"حقائق بديلة" والسياسة الاقتصادية في الولايات المتحدة

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ يعاني الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب من مشكلة واضحة مع البيانات التي لا تروق له، كما أظهر منذ أول يوم له في منصبه، عندما هاجم وسائل الإعلام لأنها ذَكَرَت بدقة حجم الجمهور الذي حضر حفل تنصيبه. ومن الواضح بنفس القدر أن الاعتماد على "الحقائق البديلة" على نفس النحو يشكل تهديدا خطيرا في عالَم صنع السياسات الاقتصادية.

الواقع أن عدد الأشخاص الذين حضروا حفل التنصيب ــ وهو أقل كثيرا مما أراد ترامب أن يصدق ــ يمكن الاستدلال عليه بسهولة من الأدلة المتاحة (بما في ذلك صور المركز التجاري الوطني وعدد ركاب مترو الأنفاق). ولكن المناقشة امتدت الآن إلى السؤال الأكثر خطورة حول ما إذا كان الملايين من الناس صوتوا بشكل قانوني، كما أصر ترامب منذ الانتخابات. فقد اعترف ضمنا بأنه خسر التصويت الشعبي بنحو ثلاثة ملايين صوت، ولكنه أصر على الرغم من كل الأدلة على العكس، زاعما أن تزويرا واسع النطاق للأصوات حدث.

ويدعو ترامب إلى إجراء تحقيق كامل، وينبغي للديمقراطيين أن يرحبوا بأي فرصة تسمح للخبراء بوزن الأدلة بعناية. ولكن من الأهمية بمكان تقدير الخطر الحقيقي: فترامب ليس وحده في تجاهله للواقع على النحو الذي يخدم مصالحه الذاتية. فهناك جمهوريون بارزون آخرون، بما في ذلك داخل مجلس النواب، كانوا يعيشون في عالَمهم الخاص لبعض الوقت.

ويُعَد تغير المناخ المثال الأكثر وضوحا في هذا السياق. إذ تتفق أغلبية ساحقة من العلماء على أن المناخ يتغير ــ وأن الأنشطة البشرية، بما في ذلك الانبعاثات من غاز ثاني أكسيد الكربون، تلعب دورا واضحا. وهناك دوما هامش للخطأ أو مساحة للاختلاف المعقول في أي بحث علمي أو غير ذلك. ولكن استراتيجية الجمهوريين كانت لفترة طويلة قائمة على الزعم بأن المناخ لا يتغير أو أن أي تغيير لا علاقة له بالبشر والسيارات والمصانع ومحطات توليد الطاقة.

الآن، أصبحت السلطة بين أيدي أولئك الذين يعتقدون هذا. ويتبقى لنا أن نرى ماذا سيفعلون بالضبط مع هيئة حماية البيئة الفيدرالية (أو بها)، ولكن الدلائل الأولية تشير إلى تكميم الباحثين العلميين أو غلق أنشطتهم. على نحو مماثل، ربما نرى تحويل المبادرات المهمة التي تطلقها الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة أبحاث الملاحة الجوية والفضاء (ناسا) في مجال علوم الأرض إلى هيئات حكومية أخرى ــ حيث يمكن سحب تمويلها وتركها لتموت.

هذه هي الاستراتيجية التي بدأت تظهر كشكل من أشكال الحكم: إنكار المشكلة (على الرغم من الحقائق)، وقطع التمويل عن الأبحاث غير المناسبة سياسيا، والادعاء بأن كل النتائج وردية.

جاء أول تطبيق لهذا النهج على السياسة الاقتصادية سريعا، عندما رَفَض سكرتير ترامب الصحفي شون سبيسر التصريح بمعدل البطالة ــ متهربا من السؤال الذي كانت إجابته لتفرض عليه التصريح بالعدد الحقيقي. الواقع أن معدل البطالة الرسمي، وفقا لحسابات مكتب إحصاءات العمل، يبلغ حاليا 4.7%. ولكن ترامب ادعى مرارا وتكرارا أن معدل البطالة الحقيقي 42% ــ وهو الرقم الذي استند إلى افتراض مفاده أن كل من ليس لديه وظيفة، وهذا يشمل المتقاعدين والطلاب، يرغب في العمل.

بوسع المرء أن يتوقع الآن أن يواجه مكتب إحصاءات العمل بعض مشاكل التمويل جنبا إلى جنب مع أنماط متعددة من الضغوط السياسية. ففي عهد الرئيس السابق جورج دبليو بوش على سبيل المثال، كان الوصول إلى الوثائق في مكتبات هيئة حماية البيئة مقيدا ــ على الأقل عند نقطة ما. وصَدَرَت التعليمات بالفعل من قِبَل الجمهوريين لمكتب الميزانية في الكونجرس بتغيير الكيفية التي يحسب بها التأثيرات المترتبة على التخفيضات الضريبية، وذلك لجعلها تبدو أكثر فائدة للاقتصاد من برامج الإنفاق الحكومي.

سوف تبلغ هذه القضايا ذروتها عندما يبدأ ترامب تعيين الموظفين في مجلس محافظي هيئة الاحتياطي الفيدرالي. وهناك في الوقت الحالي مقعدان شاغران في المجلس الذي يتألف من سبعة أعضاء ــ وربما يُفتَح الباب لوظائف أكثر قريبا (تنتهي ولاية الرئيس ونائب الرئيس في مطلع العام المقبل).

يبدو من المعقول تماما أن يفضل ترامب الأشخاص الذين يتصورون أن معدل البطالة "الحقيقي" هو 42% على أولئك الذين يشتركون في الرأي القائل بأن المعدل هو 4.7%. وقد يخلف هذا وغيره من المعتقدات الغريبة تأثيرا كبيرا على السياسة النقدية ــ على سبيل المثال، من خلال الميل إلى تعزيز موقف أولئك الذين يريدون الإبقاء على أسعار الفائدة أكثر انخفاضا لفترة أطول.

كان الطريق إلى التعافي من أزمة 2008 في الولايات المتحدة بطيئا وصعبا؛ والجميع يتفقون على هذا. ولكن هل نريد بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الذي ينظر إلى الحقائق عندما يقرر متى يرفع أسعار الفائدة وإلى أي حد؟ أو هل نريد مسؤولين تتناقض "الحقائق" في أذهانهم بشكل كامل مع الحالة الفعلية للاقتصاد؟ إذا حصلت الولايات المتحدة على الاختيار الثاني، فسوف تكون النتيجة معدل تضخم مرتفع ــ وهي ليست نتيجة طيبة في نظر أغلب الأميركيين. فعندما حدث ذلك آخر مرة في سبعينيات القرن العشرين، تحمل أصحاب الدخل الأدنى وطأة الألم.

إذا أصر ترامب على الاستغناء عن عملية صنع القرار التي تستند إلى الحقائق، فبوسعنا أن نتوقع نتيجة مماثلة. وينبغي لكثيرين ممن صوتا لصالحه أن يتوقعوا الأسوأ من هذا النهج.

