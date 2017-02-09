7

Donald Trump: Das Ende der Aufklärung?

OXFORD – In den vergangenen drei Wochen hat die Welt einen verblüffenden Rollentausch in der Weltordnungspolitik erlebt. Die Vereinigten Staaten, seit langen Jahren die treibende Kraft der internationalen Zusammenarbeit, legen ein unilaterales Glaubensbekenntnis ab und flößen vielen Ländern auf aller Welt Angst ein. Und China, das dem Multilateralismus lange zurückhaltend gegenüber stand, hat sich zur Fortsetzung – sogar in führender Rolle – der internationalen Zusammenarbeit bekannt.

Seit seiner Amtseinführung im Januar bearbeitet US-Präsident Donald Trump Amerikas Rolle in der Welt mit der Abrissbirne. Er hat den Ausstieg der USA aus der Transpazifischen Partnerschaft verkündet und neue Parameter für die Verhandlungen im israelisch-palästinensischen Konflikt gesetzt. Er hat gedroht, chinesische Waren mit Schutzzöllen zu belegen und zudem die „Ein-China“-Politik in Frage gestellt, die seine Vorgänger, Republikaner ebenso wie Demokraten, seit Jahrzehnten respektieren.

Und er hat per Dekret ein Einreiseverbot für Menschen aus sieben Staaten mit mehrheitlich muslimischer Bevölkerung verhängt, sowie den Bau einer Mauer entlang der Grenze zu Mexiko verfügt. Seine Regierungsmannschaft hat weitere Dekrete ausgearbeitet, die die Ausstattung internationaler Organisationen mit finanziellen Mitteln verringern oder sogar abschaffen und den Ausstieg der USA aus multilateralen Verträgen vorbereiten sollen.

Die jüngsten Äußerungen und das Auftreten des chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping stehen im krassen Gegensatz zu Trump. Xi bekräftigte auf dem Weltwirtschaftsforum in Davos die entscheidende Bedeutung des Multilateralismus für unsere gemeinsame Zukunft. In seiner Rede, die augenscheinlich an die USA adressiert war, betonte er: „Wir sollten Versprechen einlösen und Regeln einhalten. Man kann sich Regeln weder aussuchen, noch so auslegen, wie es einem beliebt.“ Noch deutlicher wurde er mit seiner Aussage, dass das Klimaabkommen von Paris – wie von Trump angedroht – nicht aufgekündigt werden dürfe.

Trotzdem ist es noch zu früh davon auszugehen, dass die Pax Americana, die die vergangenen Jahrzehnte geprägt hat, einer Pax Sinica weichen wird. Dafür ist die Position beider Seiten zu unklar.

Auf US-amerikanischer Seite sind die von Trump verfassten Dekrete nicht so drakonisch wie es ihre Titel vermuten lassen. Mit dem Erlass „Revision und Reduzierung der US-Finanzierung von internationalen Organisationen“, wird schlicht ein Ausschuss vorgeschlagen, der die Finanzierung multilateraler Institutionen überprüfen soll.

Der Entwurf dieses Dekretes zielt in erster Linie auf Organisationen ab, die der Palästinensischen Autonomiebehörde oder der Palästinensischen Befreiungsorganisation volle Mitgliedschaft gewähren. Das ist nicht neu: Es ist per US-Bundesgesetz schon lange verboten, UN-Organisationen zu finanzieren, die Palästina als Vollmitglied akzeptieren.

Der Entwurf zielt auch auf den Internationalen Strafgerichtshof ab, für den die USA derzeit keine Mittel bereitstellen, und auf Friedenssicherungseinsätze, unter anderem im Süden von Libanon, die dem Schutz der israelischen Nordgrenze und damit einem Land dienen, das Trump anscheinend unbedingt unterstützen will. Abschließend fordert der Entwurf eine Bewertung der Entwicklungshilfegelder für Länder, die wichtige US-Politiken ablehnen, obwohl das US-Außenministerium, über das diese Mittel bereitgestellt werden, derartige Überlegungen bereits berücksichtigt.

