, die versucht diese Übereinkommen zu ihrem eigenen Vorteil zu nutzen.
Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Enlightenment might be the realization that the "other" is different from the "self" only in appearance, as a consequence the concept of enlightened self-interest would require non-enlightenment to be even produced. In that line of thought Trump moving from overt self-interest to covert self-interest aka enlightened self-interest or pseudo-enlightenment would likely depend on the thickness of the profit margins that the whole Trump Inc. endeavour can generate for itself. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Yet, moderating Trump's radical positions is not going to automatically give direction to his policies. Assuming that his mission is to "devolve" his nation's soul to white America, then his mission is to re-configure the ways of the democratic institutions. No less. For such a wide-ranging task, distractions for external observers are useful, but distractors for the Administration are not.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Why does the author think it 'unenlightened' not to recognise Taiwan? The majority of Taiwanese citizens want independence and already enjoy de facto sovereignty. What is so wrong about granting them de jure recognition? Why speak of Trump 'defying' a stupid and evil policy put in place by Nixon and 'respected' by his predecessors? If Taiwan is Chinese because China says so, what about their other territorial claims against their neighbours?
Trump may not grant Taiwan full diplomatic recognition, preferring to use the issue as a bargaining chip. This would be 'pragmatic' but not 'enlightened'. Why does this author think recognising Taiwan would be to take a 'wrecking ball' to America's Global role as opposed to China's aspirations to be a regional hegemon? What about Trump's stand on Israel? Is the author so wholly deluded as to believe that Palestinians, not Israelis, are America's strategic partner? Does she think the countries named in the travel ban are friends of America? Is the distinguished author living on a parallel universe?
Why does she say China is now 'upholding- even leading- international cooperation?' Does she think China agreed to abide the judgement of the International Tribunal re. the South China Sea arbitration? What possessed her to make such a bizarre claim?
To do her justice, our distinguished contributor does go on to show that Trump's executive orders represent no big departure in US policy.
But this raises in more acute form the question of why she thinks Trump is currently 'unenlightened'. Reagan did not do a U turn because he needed International fora more than they needed him. On the contrary, once they became pliable instruments, he was gracious enough to use them as he wished.
Under Obama, there was a growing trend for 'the tail to wag the dog'. Cameron and Merkel and even the ludicrous Bernard Henri Levy gained salience within NATO with disastrous results. But Obama was pushing back, US diplomats were pushing back. Trump is simply doing it better, harder and faster.
Yes, there is a price to be paid for Trump's 'America First' policy. Take TTP & TTIP. These were good for American owners of intellectual property. Will the 'one percent' finally pay a price? Probably not. TISA is waiting in the wings. The very rich we shall always have with us. That is the true meaning of Kantian Aufklarung.
Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
To do what you say you will do, even if it imposes a cost, makes your actions predictable in a particularly useful way. In the language of game theory- you have become a possible counter-party for a 'Correlated equilibrium' or 'co-operative' solution which would dominate the 'Nash equilibrium' which does not depend on communication and cooperation.
Trump's recent denouncing of the New Start Treaty is a good example. He said he was against it during the elections and, when Putin quizzed him on it, stuck to his guns.
Under Obama's Treaty Russian nuked up while the US nuked down. In any case, the Treaty was easy to evade- more a 'Nash equilibrium' and an excuse for cost-cutting than a true 'correlated equilibrium'. Would Russia have complied by the deadline in 2018? We will never know. What we do know is that if Trump decides to nuke down, he'll make a Deal which is a correlated equilibrium.
A weak country may have to renew a bad Treaty lest it meet a worse fate. A strong country, too, may renew by a bad Treaty because it makes very little difference or has a 'virtue signalling' or reputational purpose. However, 'virtue signalling' can be counter-productive because it is seen as 'cheap talk'. This means that 'costly signals' have to be bigger than necessary. A better policy is to send 'costly signals' in line with one's known Preferences right from the start because this means 'cheap talk' can be reserved for improving genuine correlated equilibria.
There is a quite separate point that could be made re. the importance of continuity in Defence and Diplomatic relations. However, this can't mean uncritical acceptance of settled bureaucracies in these areas for the reason Niskanen highlighted. The McKelvey Chaos theorem is also important. In multi=dimensional policy space, the Chief Executive can't cede agenda control to any one else- least of all un-elected bureaucrats or ignorant 'public intellectuals'.
Do you agree with the author that recognising Taiwan is 'unelightened behaviour?' Under Obama, there were people advocating breaking defence links with Taiwan in return for Chinese money. That sort of defeatist talk encouraged China to take a hard line. I am not saying Obama was an appeaser. However, he thought in 'guns & butter' terms. He wasn't an Economist. He had no business experience. Ultimately his foreign policy doctrine turned out to be 'don't do stupid stuff. Stop doing stupid stuff.'
Trump is not a wounded and cornered animal. He has pulled off the greatest political upset in American history. He is the first President ever who never received a Government paycheck. He did not say 'we can'. He said 'I will'. Currently he is signalling that he is a man of his word. That's a good thing. It means deals can be made, Good deals. Incentive compatible deals. Not bullshit 'soundbite' deals which only hold up because they don't matter but turn out to be paper umbrellas when it rains. Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
Dealing with other Nations is always difficult and requires a measure of predictability, which normally involves signing treaties and abiding to them. To behave as a cornered and wounded creature is the opposite. Read more
Comment Commented M M
In a way ngaire, I do not necessarily agree with your concluding paragraph about continuity. Yes, our current governance system whether, legal, financial, etc..is based on maintaining and ensuring continuity but this is the 21st century and everything is done differently, (the digital age and so on..). The US has reached its limits and very simply it can no longer sustain or lead a world that is so fragmented, dysfunctional that abides by rules or constitutions that are so different and that were evolved over many centuries, and any country or political leader who thinks he can fill in any void by the US, is just dreaming. New sets of rules must be drawn, meaning a new world order is needed. Mr "Yes He Can" was supposed to deliver such a plan, but unfortunately he failed miserably and preferred to take up golf instead. Trump is no Reagan and May is not Thatcher. The five (5) leading countries of the world shall need a new, serious and willing breed of leadership that can sit around "a Round" table and discuss with full sincerety and agree on the best way forward. The old basis or the old ways of doing things are no longer fit for purpose, a totally new system must be developed and agreed upon and it is the duty first and foremost of the academics and academic institutions to lead this drive and not the useless politicians. What the world has witnessed in the last 8 years is the full destruction of civilisation as we knew it, many cultures have been wiped out (and no one seems to care), several generations have been destroyed and left with no hope and these destroyed generations whether from a migrant or indeginous backgrounds were supposed to be the future of humanity. Therefore, no future .... no hope and it is is not the fault of Trump, Trump shall just ensure continuity, exactly as you proposed, albeit with his own personal touch... Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Mr. Trump is a graduate of Univ. of Pennsylvania, Fordham Univ and Wharton Business school according to his bio. One wonders why all this education didn't seem to be helping him at all! What a pity! Read more
