«Альтернативные факты» и американская экономическая политика

ВАШИНГТОН – У президента США Дональда Трампа явная проблема с фактами, которые ему не нравятся. Он продемонстрировал это уже в первый рабочий день в новой должности, разразившись критикой в адрес СМИ за их правдивые сообщения о размере толпы, присутствовавшей на его инаугурации. Должно быть не менее очевидно, что подобная опора на «альтернативные факты» создаёт серьёзную угрозу при принятии решений в сфере экономической политики.
Число людей, присутствовавших на инаугурации (намного меньшее, чем готов поверить Трамп), можно легко вычислить на основании доступных свидетельств, в том числе фотографий Национальной аллеи в Вашингтоне и данных о количестве пассажиров в метро. Однако теперь эта дискуссия перекинулась на более серьёзный вопрос о том, что миллионы людей, возможно, проголосовали незаконно, на чём Трамп начал настаивать сразу после выборов. Он косвенно признал, что проиграл по результатам народного голосования почти на три миллиона голосов, но продолжает утверждать, вопреки всем свидетельствам обратного, что имела место массовая фальсификация голосования.
Трамп призывает провести полноценное расследование, и представителям Демократической партии следует приветствовать любую возможность проведения тщательной оценки экспертами имеющихся доказательств. Но надо в полной мере отдавать себе отчёт в реальной опасности: Трамп не одинок в своём отрицании реальности в собственных интересах. И другие видные республиканцы, в том числе в Палате представителей, уже давно живут в каком-то собственном мире.
Наиболее очевидным примером является изменение климата. Подавляющее большинство учёных согласны, что климат меняется и что деятельность человека, в том числе выбросы углекислого газа, играет в этом процессе важную роль. В любом научном (или каком-либо другом) исследовании всегда есть некий зазор для ошибки и пространство для резонных разногласий. Однако стратегия республиканцев уже давно стала сводиться к заявлениям, что климат не меняется, а если даже и меняется, то это не имеет никакого отношения к людям, их машинам, заводам и электростанциям.
Те, кто во всё это верят, сейчас пришли к власти в США. Что именно они теперь будут делать с федеральным Агентством по охране окружающей среды (EPA), ещё предстоит узнать, однако первые сигналы свидетельствуют о том, что учёных заставят замолчать или же их деятельность будет прикрыта. Важные инициативы НАСА, связанные с науками о Земле, могут быть теперь переданы другим государственным учреждениям, где после сокращения финансирования их тихо похоронят.
Данная стратегия начинает превращаться в форму управления государством: отрицать, что есть какая-то проблема (вопреки фактам), урезать финансирование политически неудобных исследований, заявлять, что в итоге всё великолепно.
Первые признаки применения данного подхода в сфере экономической политики появились очень быстро. Пресс-секретарь Трампа, Шон Спайсер, отказался сообщить, какой в стране уровень безработицы, уклонившись от вопроса с просьбой назвать конкретную цифру. Официальный уровень безработицы, по данным Бюро трудовой статистики (BLS), сейчас равен 4,7%. Однако Трамп неоднократно заявлял, что на самом деле безработица равна 42%. Эта цифра основана на допущении, будто абсолютно все, у кого нет работы, в том числе пенсионеры и студенты, хотели бы трудиться.
Теперь можно ожидать, что BLS столкнётся с проблемами финансирования своей деятельности, а также с различного рода политическим давлением. Например, при бывшем президенте Джордже Буше-младшем, по меньшей мере, один раз был закрыт доступ к документам в библиотеках EPA. А Бюджетное управление Конгресса уже получило наставления от конгрессменов-республиканцев по поводу изменения методов расчёта эффекта от снижения налогов, с тем чтобы эта мера стала выглядеть более выгодной для экономики, чем программы государственных расходов.
Все эти вопросы станут особенно важны, когда Трамп займётся кадровыми назначениями в Совет управляющих Федеральной резервной системы. Уже сейчас в этом совете, состоящем из семи членов, имеются две вакансии, а вскоре там откроются новые позиции – срок полномочий председателя и вице-председателя ФРС истекают в начале следующего года.
Представляется вполне правдоподобным, что Трамп предпочтёт тех людей, которые полагают, будто «истинный» уровень безработицы равен 42%, а нет тех, кто считает, что он равен 4,7%. Эти и другие странные верования могут оказать очень мощный эффект на монетарную политику, например, привести к усилению позиций людей, желающих сохранять процентные ставки на низком уровне как можно дольше.
США переживают медленное и трудное восстановление после финансового кризиса 2008 года. С этим любой согласится. Но нам нужен Федеральный резерв, который опирается на факты, решая, когда и насколько повысить процентные ставки? Или же нам нужны чиновники, чьи «факты» полностью противоречат реальному состоянию экономики? Если США получат второй вариант, следствием этого станет высокая инфляция, а это не лучший результат для большинства американцев. Последний раз, когда такое случалось (в 1970-х годах), большего всего пострадали люди с низкими доходами.
