Les « faits alternatifs » et la politique économique américaine

WASHINGTON, DC – Le président américain Donald Trump a un problème évident avec les données qui ne lui plaisent pas, comme il l’a démontré au cours de sa première journée complète dans le bureau ovale, lorsqu’il a attaqué les médias sur leur description incorrecte de la taille de la foule ayant assisté à son inauguration. Il devrait être tout aussi évident que ce même recours à des  « faits alternatifs » constitue une menace grave dans le domaine de la politique économique.

Le nombre de personnes qui ont assisté à l'inauguration – beaucoup moins que ce que Trump voulait croire – pourrait facilement être déduit des preuves disponibles (y compris les photographies du National Mall et le nombre d’utilisateurs du métro). Or, la discussion s’est maintenant étendue à la question plus grave de savoir si des millions de personnes ont voté illégalement, comme Trump le prétend depuis l'élection. Il a implicitement admis qu'il a perdu le vote populaire par près de trois millions de voix, mais a maintenu, malgré toutes les preuves du contraire, qu’une fraude électorale massive a eu lieu.

Trump appelle à une enquête complète, et les démocrates devraient accueillir favorablement toute possibilité que des experts évaluent soigneusement les faits. Mais il est important de réaliser le vrai danger : Trump n’est pas seul à mépriser la réalité pour en tirer avantage. D'autres éminents républicains, y compris à la Chambre des représentants, ont vécu dans leur propre monde pendant un certain temps.

L'exemple le plus évident est le changement climatique. Une écrasante majorité des scientifiques conviennent que le climat est en train de changer – et que l'activité humaine, y compris les émissions de dioxyde de carbone, joue un rôle. Dans toute enquête scientifique ou non, il y a toujours une certaine marge d'erreur ou de la place pour un désaccord raisonnable. Mais la stratégie républicaine a longtemps été de prétendre que le climat ne change pas ou que tout changement n'a rien à voir avec les gens et leurs voitures, usines et centrales électriques.

Ceux qui croient cela sont maintenant au pouvoir aux États-Unis. Ce qu’ils feront exactement avec (ou contre) l'Environmental Protection Agency reste à déterminer, mais les premiers signes indiquent que les chercheurs scientifiques seront muselés ou leurs activités clôturées. De même, d’importantes initiatives de la NASA dans le domaine des sciences de la terre pourraient être aiguillées vers d’autres organismes gouvernementaux – où il sera plus facile de couper leur financement et de les laisser mourir.

Telle est la stratégie qui commence à émerger en tant que forme de gouvernement : nier qu'il y a un problème (malgré les faits), couper le financement de la recherche allant à l’encontre du pouvoir politique, et affirmer que tous les résultats sont roses.

La première application de cette approche de politique économique est arrivée rapidement, quand le secrétaire de presse de Trump, Sean Spicer, a refusé de donner le taux de chômage – esquivant une question qui aurait requis d’indiquer le nombre réel. Le taux de chômage officiel, tel que mesuré par le Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), se situe actuellement à 4,7%. Mais Trump a affirmé à plusieurs reprises que le chômage réel est de 42% – un chiffre fondé sur l'hypothèse que toutes les personnes sans emploi, y compris les retraités et les étudiants, voudraient en avoir un.

On peut maintenant s’attendre à ce que le BLS doive faire face à des problèmes de financement ainsi qu’à divers types de pressions politiques. Sous l’ancien président George W. Bush, par exemple, l’accès aux documents dans les bibliothèques de l’EPA était – au moins à un moment donné – restreint. Et les républicains du Congrès ont déjà demandé au Congressional Budget Office de changer la façon dont il calcule les effets des réductions d'impôts, afin de les faire paraître plus bénéfiques pour l'économie que les programmes de dépenses du gouvernement.

Ces questions atteindront leur paroxysme quand Trump commencera à nommer des membres de son choix au Conseil des gouverneurs de la Réserve fédérale. Deux postes sur sept sont actuellement vacants au conseil d'administration – et plusieurs positions pourraient le devenir bientôt (les mandats de la présidence et vice-présidence expirent l'année prochaine).

Il semble tout à fait plausible que Trump préférera des personnes qui pensent que le « vrai » taux de chômage est de 42% à celles qui partagent l'opinion selon laquelle il est de 4,7%. Ceci ainsi que d'autres croyances étranges pourraient avoir un effet majeur sur la politique monétaire – par exemple, en tendant à renforcer la main de ceux qui veulent maintenir les taux d'intérêt plus bas pour plus longtemps.

Les États-Unis ont connu une reprise lente et difficile suite à la crise financière de 2008; tout le monde est d'accord avec cela. Mais voulons-nous une Fed qui se penche sur les faits pour décider quand et de combien augmenter les taux d'intérêt? Ou voulons-nous des fonctionnaires dont les « faits » sont en totale contradiction avec l'état réel de l'économie? Dans le deuxième cas, les Etats-Unis connaitront une inflation élevée – ce qui est mauvais résultat pour la plupart des Américains. La dernière fois que cela s’est produit, dans les années 1970, les gens à faible revenu ont supporté le plus gros poids du choc.

Si Trump persiste à vouloir prendre ses décisions sans tenir compte de la réalité, un résultat similaire est attendu. Et beaucoup de ceux qui ont voté pour lui peuvent s’attendre au pire.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont