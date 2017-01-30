WASHINGTON, DC – Le président américain Donald Trump a un problème évident avec les données qui ne lui plaisent pas, comme il l’a démontré au cours de sa première journée complète dans le bureau ovale, lorsqu’il a attaqué les médias sur leur description incorrecte de la taille de la foule ayant assisté à son inauguration. Il devrait être tout aussi évident que ce même recours à des « faits alternatifs » constitue une menace grave dans le domaine de la politique économique.
Le nombre de personnes qui ont assisté à l'inauguration – beaucoup moins que ce que Trump voulait croire – pourrait facilement être déduit des preuves disponibles (y compris les photographies du National Mall et le nombre d’utilisateurs du métro). Or, la discussion s’est maintenant étendue à la question plus grave de savoir si des millions de personnes ont voté illégalement, comme Trump le prétend depuis l'élection. Il a implicitement admis qu'il a perdu le vote populaire par près de trois millions de voix, mais a maintenu, malgré toutes les preuves du contraire, qu’une fraude électorale massive a eu lieu.
Trump appelle à une enquête complète, et les démocrates devraient accueillir favorablement toute possibilité que des experts évaluent soigneusement les faits. Mais il est important de réaliser le vrai danger : Trump n’est pas seul à mépriser la réalité pour en tirer avantage. D'autres éminents républicains, y compris à la Chambre des représentants, ont vécu dans leur propre monde pendant un certain temps.
L'exemple le plus évident est le changement climatique. Une écrasante majorité des scientifiques conviennent que le climat est en train de changer – et que l'activité humaine, y compris les émissions de dioxyde de carbone, joue un rôle. Dans toute enquête scientifique ou non, il y a toujours une certaine marge d'erreur ou de la place pour un désaccord raisonnable. Mais la stratégie républicaine a longtemps été de prétendre que le climat ne change pas ou que tout changement n'a rien à voir avec les gens et leurs voitures, usines et centrales électriques.
Ceux qui croient cela sont maintenant au pouvoir aux États-Unis. Ce qu’ils feront exactement avec (ou contre) l'Environmental Protection Agency reste à déterminer, mais les premiers signes indiquent que les chercheurs scientifiques seront muselés ou leurs activités clôturées. De même, d’importantes initiatives de la NASA dans le domaine des sciences de la terre pourraient être aiguillées vers d’autres organismes gouvernementaux – où il sera plus facile de couper leur financement et de les laisser mourir.
Telle est la stratégie qui commence à émerger en tant que forme de gouvernement : nier qu'il y a un problème (malgré les faits), couper le financement de la recherche allant à l’encontre du pouvoir politique, et affirmer que tous les résultats sont roses.
La première application de cette approche de politique économique est arrivée rapidement, quand le secrétaire de presse de Trump, Sean Spicer, a refusé de donner le taux de chômage – esquivant une question qui aurait requis d’indiquer le nombre réel. Le taux de chômage officiel, tel que mesuré par le Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), se situe actuellement à 4,7%. Mais Trump a affirmé à plusieurs reprises que le chômage réel est de 42% – un chiffre fondé sur l'hypothèse que toutes les personnes sans emploi, y compris les retraités et les étudiants, voudraient en avoir un.
On peut maintenant s’attendre à ce que le BLS doive faire face à des problèmes de financement ainsi qu’à divers types de pressions politiques. Sous l’ancien président George W. Bush, par exemple, l’accès aux documents dans les bibliothèques de l’EPA était – au moins à un moment donné – restreint. Et les républicains du Congrès ont déjà demandé au Congressional Budget Office de changer la façon dont il calcule les effets des réductions d'impôts, afin de les faire paraître plus bénéfiques pour l'économie que les programmes de dépenses du gouvernement.
Ces questions atteindront leur paroxysme quand Trump commencera à nommer des membres de son choix au Conseil des gouverneurs de la Réserve fédérale. Deux postes sur sept sont actuellement vacants au conseil d'administration – et plusieurs positions pourraient le devenir bientôt (les mandats de la présidence et vice-présidence expirent l'année prochaine).
Il semble tout à fait plausible que Trump préférera des personnes qui pensent que le « vrai » taux de chômage est de 42% à celles qui partagent l'opinion selon laquelle il est de 4,7%. Ceci ainsi que d'autres croyances étranges pourraient avoir un effet majeur sur la politique monétaire – par exemple, en tendant à renforcer la main de ceux qui veulent maintenir les taux d'intérêt plus bas pour plus longtemps.
Les États-Unis ont connu une reprise lente et difficile suite à la crise financière de 2008; tout le monde est d'accord avec cela. Mais voulons-nous une Fed qui se penche sur les faits pour décider quand et de combien augmenter les taux d'intérêt? Ou voulons-nous des fonctionnaires dont les « faits » sont en totale contradiction avec l'état réel de l'économie? Dans le deuxième cas, les Etats-Unis connaitront une inflation élevée – ce qui est mauvais résultat pour la plupart des Américains. La dernière fois que cela s’est produit, dans les années 1970, les gens à faible revenu ont supporté le plus gros poids du choc.
