«Альтернативные факты» и американская экономическая политика

ВАШИНГТОН – У президента США Дональда Трампа явная проблема с фактами, которые ему не нравятся. Он продемонстрировал это уже в первый рабочий день в новой должности, разразившись критикой в адрес СМИ за их правдивые сообщения о размере толпы, присутствовавшей на его инаугурации. Должно быть не менее очевидно, что подобная опора на «альтернативные факты» создаёт серьёзную угрозу при принятии решений в сфере экономической политики.

Число людей, присутствовавших на инаугурации (намного меньшее, чем готов поверить Трамп), можно легко вычислить на основании доступных свидетельств, в том числе фотографий Национальной аллеи в Вашингтоне и данных о количестве пассажиров в метро. Однако теперь эта дискуссия перекинулась на более серьёзный вопрос о том, что миллионы людей, возможно, проголосовали незаконно, на чём Трамп начал настаивать сразу после выборов. Он косвенно признал, что проиграл по результатам народного голосования почти на три миллиона голосов, но продолжает утверждать, вопреки всем свидетельствам обратного, что имела место массовая фальсификация голосования.

Трамп призывает провести полноценное расследование, и представителям Демократической партии следует приветствовать любую возможность проведения тщательной оценки экспертами имеющихся доказательств. Но надо в полной мере отдавать себе отчёт в реальной опасности: Трамп не одинок в своём отрицании реальности в собственных интересах. И другие видные республиканцы, в том числе в Палате представителей, уже давно живут в каком-то собственном мире.

Наиболее очевидным примером является изменение климата. Подавляющее большинство учёных согласны, что климат меняется и что деятельность человека, в том числе выбросы углекислого газа, играет в этом процессе важную роль. В любом научном (или каком-либо другом) исследовании всегда есть некий зазор для ошибки и пространство для резонных разногласий. Однако стратегия республиканцев уже давно стала сводиться к заявлениям, что климат не меняется, а если даже и меняется, то это не имеет никакого отношения к людям, их машинам, заводам и электростанциям.

Те, кто во всё это верят, сейчас пришли к власти в США. Что именно они теперь будут делать с федеральным Агентством по охране окружающей среды (EPA), ещё предстоит узнать, однако первые сигналы свидетельствуют о том, что учёных заставят замолчать или же их деятельность будет прикрыта. Важные инициативы НАСА, связанные с науками о Земле, могут быть теперь переданы другим государственным учреждениям, где после сокращения финансирования их тихо похоронят.

Данная стратегия начинает превращаться в форму управления государством: отрицать, что есть какая-то проблема (вопреки фактам), урезать финансирование политически неудобных исследований, заявлять, что в итоге всё великолепно.

Первые признаки применения данного подхода в сфере экономической политики появились очень быстро. Пресс-секретарь Трампа, Шон Спайсер, отказался сообщить, какой в стране уровень безработицы, уклонившись от вопроса с просьбой назвать конкретную цифру. Официальный уровень безработицы, по данным Бюро трудовой статистики (BLS), сейчас равен 4,7%. Однако Трамп неоднократно заявлял, что на самом деле безработица равна 42%. Эта цифра основана на допущении, будто абсолютно все, у кого нет работы, в том числе пенсионеры и студенты, хотели бы трудиться.

Теперь можно ожидать, что BLS столкнётся с проблемами финансирования своей деятельности, а также с различного рода политическим давлением. Например, при бывшем президенте Джордже Буше-младшем, по меньшей мере, один раз был закрыт доступ к документам в библиотеках EPA. А Бюджетное управление Конгресса уже получило наставления от конгрессменов-республиканцев по поводу изменения методов расчёта эффекта от снижения налогов, с тем чтобы эта мера стала выглядеть более выгодной для экономики, чем программы государственных расходов.

Все эти вопросы станут особенно важны, когда Трамп займётся кадровыми назначениями в Совет управляющих Федеральной резервной системы. Уже сейчас в этом совете, состоящем из семи членов, имеются две вакансии, а вскоре там откроются новые позиции – срок полномочий председателя и вице-председателя ФРС истекают в начале следующего года.

Представляется вполне правдоподобным, что Трамп предпочтёт тех людей, которые полагают, будто «истинный» уровень безработицы равен 42%, а нет тех, кто считает, что он равен 4,7%. Эти и другие странные верования могут оказать очень мощный эффект на монетарную политику, например, привести к усилению позиций людей, желающих сохранять процентные ставки на низком уровне как можно дольше.

США переживают медленное и трудное восстановление после финансового кризиса 2008 года. С этим любой согласится. Но нам нужен Федеральный резерв, который опирается на факты, решая, когда и насколько повысить процентные ставки? Или же нам нужны чиновники, чьи «факты» полностью противоречат реальному состоянию экономики? Если США получат второй вариант, следствием этого станет высокая инфляция, а это не лучший результат для большинства американцев. Последний раз, когда такое случалось (в 1970-х годах), большего всего пострадали люди с низкими доходами.

Если Трамп будет настаивать на отказе от фактов при принятии решений, можно ожидать появления аналогичных результатов. А многим из тех, кто за него голосовал, можно готовиться к самому худшему.