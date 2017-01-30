"حقائق بديلة" والسياسة الاقتصادية في الولايات المتحدة

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ يعاني الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من مشكلة واضحة مع البيانات التي لا تروق له، كما أظهر منذ أول يوم له في منصبه، عندما هاجم وسائل الإعلام لأنها ذَكَرَت بدقة حجم الجمهور الذي حضر حفل تنصيبه. ومن الواضح بنفس القدر أن الاعتماد على "الحقائق البديلة" على نفس النحو يشكل تهديدا خطيرا في عالَم صنع السياسات الاقتصادية.
الواقع أن عدد الأشخاص الذين حضروا حفل التنصيب ــ وهو أقل كثيرا مما أراد ترامب أن يصدق ــ يمكن الاستدلال عليه بسهولة من الأدلة المتاحة (بما في ذلك صور المركز التجاري الوطني وعدد ركاب مترو الأنفاق). ولكن المناقشة امتدت الآن إلى السؤال الأكثر خطورة حول ما إذا كان الملايين من الناس صوتوا بشكل قانوني، كما أصر ترامب منذ الانتخابات. فقد اعترف ضمنا بأنه خسر التصويت الشعبي بنحو ثلاثة ملايين صوت، ولكنه أصر على الرغم من كل الأدلة على العكس، زاعما أن تزويرا واسع النطاق للأصوات حدث.
ويدعو ترامب إلى إجراء تحقيق كامل، وينبغي للديمقراطيين أن يرحبوا بأي فرصة تسمح للخبراء بوزن الأدلة بعناية. ولكن من الأهمية بمكان تقدير الخطر الحقيقي: فترامب ليس وحده في تجاهله للواقع على النحو الذي يخدم مصالحه الذاتية. فهناك جمهوريون بارزون آخرون، بما في ذلك داخل مجلس النواب، كانوا يعيشون في عالَمهم الخاص لبعض الوقت.
ويُعَد تغير المناخ المثال الأكثر وضوحا في هذا السياق. إذ تتفق أغلبية ساحقة من العلماء على أن المناخ يتغير ــ وأن الأنشطة البشرية، بما في ذلك الانبعاثات من غاز ثاني أكسيد الكربون، تلعب دورا واضحا. وهناك دوما هامش للخطأ أو مساحة للاختلاف المعقول في أي بحث علمي أو غير ذلك. ولكن استراتيجية الجمهوريين كانت لفترة طويلة قائمة على الزعم بأن المناخ لا يتغير أو أن أي تغيير لا علاقة له بالبشر والسيارات والمصانع ومحطات توليد الطاقة.
الآن، أصبحت السلطة بين أيدي أولئك الذين يعتقدون هذا. ويتبقى لنا أن نرى ماذا سيفعلون بالضبط مع هيئة حماية البيئة الفيدرالية (أو بها)، ولكن الدلائل الأولية تشير إلى تكميم الباحثين العلميين أو غلق أنشطتهم. على نحو مماثل، ربما نرى تحويل المبادرات المهمة التي تطلقها الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة أبحاث الملاحة الجوية والفضاء (ناسا) في مجال علوم الأرض إلى هيئات حكومية أخرى ــ حيث يمكن سحب تمويلها وتركها لتموت.
هذه هي الاستراتيجية التي بدأت تظهر كشكل من أشكال الحكم: إنكار المشكلة (على الرغم من الحقائق)، وقطع التمويل عن الأبحاث غير المناسبة سياسيا، والادعاء بأن كل النتائج وردية.
جاء أول تطبيق لهذا النهج على السياسة الاقتصادية سريعا، عندما رَفَض سكرتير ترامب الصحفي شون سبيسر التصريح بمعدل البطالة ــ متهربا من السؤال الذي كانت إجابته لتفرض عليه التصريح بالعدد الحقيقي. الواقع أن معدل البطالة الرسمي، وفقا لحسابات مكتب إحصاءات العمل، يبلغ حاليا 4.7%. ولكن ترامب ادعى مرارا وتكرارا أن معدل البطالة الحقيقي 42% ــ وهو الرقم الذي استند إلى افتراض مفاده أن كل من ليس لديه وظيفة، وهذا يشمل المتقاعدين والطلاب، يرغب في العمل.