Si Trump persiste à vouloir prendre ses décisions sans tenir compte de la réalité, un résultat similaire est attendu. Et beaucoup de ceux qui ont voté pour lui peuvent s’attendre au pire.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented Michael Public
This general disregard for science is an intentional backlash against the previous practices of abusing science, the press and experts to 'manaufacture facts', which were often not facts at all but rather part of a corporate or government marketing campaign.
The way to fix this is to divorce fact finding from both government and business. In other words, let there be a science corp and an in investigative press corp paid for with a tax. Let people choose their 'truth investigators' locally. Essentially, once you remove the meddling and conflicts of interest there will far less dispute about whether something is factual.
As far as climate change is concerned I think GOP picked a loser here. The reason is that it will within a couple years become self evident whether global warming is real, for instance the last few years have been the hottest on record, and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
2nd Post was supposed to be below. Oops. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I am with Curtis here. Nazi support was initially quite low, but after they systematically went about murdering or defaming their competition it grew and grew. Don't underestimate the potential for something really ugly to happen under Trump. I don't think it will, but I think the chance should not be considered as zero. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Simon Johnson warns against Congress Republicans' dismissal of facts, who together with conservative media have created an echo chamber of denial. He fears if their "facts /were/ completely at odds with the actual state of the economy," this could lead to disaster - high inflation - an outcome that would hurt most Americans, especially the "lower income people."
The author points out that "Trump is not alone in his self-serving disregard for reality. Other prominent Republicans, including in the House of Representatives, have been living in their own world for some time." Since Trump has accused mainstream media of bias and denounced their reports as "falsehoods" and "lies," it highlights also Republicans' particular problem with reality and fiction, who have sought to redefine facts to suit their agenda.
The GOP became a party of ideological extremism with the rise of the Tea Party, whose members have fixed worldviews and embrace ideological nostalgia. What appears a paradox is that while Republicans maintain they love freedoms, they also endorse Trump's uniformity and order rhetoric, which evokes the desire for an authoritative leadership.
Not only Trump denies climate change, the GOP is also the only major political party in the world that rejects the need to tackle climate change, because Republicans rely on donations from fossil fuel industry for their campaigns. Conservative media were to blame that only 48% of Americans – and 15% of conservative Republicans – realise that humans are causing global warming. Trump voters take their cues from the GOP and often get their information from conservative media outlets. On climate change, Republican leaders and media sources reject reality and substitute their own denial and misinformation, because it benefits them. Their voters become misinformed as a result, and thus don’t demand change from party leaders.
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have been terribly inaccurate and biased in their climate change reporting, undermining viewer trust in scientists. There is a risk that Republicans cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, and scientific researchers "muzzled" or their activities discontinued, because they can't stomach facts.
The author points out another issue that Trump's cabinet seeks to falsify - the unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the official unemployment rate "currently stands at 4.7%." Yet Trump begrudges Obama's legacy deeply, and has "repeatedly claimed that true unemployment is 42% – a number based on the assumption that everyone who does not have a job, including retired people and students, would like to work." That Trump wants the public to listen to him instead of reliable agencies, could "have a major effect on monetary policy, like interest rates. If Trump insists on "dispensing with fact-based decision-making.... many of those who voted for him can expect the worst of it."
As Republicans won't put aside their political ideology and accept realities, Democrats need to focus on addressing the economic grievances of working-class Americans, many of whom have been battered by the trends of the past 15 years. Heading into 2018, Democrats might benefit from Republicans' inability to deliver. Scraping the Obama-care wouldn't wreck the Democratic party, while Republicans could risk their own downfall. A poll taken at the end of 2016 found that Trump voters were even less supportive of cuts to Social Security and Medicare than were Clinton voters, and both groups were very hostile to such measures. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If voter fraud _were_ rampant, it would be important to consider that the dead and other fraudsters that vote for presidents probably vote for senators and congressmen as well. Thus we would be a little naive to expect much enthusiasm for an investigation from those quarters.
It's enough, I think, to accept the evidence of the academic community and simply chalk Trump's voter fraud whine to more self aggrandizing "alternative facts." Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
If things go so wrong in a country like USA where Trump is considered a leader and gets elected, I can understand why the Fuhrer become the leader of Germany in 1930s!
But, today's USA is not prewar Germany, for 50 plus percent of people are dead against him and very watchful. Watch recent TV and Radio shows. This is only a passing phase a strange abnormality. US has a long history of democracy of 225 years and Trumpies can not wipe it out in 4 years.
So take it easy. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The citizens of Berlin in 1936 were also saying "this is only a passing phase, a strange anomaly..."
The people of the United States have no idea how fragile their constitution and their republic are, and if Trump and Bannon are allowed to break it, the price will be high for all of us.
Alarmist? Consider this bit of scholarship:
http://www.historyworkshop.org.uk/unsettling-echoes-joseph-goebbels-1933-sean-spicer-2017-steve-bannon-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-434020 Read more