Zudem hat Trump ja noch Zeit, seine Einstellung zu ändern, so wie Präsident Ronald Reagan vor 25 Jahren. Reagan ist mit dem Versprechen Präsident geworden, die Macht Amerikas wiederherzustellen, das ihm zufolge drastisch an Einfluss verloren hatte. Auf seiner ersten Pressekonferenz zeichnete er ein Bild von der Sowjetunion, das die Welt schockierte und der Entspannungspolitik ein Ende setzte: Sie sei „zu jedem Verbrechen fähig“, um sich einen Vorteil gegenüber Amerika zu verschaffen. In der Folgezeit lehnte er das internationale Seerechtsübereinkommen ab; widersetzte sich Energiesparmaßnahmen, die von der Weltbank propagiert wurden; beschloss den Austritt der USA aus der UNESCO und versprach, wie Trump, Amerikas finanziellen Beitrag zu internationalen Organisationen zu verringern.

Doch innerhalb von ein oder zwei Jahren begann Reagan zu erkennen, wie dringend die USA internationale Institutionen brauchten und mäßigte seine Standpunkte. Nach dem Beginn der lateinamerikanischen Schuldenkrise 1982 wurde offensichtlich, wie sehr das US-Finanzsystem Risiken durch ausländische Banken ausgesetzt ist, und welche zentrale Rolle die internationalen Finanzinstitutionen dabei spielen, die Stabilität dieses Systems zu wahren.

Aus dieser Erfahrung lassen sich auch Erkenntnisse über Chinas Position ableiten. Die chinesischen Banken werden immer größer – vier der fünf weltweit größten Banken sitzen heute schon in China – und sie werden den Internationalen Währungsfonds brauchen, um ihre internationalen Rechte durchzusetzen. Die chinesische Wirtschaft ist allgemein auf wirtschaftliche Globalisierung angewiesen und dafür sind globale Regeln und Durchsetzungsmechanismen notwendig.

Es mag eine gute Nachricht sein, dass China seinen Willen signalisiert, künftig eine globale Führungsrolle einzunehmen und auf Regeln beharrt. Eine gewisse Skepsis sei anderen Ländern dennoch angeraten. Durch eine Kombination aus Handel, Entwicklungshilfe und Investitionen hat sich China in allen Regionen der Welt als wichtiger Akteur etabliert – insbesondere durch gewaltige Infrastrukturinvestitionen, die im Rahmen seiner „One Belt, One Road“-Strategie an strategischen Standorten in den Entwicklungsländern realisiert werden. Nichts davon ist als Übung in Selbstlosigkeit zu werten.

Natürlich hat auch Amerikas globale Führung nie im Zeichen der Selbstlosigkeit gestanden. Aber es hat im Wesentlichen eine Art aufgeklärtes Selbstinteresse vertreten. Deshalb lautet die eigentliche Frage vielleicht, in welcher Phase der Aufklärung sich China und die USA unter Trump befinden.

Erkenntnisgewinn setzt nicht über Nacht ein, das war auch bei Reagan nicht anders. Einstweilen setzt Trump in der Außenpolitik auf „Deal Making“, sogar mit langjährigen Partnern und Verbündeten wie Mexiko und Australien. Das ist kein Bilateralismus, denn das würde die Einhaltung bestehender Verträge beinhalten; es ist Diplomatie als Schachern am Verhandlungstisch, immer mit dem Ziel, das Beste für die USA rauszuholen. Und das kann nicht funktionieren.

Die USA sind keine Diktatur und Diplomatie ist kein Immobiliengeschäft. Die persönlichen Deals eines Präsidenten, der vier oder acht Jahre lang im Amt ist, können nicht die Interessen einer Demokratie wahren. Pacta sunt servanda: Es muss Kontinuität über einzelne Präsidentschaften hinaus geben, im Rahmen derer neue Amtsinhaber die Verträge einhalten, die von ihren Vorgängern unterzeichnet wurden.

Trumps Deal-Making-Diplomatie wird schon bald an ihre Grenzen stoßen. Vielleicht kann er daraus Erkenntnisse für sich ableiten, oder vielleicht weiß er dann einfach nicht mehr weiter. Fürs Erste sollten wir jedenfalls davon ausgehen, dass die meisten Länder an bestehenden internationalen Verträgen und Institutionen festhalten werden. Und wir sollten gesunde Skepsis gegenüber jeder Großmacht walten lassen, die versucht diese Übereinkommen zu ihrem eigenen Vorteil zu nutzen.