بوسع المرء أن يتوقع الآن أن يواجه مكتب إحصاءات العمل بعض مشاكل التمويل جنبا إلى جنب مع أنماط متعددة من الضغوط السياسية. ففي عهد الرئيس السابق جورج دبليو بوش على سبيل المثال، كان الوصول إلى الوثائق في مكتبات هيئة حماية البيئة مقيدا ــ على الأقل عند نقطة ما. وصَدَرَت التعليمات بالفعل من قِبَل الجمهوريين لمكتب الميزانية في الكونجرس بتغيير الكيفية التي يحسب بها التأثيرات المترتبة على التخفيضات الضريبية، وذلك لجعلها تبدو أكثر فائدة للاقتصاد من برامج الإنفاق الحكومي.
سوف تبلغ هذه القضايا ذروتها عندما يبدأ ترامب تعيين الموظفين في مجلس محافظي هيئة الاحتياطي الفيدرالي. وهناك في الوقت الحالي مقعدان شاغران في المجلس الذي يتألف من سبعة أعضاء ــ وربما يُفتَح الباب لوظائف أكثر قريبا (تنتهي ولاية الرئيس ونائب الرئيس في مطلع العام المقبل).
يبدو من المعقول تماما أن يفضل ترامب الأشخاص الذين يتصورون أن معدل البطالة "الحقيقي" هو 42% على أولئك الذين يشتركون في الرأي القائل بأن المعدل هو 4.7%. وقد يخلف هذا وغيره من المعتقدات الغريبة تأثيرا كبيرا على السياسة النقدية ــ على سبيل المثال، من خلال الميل إلى تعزيز موقف أولئك الذين يريدون الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة أكثر انخفاضا لفترة أطول.
كان الطريق إلى التعافي من أزمة 2008 في الولايات المتحدة بطيئا وصعبا؛ والجميع يتفقون على هذا. ولكن هل نريد بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الذي ينظر إلى الحقائق عندما يقرر متى يرفع أسعار الفائدة وإلى أي حد؟ أو هل نريد مسؤولين تتناقض "الحقائق" في أذهانهم بشكل كامل مع الحالة الفعلية للاقتصاد؟ إذا حصلت الولايات المتحدة على الاختيار الثاني، فسوف تكون النتيجة معدل تضخم مرتفع ــ وهي ليست نتيجة طيبة في نظر أغلب الأميركيين. فعندما حدث ذلك آخر مرة في سبعينيات القرن العشرين، تحمل أصحاب الدخل الأدنى وطأة الألم.
إذا أصر ترامب على الاستغناء عن عملية صنع القرار التي تستند إلى الحقائق، فبوسعنا أن نتوقع نتيجة مماثلة. وينبغي لكثيرين ممن صوتا لصالحه أن يتوقعوا الأسوأ من هذا النهج.
ترجمة: مايسة كامل Translated by: Maysa Kamel
Comment Commented Michael Public
This general disregard for science is an intentional backlash against the previous practices of abusing science, the press and experts to 'manaufacture facts', which were often not facts at all but rather part of a corporate or government marketing campaign.
The way to fix this is to divorce fact finding from both government and business. In other words, let there be a science corp and an in investigative press corp paid for with a tax. Let people choose their 'truth investigators' locally. Essentially, once you remove the meddling and conflicts of interest there will far less dispute about whether something is factual.