Если Трамп будет настаивать на отказе от фактов при принятии решений, можно ожидать появления аналогичных результатов. А многим из тех, кто за него голосовал, можно готовиться к самому худшему.
Comment Commented Michael Public
This general disregard for science is an intentional backlash against the previous practices of abusing science, the press and experts to 'manaufacture facts', which were often not facts at all but rather part of a corporate or government marketing campaign.
The way to fix this is to divorce fact finding from both government and business. In other words, let there be a science corp and an in investigative press corp paid for with a tax. Let people choose their 'truth investigators' locally. Essentially, once you remove the meddling and conflicts of interest there will far less dispute about whether something is factual.
As far as climate change is concerned I think GOP picked a loser here. The reason is that it will within a couple years become self evident whether global warming is real, for instance the last few years have been the hottest on record, and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
2nd Post was supposed to be below. Oops. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I am with Curtis here. Nazi support was initially quite low, but after they systematically went about murdering or defaming their competition it grew and grew. Don't underestimate the potential for something really ugly to happen under Trump. I don't think it will, but I think the chance should not be considered as zero. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Simon Johnson warns against Congress Republicans' dismissal of facts, who together with conservative media have created an echo chamber of denial. He fears if their "facts /were/ completely at odds with the actual state of the economy," this could lead to disaster - high inflation - an outcome that would hurt most Americans, especially the "lower income people."
The author points out that "Trump is not alone in his self-serving disregard for reality. Other prominent Republicans, including in the House of Representatives, have been living in their own world for some time." Since Trump has accused mainstream media of bias and denounced their reports as "falsehoods" and "lies," it highlights also Republicans' particular problem with reality and fiction, who have sought to redefine facts to suit their agenda.
The GOP became a party of ideological extremism with the rise of the Tea Party, whose members have fixed worldviews and embrace ideological nostalgia. What appears a paradox is that while Republicans maintain they love freedoms, they also endorse Trump's uniformity and order rhetoric, which evokes the desire for an authoritative leadership.
Not only Trump denies climate change, the GOP is also the only major political party in the world that rejects the need to tackle climate change, because Republicans rely on donations from fossil fuel industry for their campaigns. Conservative media were to blame that only 48% of Americans – and 15% of conservative Republicans – realise that humans are causing global warming. Trump voters take their cues from the GOP and often get their information from conservative media outlets. On climate change, Republican leaders and media sources reject reality and substitute their own denial and misinformation, because it benefits them. Their voters become misinformed as a result, and thus don’t demand change from party leaders.
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have been terribly inaccurate and biased in their climate change reporting, undermining viewer trust in scientists. There is a risk that Republicans cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, and scientific researchers "muzzled" or their activities discontinued, because they can't stomach facts.
The author points out another issue that Trump's cabinet seeks to falsify - the unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the official unemployment rate "currently stands at 4.7%." Yet Trump begrudges Obama's legacy deeply, and has "repeatedly claimed that true unemployment is 42% – a number based on the assumption that everyone who does not have a job, including retired people and students, would like to work." That Trump wants the public to listen to him instead of reliable agencies, could "have a major effect on monetary policy, like interest rates. If Trump insists on "dispensing with fact-based decision-making.... many of those who voted for him can expect the worst of it."
As Republicans won't put aside their political ideology and accept realities, Democrats need to focus on addressing the economic grievances of working-class Americans, many of whom have been battered by the trends of the past 15 years. Heading into 2018, Democrats might benefit from Republicans' inability to deliver. Scraping the Obama-care wouldn't wreck the Democratic party, while Republicans could risk their own downfall. A poll taken at the end of 2016 found that Trump voters were even less supportive of cuts to Social Security and Medicare than were Clinton voters, and both groups were very hostile to such measures. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If voter fraud _were_ rampant, it would be important to consider that the dead and other fraudsters that vote for presidents probably vote for senators and congressmen as well. Thus we would be a little naive to expect much enthusiasm for an investigation from those quarters.
It's enough, I think, to accept the evidence of the academic community and simply chalk Trump's voter fraud whine to more self aggrandizing "alternative facts." Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
If things go so wrong in a country like USA where Trump is considered a leader and gets elected, I can understand why the Fuhrer become the leader of Germany in 1930s!
But, today's USA is not prewar Germany, for 50 plus percent of people are dead against him and very watchful. Watch recent TV and Radio shows. This is only a passing phase a strange abnormality. US has a long history of democracy of 225 years and Trumpies can not wipe it out in 4 years.
So take it easy. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The citizens of Berlin in 1936 were also saying "this is only a passing phase, a strange anomaly..."
The people of the United States have no idea how fragile their constitution and their republic are, and if Trump and Bannon are allowed to break it, the price will be high for all of us.
Alarmist? Consider this bit of scholarship:
http://www.historyworkshop.org.uk/unsettling-echoes-joseph-goebbels-1933-sean-spicer-2017-steve-bannon-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-434020 Read more