As far as climate change is concerned I think GOP picked a loser here. The reason is that it will within a couple years become self evident whether global warming is real, for instance the last few years have been the hottest on record, and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
2nd Post was supposed to be below. Oops. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I am with Curtis here. Nazi support was initially quite low, but after they systematically went about murdering or defaming their competition it grew and grew. Don't underestimate the potential for something really ugly to happen under Trump. I don't think it will, but I think the chance should not be considered as zero. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Simon Johnson warns against Congress Republicans' dismissal of facts, who together with conservative media have created an echo chamber of denial. He fears if their "facts /were/ completely at odds with the actual state of the economy," this could lead to disaster - high inflation - an outcome that would hurt most Americans, especially the "lower income people."
The author points out that "Trump is not alone in his self-serving disregard for reality. Other prominent Republicans, including in the House of Representatives, have been living in their own world for some time." Since Trump has accused mainstream media of bias and denounced their reports as "falsehoods" and "lies," it highlights also Republicans' particular problem with reality and fiction, who have sought to redefine facts to suit their agenda.
The GOP became a party of ideological extremism with the rise of the Tea Party, whose members have fixed worldviews and embrace ideological nostalgia. What appears a paradox is that while Republicans maintain they love freedoms, they also endorse Trump's uniformity and order rhetoric, which evokes the desire for an authoritative leadership.
Not only Trump denies climate change, the GOP is also the only major political party in the world that rejects the need to tackle climate change, because Republicans rely on donations from fossil fuel industry for their campaigns. Conservative media were to blame that only 48% of Americans – and 15% of conservative Republicans – realise that humans are causing global warming. Trump voters take their cues from the GOP and often get their information from conservative media outlets. On climate change, Republican leaders and media sources reject reality and substitute their own denial and misinformation, because it benefits them. Their voters become misinformed as a result, and thus don’t demand change from party leaders.
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have been terribly inaccurate and biased in their climate change reporting, undermining viewer trust in scientists. There is a risk that Republicans cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, and scientific researchers "muzzled" or their activities discontinued, because they can't stomach facts.
The author points out another issue that Trump's cabinet seeks to falsify - the unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the official unemployment rate "currently stands at 4.7%." Yet Trump begrudges Obama's legacy deeply, and has "repeatedly claimed that true unemployment is 42% – a number based on the assumption that everyone who does not have a job, including retired people and students, would like to work." That Trump wants the public to listen to him instead of reliable agencies, could "have a major effect on monetary policy, like interest rates. If Trump insists on "dispensing with fact-based decision-making.... many of those who voted for him can expect the worst of it."
As Republicans won't put aside their political ideology and accept realities, Democrats need to focus on addressing the economic grievances of working-class Americans, many of whom have been battered by the trends of the past 15 years. Heading into 2018, Democrats might benefit from Republicans' inability to deliver. Scraping the Obama-care wouldn't wreck the Democratic party, while Republicans could risk their own downfall. A poll taken at the end of 2016 found that Trump voters were even less supportive of cuts to Social Security and Medicare than were Clinton voters, and both groups were very hostile to such measures. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If voter fraud _were_ rampant, it would be important to consider that the dead and other fraudsters that vote for presidents probably vote for senators and congressmen as well. Thus we would be a little naive to expect much enthusiasm for an investigation from those quarters.
It's enough, I think, to accept the evidence of the academic community and simply chalk Trump's voter fraud whine to more self aggrandizing "alternative facts." Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
If things go so wrong in a country like USA where Trump is considered a leader and gets elected, I can understand why the Fuhrer become the leader of Germany in 1930s!
But, today's USA is not prewar Germany, for 50 plus percent of people are dead against him and very watchful. Watch recent TV and Radio shows. This is only a passing phase a strange abnormality. US has a long history of democracy of 225 years and Trumpies can not wipe it out in 4 years.
So take it easy. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The citizens of Berlin in 1936 were also saying "this is only a passing phase, a strange anomaly..."
The people of the United States have no idea how fragile their constitution and their republic are, and if Trump and Bannon are allowed to break it, the price will be high for all of us.
Alarmist? Consider this bit of scholarship:
http://www.historyworkshop.org.uk/unsettling-echoes-joseph-goebbels-1933-sean-spicer-2017-steve-bannon-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-434020 Read more
